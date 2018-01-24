'I'm Not Buried Yet,' Says Ukraine's Afghan Envoy

Russia's state-run Rossia TV has erroneously reported that Ukraine's ambassador to Tajikistan and Afghanistan was among the dozens of people killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul last week.

The channel's Vesti program said on its website on January 24 that seven Ukrainian citizens, including Ambassador Viktor Nikityuk, had died in the Taliban assault.

However, Nikityuk told the Dushanbe-based Asia-Plus news agency later in the day that he was not in the Afghan capital when the attack took place.

"I have not read the report that already buried me," he also said, adding that he was doing well.

On January 20, Taliban gunmen dressed in army uniforms stormed a luxury hotel in Kabul, killing at least 30 people including 14 foreigners.

Ukrainian officials said seven of them were Ukrainians.

Based on reporting by Asia-Plus