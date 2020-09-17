Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Iran

U.S. Places Sanctions On Hacking Group With Alleged Ties To Iranian Intelligence

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced sanctions against an Iranian hacking group, a front company, and more than 45 individuals accused of carrying out a years-long campaign targeting Iranian dissidents, journalists, and international travel companies on behalf of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS).

The September 17 announcement said that the ministry used the hacking group, Advanced Persistent Threat 39 (APT39), and the front company, Rana, to monitor "dissidents, Iranian journalists, former government employees, environmentalists, refugees, university students and faculty, and employees at international nongovernmental organizations."

Some of the individuals targeted by the campaign had been "subjected to arrest and physical and psychological intimidation" by Iranian intelligence for targeting hundreds of individuals and entities in 30 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America.

"The United States is determined to counter offensive cybercampaigns designed to jeopardize security and inflict damage on the international travel sector," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The Treasury Department said that an FBI advisory, also being released on September 17, detailed eight separate and distinct sets of malware used by MOIS through Rana to conduct their computer intrusion activities.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have risen since President Donald Trump withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal in 2018 between Iran and world powers under which the Islamic republic pledged to curb its atomic ambitions in exchange for sanctions relief.

In addition to reimposing sanctions that were dropped under the deal, Washington has accused Iran of financing extremism in the Middle East, which Iran denies.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG