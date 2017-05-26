British Police Say Resumed U.S. Intelligence Sharing After Leaks

British police say they have resumed sharing intelligence with U.S. agencies after receiving assurances it will be safeguarded, ending a brief suspension prompted by leaks to U.S. media about the Manchester suicide bombing.

"While we do not usually comment on information-sharing arrangements...having received fresh assurances, we are now working closely with our key partners around the world including all those in the 'Five Eyes' intelligence alliance," Mark Rowley, Britain's lead officer for counterterrorism policing, said on May 25.

The Five Eyes alliance is made up of Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Earlier on May 25, British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump to say intelligence shared between their two countries had to remain secure.

The resumption of intelligence sharing came as British police arrested another man on May 26 in Manchester's Moss Side suburb, the 10th person to be taken into custody in connection with the bombing.

Eight men are in custody now after a man and a woman were released without charge, Greater Manchester police said in a tweet.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, and Reuters