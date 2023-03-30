'Slaughter-Fest': Ukrainian Forces Hold Out In Bakhmut As Russia Said To 'Suffer Enormous Casualties'

Ukrainian forces continued to hold their ground on the eastern front over the past day, the military said on March 30, repelling dozens of attacks in and around Bakhmut, the city in the Donetsk region that has been the focal point of Russia's offensive over the past several months.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, told American lawmakers that Moscow has failed to make any advances in Bakhmut in the last couple of weeks while Russian casualties continued to go up.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily bulletin on March 30 that Russian forces continued to concentrate their offensive on Bakhmut and several other locations in Donetsk -- Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Belohoryivka, and Lyman -- having launched a total of 60 attacks in those locations over the past 24 hours.



In Bakhmut alone, Ukrainian forces repelled 28 enemy attacks, the military said.



Russian forces launched five missile strikes and 25 air strikes, as well as 34 rocket salvos over the past day, it said, adding that indiscriminate shelling of civilian and energy infrastructure continued.



The relentless attacks on Bakhmut and its surroundings has taken a heavy toll on Russian forces.



Milley told the House Armed Services Committee on March 29 that Russia has not made "any progress whatsoever" around Bakhmut over the past weeks and that the Wagner mercenary group has been "suffering an enormous amount of casualties" in the area.



He said Bakhmut has become a “slaughter-fest for the Russians."



Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin himself acknowledged on March 29 that the fighting for Bakhmut had inflicted severe damage on his own forces as well as the Ukrainian side.



"The battle for Bakhmut today has already practically destroyed the Ukrainian Army, and unfortunately, it has also badly damaged the Wagner Private Military Company," Prigozhin said in an audio message.



Rafael Grossi, head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, visited the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant on March 29 for a second major inspection.



Grossi led an 18-member delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to get an overview of the safety situation at Zaporizhzhya, which has been hit by shelling repeatedly since the start of the war.



"I think in general the situation is not improving. It is obvious that military activity is increasing in this whole region," Grossi told reporters. He also repeated calls for a safe zone around the plant.



"Every possible measure and precaution should be taken so that the plant is not attacked," he said, adding that any security arrangements would be reviewed with both sides.



Ukraine is demanding the withdrawal of Russian troops from the plant, which they have occupied since March 2022.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa