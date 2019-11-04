U.S. Sanctions Individuals, Entity Linked To Iranian Supreme Leader

The United States has slapped sanctions on nine people connected to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, among them his chief of staff, one of his sons, and the head of Iran's judiciary.



The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on November 4 that Washington also sanctioned Iran's Armed Forces General Staff.

"Today the Treasury Department is targeting the unelected officials who surround Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, and implement his destabilizing policies," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.



"These individuals are linked to a wide range of malign behaviors by the regime, including bombings of the U.S. Marine Barracks in Beirut in 1983 and the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association in 1994, as well as torture, extrajudicial killings, and repression of civilians," Mnuchin said.



Among those targeted by the U.S. sanctions are Khamenei's chief of staff Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani and Vahid Haghanian, who the department said "has been referred to as the Supreme Leader’s right hand."



Treasury also said that Ebrahim Raisi, who Khamenei appointed in March to lead Iran’s judiciary, and Mojtaba Khamenei, Khamenei's second son, were also placed under sanctions.



The measures freeze any U.S.-controlled property or interests held by those targeted, and prohibit anyone or any entities in the United States from dealing with those sanctioned.



The announcement came 40 years after Iran seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, taking more than 50 Americans hostage.

With reporting by Reuters