Visiting Ukraine, China's Envoy Urged All Sides To Create Space For Peace Talks

Russia launched multiple missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities overnight, officials said on May 18, adding that the air defenses of the capital had managed to shoot down all incoming projectiles. It was the ninth air attack on Kyiv since the start of the month.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

In the southern Black Sea port city of Odesa, one person was killed and two others were wounded in a missile attack late on May 17, on an industrial facility.

"A powerful missile attack on Odesa took place in our area in the evening. Most of the missiles were shot down over the sea. But, unfortunately, there are victims," Natalia Humenyuk, the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, said on May 18.

In Kyiv, Russia carried out a fresh attack overnight using drones and missiles, but all of them were destroyed, Ukrainian officials said May 18.

"According to preliminary information, all enemy targets in Kyiv's airspace were detected and destroyed," said Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration. Popko said Russian strategic bombers flying in from the Caspian Sea region, launched cruise missiles on Ukraine.

Reconnaissance drones were also launched over Kyiv. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said no victims were reported. A three-hour air raid alert was declared in Kyiv overnight.

On the battlefield, fighting for the control of the eastern city of Bakhmut has continued unabated, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 18.

"The enemy is focusing its main combat efforts on the Bakhmut- Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line in the eastern region of Donetsk -- 36 Russian attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, the General Staff said, adding that Bakhmut and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

Russian forces also carried out 42 air and missile strikes on Bakhmut and the southern Kherson region over the past 24 hours, the military said.

In Ukraine's Crimea region, which was illegally annexed in 2014, rail traffic was halted between Simferopol and Sevastopol, a Moscow-installed official said on May 18. Earlier, an explosion on a local railway line was reported by the Baza Telegram channel.

The latest Russian attacks came shortly after a deal was reached to extend an agreement to allow for the export of Ukrainian grain through the country's Black Sea ports.

The two-month extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative was announced on May 17 by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan one day before the deal was due to expire.

"With the efforts of our country, the support of our Russian friends, the contribution of our Ukrainian friends, it was decided to prolong the Black Sea grain deal for two more months," Erdogan said.

Russia agreed not to block ships from leaving two Ukrainian harbors, Erdogan said, expressing his hope that the deal would be "beneficial for all the parties."

Erdogan’s announcement came amid threats from Russia to quit the pact over obstacles to its grain and fertilizer exports.