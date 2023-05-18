News
Visiting Ukraine, China's Envoy Urged All Sides To Create Space For Peace Talks
China's special envoy noted there was no panacea to the war in Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv, but urged all parties to create conditions for peace talks, China's Foreign Ministry said on May 18. Special envoy Li Hui visited Kyiv on May 16-17, where he exchanged views with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and other senior officials on ways to end the Ukraine-Russia conflict through a political settlement, the ministry statement said. Kuleba told Li that Kyiv would not accept any proposals to end the war that involved losing territory or freezing the conflict, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pakistani Police Besiege Imran Khan's Home As Deadline For Him To Hand Over Suspects Is Set To Expire
Pakistani police continued their siege around the home of Imran Khan in Lahore as a 24-hour deadline given to the former ex-premier to hand over suspects allegedly sheltered inside was about to expire on May 18. The siege and the authorities' demand for the suspects, wanted as a result of violent protests over the former prime minister's recent detention, angered Khan's many followers and is raising concerns about more clashes with security forces. Last week, Khan's supporters attacked public property and military installations after he was arrested. At least 10 people were killed in violence that subsided only when Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered Khan's release. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Central Asian Leaders Converge In China As Xi Touts 'Enduring' Friendship
Central Asian heads of state converged in China's historic city of Xian on May 18 for meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to seal pledges of "enduring" friendship, paving the way for a summit expected to result in a regional pact with Beijing. On May 19, Xi will deliver an "important" speech, according to China's Foreign Ministry. An "important" political document will also be signed. The first to arrive in Xian was Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev. "We have a common goal -- to intensify bilateral relations," Toqaev told Xi. Kazakhstan is China's largest trading partner in Central Asia. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Launches Fresh Wave Of Deadly Strikes On Ukraine; Rail Traffic Halted In Part Of Crimea
Russia launched multiple missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities overnight, officials said on May 18, adding that the air defenses of the capital had managed to shoot down all incoming projectiles. It was the ninth air attack on Kyiv since the start of the month.
In the southern Black Sea port city of Odesa, one person was killed and two others were wounded in a missile attack late on May 17, on an industrial facility.
"A powerful missile attack on Odesa took place in our area in the evening. Most of the missiles were shot down over the sea. But, unfortunately, there are victims," Natalia Humenyuk, the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, said on May 18.
In Kyiv, Russia carried out a fresh attack overnight using drones and missiles, but all of them were destroyed, Ukrainian officials said May 18.
"According to preliminary information, all enemy targets in Kyiv's airspace were detected and destroyed," said Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration. Popko said Russian strategic bombers flying in from the Caspian Sea region, launched cruise missiles on Ukraine.
Reconnaissance drones were also launched over Kyiv. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said no victims were reported. A three-hour air raid alert was declared in Kyiv overnight.
On the battlefield, fighting for the control of the eastern city of Bakhmut has continued unabated, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 18.
"The enemy is focusing its main combat efforts on the Bakhmut- Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line in the eastern region of Donetsk -- 36 Russian attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, the General Staff said, adding that Bakhmut and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.
Russian forces also carried out 42 air and missile strikes on Bakhmut and the southern Kherson region over the past 24 hours, the military said.
In Ukraine's Crimea region, which was illegally annexed in 2014, rail traffic was halted between Simferopol and Sevastopol, a Moscow-installed official said on May 18. Earlier, an explosion on a local railway line was reported by the Baza Telegram channel.
The latest Russian attacks came shortly after a deal was reached to extend an agreement to allow for the export of Ukrainian grain through the country's Black Sea ports.
The two-month extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative was announced on May 17 by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan one day before the deal was due to expire.
"With the efforts of our country, the support of our Russian friends, the contribution of our Ukrainian friends, it was decided to prolong the Black Sea grain deal for two more months," Erdogan said.
Russia agreed not to block ships from leaving two Ukrainian harbors, Erdogan said, expressing his hope that the deal would be "beneficial for all the parties."
Erdogan’s announcement came amid threats from Russia to quit the pact over obstacles to its grain and fertilizer exports.
Europe Approves Plan To Tally Cost Of Moscow's War In Ukraine With Eye Toward Future Reparations
More than 40 nations have agreed to set up a system to tally the damage Russia has inflicted on Ukraine in the hope of getting reparations, adding to the international legal challenges the Kremlin is facing.
The register of damages, which will allow Ukrainian victims of war to catalog the harm they have suffered, found a plethora of support among the 46-nation Council of Europe summit in Iceland. In total, 40 member states of the council agreed to join on May 17 or will do so in the future. Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Hungary, and Turkey will not join, at least not initially.
The European Union, Canada, Japan, and the United States also agreed to participate in the register, the Council of Europe announced at its summit in Reykjavik.
The secretary-general of the council, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, described the decision to create the register as "historic." It is one of the first legally binding instruments to hold Russia accountable for its actions.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal's press office said the declaration adopted by the Council of Europe during a two-day summit also included support for the Ukrainian peace formula and declared readiness among council members to participate in further initiatives to develop the register of damages, including the creation of a compensation commission and a compensation fund.
The declaration also said the Council of Europe members welcomed progress on creating a special tribunal for the leadership of Russia and called on Russia to release Ukrainian civilians, including deported Ukrainian children.
"I want to thank all friends of Ukraine for the effective display of solidarity," Shmyhal said.
Shmyhal said earlier that the "creation of an international register of damage caused to Ukraine by the Russian invaders is the first step towards bringing the aggressor to justice."
It was the first summit of the Council of Europe in 18 years and was intended to show solidarity with Ukraine and to send a signal of unity toward Russia. More than 30 heads of state and government took part.
Russia was excluded from the Council of Europe after it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. Belarus is suspended and attended the summit only as an observer.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Russia Keeps On Pressure On Bakhmut With Infantry Attacks, Air Strikes, Says Ukrainian Military
Fighting for the control of the eastern city of Bakhmut has continued unabated, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 18. "The enemy is focusing its main combat efforts on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line in the eastern region of Donetsk -- 36 Russian attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, the General Staff said, adding that Bakhmut and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities. Russian forces also carried out 42 air and missile strikes on Bakhmut, Kherson, and Odesa, over the past 24 hours, the military said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
European Diplomats Look Ahead To Further Reconstruction Efforts In Ukraine
WASHINGTON -- The ambassadors of Poland, Germany, and Britain and the former foreign ministers of Spain and Georgia on May 17 said that reconstruction efforts in Ukraine are already under way, even with the war far from over and with formal plans for reconstruction still in the formative stage.
The diplomats, who spoke during an online panel discussion at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, said plans for reconstruction are under discussion, but that for now Ukraine is repairing infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks while at the same time it takes steps toward long-term reconstruction expected to begin in the coming months.
EU Ambassador to the U.S. Stavros Lambrinidis emphasized the critical role private investment efforts are playing in the reconstruction strategy.
“Already, there are discussions ongoing in the United States and Europe with private industry about what opportunities will be there and what needs will be there for real, profitable investments,” he said.
WATCH: A reconstruction "battalion" called Dobrobat has attracted thousands of volunteers since launching one year ago. Most are Ukrainians working to rebuild their country, but many foreigners have joined to share the sometimes risky work.
Eka Tkeshelashvili, the former foreign minister of Georgia, echoed Lambrinidis on the evidence of progress on reconstruction, saying that bridges and roads as well as badly damaged communities such as Bucha are already being rebuilt.
“You see how much is being accomplished in a matter of days,” she said.
The panel also discussed Ukraine’s focus on the continuing process of political reform in light of Ukraine’s goal of becoming a member of the European Union and NATO.
Ukraine was granted candidate status in June to join the EU, four months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
After the official start of negotiations, which can take years, the European Commission will have to assess whether Kyiv meets the criteria for EU membership in terms of good governance, corruption eradication, democratic freedoms, and the rule of law.
Lambrinidis noted that Ukraine is “rapidly making progress towards these needed reforms” even as they fight “the bloodiest war in recent history.”
All panelists agreed that economic stabilization is a high priority security category.
British Ambassador to the U.S. Karen Pierce emphasized the importance of private investment, pointing to the Ukraine Recovery Conference scheduled to take place in June in Britain.
The conference will seek to encourage private investment in the areas of Ukraine most affected by bombing, and Pierce called for all of Ukraine’s allies to come together in support of this effort.
Tkeshelashvili, who recently served as head of the European Anti-Corruption Initiative to Ukraine, touched on the drive of Ukrainian citizens to rid the country of corruption.
“We are engaged on a daily basis with partners in different institutions on setting up compliance mechanisms [and] structural reforms that are geared towards the conditionalities of the requirements for the membership of the EU,” she said.
