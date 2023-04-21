News
U.K. Sanctions Five Russian Nationals Over Jailing Of Kremlin Critic Vladimir Kara-Murza
The United Kingdom has sanctioned five Russians after the sentencing to 25 years in prison earlier this week of opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, a British-Russian dual national.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on April 21 sanctioned Judge Yelena Lenskaya, who approved Kara-Murza's initial arrest investigators Denis Kolesnikov and Andrei Zadachin, who participated in his arrest, and Aleksandr Samofal and Konstantin Kudryavtsev, officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) who followed Kara-Murza during his trips before he was poisoned in 2015.
The five sanctioned Russian citizens are banned from entering the United Kingdom, and their assets in Britain will be frozen.
Last month, the United States designated six people, including three judges, for sanctions due to their role in Kara-Murza’s detention.
Judge Sergei Podoprigorov -- who sentenced Kara-Murza on April 17 on charges including high treason, cooperation with an undesirable organization, and spreading "false information" about the Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine -- was one of the first people sanctioned 10 years ago by the United States under the Magnitsky Act, which sets out sanctions for human rights violators in Russia.
Rights watchdogs and Western governments have called the case against Kara-Murza politically motivated and demanded his immediate release.
The 41-year-old politician was detained in April last year and sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying police. He was later charged with spreading false information about the Russian Army for talks he held with lawmakers in the U.S. state of Arizona.
In August, Russian authorities added the charge of involvement in an “undesirable” foreign organization, and in October they added the treason charge for Kara-Murza’s public criticism of the Russian authorities on an international level.
Kara-Murza is the latest in a string of opposition activists, reporters, and others who have been arrested and prosecuted under the legislation amid a growing Kremlin crackdown on civil society.
According to the human rights group OVD-Info, almost 20,000 Russians have been detained for antiwar protests since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Iranian Cinema Manager Fired After Actress Attends Screening Without Hijab
The manager of an Iranian movie theater has been dismissed after a female actress, Pantea Bahram, attended a public screening of a production without observing the mandatory hijab law.
The incident took place during the screening of the last episode of the Iranian series The Lion Skin at Tehran’s Lotus Cinema on April 19.
Bahram's decision to forego the hijab garnered widespread support on social media, but the deputy for supervision and evaluation at the Cinema Organization criticized the movie theater's management for “failing to control the situation and not guiding the offending individual out of the cinema space.”
Consequently, it said, the manager was dismissed. It is not known if Bahram faced any consequences for her actions.
Acts of civil disobedience such as appearing in public without a head scarf have increased in Iran, where the law requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head covering in public.
In recent weeks, officials have warned women to respect the hijab law and have threatened to punish violators. The authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Katayoun Riahi and director Hamid Pourazari. Other celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
Since the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law, Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Many women have burned their hijabs in public as a show of defiance.
In response to the unrest, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
The authorities also have intensified efforts to enforce the hijab as more women flout the law by expanding punishments to businesses and workers who fail to enfore the law on their patrons.
The hijab became mandatory in Iran shortly after the 1979 revolution, by order of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia Suspends Dairy Products From Kyrgyzstan After Calls In Bishkek To Drop Cyrillic Script
BISHKEK -- Russia has suspended the import of dairy products from Kyrgyzstan after the chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s National Commission for the State Language and Language Policies, Kanybek Osmonaliev, said his country is ready to start working on switching the Kyrgyz language from Cyrillic to a Latin-based alphabet.
Russia's agriculture products watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, said in a statement on April 21 that the move was made following the inspection of Kyrgyz dairy products and milk farms last week, which revealed an "inefficiency" in control by Kyrgyz dairy companies over product quality. No specific issues were mentioned.
Russia has for years used Rosselkhoznadzor as a blunt foreign policy instrument against former Soviet states whose actions Moscow dislikes. Russia has banned food and drinks from Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine during periods of increased bilateral tensions. Those countries have described Moscow’s actions as economic sanctions.
A day before the suspension was announced, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov met with Osmonaliev and harshly criticized him for his April 19 statement about the necessity for the Kyrgyz language to switch from Cyrillic to a Latin-based alphabet, an issue that has irritated Moscow.
The move to shift to Latin script was in part driven by political considerations in order to distance the Turkic-speaking nations from years of Russian influence and develop a stronger national identity.
In Kazakhstan, the process of switching to the Latin alphabet has been going on since 2017, when former President Nursultan Nazarbaev first instructed the government to work on the transition of the Kazakh alphabet to a Latin-based variant by 2025.
In Uzbekistan, two alphabets, Latin- and Cyrillic-based, were used in parallel from 1993, but as of January 1, 2023, only the Latin variant has been used by official entities.
Another Central Asian nation, Turkmenistan, fully switched from the Cyrillic script to Latin in 1993, while Azerbaijan, a Turkic-speaking former Soviet republic in the South Caucasus, replaced its Cyrillic-based alphabet with the current Latin-based script on December 25, 1991.
Tajikistan Buys Presidential Plane From Mexico For $92 Million
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on April 20 that Tajikistan had bought Mexico's presidential plane for $92 million, adding that the money will be used to build two hospitals in impoverished Mexican regions. The plane was bought for around $200 million by Lopez Obrador’s predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto. Lopez Obrador, who refused to use the jet, saying it was too luxurious, said the sale shows a new way of thinking at the president's office. Tajikistan, a poor Central Asian nation, has yet to comment on the purchase. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Kremlin Says It Is Monitoring Reports Of Possible Western Export Ban On Russia
The Kremlin said on April 21 that it was monitoring reports of a possible ban on exports to Russia by Western countries and that any new sanctions would hit the global economy. Japan's Kyodo news agency said the Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering a near-total ban on exports to Russia, citing Japanese government sources. Bloomberg News also reported that the United States and Ukraine's allies were considering "an outright ban on most exports to Russia." That report said officials from the G7 nations were discussing the idea before a summit meeting in Japan next month. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Court Extends Pretrial Detention Of Noted Lawyer Held For Ukraine War Criticism
A court in Russia on April 20 prolonged until late July the pretrial detention of lawyer Dmitry Talantov, who was arrested in June 2022 on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces over his online condemnation of its invasion of Ukraine. Talantov was the lawyer for Ivan Safronov, a former prominent Russian journalist who was sentenced to 22 years in prison in September on a high-treason charge widely considered to be politically motivated. Talantov maintains his innocence. Safronov's other lawyers, Ivan Pavlov and Yevgeny Smirnov, fled Russia last year after probes questioning their professionalism were launched. To read the original story of RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Romania To Hold Off On Ukrainian Grain Ban For Now
Romania says it will hold off on a ban on Ukrainian grain imports as it awaits a decision from the European Union on enforcing proposed measures aimed at easing a glut that has flooded Eastern Europe from Ukraine.
The European Commission has proposed measures for wheat, maize, sunflower seed, and rapeseed from Ukraine after a joint complaint from five EU countries -- Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia -- over a drop in prices on local markets because of the influx from Ukraine.
"We are in solidarity with the farmers from Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Slovakia, but we must make the rules together," Romanian Agriculture Minister Petre Daea told a news conference on April 21 after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Mykola Solskiy, in Bucharest.
"Let's not enter into a competition of legal decisions. It does not benefit any of us; on the contrary, it creates additional problems for us," he added.
The five countries became transit routes for Ukrainian grain that could not be exported by sea because of Russia's invasion, but delays in moving the grain have caused a glut of cheap imports, prompting complaints from farmers and bans on the grain by some countries.
The situation forced the European Union to seek a solution, and on April 19 European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis discussed the measures with ministers from the five countries, as well as with their Ukrainian counterpart, the European Commission said in a news release.
An EU official quoted by Reuters said the proposal would only allow the grain to enter the five countries from Ukraine if they were to be exported to other EU members or to the rest of the world. The measure would last only until the end of June.
The European Commission has proposed that the commodities be either sealed or monitored by the Global Positioning System (GPS) to ensure that they are not opened during transit and therefore should not affect the markets in the states they pass through.
The commission's proposal, which also includes a second tranche of agricultural financial support, is subject to the countries lifting unilateral measures, the commission said.
The European Commission has also announced plans to open an investigation into whether measures such as bans on imports are required for sensitive agricultural products.
Bulgaria announced earlier on April 19 that it will temporarily ban the import of grain, milk, meat, and other food products from Ukraine, following steps taken by Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia.
Hungary also made an announcement on April 19 on Ukrainian agriculture products, saying it is widening its ban to include honey, wine, bread, sugar, and a range of meat and vegetable products.
The Hungarian Grain and Feed Association said on April 21 that it opposed a ban on grain, saying it will hit feed stocks and industrial users hard.
"We disagree with the import ban on Ukrainian grains and oilseeds, especially in a season when our exposure to maize imports is very high," the association said in a statement, noting the measure means lost access to the "closest, and therefore most economical, source of raw material" needed for feed makers and others.
"This measure will cause significant difficulties to Hungarian feed makers and industrial users, which will affect livestock farmers and consumers."
With reporting by Reuters and Agerpres
Russian Activist Released From Prison After Serving Five Years In High-Profile 'Network' Case
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- A Russian activist has ben released from prison after serving more than five years in prison in the high-profile Set (Network) case that rights defenders and opposition activities have called "fabricated."
Yulian Boyarshinov left Correctional Colony No. 7 in the town of Segezha in Russia's northwest early in the morning on April 21.
Boyarshinov, who is from Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, and several other activists were arrested in 2017.
Russian investigators said the Network group planned to organize a series of explosions in Russia during the presidential election and the World Cup soccer tournament in 2018 "to destabilize the situation" in the country and to organize an armed mutiny.
Rights activists have said the charges are false, while some of those arrested have claimed they were tortured while in custody. The Investigative Committee has rejected the claims.
In June 2020, a court in St. Petersburg sentenced Boyarshinov and Viktor Filinkov to 5 1/2 and seven years in prison, respectively. Boyarshinov’s sentence was later cut by three months.
In February 2020, a court in another Russian city, Penza, sentenced seven other activists of the group to prison terms of between six years and 18 years after convicting them of terrorism.
The group members were arrested in 2017 and 2018 for allegedly creating a terrorist group with cells in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Penza, and Omsk, as well as in neighboring Belarus.
Belarusian authorities told RFE/RL at the time that they weren’t aware of a Network cell existing in Belarus.
Amnesty International has called the terror charges "a figment of the Russian security services' imagination...fabricated in an attempt to silence these activists."
The London-based human rights watchdog maintains the case is “the latest politically motivated abuse of the justice system to target young people.”
NATO Chief Reiterates Backing For Ukraine's Eventual Membership As Allies Meet To Discuss More Aid
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has reaffirmed the alliance's support for Ukraine's eventual membership and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reassured Kyiv of allies' support "for as long as it takes" as they gathered in Germany to discuss beefing up weapons deliveries for Ukraine as fighting raged in the east.
But Stoltenberg added on April 21 that the alliance's main focus now is to ensure Ukraine prevails against Russia's unprovoked invasion and that, once the war ends, Kyiv has "the deterrence to prevent new attacks."
Stoltenberg and Austin were talking at the start of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, consisting of representatives from some 50 countries, at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany to coordinate additional military aid to Ukraine.
Stoltenberg said the allies will also discuss the possibility of providing various types of aircraft during the meeting, while Austin said the talks will focus on air defense and ammunition for Ukraine.
"Our support for the forces of freedom in Ukraine holds strong and true," Austin told participants.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, who is also attending the meeting, met with Austin ahead of the talks.
"Over the past year, members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group have provided tremendous capabilities to Ukraine. We will support them for as long as it takes," Austin tweeted after meeting with Reznikov.
The meeting came a day after Stoltenberg visited Kyiv and told Ukrainians their country's future belongs in the alliance, but stopped short of offering a clear timeline.
At the meeting, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced a fresh military aid package for Ukraine worth $28.8 million. Anand said the aid includes the allocation of funds for 3.3 million liters of fuel, modular floating bridges, first-aid kits, 40 50-caliber sniper rifles, ammunition, and new radio equipment for Leopard 2 tanks donated by Canada.
On the battlefield, Russia pressed its offensive in the eastern city of Bakhmut despite suffering heavy losses, the Ukrainian military said on April 21, while Kyiv and Poltava regions sustained more drone attacks that caused damage to infrastructure.
Ukrainian air defense detected and shot down eight Iranian-made Shahed drones above Kyiv overnight, the capital's military administration said early on April 21.
"After a 25-day lull, the capital of Ukraine suffered another air attack from the enemy.... About eight enemy drones were detected and shot down," Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration, said on Telegram, adding that according to initial reports there were no casualties or major damage.
In the eastern region of Poltava, a Russian drone attack damaged civilian infrastructure, Dmytro Lunin, the region's military governor, said on Telegram.
"There is destruction of civilian infrastructure. Rescuers are working to control the fire. Preliminarily, there are no victims," Lunin said.
In the eastern region of Donetsk, fighting raged on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front, which Russian forces have been unsuccessfully attempting to break through for several months, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its daily bulletin.
"The enemy, at the cost of heavy losses, continues to concentrate its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka directions," the military said, adding that the fiercest battle continues to be fought for Bakhmut.
Over the past day, more than 60 enemy attacks were repulsed by Ukrainian defenders, it said.
Meanwhile, the United States said it will begin training Ukrainian forces on how to use and maintain Abrams tanks in the coming weeks, as it continues to speed up its effort to get them onto the battlefield.
According to U.S. officials, 31 tanks will arrive in Germany at the end of May, and Ukrainian forces will begin training a couple of weeks later.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Russian Warplane 'Accidentally Releases' Bomb Over Belgorod, Injuring Two People
A Russian warplane "accidentally released" a bomb over the city of Belgorod near the Ukraine border late on April 20, causing an explosion and injuring two people, the Defense Ministry said. Local officials said the blast occurred on a city street and damaged cars and some buildings. "As a Sukhoi Su-34 Air Force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod, there was an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition," the Defense Ministry said. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Iranian Military Procurement Network
The U.S. Treasury Department has slapped sanctions on one individual and six entities for what it said was a "sanctions evasion network" that has "facilitated Iran's procurement of electronic components for its destabilizing military programs, including those used in unmanned aerial vehicles." The individual was listed as Iranian national Mehdi Khoshghadam, managing director of Iran's Pardazan System Namad Arman.
White House Says No Determination On Wagner Being 'Foreign Terrorist' Group
The United States has made no determination the Russian private military Wagner Group is a "foreign terrorist organization," despite its ongoing actions in Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on April 20. "We've made no such determination, and I have nothing for you to preview for you on that," Kirby told reporters. He added the paramilitary group was continuing to try to take control of the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, and was continuing to "throw a lot of prisoner bodies at that fight." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia's Lavrov In Havana On Latin American Drive To Shore Up Support
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on April 20 met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez in Havana, the latest in a series of visits to shore up support among Russia's closest allies in Latin America. Russia, hit by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, is looking to strengthen political and economic ties with other countries opposed to what it calls U.S. hegemony. Lavrov earlier this week visited Brazil, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, meeting with the presidents and top officials in each country. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By dpa
Estonia Announces Further Military Aid For Ukraine
Estonia on April 20 announced the delivery of more weapons to Ukraine ahead of talks in the German town of Ramstein on Western military aid to the war-torn country. The aid package includes 155-millimeter artillery ammunition, the Defense Ministry in Tallinn announced. This is Estonia's contribution to an agreement by EU states to supply Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells. The Baltic EU and NATO country also wants to hand over night-vision equipment and ammunition for small arms to Kyiv. The Western allies plan to discuss further aid at the U.S. air base in Ramstein on April 21.
New Caucus In U.S. Congress Condemns Suspected Poisoning Of Iranian Girls
A new bipartisan caucus in the U.S. Congress is condemning the Iranian government over the recent suspected poisoning of schoolgirls in the country, amplifying the growing criticism in Washington against the Islamic republic and its disregard for human rights. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (Democrat-Texas) announced the formation of the Iranian Women Congressional Caucus with the support of nearly 20 Republican and Democratic members of the House. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Lithuanian Lawmakers Impose Softer Restrictions On Belarusians Than Russians
Lithuanian lawmakers on April 20 reiterated their move to impose softer restrictions on Belarusian citizens and place stricter limits on Russians, overriding a bid by President Gitanas Nauseda to keep the restrictions the same for citizens of both countries. Lawmakers in early April approved a law that imposed fewer restrictions on Belarusians than on Russians, but Nauseda vetoed it, saying equally strict restrictions must be imposed on both in response to Moscow's ongoing war against Ukraine. Belarus is not an active participant in the Ukraine war, but it has provided Moscow with logistical support. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
EU Parliament Demands Russia Release Kara-Murza, Navalny, Other 'Political Prisoners'
The European Parliament has passed a resolution condemning the "politically motivated conviction" of Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza and the continued imprisonment of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
Members "strongly condemn this politically motivated conviction [of Kara-Murza and demand his immediate and unconditional release," the resolution approved on April 20 states.
"They make the same demand for Russian opposition activist and 2021 Sakharov Prize laureate Aleksei Navalny, who remains incarcerated..., as well as all other political prisoners in Russia.”
The parliament members "denounce the escalation of human rights violations by the Russian regime and condemn the ongoing crackdown on government critics, human rights defenders, and independent journalists in the country," it added.
"Due to this, Parliament calls on the UN Human Rights Council to conduct an immediate investigation into the acts of inhuman imprisonment, torture, and murder of political opponents in Russia."
After Kara-Murza’s initial arrest on a charge of spreading "false information" about Russia's armed forces, Russian authorities in August added the charge of involvement in an "undesirable" foreign organization, and in October they added the treason charge for Kara-Murza's public criticism of the Russian authorities in the international arena.
He was sentenced to 18 years for treason, seven years for spreading of false information, and three years for participating in the actions of an "undesirable" organization. Some of the sentences will run concurrently.
Kara-Murza is the latest in a string of opposition activists, reporters, and others who have been arrested and prosecuted under tightened legislation amid a growing Kremlin crackdown on civil society.
According to the human rights group OVD-Info, almost 20,000 Russians have been detained for anti-war protests since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Kazakh Forced To Join Russia's Wagner Mercenary Group In Ukraine, Mother Says
A Kazakh student at Tomsk State University in Siberia, Marghulan Bekenov, was forced to join the Russian private mercenary group Wagner in March, his mother says. Almira Bekenova told RFE/RL on April 20 that after she learned about her son's ordeal, she travelled to a Wagner base in Russia, where Marghulan told her that he had not signed any contract. Bekenova added that her son had been sent to the front in Ukraine on April 12. Official complaints sent by Bekenov's family has yet to receive any response to official complaints made to the military prosecutors and Interior ministries of Kazakhstan and Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Hungary Calls For EU Aid To Help Ukrainian Grain Transit
Hungary on April 20 called for "progressive" aid from the EU to help move Ukraine's grain through Central European countries whose farmers are having to compete with its cheaper imports. Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy met his Ukrainian counterpart after Hungary banned imports of honey and certain meat products from Ukraine, in addition to grains, until June 30, adding to pressure to broaden proposed EU-wide measures. Nagy did not say what was meant by "progressive" in terms of what aid Hungary considered was required from the EU. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Governor Resigns After His Son Flees Arrest In Italy
The governor of the Krasnoyarsk region in Siberia, Aleksandr Uss, has resigned after his son Artyom escaped house arrest in Italy, where he faced extradition to the United States, and appeared in Russia.
Aleksandr Uss, who had served as the region's governor since 2018, wrote on Telegram on April 20 that he had talked with President Vladimir Putin recently and received an offer to continue to work "on a federal level with further involvement in activities related to the social and economic development of our region."
He did not reveal any more details of his new post.
The resignation comes 10 days after Aleksandr Uss expressed his thanks to Putin and "others, who supported" his son Artyom during his arrest in Italy and helped him "return home safely."
Artyom Uss, who was set to be extradited to the United States to face charges of violating an embargo against Venezuela and bank fraud, escaped from house arrest near Milan in late March and appeared in Russia several days later.
Last week, Italian Justice Minister Carlo Nordio ordered a probe into the decision by court officials to transfer Artyom Uss from jail to house arrest while the extradition request was being considered.
Uss was arrested in October at Milan's airport at the request of the United States.
Shortly after he was detained, a court in Moscow issued an arrest warrant for Uss, accusing him of money laundering. The move appeared aimed at heading off his extradition to the United States.
Uss asked to be handed over to the Russian authorities in January. The court in Milan rejected his request, and on March 21 approved his extradition to the United States.
A day later, Artyom Uss disappeared from Italy and eventually showed up in Russia.
EU Presidency Blasts Bosnian Serb Threats Of Secession, Anti-LGBT Laws
SARAJEVO -- Bosnian Serb leaders' repeated threats of secession from the rest of Bosnia-Herzegovina are "unacceptable" and are intensifying already high tensions in the region, the EU presidency said during a visit to Sarajevo on April 20.
Tobias Billstroem, the foreign minister of Sweden -- which currently holds the EU presidency -- also expressed concern about moves by the Serbian entity to criminalize defamation and restrict the rights of the LGBT community, saying they undermine the Western Balkan country's efforts to join the European Union.
"Renewed threats of secession coming from Republika Srpska are unacceptable, groundless, and contribute to a climate of distrust and tension at the time of crisis in Europe when what is needed is stability and cooperation," he said.
"Bosnia-Herzegovina deserves to be part of the European Union and there is no alternative to that, but to achieve that you have to implement reforms in which Sweden and the EU will support you," Billstroem added.
The 1995 Dayton agreement that ended the Bosnian civil war established an administrative system under which Bosnia remains partitioned between the Serbian entity, Republika Srpska, and the Bosniak-Croat federation connected by a weak central government.
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has long threatened to seek independence from the rest of Bosnia. He rejects the administrative arrangement and the authority of the Office of the High Representative -- the international community's overseer of civil and other aspects of the Dayton agreement.
He renewed that threat on April 14 while on a visit to Belgrade to meet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, citing a dispute over a property law.
"We are considering in the most serious terms to make a decision on independence and secede Republika Srpska [from Bosnia] unless the property issue is solved," Dodik said at the time.
Dodik has been hit with sanctions by the United States and Britain over alleged destabilization efforts and corruption.
Billstroem, who was in Sarajevo to meet with his counterpart, Bosnian Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic, said that "the EU is deeply concerned by recent steps by Republika Srpska."
It "would be a step backwards for Bosnia-Herzegovina's European path" if the new laws proposed in the entity are eventually adopted.
Bosnia was granted EU candidate status on December 15, 2022.
Konakovic said the two discussed ability in the region and the importance of Bosnia's territorial integrity.
With reporting by Reuters
Kyiv To Terminate Lease Agreement With Russian Embassy
The Kyiv city council plans to terminate the land lease agreement with the Russian Embassy amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "I think the decision will be unanimous here. We will terminate the lease agreement and request the government return the property of the [Russian] diplomatic mission...to Ukrainian state ownership," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on April 20. The council also plans to terminate the lease agreements with Russia in Kyiv's St. Volodymyr Descent area to prevent construction work there that may distort slopes that are part of the buffer zone of St. Sophia Cathedral.
Lawyer Calls On Uzbek President To Stop 'Torturing Political Prisoner' Tajimuratov
Tashkent-based lawyer Sergei Mayorov has called on Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev and other officials "to stop torturing" lawyer and journalist Dauletmurat Tajimuratov, who was handed a 16-year prison sentence in late January over anti-government protests in the Karakalpakstan region last year.
In a video statement, Mayorov said he now represents Tajimuratov, whom he called "a political prisoner."
Mayorov said that his client's head was forcibly shaved on April 6 even though his sentence has yet to take force and he could still be released if his appeal against his sentence is accepted in court.
"It appears as though there is an order to create unbearable conditions for him," Mayorov stressed.
