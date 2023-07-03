Ukrainian Counteroffensive Reports Small Gains Against Strong Resistance

Fighting continues to be intense in parts of eastern and southern Ukraine, with Kyiv reporting small territorial gains as its counteroffensive meets strong resistance from entrenched Russian forces.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar wrote in posts on Telegram on July 2 that 9 square kilometers had been liberated from Russian occupation in the Donetsk region over the past week, a change she said was "a result of improving the tactical position."

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

In the south, Malyar wrote, over 28 square kilometers had been recaptured during the same period.

She added that "both offensive and defensive operations are ongoing in the east," with "heavy fighting going on there now."

The Russian military also reported intense fighting in the areas around the Donetsk region cities of Bakhmut, Lyman, Maryinka, and Avdiyivka.

RFE/RL cannot confirm claims of battlefield developments by either side in areas of heavy fighting.

In its daily briefing on July 3, the Ukrainian General Staff reported 57 air strikes and around 60 rocket attacks against Ukrainian positions during the previous 24 hours. Some 39 clashes were reported as well.

Three cruise missiles and 13 Shahed attack drones had reportedly been shot down.

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhiy Lysak reported that enemy fire had struck the towns of Marhanets and Nikopol during the night of July 2-3, injuring one civilian and damaging several buildings and vehicles.

On July 2, Ukraine's PEN club announced that writer and activist Viktoria Amelina had died the previous day of injuries sustained on June 27 during a Russian rocket attack on a restaurant in Kramatorsk.

Amelina, 37, was in the Ria Lounge restaurant with a delegation from Colombia at the time of the attack and sustained injuries that were initially described as non-life-threatening.

Since Russia's invasion in February 2022, Amelina had been documenting alleged crimes by Russian forces for the Truth Hounds human rights nongovernmental organization.

Thirteen people, including three children, were killed in the Kramatorsk strike, while about 60 people were injured.