U.S. Sanctions, Indicts Hackers With Alleged Russian Intelligence Ties

The U.S. Justice Department on December 5 announced computer hacking and bank fraud charges against Russian national Maksim Yakubets, the alleged leader of a cybercriminal organization that has illicitly earned more than $100 million since 2016.



Simultaneously, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against Yakubets and his Evil Corp, which is behind the widespread use of a multifunctional malware package that has harvested online banking credentials from infected computers in more than 40 countries.



Conservatively, more than 300 banks and financial institutions, mostly in the United States and Britain, were victims of the malware scheme, the Justice Department said.



A reward of $5 million has been offered by the State Department for information leading to the capture or conviction of the hacker group’s leader, who is based in Moscow.



The Justice Department alleges that Yakubets “also provides direct assistance to the Russian government’s malicious cyberefforts, highlighting the Russian government’s enlistment of cybercriminals for its own malicious purposes.”

In particular, Yakubets allegedly has worked for Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and may have a license to work with Russian classified information from the intelligence agency.



Also, as of 2017, Yakubets “was tasked to work on projects for the Russian state, to include acquiring confidential documents through cyber-enabled means and conducting cyber-enabled operations on its behalf.”



In total, 17 individuals and seven entities, including Evil Corp and Yakubets, had any property and interests in property subject to U.S. jurisdiction blocked.