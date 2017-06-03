Casualties Reported After Van Veers Into Pedestrians On London Bridge

British police say they are responding to at least one “serious incident” in London, with witnesses saying several pedestrians had been struck down by a car on London Bridge and several other people having been stabbed near the site.

British police late on June 3 also reported that they were responding to an incident at the Borough Market area, not far from London bridge.

The BBC reported that police are searching for three possibly armed suspects.

Police have not yet confirmed reports of casualties and could not immediately provide further deals. But several news agencies quoted witnesses as saying they had seen several injured on the ground near the London Bridge incident.

Unconfirmed reports also quoted witnesses as having seen people with serious knife wounds near London Bridge or Borough Market. Sky News quoted witnesses as saying they had heard shots fired.

The London Ambulance Service said it was sending multiple vehicles to London Bridge.



BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge, said she saw a van "probably traveling at about 50 miles an hour."

"He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people," Jones reported.

No information was available about the potential incident at Borough Market.

"As well as London Bridge, officers have also responded to an incident in Borough Market," the police said. "We have armed police at the scenes."

Prime Minister Theresa May's office said she was in contact with officials regarding the incidents. The White House said President Donald Trump was being briefed as well.

The U.K. has been under high alert after recent terror incidents and ahead of the June 8 general election.

On March 22, three people were killed and at least 29 were hurt when a driver struck pedestrians on Westminster Bridge near Parliament in London. The car then crashed into the fence around Parliament and the driver attacked an officer with a knife.

More recently, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a music concert by U.S. pop singer Ariana Grande in Manchester on May 22.

Based on reporting by Sky News, BBC, Reuters, AP, and dpa