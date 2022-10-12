News
Austin Says Russia's War Against Ukraine Has Unified International Community
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has lauded Ukraine for its battlefield successes over Russian forces in the past month and reiterated the support of NATO and its allies for Kyiv.
Speaking in Brussels at an October 12 meeting of defense ministers from the alliance, Austin issued a scathing assessment of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort, saying the “malice and cruelty” of his invasion of Ukraine had unified the international community.
In addition to the NATO meeting, a U.S.-led group of nearly 50 countries was also holding talks at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
The talks focused on air defenses after Russia unleashed a blitz across Ukraine following an explosion at a bridge to the annexed Crimean Peninsula that Moscow says Kyiv played a part in executing.
"These victories belong to Ukraine's brave soldiers. But the Contact Group's security assistance, training, and sustainment efforts have been vital," Austin said at the start of the meeting.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
All Of The Latest News
NATO Chief Says Air Defense For Ukraine 'Top Priority'
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on October 12 that Western powers were discussing ways to provide Ukraine with more air defenses to protect against Russia's "indiscriminate" missile attacks across the country.
Russia launched waves of missile strikes on several regions of Ukraine for two days in a row, bombing multiple cities, including Kyiv, as reprisals for a blast at the weekend that damaged the only bridge between Moscow-annexed Crimea and mainland Russia.
"We will address how to ramp up support for Ukraine and the top priority will be more air defense for Ukraine," Stoltenberg said at the start of a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.
Representatives from more than 50 countries are also gathering on the sidelines of the NATO meeting in Brussels to discuss bolstering Ukraine's air defense.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked the leaders of G7 group on October 11 for more air defense capabilities to neutralize aerial attacks, saying that when Ukraine receives such systems, "the key element of Russia’s terror, rocket strikes, will cease to work."
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kazakh Police Detain Four Activists In Front Of Russian Consulate Ahead Of Putin Visit
Four activists who were allegedly planning to protest outside the Russian consulate in Almaty during Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit have been detained.
A reporter for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Kazakh Service reported on October 12 that police took the four into custody as they approached the Russian consulate with a poster and a bouquet of blue and yellow flowers representing Ukraine's national colors.
Police have yet to comment.
Putin is scheduled to visit the Kazakh capital, Astana, from October 12 to October 14 for a regional summit. He is expected to hold meetings with several officials during his trip, including with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
The October 12 meeting comes a day after Turkey called for a cease-fire in fighting between Russia and Ukraine,
NATO member Turkey, which has stayed neutral throughout the conflict in Ukraine, has good ties with Kyiv as well as with Moscow.
Rights Group Says At Least 201 Dead In Unrest Rocking Iran
Iran Human Rights (IHR) says that at least 201 people, including 23 children, have been killed in nationwide protests that have rocked Iran, and the Oslo-based group warned that more fatalities are likely as a "bloody crackdown" against protesters angry over the death of a 22-year-old woman for allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly continues.
IHR said on October 12 that at least 108 people have been killed in protests over the past three weeks since Mahsa Amini died while in police custody, with at least 93 more dead during separate clashes in the city of Zahedan, in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, after the reported rape of a teenage girl by a police commander in the region.
Many of the 108 deaths have occurred in Kurdistan in the western part of Iran, where Amini lived before her death in Tehran while on a trip.
The country's notorious Morality Police arrested Amini on September 13 saying she was not adhering to the strict mandatory hijab law that forces women to cover their hair while in public. Three days later she died in hospital amid claims by eyewitnesses and her family that Amini had been beaten.
Officials have denied the accusations saying she died of "underlying diseases." Her family says she was in good health before being arrested.
“The international community must prevent further killings in Kurdistan by issuing an immediate response,” IHR Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said.
Iran's judiciary said on October 12 that more than 100 protesters have been arrested in the provinces of Tehran and Hormozgan alone while lauding prosecutors for carrying out "swift investigations."
The protests quickly spread across the country after officials denied that the dress-code enforcers were responsible before any investigations were done, and senior leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have since suggested that foreign elements are behind the unrest.
Hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi has made similar charges, including at a ceremony on October 8 at Tehran University to mark the start of the new academic year.
After Raisi addressed professors and students at the female-only Alzahra University in Tehran, women students were seen on video posted on social media chanting "Raisi get lost" and "Mullahs get lost."
The current protests follow a summer of unrest across Iran over poor living conditions, water shortages, and economic difficulties resulting from crippling sanctions that the United States has imposed on Iran over its nuclear program.
Ukrainian Military Recaptures Five Settlements In Kherson Region
Ukraine said on October 12 that it had liberated five more settlements in the southern region of Kherson as its armed forces continued their counteroffensive despite a wave of Russian missile strikes that hit the country over the past two days.
"Ukrainian armed forces have liberated five more settlements in Beryslav district (of the Kherson region): Novovasylivka, [Novohryhorivka], Nova Kamyanka, Tryfonivka, Chervone," the president's office said in its daily report.
"The enemy continues shelling the positions of our units to deter the counteroffensive along the entire contact line," it said.
Ukraine’s military said on October 9 that its troops had recaptured nearly 1,200 square kilometers of territory in the southern Kherson region from Russian forces since beginning their counteroffensive in late August.
Meanwhile, Russia continued to strike Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region and eponymous city on October 12, shattering windows and blowing out doors in residential buildings, municipal council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Zaporizhzhya, which sits fairly near the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces, has been repeatedly struck with often deadly attacks in recent weeks.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Leak Found In Key Oil Pipeline From Russia To Germany, Sabotage Not Suspected
A leak has been found in the Druzhba oil pipeline that links Russia and Germany but officials say sabotage is not suspected.
PERN, the operator of the section of the pipeline in Poland where the leak was discovered, said in a statement on October 12 that the oil link has been partially shut.
"The cause of the incident is not known for the moment. Pumping in the affected line was immediately stopped. Line 2 of the pipeline is functioning normally," PERN said, adding that the leak was detected late on October 11.
The German government said oil deliveries were continuing to two key refineries despite the leak.
"Germany's security of supply is currently guaranteed...Deliveries are uninterrupted," the Economy Ministry said in a statement.
The discovery of the leak in the main route carrying oil to Germany comes amid security concerns over Europe's energy supplies after the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea recently sprung leaks that officials from both the West and Russia say were caused by sabotage.
Europe also faces a severe energy crisis as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which has cut supplies to many countries.
Reuters quoted Mateusz Berger, Poland's top official in charge of energy infrastructure, as saying there were no grounds to believe the leak was caused by sabotage.
"Here we can talk about accidental damage," he said.
The Druzhba oil conduit is one of the world's largest pipelines, supplying Russian oil to much of Central Europe including Germany, Poland, Belarus, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria.
With reporting by Reuters
Atomic Watchdog's Chief Says Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Again Without Off-Site Power
International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi says the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine has lost all off-site power for the second time in five days and is relying on diesel generators for its nuclear safety and security functions.
"This repeated loss of the plant’s off-site power is a deeply worrying development and it underlines the urgent need for a nuclear safety & security protection zone around the site," he said in a tweet on October 12.
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, has been a flashpoint in Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame for months over shelling near the facility that has sparked fears of a nuclear disaster. Russian troops occupy the plant and the surrounding area.
Grossi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on October 11 as part of efforts by the IAEA to prevent an accident and Grossi’s push to establish a safety and security zone around the plant.
The IAEA chief is due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv later this week for further talks regarding the power plant.
Judge Orders Former NSA Employee Accused Of Attempting To Sell Secrets To Russia To Remain In Custody
A former U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) employee accused of trying to sell classified information to Russia will remain behind bars while he is prosecuted, a judge ruled on October 11.
Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 30, is facing a possible life sentence for allegedly sharing documents after promising not to disclose information he obtained while working at the NSA.
Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews said the possibility of life in prison along with sympathies he has allegedly expressed for Russia make Dalke a flight risk.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Martinez argued that the government does not know whether Dalke obtained more information from the NSA that is stored somewhere else or that he possibly memorized. And he has the motivation to sell more secrets if he were to be released, she said.
“He knows how to make money. Sell secrets to Russia,” said Martinez.
Dalke, who has pleaded not guilty, was arrested September 28 in Denver after authorities say he used a secure connection set up by investigators to transfer the classified documents.
The arrest affidavit noted that he speaks basic Spanish and Russian and that he tried to verify that the undercover agent was actually working for the foreign government.
Dalke worked for the NSA as an information systems security designer during the summer of 2022. One of his lawyers, David Kraut, said Dalke's access to classified information was limited since he worked at the NSA for less than a month.
The army veteran allegedly told the undercover agent that he had $237,000 in debts and that he had decided to work with Russia because his heritage “ties back to your country.”
Based on reporting by AP
Russia's FSB Says Eight Detained Over Crimean Bridge Blast
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on October 12 that it had arrested five Russian nationals and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the explosion that damaged the Crimea Bridge on October 8.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The FSB said in a statement that the attack was organized by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, and its director Kyrylo Budanov.
On October 12, a senior Ukrainian official dismissed Russia's investigation as "nonsense."
"The whole activity of the FSB and Investigative Committee is nonsense," Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne cited Interior Ministry spokesman Andriy Yusov as saying.
Yusov described the FSB and Investigative Committee as "fake structures that serve the Putin regime, so we will definitely not comment on their next statements."
The explosion on the 18-kilometer-long Crimean Bridge targeted one section of the road bridge, temporarily halting truck and car traffic.
It also blew up several fuel tankers on a train heading from southern Russia toward the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.
The Crimean Bridge was completed in May 2018 and built at a cost of some $4 billion. It was a significant prestige project intended to bolster Moscow’s claims on Crimea that was inaugurated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The bridge had become logistically vital to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, with supplies to Russian troops fighting in south Ukraine channeled through it.
Russian forces launched mass missile strikes against Ukrainian cities, including power supplies, which Putin said were a retaliation for the Crimean bridge blast that he said had been organized by Ukraine's secret services.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Biden Says Putin 'Totally Miscalculated' Ukraine Invasion But Doubts Russia Would Use Nukes
U.S. President Joe Biden has said that President Vladimir Putin had completely misjudged Russia's capacity to invade Ukraine, but said he did not believe Moscow would use a tactical nuclear weapon against its neighbor despite recent thinly veiled threats to employ his atomic arsenal.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Biden made the statements as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded for a rapid increase in Western air defense systems for Ukraine to defend against missile strikes on its cities following two days of deadly Russian bombardments that targeted the country's civilians and energy infrastructure.
On October 12, the attacks continued, with at least seven people being killed and eight wounded in a Russian strike on a crowded market in the town of Avdiyivka, the governor of the eastern Donetsk region said.
"The Russians struck the central market where many people were at that time," Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a statement, adding that there was "no military logic" for such an attack.
In reaction to Russia's wave of air strikes that killed at least 19 people and hit power stations in Ukraine, defense ministers from NATO and partner countries opened a two-day meeting in Brussels on October 12 to discuss ways to provide Kyiv with more air defenses.
Biden told CNN in an interview that while he believes Putin is acting rationally, his objectives in Ukraine "were not rational."
"If you listen to the speech he made after when that decision was being made [to invade Ukraine], he talked about the whole idea of -- he was needed to be the leader of Russia that united all of Russian speakers," Biden said in the October 11 interview. "I just think it's irrational."
In recent weeks, Russia moved to seize four partially occupied regions of Ukraine after referendums widely denounced as illegal, mobilized hundreds of thousands of Russians, and repeatedly alluded to the use of nuclear arms, stoking alarm in the West.
Russia launched its fresh wave of missile strikes on several regions of Ukraine a day after bombing multiple cities, including Kyiv, as a reprisal for a blast on October 8 that damaged the only bridge between Moscow-annexed Crimea and mainland Russia.
Biden last week warned that the world risks "Armageddon" in unusually direct remarks following Putin's threats to use atomic weapons amid a faltering military campaign in Ukraine.
Putin's intentions and his mental state have been the subject of much debate after the Russian military suffered a series of setbacks in Ukraine.
But Biden said that Putin was "rational" despite the mistakes he has made.
"I think [Putin] is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly," Biden said.
In reaction, the Kremlin said on October 12 that rhetoric from Western leaders on the potential use of nuclear weapons was harmful and provocative.
"We express our daily regret that Western heads of state engage in nuclear rhetoric every day," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that such a practice was "provocative."
Peskov also denied that more men were being drafted into the army, despite some regional officials reporting they were stepping up mobilization efforts this week.
"There is no new wave," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, telling reporters to check with individual governors to see what they meant.
Speaking ahead of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said on October 12 that providing Ukraine with more air defenses is the "top priority" of the meeting that will also be attended by representatives from other countries.
"We will address how to ramp up support for Ukraine and the top priority will be more air defense for Ukraine," Stoltenberg said at the start of a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.
On October 11, Zelenskiy addressed a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations, urging the leaders of the world's industrial powers to block Russia's energy sector with further sanctions to disrupt Russian revenues from oil and gas.
Speaking to the summit via video link on October 11, Zelenskiy asked the leaders for more air defense capabilities to neutralize aerial attacks, saying that, when Ukraine receives such systems, "the key element of Russia’s terror, rocket strikes, will cease to work."
He also said a "tough price cap" is needed for the exports of oil and gas from Russia, which he said had started a new stage of escalation with attacks on October 10 and 11.
"Russia must be completely isolated and punished. Punished both politically and in terms of sanctions," he said.
"Such steps can bring peace closer -- they will encourage the terrorist state to think about peace, about the unprofitability of war," Zelenskiy told the leaders of the United States, Canada, Germany, Britain, Japan, France, and Italy.
The G7 leaders in a statement condemned Russia's recent missile attacks and said they would hold [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and those responsible to account but did not say how.
The White House later pledged to speed up shipments of air defenses to Ukraine, while Germany promised delivery to Ukraine "in the coming days" of the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems capable of protecting a city.
Zelenskiy thanked all the countries that have already helped Ukraine secure its air defense systems, particularly the United States and Germany, but said according to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia has ordered 2,400 drones from Iran.
In addition, Zelenskiy asked the G7 countries to back his initiative for an international observer mission on Ukraine's border with Belarus to monitor the security situation.
With reporting by AFP, AP, BBC, CNN, and Reuters
U.S. Treasury Secretary Calls On Ukraine's Allies To Quickly Disburse Promised Funding
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called on Ukraine’s partners and allies to fulfill their commitments to support the country ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.
“Ukraine continues to defend its sovereignty against Russia’s brutal war of aggression -- including [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s horrific missile attacks yesterday that injured and took the lives of innocent civilians,” Yellen said on October 11 before her bilateral meeting with Marchenko in Washington.
Yellen expressed deep condolences for the attacks, which hit Kyiv and other large Ukrainian cities for the first time in months.
"Once again, the world has seen the true nature of Russia’s barbaric and illegal war. The United States continues to stand resolutely with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We will continue to support you as you rebuild the prosperous and free Ukraine that your country has fought so hard to secure," Yellen told Marchenko.
Washington intends to disburse $4.5 billion in direct budget support to Ukraine in the coming weeks, she said.
"We're committed to getting this funding to you as soon as possible because we know how important it is in supporting your brave resistance to Russia’s illegal invasion," she told Marchenko.
When Congress approved that funding two weeks ago it brought total U.S. direct budget support for Ukraine to $13.5 billion -- all in grants, she said.
U.S. financial support is making a difference in the war, and the value of the support can't be underestimated, Marchenko said.
Washington has also joined with Ukraine's major international creditors to suspend its Ukraine’s bilateral debt service payments this year and next year, Yellen said.
But she added that international support for Ukraine is a “collective effort” and called on partners and allies “to join us by swiftly disbursing their existing commitments to Ukraine and by stepping up in doing more” to help Ukraine continue government services and begin to rebuild and recover.
Ukraine has said it needs up to $5 billion a month in long-term commitments to cover its budget costs, including pensions and military spending, and to continue servicing its debts owed to domestic banks.
Yellen said she also expected to discuss additional sanctions on Russia during her meeting with Marchenko. Sanctions and export controls on Russia's military industrial complex “have disrupted Russia’s operations, shuttered factories, depleted arsenals, and forced Putin to rely increasingly on arms suppliers of last resort, like North Korea and Iran,” she said.
Yellen and other finance officials representing countries from the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations will meet to discuss Ukraine's financing and reconstruction needs on October 12 on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.
Officials from the IMF and Ukraine will meet in Vienna next week for technical discussions on Ukraine's budget with an eye to laying the groundwork for a future full-fledged lending program.
Germany, the current president of the G7, will host a conference on Ukraine's recovery in Berlin on October 25.
With reporting by Reuters
U.K. Businessman Who Worked For Russian Oligarch Arrested For Alleged Sanctions Violations
A British businessman has been arrested on charges that he helped Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska violate U.S. sanctions, the U.S. Justice Department said on October 11.
The businessman, Graham Bonham-Carter, 62, was arrested on October 11 in the United Kingdom, and federal prosecutors in New York City say they will seek his extradition.
Following the U.S. extradition request, Bonham-Carter appeared in a London court and was released on conditional bail, Britain's National Crime Agency said in a statement.
Deripaska, founder of aluminum giant Rusal, was blacklisted by Washington in 2018 in connection with Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.
Prosecutors said Bonham-Carter made transactions valued at more than $1 million to fund real estate in the United States belonging to Deripaska, 54, who purchased the properties -- two in New York City and one in Washington -- more than 10 years before he was designated for sanctions.
"Bonham-Carter obscured the origin of funding for upkeep and management of Deripaska's lavish U.S. assets in violation of the international sanctions," said federal prosecutor Damian Williams in a statement issued by the Justice Department.
Prosecutors said Bonham-Carter has worked for entities controlled by Deripaska since around 2003 and also managed his residential properties in the United Kingdom and Europe.
The Justice Department says Bonham-Carter is also accused of trying to move Deripaska’s artwork out of New York to London by lying about Deripaska’s ownership of it.
Each of the three counts that Bonham-Carter is charged with carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
A lawyer for Bonham-Carter, who is the second cousin of actress Helena Bonham-Carter, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to Reuters.
The charges come as the Justice Department pressures Russian oligarchs through sanctions, asset seizures, and criminal probes to stop backing Vladimir Putin after the Russian president launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The head of New York's FBI office said international investigative agencies that assisted in the arrest of Bonham-Carter "are strategically focused on stopping the Russian oligarchs and their criminal kleptocracy.”
Michael J. Driscoll said each new action by international authorities exposes “the vast network of individuals willing to work with Russian oligarchs who brazenly break our laws and abuse our financial systems."
The Justice Department last month charged Deripaska with violating sanctions by using the U.S. financial system to maintain luxury properties, employing a woman to buy a California music studio on his behalf, and by trying to have his girlfriend travel to the United States to bear his children.
Deripaska’s business empire flourished during Putin’s first two terms in office from 2000 to 08 as he snapped up businesses in various industries. According to Forbes magazine, he is worth $2.8 billion.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Ukraine Says 32 Soldiers Freed, Body Of Israeli Returned In Prisoner Swap
Ukraine says 32 of its soldiers have been freed and the body of an Israeli citizen who fought for Ukraine has been returned in a prisoner swap with Russia.
"Another exchange of prisoners took place today. We managed to free 32 of our soldiers and get back the body of Israeli citizen Dmytro Fialka," Andriy Yermak, head of the president's office, said on October 11 on social media.
He said all of the soldiers freed had been "in places where fierce fighting was going on," and many of the men had been considered missing.
The soldiers were undergoing medical examinations and were to be reunited with their relatives, he said.
He did not provide details about the Russian prisoners who were involved in the exchange.
Failka, an Israeli who Yermak said voluntarily went to the front lines to fight for Ukraine, lived in Ukraine for the last two years after meeting “his love” -- a Ukrainian woman with whom he had children. He said he had worked as a children’s football coach in Lviv before volunteering for military service.
Also among those released was a private who served with his older brother, a husband and father of two girls. The younger brother was captured the same day he witnessed his brother's death, Yermak said, referring to "unspeakable pain and sadness."
Ukraine said earlier on October 11 that it had negotiated the return of dozens of Ukrainian soldiers' remains.
"Another transfer took place: 62 fallen heroes were returned home," the Ukrainian ministry responsible for the reintegration of occupied territories said in a statement.
"The negotiations were difficult," the ministry said, adding that the returned remains included soldiers who had been held in a Russian-controlled prison in Olenivka in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.
Russia and Ukraine in July accused each other of carrying out deadly bombardments on the prison.
Kyiv denied targeting civilian infrastructure or prisoners of war. Russia said the Ukrainian prisoners held at the facility included members of the Azov Battalion who had defended the Azovstal steelworks as the last holdouts in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
Russian did not comment on the ministry's statement on the return of the remains.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and RFE/RL's Russian Service
Putin Tells Head Of UN Nuclear Watchdog That Moscow Is 'Open To Dialogue' On Zaporizhzhya Power Plant
Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the head of the UN's nuclear agency that he is "open to dialogue" on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and would discuss all issues of concern.
Putin told Rafael Grossi during their televised meeting in St. Petersburg that the situation around the power plant is "of concern."
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, has been a flashpoint in Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame for months over shelling near the facility that has sparked fears of a nuclear disaster.
Grossi met with Putin as part of efforts by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to prevent an accident and Grossi’s push to establish a safety and security zone around the plant.
Putin told the IAEA chief he was "ready to discuss all issues of mutual interest or cause for concern, for example, regarding the situation around the Zaporizhzhya power plant."
Grossi is due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv later this week for further talks regarding the power plant, the IAEA said in a statement after Grossi and Putin met.
"There is no time to lose," Grossi said, adding that the situation around the plant is "increasingly dangerous, unstable, and challenging" because of frequent military attacks in the area.
Grossi met Zelenskiy last week for discussions on setting up a protection zone around the plant, which was taken over by Russian troops in March and continues to be operated by a Ukrainian staff with experts from the IAEA present.
Grossi has been "engaging in intense consultations with both Ukraine and the Russian Federation to agree and implement" a security zone as soon as possible, the IAEA statement said.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Russian Woman May Face Up To Five Years In Prison For 'Desecration' Of Putin's Parents' Grave
A 60-year-old Russian woman may face up to five years in prison for what investigators called the desecration of the grave of the parents of President Vladimir Putin.
Maksim Tsybanyov, a resident of Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, said on October 11 that his mother, Irina Tsybanyova, was detained on October 10 after she visited a cemetery last week and left a written message at the grave of the Russian president’s parents.
According to Tsybanyov, a court in St. Petersburg on October 11 extended his mother's preliminary detainment to 48 hours, within which her pretrial restrictions will be decided.
Tsybanyova's government-appointed lawyer, Sergei Trusov, said that his client was charged with hatred-based desecration of a grave, adding that she may face up to five years in prison if found guilty.
"It is unknown what exactly was written in the message. But she said it was a 'death wish'," Tsybanyov said about his mother’s note. He did not elaborate.
In late September, a page from a school diary was placed at the grave with a message saying: "Dear parents! Your son behaves awfully! He skips history lessons, fights with classmates, threatens to blow up the school! Undertake proper measures!" -- hinting at the war in Ukraine launched by Putin in February.
With reporting by Mediazona
Turkey's Erdogan To Meet Putin For Talks In Kazakhstan, Kremlin Says
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a summit in Kazakhstan on October 13.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders will focus on the ongoing Russia-launched war in Ukraine and Russian-Turkish bilateral ties.
Earlier in the day, news agencies AFP and dpa both cited Turkish officials as saying that the two presidents will meet in Astana during the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) that starts on October 12.
Erdogan and Putin last met in mid-September in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a summit of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
NATO member Turkey has positioned itself as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia since Moscow launched an invasion of its neighbor on February 24. While Ankara has criticized Moscow, it has stopped short of joining crippling Western economic and financial sanctions.
Erdogan has publicly expressed hope he can bring Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy together for talks to stop the war.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a televised interview that both sides have moved away from diplomacy since talks in March in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators.
"As the Ukraine-Russian war drags on, unfortunately, the situation gets worse and more complicated," said Cavusoglu, who called for an immediate cease-fire. "A cease-fire must be established as soon as possible. The sooner the better."
Following major setbacks on the battlefield last month as Ukrainian forces launched successful counteroffensives to liberate territories occupied by Russian troops, Putin said during a speech announcing that four Ukrainian regions were now part of Russia that Moscow "is ready" for talks with Ukraine. The referendums ahead of the illegal annexation were denounced as a sham by the West.
Zelenskiy rejected the talks, saying Ukraine will speak to the "next" Russian president, implying that talks can proceed only after Putin is removed from his post.
With reporting by AFP, dpa, Interfax, and RIA Novosti
Sofia 'Indisputably' Rejects Russian Claim That Truck In Crimean Blast Came From Bulgaria
Sofia has rejected Russian claims that a truck suspected of blowing up a key bridge linking the country to the Russia-occupied Crimean Peninsula traveled through Bulgarian territory.
"It has been indisputably established that the truck that blew up on the Crimean bridge was never on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria, which [Moscow has] indicated as the starting point for its route," a statement from Bulgaria's Council of Ministers said on October 11.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russian officials have claimed that the massive explosion that damaged the crucial bridge linking Crimea and the Russian mainland was a "terrorist" act organized by Ukrainian special services and involved several countries, including Bulgaria.
The statement said "the government of the Republic of Bulgaria will in no way allow the name of our country to be associated with any involvement" in the blast.
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the explosion, which sent one span of the bridge's highway section tumbling into the Kerch Strait and damaged the rail section.
The blast has become a major morale boost for Ukrainian soldiers and civilians and a humiliating blow to Putin's prestige.
In retaliation, Putin unleashed a barrage of rockets and missiles across Ukraine in the past two days, killing at least 19 people and damaging cities from Lviv in the west, to Kyiv in central Ukraine, and Kharkiv in the east.
Kyiv, which has made significant military gains in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories in recent weeks, has demanded that Russian forces leave the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.
Russia Adds Meta, Youth Group To 'Extremists' Registry
Russia's financial monitoring service, Rosfinmonitoring, has added U.S. tech giant Meta Platforms Inc. to its registry of "terrorists and extremists."
Rosinformonitoring said on October 11 that it also had added to the registry the Vesna (Spring) youth movement that has openly protested against Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The movement was added to the list at the request of the prosecutor’s office in the city of St. Petersburg.
In late March, a Moscow court labeled Meta Platforms an “extremist organization," outlawing its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms.
The move did not outlaw Meta's WhatsApp messaging platform since it is not a public platform.
State prosecutors filed the request after news surfaced that Meta Platforms was permitting Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers after Moscow started its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in late February.
On March 10, Meta said that as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, "we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules, like violent speech such as 'death to the Russian invaders,'" adding that it "still won't allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians."
In June, Meta's appeal against the court's decision was rejected.
Moscow has been taking moves to limit access to independent media, including social media, over the past year.
With reporting by Vedomosti and Interfax
Japanese Carmaker Nissan Joins Toyota, Renault In Leaving Russia
Japanese car manufacturer Nissan has become the latest major multinational corporation to exit Russia, joining dozens of others in an exodus over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in late February.
Nissan said on October 11 that its executive committee had approved the sale of its factory and R&D facilities in St. Petersburg, and its sales and marketing center in Moscow, to Russia’s Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute (NAMI).
“While we cannot continue operating in the market, we have found the best possible solution to support our people," Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida said in a statement, adding that his company did not give a dollar value for the sale but would log a 100 billion yen ($680 million) “impact" from its exit from the Russian market.
Nissan began making SUVs in St. Petersburg in 2009. It suspended manufacturing in Russia in March, weeks after Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine. The company said the terms of the sale give Nissan the option to buy back its Russian business within the next six years.
Last month, another Japanese carmaker, Toyota, announced its plan to quit the Russian market.
In May, French carmaker Renault said that it had decided to leave Russia on similar conditions. Renault said at the time it was selling its 100 percent stake in Renault Russia to the city of Moscow, while its 67.69 percent interest in AvtoVAZ would be sold to NAMI.
With reporting by dpa and AP
Zelenskiy Tells G7 That Russia Must Be Fully Isolated As He Seeks More Antiaircraft Weapons From Allies
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has addressed a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) after two days of deadly air strikes on Ukrainian cities, urging the leaders of the world's industrial powers to block Russia's energy sector with further sanctions to disrupt Russian revenues from oil and gas.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Speaking to the summit virtually on October 11, Zelenskiy said a "tough price cap" is needed for the exports of oil and gas from Russia, which he said had started a new stage of escalation with attacks on October 10-11 that killed at least 19 people and hit power stations.
"Russia must be completely isolated and punished -- punished both politically and in terms of sanctions," he said.
"Such steps can bring peace closer -- they will encourage the terrorist state to think about peace, about the unprofitability of war," Zelenskiy told the leaders of the United States, Canada, Germany, Britain, Japan, France, and Italy.
The G7 leaders in a statement condemned Russia's recent missile attacks and said they would hold [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and those responsible to account but did not say how.
