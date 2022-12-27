News
Russians Pound Bakhmut, Avdiyivka In East As Millions Of Ukrainians Struggle Without Electricity
Russian forces have unleashed fresh attacks on the eastern Ukrainian towns of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, backed by formidable artillery fire, Ukraine's General Staff reported in its morning briefing, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said millions of civilians remained in the dark and cold following Moscow's destruction of power and civilian infrastructure.
Russian troops launched two missile strikes and 44 rocket attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas over the past 24 hours, the General Staff said, including 25 settlements around Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, the focal points of Russia's offensive in Donetsk.
Luhansk and Kharkiv are the other two eastern regions besides Donetsk that have been targeted incessantly by Russian bombardments, it said. In the southern Kherson region, Russians were bombarding populated areas along the right bank of the Dnieper River, the military said.
Ukrainian forces responded with an attack on Russian positions near Novobylozerka, in the Zaporizhzhya region, the military said.
Britain's Ministry of Defense confirmed in its daily intelligence bulletin that in the last two days, Donetsk and Luhansk had been the areas subjected to the strongest Russian attacks, but with little or no success.
"Over the last 48 hours, fighting has remained focused around the Bakhmut sector of Donetsk Oblast, and near Svatove in Luhansk. Russia continues to initiate frequent small-scale assaults in these areas, although little territory has changed hands," British intelligence said in its bulletin posted on Twitter.
Zelenskiy told Ukrainians in his regular nightly address that electricity shortages were persisting, with nearly 9 million people left without power.
But he said that thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian engineers and technicians, the number and duration of electricity cuts was slowly going down.
"Of course, shortages persist. Outages continue. As of this evening, about 9 million people are disconnected in various regions of Ukraine. But the number and duration of outages is still gradually decreasing. I thank everyone who ensured this result," he said.
Speaking about the situation on the front line, Zelenskiy said Bakhmut and Avdiyivka are areas that require maximum strength and concentration.
"The situation there is difficult, painful,” Zelenskiy said. “The occupiers are expending all the resources available to them -- and they are considerable resources -- to squeeze out at least some advance.”
The last wave of drone attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure took place on the night of December 19, when Russian troops attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze UAVs. The attack was directed against Kyiv and the Kyiv region.
On December 26, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that three military personnel were killed by debris from a downed Ukrainian drone that was allegedly shot down and fell over the main base for Moscow's strategic bombers in Russia's southwestern Saratov region.
It was the latest attack to expose gaps in Russia's air defenses.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Ukrainian Military Begins Trial Of Uniforms For Women
Military units have started testing newly designed women's army uniforms, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced on December 26. The first batches of the uniforms, including underwear, have already arrived at several brigades, Reznikov said on Facebook. Two versions of the uniforms have been produced for the trial. The military also plans to research the existing field uniform for women serving in the Ukrainian military, Reznikov said. According to the Defense Ministry, 41,000 women currently serve in the armed forces. About 5,000 are directly involved in hostilities. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Chief Prosecutor Threatens Legal Action Against Women Who Do Not Follow Iran's Head Scarf Law
Iran's chief prosecutor has warned women who have rejected wearing a hijab while participating in recent nationwide anti-government demonstrations to follow the country's mandatory head scarf law "for their own safety and health."
Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said Shari’a law and the laws of the Islamic republic have made the head scarf mandatory for women and added, "we cannot say that the hijab is a personal matter."
Montazeri also claimed on December 25 that the propaganda of "enemies of the country" caused women to come out without a hijab during the protests and commit an “obvious crime.”
The hijab -- the head scarf worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
The growing willingness of women in major Iranian cities to eschew the hijab is reflected in the results of a survey published in Persian on December 13 by the Iran Open Data team of the London-based nonprofit group Small Media.
The group said it surveyed 5,582 Internet users based in all of Iran’s 31 provinces from November 17 to November 21, and eight of 10 women who answered the questions said they went out in public without a hijab in the last two months.
Since the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16 while she was in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf rules, many reports of riots in various prisons have surfaced. Judicial authorities have yet to publish an account of the number of people injured and killed in those riots.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators has seen several thousand arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Lawmakers have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Two public executions have taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many others have been handed death sentences, while at least two dozen others face charges that could carry the death penalty.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Zelenskiy Refers To 10-Point Peace Plan In Call With Modi, Asks Indian PM For Support Implementing It
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he asked for India's help in implementing a "peace formula" during a telephone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 26.
Zelenskiy gave details of his phone call with Modi in a tweet in which he said he wished India a productive presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20) major ecoomies and noted that he announced his peace formula to the leaders of the group last month.
“Now I count on India's participation in its implementation,” Zelenskiy said.
India assumed the rotating presidency of the G20 on December 1 and will hold the leadership role for one year.
Zelenskiy addressed the G20 summit in Indonesia in November, presenting Ukraine’s 10-point peace formula on how to end the war with Russia and asking the leaders to adopt it.
The Indian government said in a statement quoted by Reuters that Zelenskiy and Modi discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation.
"The Prime Minister explained the main priorities of India's G20 Presidency, including giving a voice to the concerns of developing nations on issues like food and energy security."
Modi also "strongly reiterated" his call for an immediate end to hostilities in Ukraine and conveyed India's support for any peace efforts. In a call earlier this month with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi called for dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict.
Zelenskiy’s call with Modi comes at a time when India, which has not explicitly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is seeking to strengthen trade relations with Moscow.
While Western nations have adopted round after round of sanctions and other measures to limit Russia's funding of its war, India has become a leading buyer of Russian oil.
India’s foreign minister has said that India has had to look after its own interests and called Russia "a steady and time-tested partner."
With reporting by Reuters
- By RFE/RL
Leading Iranian Digital Rights Activist Says He's Been Sentenced To Six Years In Prison
Jadi Mirmirani, considered to be one of Iran's leading technologists and a defender of digital rights, has said that he has been sentenced to six years in prison for comments he posted on social media.
Mirmirani announced his sentencing in a video address posted to his Twitter account, and said he hopes the ruling will be overturned on appeal.
The activist HRANA news agency reported that Mirmirani was detained in October during Iran's ongoing nationwide protests and was sentenced by the Tehran Revolutionary Court on charges of illegal assembly and collusion against national security, which are punishable by five years' imprisonment.
Mirmirani received an additional year in prison on charges of propagandizing against Iran's clerical regime, according to the news agency.
Following more than two months of detention Mirmirani was temporarily released pending the outcome of his case.
Iran's authorities have faced protests across the country since the September 16 death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained for an alleged violation of the state-mandated requirement that women wear a head scarf.
The wave of demonstrations in solidarity with Amini, and against the hijab requirement and the clerical establishment, have evolved into the biggest threat to the Islamic government since it took power in the 1979 revolution.
Amid the protests, the Iranian government imposed a near-total shutdown of the Internet. Mirmirani has been vocal in informing the public about the involvement of Iranian providers in shutting down Internet access. At least four other digital activists are believed to have been detained for protesting Internet shutdowns.
Rights groups say that the government's violent crackdown on the protests has resulted in the deaths of nearly 500 people, including 62 children.
Tehran blames the West for the demonstrations and has vowed to crack down even harder on protesters.
Several prominent Iranian public figures -- including athletes, film stars, lawyers, and musicians -- have been summoned by the police or arrested for their alleged involvement in the demonstrations.
Taliban Police Chief Killed In Badakhshan Car Bombing
A regional Taliban police chief and two others have been killed in a car bomb attack in Afghanistan's northeastern Badakhshan Province.
The December 26 attack took place in the morning near the regional police headquarters in Faizabad, the province's capital and largest city, according to the Taliban's acting interior ministry.
The ministry's spokesman, Abdul Nafi Takur, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that four suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, which he said was carried out using a vehicle fitted with a mine in a high-speed attack.
No group has claimed responsibility for the car bombing, which the interior ministry said killed regional police chief Abdulhaq Abu Omar. The ministry did not identify the two others reportedly killed. Four people were wounded in the attack, according to local media.
