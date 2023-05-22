Fighting For Bakhmut Continues, Ukraine Says, As Nuclear Plant 'Disconnected' From Grid

Heavy fighting for control of the eastern city of Bakhmut continued over the past day, the Ukrainian military said on May 22, despite claims by Russia that the city that has been the epicenter of the war in eastern Ukraine has fallen to Moscow's troops.

In the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine, a Moscow-installed official said early on May 22 that the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant was switched to standby and emergency power generators. The plant has been forced to operate on back-up generators several times since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

The main combat operations in eastern Ukraine remained centered on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line in Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces repelled 37 Russian attacks in the last 24 hours, the General Staff said in its daily report.

Russian forces carried out 52 missile and air strikes on Ukrainian military and civilian targets alike, the military said.

In the southern Dnipropetrovsk region, Russia carried out a a drone and missile strike early on May 22, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said, adding that all 15 drones and four cruise missiles had been shot down by the Ukrainian air defenses. One person was slightly wounded and some damage was caused, Lysak added.

In Zaporizhzhya, Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov said the nuclear plant was "completely" disconnected from external power supply after Ukraine disconnected a power line it controls.

The Zaporizhzhya plant was left without power following the Russian shelling of a high-voltage transmission line in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, the plant's Ukrainian operator, Enerhoatom, said on May 22. It was the seventh time that the nuclear plant, Europe's largest, was operating without external power since the start of Russia's invasion.

"After the loss of external power, which is vitally needed to ensure the operation of the cooling pumps, the diesel generators were automatically switched on. They have fuel for 10 days. The countdown has begun," Enerhoatom said.

Anatoliy Kurtev, the Zaporizhzhya city council's secretary in Ukraine, said that work was ongoing since early May 22 to restore power to the city.

Russia over the weekend claimed to have taken control of Bakhmut, but President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Ukrainian commanders have disputed the declaration, saying fighting still continues in Bakhmut, which has come to symbolize Kyiv's fierce resistance to Moscow's illegal and unprovoked invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a congratulatory statement to his forces on May 20 after Russia's Defense Ministry and the head of the Wagner mercenary group -- which has been at the forefront of Moscow’s attack on Bakhmut -- announced they had taken the city.

Ukrainian commanders quickly pushed back on the Russian claims, with the commander of the country's ground forces saying the city was still contested and that his forces were in the process of encircling Bakhmut from the suburbs.

Zelenskiy, meeting with the leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized states in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 21 to discuss additional military aid, responded "no" when asked by reporters whether Russia controlled the city. Yet he seemed to downplay the significance of an eventual loss.

"You have to understand that there is nothing [left in the city]. They destroyed everything," he said, referring to Russian forces. "There are no buildings. It's a pity. It's a tragedy."

PHOTO GALLERY: New satellite images of Ukraine's eastern city of Bakhmut reveal the utter devastation that has been wrought by months of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

"Bakhmut today only remains a place in our hearts," he said, comparing its widespread destruction to that of Hiroshima, which was nearly obliterated by a nuclear bomb during World War II.

The conflicting reports came as Ukraine gears up for a widely anticipated counteroffensive that is expected to take place in one or more locations across the more than 1,000-kilometer frontline, which stretches from the Luhansk region in the northeast all the way to the mouth of the Dnieper River, near Kherson, in the southwest.

Meanwhile, after U.S. President Joe Biden on May 19 endorsed training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, a senior Russian diplomat said that the transfer of the jets to Ukraine would raise the question of NATO's role in the conflict.

"There is no infrastructure for the operation of the F-16 in Ukraine and the needed number of pilots and maintenance personnel is not there either. What will happen if the American fighters take off from NATO airfields, controlled by foreign 'volunteers'?" Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said in remarks published on the embassy's Telegram messaging channel on May 22.

With reporting by AP and Reuters