"We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime," the statement said.
The White House later pledged to speed up shipments of air defenses to Ukraine, while Germany promised delivery to Ukraine "in the coming days" of the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems capable of protecting a city.
In his speech, Zelenskiy also asked the leaders for more air-defense capabilities to neutralize aerial attacks, saying that when Ukraine receives such systems, "the key element of Russia’s terror -- rocket strikes -- will cease to work."
He thanked all countries that have already helped Ukraine secure its air-defense systems, particularly the United States and Germany, but said that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia has ordered 2,400 drones from Iran.
In addition, Zelenskiy asked the G7 countries to back his initiative for an international observer mission on Ukraine's border with Belarus to monitor the security situation.
"The format can be worked out by our diplomats. I ask you, on the level of the G7, to support this initiative," he said.
Zelenskiy also said the G7 must recognize that there can be no dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he said only believes in terror and "has no future."
Talks can be held either with another Russian leader -- one who "will comply with the UN Charter, the basic principles of humanity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine," he said, or with a different configuration of negotiators "so that the key terrorist does not have the opportunity to influence key decisions through terror."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on October 11 that Moscow was open to talks with the West on the Ukraine war but had yet to receive any serious proposal to negotiate.
NATO Chief Says Ukraine 'Has The Momentum' In War Against Russia
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says "Ukraine has the momentum" in its war with Russia as he reiterated the security alliance's support for Kyiv.
Stoltenberg told a news conference in Brussels on October 11 that a barrage of missile attacks on Ukraine over the past two days was a sign of "weakness" as Russia is failing to make gains on the battlefield.
"While Russia is increasingly resorting to horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin is failing in Ukraine," he said of the attacks, which have killed at least 19 people in what is seen as a reprisal for a blast last weekend that destroyed the only bridge between Moscow-annexed Crimea and mainland Russia.
Stoltenberg added that NATO would hold its annual nuclear deterrence exercise next week since it was planned "a long time ago," and that the alliance was closely monitoring Russia's nuclear forces.
"We have not seen any changes in Russia's posture, but we remain vigilant," he said.
NATO defense ministers are scheduled to meet in Brussels on October 12.
Montenegro Has Not Shown Proper Commitment To Reforms, EU Report Concludes
A draft report by the European Commission says Montenegro's lawmakers have failed to demonstrate a commitment to enacting reforms needed to bring it closer to the European Union.
The report, a copy of which was seen by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, is due to be released on October 12 as part of an annual review of progress by Montenegro -- and five other Western Balkan countries -- in their drive to join the bloc.
The draft highlighted "political tensions, polarization, and the absence of constructive engagement between political parties," which the European Commission said was impeding consensus building on key matters of national interest in Montenegro.
"There was no credible political dialogue and constructive engagement by political parties with a view to enhancing parliamentary accountability and government oversight," the draft says, noting the strife has led to the fall of two governments through no-confidence votes.
The report added that little progress has been made regarding the comprehensive reform of the electoral, legal, and institutional framework, including on recommendations from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODHIR).
The report says Montenegro is "moderately prepared" with regard to public administration reform and its judicial system, though "the implementation of key judicial reforms remains stalled."
It also lauds the country's progress in aligning its foreign policy with the bloc, and while its track record in the fight against corruption and organized crime has also made some progress, the report says there are still major areas that need improvement.
Rights Groups Warn Of Intensifying 'Military Attack' On Protesters In Iran
Rights groups have accused Iran's security forces of launching "an all-out military attack" on protesters in Kurdish areas in the western part of the country as anger intensifies over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody last month.
Iran has been rocked by the unrest that was sparked by Amini's death on September 16 while she was being detained for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly. Protesters have challenged the authorities, who have responded with heavy-handed tactics that rights groups say have left almost 200 dead, many from the Kurdish part of the country where Amini came from.
Some videos posted on social media of protests in the Kurdish city of Sanandaj showed security agents shooting directly at protesters on October 10, the same day Amnesty International warned about a crackdown by "security forces using firearms and firing tear gas indiscriminately, including into people’s homes."
Added another rights group, the Hengaw Human Rights Organization: "Sanandaj has been under an all-out military attack by the Islamic Republic of Iran. At the same time, access routes, including the Internet, have been cut off, the access to immediate treatment of the wounded is under pressure from the security agents, and documents received by Hengaw show the use of prohibited war weapons."
WATCH: More than 1,000 Iranian oil workers have joined in nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Hengaw also reported that it had received information that government forces stationed in the western cities of Saghez and Divandareh also had weaponry such as machine guns.
Videos posted on social media from the southern Iranian city of Marvdasht showed protesters tearing down pictures of Qasem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force, who was killed by the United States in a drone attack in Iraq in 2020.
The protests over Amini's death came after a summer of unrest across Iran over poor living conditions, water shortages, and economic difficulties resulting from crippling sanctions the United States has imposed on Iran over its nuclear program.
Iran's oil industry, one of the few sectors of the economy able to bring in money for the government, has joined in the demonstrations, with videos on October 10 showing striking workers burning tires and blocking roads outside the Asalouyeh petrochemical plant in the southwest.
WATCH: The mother of Nika Shakarami -- a 16-year-old who wound up dead after participating in anti-government protests in Tehran on September 20 -- has accused the Iranian authorities of "lying" about her daughter's death in an attempt to "exempt themselves."
The demonstrators could be heard shouting slogans including "Death to the dictator" and "Don't be scared. We are all together!"
More than 1,000 workers at the Bushehr, Damavand, and Hengam petrochemical companies also went on strike, while those at the Abadan oil refinery and Kangan Petro Refining Company joined in on October 11.
The Organizing Council of Oil Contract Workers in Iran said that a number of protesters were arrested during a strike by Bushehr petrochemical workers in the southern Iranian city of Asaluyeh on October 10.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Singer Accused Of Spreading Anti-Government Propaganda
Shervin Hajipour, whose song Baraye has become an anthem for the ongoing protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody, has been accused of "propaganda against the system" and "inciting people to violent acts."
Majid Kaveh, Hajipour's lawyer, said on Twitter on October 9 that that his client was temporarily detained before being released on bail and prohibited from leaving the country.
The song Baraye, which roughly translates as "because of," is based on the outpouring of public anger following the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody on September 16. She was detained by Iran's morality police for allegedly wearing a headscarf improperly.
Since her death, Amini’s name has become a rallying cry against decades of state discrimination and violence.
The singer, who was arrested on September 29 by security officers in Tehran, composed the song from tweets sent by Iranians following Amini's death. Many of the tweets blame the country's social, economic, and political ills on the clerical regime.
The song garnered more than 40 million views in less than 48 hours before it was removed from Instagram. It is also flooding the submission box for the Grammys' newest special award category, which honors a song dedicated to social change.
Amini was detained by the morality police on September 13 for allegedly violating the hijab law. Three days later, she was declared dead in a Tehran hospital.
Activists and relatives say she was died as a result of blows to the head sustained while in detention. Officials first claimed she died of a heart attack, before a coroner's report blamed her death on "underlying diseases."
Authorities have stepped up their warnings against public figures and celebrities who have backed the protests and criticized the state crackdown.
Meanwhile, Iranian leaders have been quick to blame foreign governments for fanning the protests, with the judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, blaming celebrities in the country for taking the side of the "enemy."
Several Iranian celebrities, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated by the authorities after showing support for anti-government protests sweeping the country.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Supreme Court Rejects Appeals By Former Moscow Policemen Over Golunov Arrest
Russia's Supreme Court has rejected the appeals of four former Moscow police officers against prison terms they were handed for the 2019 arrest of investigative journalist Ivan Golunov on trumped-up drug charges.
The court pronounced its decision on October 11 in the high-profile case, which sparked numerous rallies and protests across Russia in support of Golunov.
Former police officers Roman Feofanov, Akbar Sergaliyev, Maksim Umetbayev, and Igor Lyakhovets, who were handed prison terms of between eight years and 12 years in May 2021 on charges of abuse of service duties, the falsification of evidence, and the illegal handling of drugs, have insisted they are innocent.
A fifth former police officer in the case, Denis Konovalov, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to five years in prison. All of the prison terms were later cut by several months.
The five former police officers were also ordered to pay Golunov 1 million rubles ($15,900) each in compensation.
The 39-year-old Golunov, who works for the Latvian-based information outlet Meduza, was arrested in June 2019 in Moscow for allegedly attempting to sell illegal drugs.
He was released several days later after the charges were dropped following a public outcry. The journalist suffered bruises, cuts, a concussion, and a broken rib during his detention.
The police officers who detained Golunov were arrested in January 2020. The head of the Moscow police department's drug control directorate and the police chief in Moscow's Western administrative region were fired over the case.
In a rare move, the prosecutor's office of Moscow's western district apologized to Golunov in February 2020 for his illegal prosecution.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'General Armageddon': Who Is The Brutal Russian Commander Charged With Winning The Ukraine War?2
'Everyone's Drunk. No Uniforms. No Food.' Inside The Confusion Greeting Some Of Russia's Newly Mobilized Troops3
Ukrainian Artillery Pounds Russian Military Targets In The Donbas4
Ukraine Accuses Russian Soldiers Of Looting Nearly 40 Museums5
Lukashenka Says Ukraine 'Planning' Attack On Belarus6
In Wake Of Russian Missile Attacks, Germany Says It Will 'Quickly' Deliver Air-Defense System To Ukraine7
Kyrgyzstan Cancels Planned CSTO Exercises8
Sofia 'Indisputably' Rejects Russian Claim That Truck In Crimean Blast Came From Bulgaria9
Putin Blames Ukrainian Special Services For Crimea Bridge Explosion10
Ukraine Denounces Russia As 'Terrorist State' At Emergency UN Meeting Following Deadly Missile Strikes
Subscribe