Ukraine is ready to embrace political reforms, she said, noting that every public opinion poll has shown that good governance, rule of law, and anti-corruption remain high on the agenda.
All the diplomats agreed that the reconstruction of Ukraine is already a top priority of Ukraine’s European neighbors.
Polish Ambassador to the U.S. Marek Magierowski said a prosperous Ukraine is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s worst nightmare, and the progress thus far again shows that whenever Moscow opposes a nation, "that nation turned out a stronger country after the rubble has cleared.”
With reporting by Shelby Rayer in Washington, D.C.
Czechs Scrap Communist-Era Deals To Make Russia Pay For Land
The Czech government on May 17 canceled Soviet-era decrees that granted the Russian Embassy free use of land in Prague and other cities, a further step in a more than two-year diplomatic spat with Moscow worsened by the war in Ukraine. The government rescinded orders granting Russia the use of dozens of plots of lands in the 1970s and 1980s by the country's then Communist rulers. Russia will now have to pay leases to use the land, the Foreign Ministry said. The Russian Embassy in Prague did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Allies 'Don't Go To Russia,' EU's Enlargement Commissioner Says After Forum In Sarajevo
SARAJEVO -- The European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi on May 17 warned aspiring member Bosnia-Herzegovina that EU allies do not visit Russia, another show of disappointment in the country after Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik’s trip to Moscow last year.
"Our allies don't go to Russia -- that is my message," Varhelyi said in response to a reporter's question on Dodik's visit. "Who wants to be our ally, does not go to Russia."
Bosnia, which applied to join the EU in 2016, was granted candidate status in December following concern that the war in Ukraine may destabilize the Balkan region. But it also attached a long list of conditions designed to bolster democracy in the Balkan country.
"We need Bosnia-Herzegovina to be our ally," Varhelyi told a news conference in Sarajevo after a high-level political forum outlining steps that Bosnia should take to join the EU.
It’s important to send strong messages from Sarajevo to present a common front, he added.
Varhelyi praised the progress made in "record time" to form a government and draw up budgets following general elections in October.
He also said that he was encouraged to see a commitment by stakeholders to deliver on reforms agreed when it was granted candidate status and its "very clear commitment as a European ally."
But statements by Dodik, along with his trip to Moscow, which included a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlight the lack of unity on foreign policy in Bosnia.
Dodik had already run afoul of the bloc when in January he awarded Putin with the highest honor of the entity he leads, which sparked a similar rebuke and warning about Bosnia-Herzegovina needing to be mindful of the rule of law as it pursues EU membership.
Dodik opposes imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and recognizing Kosovo as independent state. He also has been trying to separate Republika Srpska’s military, police, and tax administration from the central Bosnian government, actions that contravene the 1995 Dayton accords.
Russia and Serbia tacitly support Dodik’s actions.
The political forum in Sarajevo on May 17 was chaired by Varhelyi and Borjana Kristo, chairman of the Bosnian Council of Ministers. It was organized by the European Commission with the aim of monitoring the implementation of its recommendations and reporting on Bosnia’s progress on the European path.
“Today we considered the activities facing the new authorities, which are clear indicators of the work. We had the opportunity to hear the readiness to work on all questions and problems," Varhelyi said.
Kristo said the European Union has expressed its readiness to help Bosnia on its way to EU membership after it fulfills the conditions.
"The EU is ready to provide all kinds of assistance, financial and professional, in this process,” Kristo said, but Bosnia must first fulfill conditions.
The forum was attended by representatives of the Bosnian legislative authority, as well as the highest representatives of the executive authority in the entities of Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat federation, and the administrative unit of the Brcko district of Bosnia.
As part of the enlargement package for 2023, the European Commission will report again on Bosnia’s progress in the implementation of 14 key priorities on the path to EU membership.
The European Commission defined the priorities in May 2019 and divided them into four areas: democracy and functioning of institutions, the rule of law, basic rights, and public administration reform.
When Bosnia’s candidate status was confirmed in December, the EU said it would start negotiations on full membership once eight conditions were fulfilled.
Bosnia joined other EU candidates -- Albania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Turkey, and Ukraine -- in a long process that can take many years and involve complex negotiations on adjusting local laws to match those of the EU.
With reporting by Sejla Ibrahimovic of RFE/RL's Balkan Service and Reuters
Kazakh Activist Detained On Eve Of China-Central Asia Summit
Bekzat Maqsutuly, a Kazakh activist known for his criticism of the expected introduction of visa-free travel for Chinese citizens coming to the country, was detained in Almaty on unspecified charges on May 17, one day before the China-Central Asian summit in China's ancient city of Xi'an. Kazakh officials said earlier that a Kazakh-Chinese agreement on visa-free visits for Chinese citizens for up to 30 days will be signed during the summit. On May 16, Maqsutuly said he planned to organize a rally against the agreement. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Iranian Artists' Group Calls For Cultural Figures To Reject Edicts Of Guidance Ministry
A group of Iranian artists has called on the country's cultural figures to reject the legitimacy of the Islamic republic's "unjust" Ministry of Guidance and produce their works, including exhibitions, book and magazine publications, and film productions without seeking permission.
"We request all artists, writers, publishers, and those involved in Iranian films and TV shows not to recognize the cultural monitoring and control institutions and stand against the unjust...power of the censorship apparatus," the Art/Culture/Action group said in a statement that was circulated on social media on May 16.
The Art/Culture/Action group, which describes itself on Instagram as being comprised of a number of Iranian arts and cultural practitioners, says it was formed to support professional, political, and civil freedoms in the Iranian arts. Its activities highlight the fight for freedom of expression and the liberation of artistic and intellectual creation from censorship in Iran.
The statement has been widely distributed on social media, including through the Twitter accounts of notable figures such as painter Parastou Forouhar and artist Barbad Golshiri.
The statement further criticizes the regulations of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, as well as what it calls other "repressive and censorship apparatuses."
"Reclaiming the right to freedom of expression and being, and the liberation of artistic and intellectual creation from censorship, which has been fought for for years, is widely and deeply on display in the progressive movement of Women, Life, Aand Freedom," the statement says, a reference to the current movement protesting across the country to demand more rights and freedoms in Iran.
"Now and following this movement, the Iranian artistic community has shown that it no longer obeys the regulations of the aggressive institutions of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Islamic republic and other repression and censorship institutions," the statement added.
It also notes “the shared name of 'guidance' between the ministry and the group that was holding 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody for an alleged hijab violation -- the so-called Guidance Patrol -- when she died in Tehran in September 2022.
In the wake of nationwide protests following Amini's death, many writers and artists have expressed their support for the demonstrations.
Many have also refused to cooperate further with the Ministry of Guidance. Notably, renowned writer Mostafa Mastoor publicly declared his refusal to comply with the censorship notices for his new book.
Reports have also emerged of a boycott of the Tehran Book Fair by publishers and the public at large.
Last November, during the peak of protests in the country, 250 Iranian translators issued a joint statement pledging to publish censored books without restrictions while a month later more than 60 Iranian poets and writers announced their intention to publish literary works without censorship.
Internationally, campaigns have been launched to boycott the Islamic republic in cultural arenas. Over 500 writers, artists, academics, and cultural activists worldwide have signed a statement calling for the boycott of the Islamic republic in the global artistic, cultural, and academic fields.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Students Group Says Hundreds Summoned Over Hijab Issues On Tehran Campus
Hundreds of Iranian students are said to be facing disciplinary committees and possible suspensions at Al-Zahra University in Tehran over issues related to the mandatory wearing of hijabs on campus.
According to the Telegram channel Voice of Al-Zahra Students, since the beginning of the Persian New Year in late March, at least 35 students have been suspended from studying for one to two semesters due to issues related to the mandatory hijab and have been deprived of dormitory access until the end of their studies.
The report further states that seven of these students have already been penalized, with five students immediately expelled from the dormitory where they lived.
The report follows an announcement by Sepideh Rashno, a 28-year-old writer and student arrested last year for refusing to wear the mandatory hijab, of her suspension from the university. Rashno revealed on her Instagram account that she has been banned from studying for two semesters for "not observing the Islamic dress code."
In a report titled The Shadow Of Suppression And Suspension Over Al-Zahra University, the Voice of Al-Zahra Students group reported that amid the current wave of nationwide resistance to the mandatory hijab, "an unprecedented new chapter of case-making, harassment of students, and issuing severe sentences has begun."
It added that, in recent months, as many as 500 to 600 Al-Zahra students reportedly have received summonses to appear before the disciplinary committee.
Anger over the hijab rule, which mandates women cover their heads while in public, erupted in September 2022 when a young woman in Tehran died while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation. Since then, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend classes. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom!" and "Death to the dictator!" at the rallies. Some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment, flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyrgyz Citizen Gets 10 Years In Prison For Joining Russia-Backed Separatists In Ukraine
A court in Bishkek on May 16 sentenced a Kyrgyz citizen to 10 years in prison for joining Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk. The 31-one-year-old Kyrgyz man, whose identity was not disclosed, was found guilty of being a mercenary. Investigators say the man joined the separatists in June 2022 amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and fought against Ukrainian armed forces until his discharge in November. The defendant pleaded not guilty, insisting that while in the Luhansk region he did not take part in military operations. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
More Than 100 Serbian Schools Receive Bomb Threats, In Wake Of Belgrade Mass Shootings
Bomb threats were received by 78 Serbian elementary schools and 37 high schools on May 17, the Education Ministry said in a statement, as the Balkan country was still reeling after two mass shootings in and around Belgrade on May 3-4 in which 18 people were killed and 20 others were wounded. Students were evacuated and classes were canceled, the ministry said, but so far no explosive devices were found in any of the schools checked by police. A gun amnesty declared after the mass shootings resulted in some 13,500 mostly unregistered guns, but also rocket launchers and grenades, being turned in. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Anti-War Activist In Moscow Gets Seven Years In Prison On Terrorism Charge
A court in Moscow has sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of justifying terrorism and inciting hatred. After the judge pronounced his sentence on May 17, Kriger sang a song in Ukrainian and said in a thinly veiled reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin: "I think that rotten KGB louse won't last in power for seven years." Meanwhile, his supporters chanted "Glory to the hero!" in the courtroom. Kriger was arrested in November over his online posts criticizing and condemning Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service,click here.
Bosnia Declares State Of Disaster In North And Northwest Due To Floods
Heavy rainfall in recent days has battered parts of Bosnia-Herzegovina, causing widespread flooding in residential and commercial areas and triggering landslides.
A state of natural disaster has been declared in cities and towns in the western and northwestern parts of the country, officials said on May 17. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.
More than 200 residential buildings were flooded in the northern town of Bosanska Krupa after the Una and Krusnica rivers overflowed.
"We have yet to establish the extent of the damage. Some local access roads to the city have been cut off," Mayor Armin Halitovic told RFE/RL.
The town of Bihac, in northwestern Bosnia, has been confronted with the most difficult situation, with more than 200 buildings flooded, local officials said.
Muhamed Pecenkovic, from the Cantonal Civil Protection, told RFE/RL that the main road to Bihac as well as a large number of local roads have been closed due to the flooding.
In Velika Kladua, in the northwestern corner of the country, six houses were completely flooded, while 30 houses remain at risk of flooding.
Two villages were completely cut off from the municipality and the local school was flooded, which is why classes were canceled May 17.
A flood emergency was also declared in the municipalities of Novi Grad and Kostajnica where more than 10 residential buildings were flooded.
Emergency services decided to cancel classes in primary and secondary schools in the area on May 17.
Citizens organized watches overnight and worked to fill all the cracks and openings along the dykes to prevent water from seeping into residential areas.
In the northwestern town of Prijedor, the Sana River overflowed, flooding several dozen buildings and cutting access on some local roads. A flood alert has been put into force in town.
Moscow Court Sentences Colombian For Spreading 'Fake' News About Russia's Armed Forces
A Moscow court has sentenced a Colombian citizen to five years and two months in prison on charge of distributing "fake" news about Russia's armed forces. Alberto Enrique Giraldo Saray, who has resided in Russia for 24 years, was found guilty of placing six mobile phones in a Moscow shopping mall that were then used by others to send mass text messages about Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine that differed from Russia's official reports about the war. The defendant pleaded not guilty. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Chief Of Russia's Prominent Virology Center In Siberia Fired Over 'Conflicts Of Interest'
The chief of Vektor, one of Russia's leading virology centers, has been fired over "conflicts of interest" and "losing trust." Russia's consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on May 17 that Rinat Maksyutov had been fired a day earlier. Rospotrebnadzor did not elaborate on the decision. During the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Vektor created the EpiVacCorona vaccine that became the second COVID vaccine officially registered in Russia after Sputnik V. In January 2021, the Health Ministry suspended the purchase of the EpiVacCorona amid widespread criticism of the vaccine by experts who said it was inefficient. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Siberian Journalist Jailed For Anti-War Stance Transferred Far From Her Children
Siberian journalist Maria Ponomarenko, who was sentenced to six years in prison in February on a charge of discrediting the Russian military, has been transferred to a prison in the city of Krasnoyarsk, 1,000 kilometers away from her native city of Barnaul, where her children are staying with their grandparents.
