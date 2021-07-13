Ukraine's Powerful Interior Minister Tenders Resignation

Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has submitted a letter of resignation after more than six years in the post, the Interior Ministry announced on July 13.



It did not disclose any reason for Avakov's decision. The resignation needs to be accepted by the country's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.



Avakov has been a divisive figure in Ukraine during his tenure, facing calls in recent years to step down, including in 2020.



Critics had long accused the minister of failing to rein in police abuses, bring about reform, or promote law and order in the country during his years in office. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had thrown his support behind Avakov, calling him "a really powerful minister."

In his resignation letter, Avakov did not provide a reason for his move.



"To the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. In accordance with Article 18, part 1, of the Law 'on the Cabinet of Ministers,' I ask that you accept my resignation as interior minister of Ukraine," he wrote.



The law cited by Avakov allows a member of the Cabinet of Ministers to resign voluntarily, as opposed to being fired by the prime minister.



On his printed resignation letter, Avakov added in handwriting: “"Honored to have served!"



He also posted a photo of himself on Facebook, thanking his team and "every officer and official" for their work.



Appointed to lead the Interior Ministry in the aftermath of the 2014 Euromaidan uprising, when massive protests toppled Moscow-friendly President Viktor Yanukovych and his government, which was seen as riddled with corruption, Avakov had survived several changes of government and two presidencies.

In that time, his power had grown so much that he was known to be the second-most influential person in the country behind the president.



As interior minister, he controlled most of Ukraine's law enforcement bodies, from the National Police force down to local police departments, as well as the National Guard. The border guards, coast guard, Emergency Situations Ministry, and Migration Service also fall under the control of the Interior Ministry.

With reporting by the Kyiv Post