Omar is believed to be the highest Taliban security official slain since the hard-line Islamist group seized power in August 2021.
The Taliban-led government has dealt with a continuous stream of violence since returning to power. Some attacks, including in Afghanistan's north, have been attributed to the extremist group Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K).
An armed resistance movement, known as the National Resistance Front (NRF), has also been established in the country and has been active in northern Afghanistan. An NRF spokesman reportedly said only that the attack was the result of Taliban infighting.
Badakhshan Province is bordered by Tajikistan to the north, by China to the east, and by Pakistan in the southeast.
With additional reporting by dpa, Hasht e Subh Daily
Ukraine Wants Peace Summit At UN By End Of February
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says his government is aiming to have a peace summit by the end of February with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as the mediator.
“The United Nations could be the best venue for holding this summit because this is not about making a favor to a certain country," Kuleba told the Associated Press in an interview. “This is really about bringing everyone on board.”
Russia could only be invited to such a summit if the country faced a war crimes tribunal first, said Kuleba, who a day earlier said Ukraine would call for Russia to be removed as a permanent member of the UN Security Council due to its continued strikes against civilian infrastructure in its war against Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow's proposals for "demilitarization" and "denazification" are known to Kyiv. Either Ukraine fulfills them, or the issue will be decided by Russia's military, Lavrov said, according to TASS.
Kuleba added that diplomacy always plays an important role in ending conflict, and said Ukraine would welcome Guterres’ participation because he has proved to be an efficient mediator and “a man of principle and integrity.”
Kuleba also downplayed comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials that Moscow is ready for talks.
"They regularly say that they are ready for negotiations, which is not true because everything they do on the battlefield proves the opposite,” he told AP.
In comments released on December 25 on Russian state television, Putin said he was open to negotiations to end the war in Ukraine but suggested that the Ukrainians were the ones refusing to take that step.
Zelenskiy said earlier in December that Ukraine planned to initiate a summit to implement a peace formula in 2023. Zelenskiy presented the formula in November to a Group of Twenty summit.
The 10-point formula includes the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the release of all prisoners, a tribunal for those responsible for the aggression, and security guarantees for Ukraine.
Kuleba said in televised remarks on December 25 that Kyiv would officially express its position on December 26 on the removal of Russia as a permanent member of the Security Council due to its continued strikes against civilian infrastructure in its war against Ukraine.
"We have a very simple question: Does Russia have the right to remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to be in the United Nations at all?" Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in televised remarks on December 25. "We have a convincing and reasoned answer -- no, it does not."
Kuleba said that Ukraine would officially express its position on December 26, and claimed that the issue of Russia continuing to hold its veto-wielding permanent seat in the Security Council was already being discussed in UN diplomacy circles.
Russia is one of five permanent members -- in addition to the United States, Britain, France, and China -- of the UN Security Council, giving it the right to veto any resolutions. The powerful 15-seat body can take numerous steps to deal with global crises, including the authorization of military action, approving changes to the UN Charter, and imposing punitive measures such as sanctions against individual states.
Russia has for weeks been accused of violating international law by targeting water and power sources in Ukraine as temperatures fell. Kyiv has called the attacks, carried out with missile and drone strikes, acts of "energy terror" intended to deprive the population of heat during winter and break the will of the Ukrainian people.
Moscow Claims Downed Ukrainian Drone Kills Three At Russian Air Base
Russia's Defense Ministry has claimed that three military personnel were killed early on December 26 by debris from a downed Ukrainian drone, which was shot down and fell over a military base in Russia's southwestern Saratov region.
"On December 26, at about 01:35 Moscow Time, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at low altitude while approaching the Engels military air base in the Saratov region," the Russian Defense Ministry said. "As a result of the fall of the wreckage of the drone, three Russian servicemen of the technical staff who were at the air base were fatally wounded."
Russian media had earlier reported explosions at the air base operated by Russia's Air and Space Forces. It was the second drone attack on the base that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv this month.
The Baza Telegram channel cited local residents as saying that air raid signals and explosions were heard in the city.