The Telegram channel RusNews reported on May 17 that Ponomarenko arrived at the prison in Krasnoyarsk two days earlier.
Ponomarenko and her supporters have condemned the decision to transfer her so far away from her native Altai region, saying it amounts to a violation of her two children's right to regularly visit their mother.
Ponomarenko was arrested in St. Petersburg in April 2022 and later transferred to Barnaul, where she had worked for the RusNews website.
The charge against her stemmed from her online posts about an attack by Russian warplanes on a theater in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol that is believed to have killed hundreds of civilians, including children.
More than 1,000 civilians were believed to be sheltering in the theater when it was destroyed in an attack in March 2022, weeks after Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in late February.
Russia's military denied that it attacked the theater, which was later razed to the ground after Russian forces captured the port after a brutal siege.
Ponomarenko said in March that she was beaten and humiliated after she was transferred from Barnaul to a detention center in the city of Biisk, where she was kept in a psychiatric clinic for three days, underwent a "psychiatric evaluation," and was forcibly injected with unknown substances when she demanded her personal belongings or hygiene items.
Human rights watchdogs have demanded Ponomarenko's immediate release, saying the psychiatric evaluation of criminal suspects should not include any injections.
Pakistani Ex-PM Khan's Bail Extended; Supporters Face Trial In Military Courts
Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, has secured an extension to his protective bail until May 31, his lawyer said on May 17, as an official announced people involved in violent protests over his arrest would be tried in military courts. Khan had been given bail by the Islamabad High Court on May 12 following his May 9 arrest, which sparked violent protests across the country that killed at least eight people. The court extended the bail, which had been due to expire on May 17, because the prosecutor requested more time to produce details of the case against him, Khan's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told Reuters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
China Looks To Strengthen Ties In Russia's Central Asian Backyard
China will for the first time host an in-person summit of Central Asian leaders this week, seeking to cement ties in a region seen as Russia's backyard as its relations with the West sour. President Xi Jinping is expected to discuss deepening economic and security links with counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, former Soviet states that analysts say are eager for alternative sources of investment with Moscow's focus fixed on its war in Ukraine. The two-day summit starts on May 18 in the western city of Xi'an. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Warrants Issued For Two Russian Film Directors Over Anti-War Stance
A Moscow court has issued arrest warrants for noted film directors Aleksandr Rodnyanskiy and Ivan Vyrypayev on charges of "discrediting Russian armed forces" involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The Basmanny district court said on May 17 that it issued the warrants in late April. Rondyanskiy and Vyrypayev, both of whom are currently outside of Russia, have publicly condemned the Kremlin's full-scale aggression against Ukraine launched in February 2022. The Kyiv-born Rodnyanskiy never became a Russian citizen, preserving his Ukrainian citizenship instead. Vyrypayev was born in Russia but renounced his citizenship in May 2022 and became a Polish citizen. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Atlantic Council Confirms Herbst Fell Ill Amid Possible Russian-Linked Poisonings
The Atlantic Council has confirmed that John Herbst, one of its senior staffers and a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning two years ago.
The statement by the Washington, D.C.-based think tank followed a report that Herbst was among at least four people who experienced alleged poisonings or break-ins by unknown individuals suspected of being linked to the Russian intelligence services over the past two years.
The Atlantic Council said in a statement late on May 16 that Herbst, who has served as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and Uzbekistan, fell ill in April 2021 and experienced symptoms "that could have been consistent with poisoning, including elevated levels of toxins in his blood."
The statement confirmed a report earlier in the day by the news outlet Agentstvo that cited sources as saying Herbst; Natalia Arno, the U.S.-based chief of the Free Russia Foundation; and a self-exiled Russian journalist, whose identity was not disclosed, suffered similar episodes.
Agentstvo also reported that unknown intruders unlocked a hotel room of Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian investigative journalist with the Bellingcat group, in Montenegro in 2022 and stole his phone.
All of those mentioned in the Agentstvo report have been strong voices in opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and later of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022
The Atlantic Council said medical professionals treated Herbst "effectively at the time but could not definitively conclude there was poisoning involved."
