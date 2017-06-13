U.S. Attorney General Denies Collusion With Russian Officials In Tense Senate Hearing

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has denied any suggestions he colluded with Russian officials during last year's U.S. presidential campaign.

Sessions' June 13 testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee was the latest in a series of momentous congressional hearings that have gripped Washington for weeks now.

Sessions, who heads the U.S. Justice Department, is one of several past and current associates of President Donald Trump whose interactions with Russian officials have come under scrutiny.

Sessions has admitted to meeting with Russia's ambassador to the United States at least twice. But he denied reports of a third meeting.

He also told senators that suggestions from some members of Congress and other officials that he had colluded with Russian officials are "an appalling and detestable lie.”

Pressure had been building on Sessions to speak openly before the Senate committee since before last week's testimony by FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by Trump and subsequently suggested that there may have been possible conflicts of interest in the Trump administration that might even have resulted in the obstruction of justice.

Along with the Senate committee, the FBI has been conducting a criminal investigation.