"They provided him with an old, torn mattress without padding inside, a terrible-smelling pillow, and horrible sheets. That was done to humiliate and offend him. He is ordered to clean his cell, which he does not refuse to do, but they do not provide him with a broom, a mop, or a bucket," Mayorov said, adding that specially instructed cellmates are putting Tajimuratov under physical and psychological pressure.
According to Mayorov, his client has been beaten in custody.
"Mr. President, give an order to stop torturing political prisoner Dauletmurat Tajimuratov at least until his sentence comes into force," Mayorov said in his video statement.
Tajimuratov, a lawyer for the El Khyzmetinde (At People's Service) newspaper, where he was previously the chief editor, was sentenced on January 31 by the Bukhara regional court along with 21 other defendants accused of undermining the constitutional order for taking part in the mass protests in Karakalpakstan's capital, Nukus, in early July 2022.
One of the activists, Polat Shamshetov, who was convicted along with Tajimuratov, died in custody days after he was sentenced to six years in prison.
Self-exiled Karakalpak activists have expressed suspicion that the 45-year-old Shamshetov might have been tortured to death in custody and demanded a thorough investigation of his death, while Uzbek authorities have said he died of "thromboembolism of the pulmonary artery and acute heart failure."
Last month, another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in the protests in Nukus were convicted and 28 of them were sentenced to prison terms of between five and 11 years, while 11 defendants were handed parole-like sentences.
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Karakalpakstan during the protests, which were sparked by the announcement of a planned change to the constitution that would have undermined the region's right to self-determination.
The violence forced President Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest, without further explanation, before backing away from the proposed changes.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
The European Union has called for an independent investigation into the violence.
EU Border Agency Begins Deployment In North Macedonia
The European Union's border-protection agency, Frontex, began its official deployment in North Macedonia on April 20, extending its operations outside the bloc to a fifth country. More than 100 border guards will assist national patrols along the country's southern border with Greece, where illegal smuggling activity has picked up after pandemic restrictions were eased last year. The agency already has operations in four other countries outside the EU, in Albania, Moldova, Montenegro, and Serbia, with some 300 officers already active in the Western Balkan region. To read the original article by AP, click here.
'Brutal' Imprisonment Of Iranian Female Activist Condemned
A group of 20 prominent Iranian female civil and political activists have condemned the imprisonment of fellow activist Golrokh Ebrahimi Iraee, who was sentenced to seven years in prison for crimes "against the regime," and are demanding her immediate and unconditional release.
In a statement published on April 20, the group said that "after months of waiting in detention," Iraee was sentenced "in a brutal, unfair, and vindictive process."
"By announcing our firm support for Golrokh Iraee, we demand her immediate and unconditional release," the statement added.
The statement highlights the ongoing crackdown on civil and political activists following the nationwide protests triggered by the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Despite a general amnesty announced in February by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, many activists remain behind bars after being handed harsh sentences for participating in rallies calling for more freedoms.
Iraee, who has been arrested multiple times in the past due to her activism and is currently being held in the women's ward of Tehran's notorious Evin prison, was convicted last week of "assembly and collusion against the regime," for which she received a six-year prison sentence, and "propaganda against the regime," for which she was sentenced to one year.
The Islamic republic's judiciary also banned Iraee from leaving the country, staying in Tehran, or join a party or group for two years and confiscated her mobile phone.
The government faces one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since the revolution in 1979 from the nationwide protests over Amini's death.
The protests have "brought a woman's cry for freedom to the streets of the country and a new wave of women's liberation from historical oppression has emerged," the activists' statement said, adding that this has brought "a new wave of arrests and imprisonment and heavy sentences for political and social activists."
Signatories of the statement include well-known female activists such as Anisha Asadollahi, Yasmin Aryani, Asal Mohammadi, Atena Daemi, Leila Hosseinzadeh, Parvin Mohammadi, Nazanin Zaghari, Zhila Makvandi, and Alieh Matlabzadeh.
Iraee's husband, political activist Arash Sadeghi, is also in prison.
He was sentenced in January to more than five years for his advocacy work during the ongoing protests sparked by Amini's death. He was handed the punishment while already in prison serving a 19-year sentence despite being diagnosed with cancer.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