Photos of the aftermath that appeared on Russian social media showed what appeared to be a fire at the base, while a short CCTV video clip indicated that a powerful explosion had taken place.
Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin wrote on his Telegram channel that information about the incident was being investigated by law enforcement agencies. Busargin said that civil infrastructure was not affected.
On December 5, Russia claimed that the base located hundreds of kilometers from the battlefield in Ukraine was struck in one of two attacks on Russian air bases blamed that day on Kyiv.
The air base is about 700 kilometers from territory controlled by Kyiv in eastern Ukraine, where Russian and Ukrainian forces are engaged in fierce fighting 10 months into Russia's unprovoked invasion.
The base is home to Russian Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic bombers and other aircraft used to attack Ukraine.
Satellite images captured what appeared to be damage to a Tu-95 bomber after the December 5 attack. The same day, another drone attack was claimed at the Diaghilev Air Base on the outskirts of Ryazan, southeast of Moscow.
Dozens Sent To Hospital In Serbia After Train Derailment Causes Ammonia Leak
The Serbian Environmental Protection Ministry said on December 26 that it is monitoring the situation near the site of a train derailment and ammonia leak that injured dozens of people and caused evacuations and the partial closure of a highway.
Four wagons of a 20-carriage train derailed on December 25 in southeastern Serbia on a section of the railway between Pirot and the village of Stanicenje that is part of the international route from Nis to Dimitrovgrad. The train was transporting toxic materials from neighboring Bulgaria, officials said.
Boban Stevanovic of the Department for Emergency Situations said that 56 people were evacuated on the night of December 25.
Evacuations also were carried out on sections of the highway and main road near the accident site, and parts of the highway were still closed to traffic early on December 26. A collision on the highway that apparently was caused by thick smoke injured several people.
All evacuees received medical care, and about 24 of them were hospitalized overnight. One person died after being admitted to the hospital, but it has not been confirmed that the cause of death was poisoning from the ammonia. The condition of the other patients was not life-threatening.
The train derailed in the evening, causing "the leakage (of ammonia) and the dispersion of a large amount of gas into the atmosphere," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
Forensic police teams were at the scene on December 26, and a state of emergency remained in force in Pirot, a city with more than 50,000 inhabitants. Schools, kindergartens, and public institutions were closed in the city.
Minister of Construction and Infrastructure Goran Vesic told Serbian public broadcasting that there is no reason to panic, but people were advised not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary and to wear masks if they do.
Tests conducted on December 26 at several locations detected no ammonia in the air, and a nearby water source is not contaminated with ammonia, the Department for Emergency Situations said.
Vladan Vasic, the mayor of Pirot, said that the situation was under control, but experts will make recommendations on how to act in the future.
The Ministry of Construction has formed two commissions to investigate the derailment, Vesic said, adding that it was not the first derailment on that section of track.
Vesic said he did not know why a planned reconstruction of the railway from Nis to Dimitrovgrad had been delayed. The project is expected to begin by June 2023 at the latest, he said.
- By dpa
Zelenskiy Urges Ukrainians To Prepare For More Russian Missile Attacks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on December 26 in his evening video address that Ukrainians must be prepared for more Russian missile attacks, saying the country’s air defenses and state institutions are preparing for more attacks.
“Everyone must prepare. Heed the sirens, please," he said.
Speaking about the situation on the front line, Zelenskiy said Bakhmut and Kreminna are areas that require maximum strength and concentration.
"The situation there is difficult, painful,” Zelenskiy said. “The occupiers are expending all the resources available to them -- and they are considerable resources -- to squeeze out at least some advance.”
He again thanked all Ukrainian soldiers who hold their positions while knocking out the occupiers.
The last mass attack happened on the night of December 19, when Russian troops attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones. The attack was directed against Kyiv and the Kyiv region.
The December 19 attack and many others in recent weeks have targeted Ukraine’s infrastructure, including electrical substations, knocking out power. Zelenskiy said power shortages persist in Ukraine, and nearly 9 million people are currently without electricity, but the numbers of blackouts and their length are gradually decreasing.
There are many deficits in the power supply, he said, and the government has held meetings about the energy and infrastructure situation and is preparing for next year.
"There are steps that need to be taken and the state will definitely take them,” Zelenskiy said.
Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said the electrical grid is currently being repaired quickly to give Ukrainians uninterrupted New Year's celebrations, but this would only be possible without fresh Russian attacks.
Halushchenko warned on December 26 that Russia may use cruise missiles in a large-scale attack on New Year's Eve.
"The Russians have not renounced attacks on our energy network," he told Ukrainian television. "And since they are targeting certain dates, New Year may be one of those dates when they will try to damage our energy grid."
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Only Russia's Nuclear Arms Preventing West From Declaring War, Says Medvedev
Russia's nuclear arsenal and the rules Moscow has laid out for its use are the only factors preventing the West from starting a war against Russia, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin said in an article published on December 25. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said Moscow would pursue its war in Ukraine until the "disgusting, almost fascist regime" in Kyiv was removed and the country had been totally demilitarized. Medvedev, who once cast himself as a liberal modernizer, is one of the most hawkish proponents of the war. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Serbia Deploys Military Chief To Border With Kosovo
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic dispatched the army chief on the night of December 25 to the border with Kosovo, General Milan Mojsilovic himself announced, as strained relations between the two countries were exacerbated by recent blockades. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade refuses to recognize the move and encourages the remaining 120,000 Serbs to defy Pristina's authority. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs, outraged over the arrest of an ex-police officer, set up roadblocks on December 10 in Serb-majority northern Kosovo that have paralyzed traffic through two border crossings. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Russian Missiles Rain Down On Ukrainian Towns As Putin Says He Is Open To Talks
Russian forces bombarded scores of towns in Ukraine on Christmas Day as Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was open to negotiations, a stance Washington has dismissed as posturing. Russia on December 25 launched more than 10 rocket attacks on the Kupyansk district in the Kharkiv region, shelled more than 25 towns along the Kupyansk-Lyman front line, and in Zaporizhzhya hit nearly 20 towns, according to Ukraine's top military command. Russia's Defense Ministry said it had killed about 60 Ukrainian servicemen the previous day along the Kupyansk-Lyman line and destroyed numerous pieces of Ukrainian military equipment. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Ready To Resume Gas Supplies To Europe Via Yamal-Europe Pipeline, Says Deputy PM
Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak told state TASS news agency on December 25. Novak also said Moscow expects it will have shipped 21 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe in 2022. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pakistan's Army Says Five Soldiers Killed In Restive Balochistan Province Blast
Pakistan’s army said five security personnel were killed by a roadside bomb in the southwest province of Balochistan in an attack claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which was designated a “terrorist” group by the United States in 2019. The Pakistani Army press service said one captain and four soldiers were killed in the December 25 blast. Balochistan borders Afghanistan and has been the scene of an insurgency by the Balochistan Liberation Army and other separatist groups demanding independence from Pakistan since 2004. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Arrest Dual Nationals Over Protests
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says they have arrested seven people with links to Britain, including dual citizens, on charges that they allegedly teamed up with each other to direct ongoing nationwide anti-government protests.
The IRGC alleged in a December 25 statement that the arrested individuals formed a team inside and outside the country with "direct guidance from England" and were operating with the intention of "overthrowing the system."
In response to a reporter's question about the arrests of dual citizens with ties to Britain, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said it reflected "London's destructive role" in what he described as "riots."
"Some countries, especially the one you mentioned, had an unconstructive role regarding the recent developments in Iran," Kananni was quoted as saying by Reuters on December 26. "Their role was totally destructive and incited the riots."
The British Foreign And Commonwealth Office has said that it is seeking additional information on the reported arrests of British-Iranian dual nationals.
Mass demonstrations against Iran's clerical establishment have been ongoing for months and are considered to be the biggest threat to the government's rule since it took power following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The protests began following the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by Iran's morality police for an alleged violation of the state-mandated requirement that women wear a head scarf.
Officials in Iran have tried to portray the more than three months of demonstrations as a foreign plot. Rights groups say that the government's violent crackdown on the protests have resulted in the deaths of nearly 500 people, including 62 children.
Iran does not recognize the dual citizenship of Iranian nationals, and Western countries have charged that Tehran takes advantage of the situation by unjustifiably detaining dual and foreign nationals to use as leverage in prisoner swaps.
Since the protests began, the IRGC has repeatedly announced the arrests of members of alleged "networks" who allegedly intended to import weapons into the country and use them in "terrorist operations."
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody, often without revealing any charges.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
North Macedonia Takes Emergency Anti-Pollution Steps
North Macedonia’s government said it's imposing emergency measures in the country’s capital, Skopje, and three other cities in order to protect people from severely high levels of air pollution. No sports events will be staged on December 25 or on any day with high air-pollution levels, and other outdoor activities will be curtailed. Starting December 26, construction work will be limited to a six-hour period, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The government has recommended that companies excuse pregnant women and people over the age of 60 from work. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Warns Of Possible Attack In Islamabad Amid Security Fears
The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad has warned staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in the Pakistani capital, which is already on alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week. The U.S. government is aware of information that “unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays," the embassy said. The advisory banned its American personnel from visiting the hotel over the holidays and urged all personnel to refrain from nonessential travel in Islamabad during the holiday season. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran Says Western Claims Show 'Effectiveness' Of Its Drones
Iran's top general. Mohammad Bagheri. has said Western claims that its drones are being used by Russia against Ukraine show the “effectiveness” of Tehran's unmanned aerial vehicles, Iranian media reported on December 25. Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Russia of using Iranian-made drones to carry out attacks against Ukraine in the war, causing significant damage to civilian and energy infrastructure. Tehran had repeatedly denied supplying weapons "to be used" in the war in Ukraine, but admitted that it had sent drones to Russia before the invasion began in February.
Thousands Rally In Karabakh Against Azerbaijani Blockade
Thousands of people rallied in Stepanakert on December 25 to demand that Azerbaijan unblock the sole road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.
Karabakh’s political leaders, who organized the rally, struck a defiant note as they addressed the crowd that gathered in the city’s central square on the 14th day of the road blockade that has led to serious shortages of food, medicines, and other basic goods in the Armenian-populated region.
They appealed to the international community for urgent intervention in the face of what they see as Azerbaijani efforts to drive Karabakh Armenians out of their homeland.
Ruben Vardanian, Karabakh’s de facto premier, said the local population has been left with three options.
“First, we submit and sooner or later integrate into Azerbaijan,” Vardanian said in a speech. “Second, we get out of here. Third, we fight.”
“I made my decision on September 2,” he said, referring to the date of his relocation from Armenia to Karabakh. “I’m here, I’m fighting, and I’m not going to leave or obey Azerbaijan’s conditions.”
The Karabakh protest came amid what appears to be growing international pressure exerted on Azerbaijan.
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Baku to “allow free movement along the Lachin Corridor” when he phoned his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on December 23. According to the French readout of the call, Aliyev expressed his “intention” to do so.
However, Aliyev’s press office quoted him as defending the Azerbaijanis who closed the corridor on December 12 ostensibly on environmental grounds. It said he told Macron that they are right to protest against “illegal” mining activities in Karabakh.
The road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia was blocked by a group of Azerbaijani protesters demanding that Baku be allowed to inspect Karabakh ore mines, calling attention to what Azerbaijan says is illegal mining in Nagorno-Karabakh and the use of the road to transport the minerals to Armenia.
The authorities in Yerevan and Stepanakert have condemned the blockade as a violation of the 2020 cease-fire agreement that placed the Lachin Corridor under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
Aliyev also spoke on December 23 by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin’s readout of the call made no mention of the blockade.
Speaking in Baku on December 24, Aliyev said he would not bow to the international pressure. “Nobody can influence us,” he said.
Meanwhile, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, phoned Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov on December 24 for the second time in three days. Borrell later tweeted that they discussed “the need for freedom of movement and humanitarian access through the Lachin Corridor.” He described the conversation as “constructive.”
At Christmas, Pope Urges End To 'Senseless' Ukraine War
Pope Francis has appealed for an end to the "senseless" war in Ukraine in his traditional Christmas message from St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on December 25. He recalled "our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are experiencing this Christmas in the dark and cold, far from their homes.” He referenced numerous countries in difficulty this Christmas, whether due to conflict or another crisis, from Afghanistan to Yemen, Syria, Burma, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. For the first time, he also called for "reconciliation" in Iran, rocked by women-led protests for the past three months.
Fishermen Return To Iran Years After Somalia Kidnapping
Fourteen Iranian fishermen seized by the Al-Shabaab militant group in Somalia, some as long as eight years ago, have returned home, Iranian media said on December 25. The fishermen were abducted in international waters near Somalia and released after "lengthy negotiations with government officials, tribal chiefs, and Somali elders," the ISNA news agency reported. Their release comes almost a month after Somali police said they discovered 20 foreigners -- 14 Iranians and six Pakistanis -- near territory controlled by the militant group.
Soldier, Militant Dead In Pakistan After Clash Near Border
A soldier and a militant were killed near the border with Afghanistan, the Pakistani military said on December 25, when a group of militants attempted to sneak into the country's northwest, triggering a shootout. The clash erupted in the Sambaza area of Zhob overnight, the military said. Two other soldiers were also injured in the exchange of fire. The military said the area had already been under surveillance for days after intelligence reports that militants were using the route to sneak into Pakistan to target civilians and security forces. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Global Outrage Grows, Groups Suspend Operations After Taliban Bans Women NGO Staff In Afghanistan
Worldwide condemnation against the Taliban decision to ban women from working at domestic and international NGOs heightened on December 25, with at least three foreign groups saying they will suspend operations in Afghanistan.
The Swiss-based CARE, the U.S.-based Save the Children, and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRE) all said they were suspending aid operations in Afghanistan following the Taliban rulers’ announcement that all NGOs should ban women from working at their jobs or face losing their license to operate in the country.
"We cannot effectively reach children, women, and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff," the three aid groups said in a joint statement.
Later, the New York-based International Rescue Committee (IRC), which has been active in Afghanistan since 1988, said it was “dismayed and disheartened by the latest Taliban edict” and that it too would suspend operations in the country.
Western nations and international organizations expressed condemnation of the Taliban move, with the United Nations saying the decision “takes the country backward” and the United States, Germany, and the EU among those assailing the action.
In a Twitter post, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote that “American officials should stop interfering in our internal matters. All those institutions wanting to operate in Afghanistan are obliged to comply with the rules and regulations of our country.”
The Taliban on December 24 said in a letter from the Islamist group's economy ministry that domestic and international NGOs should suspend all female employees because it said the women were not in compliance with regulations regarding the wearing of a hijab, or the traditional head scarf, in the conservative Muslim nation.
The decision, along with an earlier move to ban women from attending universities, sparked rare protests in the country against the hard-line Taliban rulers and caused consternation among the workers themselves.
“I was so upset when I heard about the Taliban decree that I couldn’t even sleep last night,” a woman in the central province of Daikundi who has been working for an NGO told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. She asked that her name and exact location not be disclosed because of fears for her safety.
“I’m the only breadwinner in my family. We don’t have anyone else in my family who can work. My entire life depended on my work. [My family] doesn’t have any other income.”
She added that “it’s not only me who is in this situation. All my colleagues are distraught. All the women I spoke to are upset.”
“I can’t describe how concerned and hopeless we feel right now,” she said.
In its statement, the Norwegian Refugee Council said: "Without women driving our response, we would not have jointly reached millions of Afghans in need since August 2021. Beyond the impact on delivery of lifesaving assistance, this will affect thousands of jobs in the midst of an enormous economic crisis."
Neil Turner, the NRC country director, told Radio Azadi that “this decision by the Taliban effectively means that we are not able to operate in the way that we need to operate to get assistance through to vulnerable people.”
“The Taliban have hamstrung the operations of more than 20 million people in desperate need of assistance…in Afghanistan.”
“We hope that this suspension will be temporary, of course,” he added. “And we will be trying to work with any authorities in any place in Afghanistan where they can give us written assurances that our female colleagues can go to work and can assist the vulnerable people in Afghanistan."
CARE, which has provided aid services throughout the world since 1945, said it was “deeply concerned" by the ban.
It said that without women aid workers, “NGOs may not be able to reach women, girls, and families, cutting access to aid for half of a population already suffering from a hunger crisis.”
Since the Taliban seized power in August last year, Western officials and activists, along with some inside Afghanistan, have expressed deep concerns about women’s rights under the extreme conservative rule of the Islamist Taliban leadership despite their vow to protect rights.
Women’s rights were severely restricted during the Taliban's first stint in power until they were driven from government by a U.S.-led invasion in 2001.
With reporting by AFP
Fierce Fighting Engulfs Bakhmut As Many Defiant Ukrainians Celebrate Christmas
Ukraine’s military said its forces have inflicted “heavy losses” on pro-Moscow troops in continued fierce fighting around the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut, with an official saying that dozens of Russian soldiers had been killed over the past 24 hours.
The comments come on December 25 after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed in his Christmas Eve address that “we will bring back freedom” to the country following a fresh round of Russian attacks that killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 60 others in the Kherson region.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview that Moscow is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war that began with his February 24 invasion, but he claimed that Ukraine and its Western allies have refused to engage in talks.
Putin in the past has suggested he is open to talks, but U.S. and other Western officials have said the Russian leader has shown no actual inclination to hold negotiations, even as his troops have suffered massive losses amid Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the south and east of the country.
Zelenskiy has said he is seeking a speedy resolution to the war but has demanded that Russia pull its troops out of all Ukrainian territory, including areas seized by the Kremlin and its allies in 2014 and during the recent invasion.
December 25 marked Christmas for many Christians throughout the world. Most Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians and for centuries have marked Christmas on January 7, as in Russia.
But following Russia’s invasion of the country, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine allowed its congregations to celebrate Christmas on December 25 along with most of the Western world.
Serhiy Chervatko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Army Group East, said on December 25 that Russian forces are continuing their long-standing efforts to capture the town of Bakhmut but said at least 50 Russian soldiers have been killed and another 80 wounded over the past day. He did not comment on the number of Ukrainian casualties.
Russia has been besieging Bakhmut for months at extraordinary costs to its own armed forces, and the city reportedly has been nearly destroyed by incessant Russian shelling.
A breakthrough by Russian forces could allow troops to surround Ukrainian soldiers fighting in the town, which has been turned into a fortress.
Battlefield reports on either side cannot immediately be confirmed.
The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that “Russian forces’ rate of advance in the Bakhmut area has likely slowed in recent days, although it is too early to assess whether the Russian offensive to capture Bakhmut has culminated.”
Zelenskiy, in his Christmas Eve address, urged Ukrainians to persevere through a tough winter -- despite the death and destruction, power cuts, and the constant threat of Russian strikes.
Zelenskiy said Ukrainians have endured “attacks, threats, nuclear blackmail, terror, and missile strikes” since Russia invaded the country 10 months ago.
Earlier, Serhiy Kovalenko, the chief operating officer of YASNO, which provides energy to Kyiv, told Ukraine's Channel 24 that the energy situation in the capital was gradually improving following Russian shelling of crucial infrastructure.
He said power engineers in Kyiv have developed procedures to repair facilities in three districts that suffered the most over the past week.
He vowed that Kyiv residents will have "electricity today. Maybe not all the time, but enough in this crazy time. Merry Christmas."
In the southern city of Kherson, which was recaptured by Ukrainian forces last month, officials said the death toll from the massive Russian rocket attack of December 24 had risen to 16 people, with more than 60 others injured.
Zelenskiy condemned the attack, calling it an act of terror that targeted civilians on the eve of Christmas.
Zelenskiy in his video address shared the photos from the scene of the attack that depicted bloodied bodies on pavements, vehicles on fire, and large plumes of black smoke rising from near an apartment block.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, dpa, and Ukrayinska Pravda