Federal law enforcement was also brought in on the matter, and a blood sample from Herbst was taken, though lab results failed to detect toxic compounds.
"We were in touch with authorities immediately at the time of Ambassador Herbst's illness, but due to the results of the test we decided not to make the incident public," said Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council.
Herbst has since returned to full health, the council added.
Arno confirmed on May 16 that there were suspicions she may have been poisoned, "possibly by some nerve agent," after falling ill during a recent trip to Europe.
Arno, who previously kept silent about what she experienced during a trip to Prague in early May, wrote about the ordeal on Facebook after the Agentstvo story on the spate of critics of Putin who have fallen ill after leaving Russia.
"There is a suspicion that during my recent trip to Europe I was poisoned, possibly by some nerve agent, investigated by one (or maybe more) Western intelligence agency, I still have neuropathy symptoms but overall I feel much better," Arno wrote on Facebook.
"Russians who had to leave Putin's Russia, but who abroad continue to fight firmly and decisively against the war, against Putin's regime and for a free and democratic Russia, need to understand that they enemy has long tentacles, that there is the possibility of being exposed to danger outside of Russia, so we must always remain vigilant," Arno wrote.
Agentstvo also reported from sources that a self-exiled Russian journalist experienced possible poisoning symptoms while attending a conference of exiled Russian opposition politicians and activists in Berlin in April. The journalist confirmed experiencing the illness, but did not elaborate further, the investigative media outlet said.
Over the past two decades, a series of poisonings, inside and outside of Russia, have targeted dissidents, former intelligence agents, and opposition activists.
The Kremlin has steadfastly denied any links to the suspicious poisonings involving Putin's critics, such as opposition politicians Aleksei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza -- both of whom are currently in prison.
Navalny fell violently ill on an airplane in Siberia before eventually being transported to Germany to be treated for what European labs defined as a poisoning using a Novichok nerve agent in 2020.
Kara-Murza fell deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- once in 2015 and again in 2017 -- with symptoms consistent with poisoning. Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
In 2018, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury, England.
British authorities say Russia's GRU military intelligence was responsible for the chemical attack and have charged three of its agents with committing the poisoning.
Suspected Terrorist Killed In Northern Kyrgyzstan
BISHKEK -- A gunman suspected of terrorism has been killed by police and security forces in Kyrgyzstan's northern Chui Province, the Interior Ministry said on May 17.
According to the ministry, the man, whose identity was not disclosed, was killed during an operation conducted by special units of the Interior Ministry and the State Committee for National Security in the village of Dmitrievka located in the Issyk-Ata district, near the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border.
"The suspect actively resisted detention. He as was liquidated by the officers of special units of the Interior Ministry and the State Committee for National Security (UKMK)," the statement said, without giving more details on what happened at the site, where top officials of the Interior Ministry and the UKMK are currently investigating the incident.
The secretary of the Kyrgyz Security Council, Marat Imankulov, told RFE/RL that the situation in the village was "stable" following the incident, without giving further details about the operation.
The Health Ministry said two law enforcement officers were wounded during the special operation, one of whom was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in his pelvis.
The Spiritual Directorate of Kyrgyzstan's Muslims said the special operation took place near the building of a local Islamic school for girls and the village administration offices, adding that all of the students were safe.
Special operations by security forces against alleged terrorists are very rare in the Central Asian country.
At the same time, hundreds of Kyrgyz citizens have reportedly joined the Islamic State and other extemist organizations in Syria and Iraq in recent years.
In 2016, amid reports that Kyrgyz citizens were joining the terrorist groups in the Middle East, Kyrgyz lawmakers approved legislation allowing the authorities to deprive those convicted of terrorism of their citizenship.
Kyrgyzstan is a mostly Muslim-populated country of 7 million people.
- By AFP
Moldovan Climber Dies On Everest
A Moldovan climber died on Everest on May 17, Nepali officials said, taking the toll in the current climbing season on the world's highest mountain to five. "The climber died up in camp three early hours today, we are trying to get more details," tourism department official Yubaraj Khatiwada told AFP. According to local media, Victor Brinza fell ill at South Col -- a sharp-edged pass between Mount Everest and Lhotse. Brinza was part of an expedition run by Himalayan Traverse Adventure. Efforts are under way to bring his body to Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, local media said.
