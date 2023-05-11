Military Says Russians Give Ground In Bakhmut As Zelenskiy Vows To Free All Of Ukraine

Ukrainian forces successfully fought off scores of attacks in Bakhmut, forcing Russian troops to retreat in parts of the bitterly contested eastern city, Kyiv said, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to retake every patch of Ukrainian land occupied by Russia amid expectations of an upcoming counteroffensive.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

Ukrainian defenders during the previous 24 hours repelled 39 Russian assaults on the Bakhmut-Adviyivka-Maryinka front line, the focal point of Russia's military efforts in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily update on May 11.



The Donetsk city of Kostyantynivka was hit by an SS-300 cruise missile, the military said.



"Peaceful people were affected, private residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," it said.



Hours earlier, Ukrainian General Oleksandr Syrskiy, commander of Ukrainian ground forces, said that Russian forces had retreated up to 2 kilometers in some areas of Bakhmut.



Syrskiy said that Ukraine's effective defense operations in Bakhmut had ground down the Wagner Group mercenary troops, forcing their replacement by less well-trained regular troops that were defeated and forced to leave.



Separately, Andriy Biletskiy, a commander of a Ukrainian tactical group, said that two companies of a Russian brigade were “completely destroyed” in Bakhmut.



Russia had previously claimed to have inched forward in the devastated city.



Neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian claims could be independently verified.



Late on May 10, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia's military operation against Ukraine is "very difficult" but said that certain goals have been achieved.



Zelenskiy, in his regular video address late on May 10, vowed not to stop until the whole of Ukraine is liberated.



"We do not forget for a minute that every day of the presence of the occupier on our land is a temptation for him to think that he will succeed," Zelenskiy said.



"He will not succeed in anything! We must return Ukraine to freedom, security, and back into Europe. We will do it! We will not leave a single piece of our land to the enemy -- tyranny will not reign anywhere here," he said.



Zelenskiy said Ukraine expected more Western weapons, air-defense systems, and ammunition deliveries.



"We're working with partners on new defense packages for Ukraine. More protection for our skies, more capabilities for our defense and movement on the ground.... And we expect appropriate steps from our partners in the near future," he said.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa