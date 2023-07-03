News
Ukrainian Writer Injured In Kramatorsk Rocket Attack Dies
Ukrainian writer and activist Viktoria Amelina has died of injuries suffered on June 27 when a Russian rocket attack struck a restaurant in the city of Kramatorsk. The Ukrainian PEN club made the announcement on July 2, saying Amelina had died the previous day. Amelina, 37, was at the Ria Lounge restaurant with a delegation of Colombian writers when the attack occurred. Since Russia launched its massive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Amelina had documented alleged Russian war crimes for the Truth Hounds human rights organization. Thirteen people were killed in the Kramatorsk attack and about 60 were injured. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
International Office To Probe Alleged Russian Crimes Against Ukraine Opens
An international office opened in The Hague on July 3 to investigate alleged crimes committed by Russia during its war against Ukraine. The office is seen as the first step toward the creation of an international tribunal for Russian leaders. The new office, called the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression (ICPA), includes prosecutors from Ukraine, the European Union, the United States, and the International Criminal Court. Kyiv has called for an international tribunal since uncovering compelling evidence of war crimes after Russian forces withdrew from the town of Bucha in April 2022.
Russia's Wagner Group Suspends Recruitment In Wake Of Mutiny
Russia's notorious Wagner mercenary group, which carried out a short-lived mutiny on June 23-24, has stopped all recruitment. The company's Telegram channel made the announcement on July 2, saying that Wagner was "temporarily not participating in the special military operation and is moving to Belarus." Under a deal brokered to end the mutiny, Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin was allowed to move to Belarus. Wagner fighters were given the choice of following him or integrating into the Russian military. Prigozhin has not been seen publicly since the end of the uprising.
Iranian Activist Held During Protests Given Five-Year Sentence, Supporters Say
An Iranian appeals court handed a five-year sentence to prominent activist and journalist Golrokh Ebrahimi Iraee, who has been held since her arrest at the onset of a protest movement, supporters said on July 2. Iraee refused to take part in the appeals court hearing over her sentence for participating in illegal gatherings and violating national security, saying she didn't recognize the court's legitimacy. She was arrested last September in a police raid on her home at the start of the protest movement sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been detained for allegedly violating the strict dress rules for women.
Russian TV Propagandist Says Wagner Group Received Nearly $10 Billion From Russian Authorities
Russian TV propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov said on his July 2 News of the Week program on state TV that Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Group of mercenaries received more than 858 billion rubles ($9.8 billion at current rates) under government contracts. Kiselyov didn't provide a source for the data. The Kremlin long denied any direct connection to Wagner, but President Vladimir Putin last week for the first time acknowledged that Wagner received government funding. Wagner, which played a key role fighting for the Kremlin in Ukraine, also took in billions of dollars for its mercenary operations in Syria and several African nations. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Papal Envoy Says Moscow Visit Focused On Humanitarian Issues, Not Peace Plan
Papal envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi said on July 2 that his mission to Moscow on the Ukraine war focused on humanitarian issues and had not involved any discussions of a peace plan. Pope Francis asked Zuppi, head of the Italian bishops' conference, to carry out a peace mission to try to help end the war in Ukraine. Zuppi met one of President Vladimir Putin's advisers, Yury Ushakov, and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, in Moscow last week. In June, he also visited Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Former President Of Serbia Milutinovic Dies Aged 81
The former president of Serbia, Milan Milutinovic, died on July 2 at 81 years of age, his party colleague Ivica Dacic, leader of the Socialist Party (SPS), announced. Dacic is the current foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Serbia. Milutinovic held office as president of the-then constituent state of Serbia within the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia from 1997 to 2002. He was considered a close associate of Yugoslavian President Slobodan Milosevic, who was indicted for war crimes. Milutinovic was also indicted by the UN's International Criminal Tribunal in The Hague in 1999. In 2003, Milutinovic surrendered to the tribunal and was acquitted of all charges in 2009.
Biden To Travel To Britain, NATO Summit In Lithuania, And Finland
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Britain, the NATO summit in Lithuania, and to Finland, beginning on July 9, the White House said on July 2. Biden is scheduled to be in Vilnius for the important NATO gathering on July 11-12 -- where the Ukraine war will be high on the agenda for alliance members. The next day he will visit Helsinki for a U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit.
Republika Srpska's Dodik Again Says Serb Entity Will Not Accept Bosnia High Representative's Rulings
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has reiterated his stance that the Republika Srpska entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina will not recognize rulings made by Christian Schmidt, the international community's high representative for the Western Balkan nation. The comments on July 2 came a day after Schmidt annulled laws adopted by the entity’s National Assembly that would suspend recognition of any decisions by Bosnia's multiethnic Constitutional Court. The vote was seen by many as part of the secessionist efforts of certain Republika Srpska officials. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Russian Aerospace Industry Hit By War In Ukraine, Says British Defense Ministry
The war in Ukraine has been "exceptionally challenging for Russia's aerospace community," the British Defense Ministry tweeted from London on July 2 in its daily update on the conflict. "The sector is struggling under international sanctions; highly trained specialists are being encouraged to serve as infantry in the Roskosmos space agency's own militia," it said referring to Russia's aerospace body. It noted that the head of the Russian Aerospace Forces, General Sergei Surovikin, had not been seen since the abortive mutiny by the Wagner Group of mercenaries, for which he had served as a "point of contact with the Russian Ministry of Defense."
Poland Ups Security On Belarus Border In Response To Wagner Group
Poland is to deploy additional police officers to its border with Belarus to boost security in response to plans by the Wagner group of Russian mercenaries to set up base there, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on July 2. The 500 extra police, including members of the anti-terrorism unit, will support 5,000 border guards and 2,000 soldiers already stationed along the border with the country's eastern neighbor. According to Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland has learned that up to 8,000 Wagner fighters could be accommodated in Belarus. Poland shares a 418-kilometer border with the Russian ally.
Iran Holds Off Sending Ambassador To Sweden In Protest Over Koran Incident
Iran will refrain from sending a new ambassador to Sweden in protest over the burning of a Koran outside a mosque in Stockholm, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on July 2. A man tore up and burned a Koran outside Stockholm's central mosque on June 28, the first day of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holidays. Swedish police charged the man who burned the holy book with agitation against an ethnic or national group. In a newspaper interview, he described himself as an Iraqi refugee seeking to ban it. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pakistan Taliban Claims Attack That Killed Four Security Officers
Pakistani officials said four security officials were killed in a shoot-out on July 2 in the southwestern Balochistan Province. They said the Tehrik-e Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, in which about a dozen militants attacked police and frontier officers at a highway checkpoint. One of the attackers was killed and three injured, a local police commissioner said. The Tehrik-e Taliban is distinct from the Taliban in Afghanistan, but espouses a similar ideology. Islamabad has charged that some of the attacks in Pakistan have been organized inside Afghanistan.
Ukraine Warns Of Need To Demine The Black Sea
Ukraine has invited NATO countries to join it in a program to demine the Black Sea. Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, commander of Ukraine’s Navy, said in a July 2 interview with ArmiyaInform that Kyiv was “preparing to launch a countermining operation…in the Black Sea at the first opportunity.” He added that “there are certain agreements” with NATO countries and other partners to participate in the work. Neizhpapa added that, since the destruction of the Kakhovka dam last month, the number of mines has increased dramatically, as various Russian defenses in the Dnieper River were washed into the Black Sea. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
In Wake Of Mutiny, Prigozhin's Media Empire In Russia Shuts Down
The media group controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin has been closed down in what appears to more retaliation against the tycoon following a brief mutiny staged on June 24 by him and his Wagner mercenary group.
Yevgeny Zubarev, the head of Prigozhin’s RIA FAN news site, announced late on July 1 that the company was closing down, without giving a reason for the decision.
RIA FAN is the most prominent outlet of Prigozhin’s Patriot Media group, which generally hews a strongly patriotic, pro-Kremlin line while also providing positive coverage of Prigozhin’s activities and attacking rivals such as St. Petersburg Governor Aleksandr Beglov.
The Prigozhin-controlled newspaper Nevskiye novosti in St. Petersburg also announced it was discontinuing publication.
The Kommersant newspaper reported on June 30 that Russia’s state media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, had blocked Prigozhin’s media websites without explaining the reason for its actions.
“Because we cannot continue working on the Russian Internet or fulfill our obligations to our partners and advertisers, I have made the decision in conjunction with the board of the Patriot group to stop publication as of June 30,” Nevskiye novosti chief editor Andrei Krasnobayev told RFE/RL.
Prigozhin and hundreds of his armed Wagner fighters led a brief uprising on June 24 that captured the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and threatened to carry out a march against Moscow. The crisis was defused after Prigozhin accepted a deal that would allow him to go into exile in Belarus and give his men the choice of joining him there or integrating into the Russian military.
Prigozhin has not appeared publicly since the uprising was quelled, but Belarusian strongman leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has said he is in Belarus.
The Ostorozhno, Novosti Telegram channel reported on July 1 that Russia’s Defense Ministry had annulled a major contract with Prigozhin’s Concord catering company, which in turn was dismissing hundreds of workers. Under the contract, Concord had provided food to Russian troops fighting in Ukraine, as well as to hospitals and public organizations in the parts of Ukraine under Russian occupation.
Russian Drones Strike Kyiv As Fighting Intensifies In East; Zelenskiy Visits Odesa
Russia overnight launched its first drone attack in the area around Ukraine’s capital in nearly two weeks as "fierce" fighting also hit the east of the country, officials said on July 2, one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Russia could be preparing an explosion at the massive Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
“Another enemy attack on Kyiv,” wrote Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, on Telegram. “At this moment there is no information about possible casualties or damage.”
Separately, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Russian troops were attacking in four frontline areas in the east of the country but added that Ukrainian forces were also "gradually" proceeding with their counteroffensive moves.
"Fierce fighting is going on everywhere," Malyar wrote on social media. "The situation is quite complicated. It's hot now everywhere."
"Our troops are facing intense enemy resistance...but persistently and unceasingly are creating conditions for the fastest forward movement."
Zelenskiy later visited Ukraine’s crucial port city of Odesa, releasing a video in which he said that "the enemy will definitely not dictate conditions in the Black Sea” and the rest of the southern region.
"The occupiers will have to be afraid of approaching our Ukrainian Crimea and our coast on the Sea of Azov as Russian ships are already scared of approaching our Black Sea cost," he said as he marked Ukraine’s annual Navy Day.
In the capital, air-raid sirens were heard beginning at about 2 a.m. local time, Reuters reported.
One civilian was later reported slightly injured by falling debris in the Kyiv region.
Ukraine’s air-defense forces said on July 2 that eight drones and three Kalibr cruise missiles had been launched overnight across the country.
“All air targets…were destroyed,” the military wrote on Telegram.
In its daily briefing on July 2, the Ukrainian General Staff reported 46 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces during the previous 24 hours.
RFE/RL cannot confirm claims of battlefield developments by either side in areas of heavy fighting.
The main fighting was again reported in the area of Lyman, Bakhmut, and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.
During a news conference on July 1 with visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Zelenskiy said there was “a serious threat” that Russia was prepared to set off “a local explosion” at the massive Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant “which could lead to a [radiation] release.”
Zelenskiy met with security and nuclear-power officials on July 1 at the Rivne nuclear power plant to discuss “key issues,” he said in his nightly video address.
Ukraine’s military had earlier claimed that Russia had mined the Zaporizhzhya plant, which is Europe’s largest civilian nuclear facility.
On June 30, Enerhoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear authority, concluded two days of exercises simulating the effects of an explosion at the plant, which has been controlled by Russian occupying forces since shortly after Moscow launched its February 2022 invasion.
Inside Russia, local media reported that a large explosion rocked the district of Krasnodar, near an air base in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, a town of about 32,000 people. Details were not immediately available.
German Party Leader Refused Visit To Condemned German-Iranian Citizen
The leader of Germany's Christian Democrats, Friedrich Merz, said on July 1 that he has been told he cannot visit the German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd, who has been sentenced to death. "After several months of processing, my application to enter Iran was rejected. The regime denies me an insight into the prison conditions of the German citizen Jamshid Sharmahd," Merz wrote on Twitter. Iran's Supreme Court confirmed the controversial death sentence against the journalist at the end of April. In February, a revolutionary court found Sharmahd responsible for an alleged terrorist attack. He has denied the charges and his daughter said he has been tortured in prison.
Serbs Hand In More Than 100,000 Illegal Weapons In Amnesty After Mass Shootings
In Serbia, 108,833 illegal weapons were handed in during an amnesty after 18 people were shot dead in two separate mass killings in May, a police spokeswoman said on July 1.
The amnesty expired at midnight after one extension. Police said 82,400 handguns, 26,500 mines, and other explosive devices were handed in.
The amnesty meant people were not charged for having obtained or owned the illegal weapons.
Serbia was shaken by two deadly gun rampages just under two months ago. Since then, tens of thousands of Serbs have taken to the streets in weekly demonstrations against violence and the government.
Russian Diplomats, Staff, And Families Leave Romania Amid Rising Tensions
Some 40 Russian diplomats, technical staff, and their family members on July 1 left Bucharest on a special flight arranged by the Kremlin following the June 8 order by Romania’s Foreign Ministry to reduce Moscow’s diplomatic presence in the country. Romanian authorities said 11 diplomats and 29 technical-administrative staff were on the plane. The plane departed after a six-hour delay, officials said. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Romanian Service, click here.
Armed Mutiny Shows The Damage Putin Has Done To Russia, Says CIA Chief
U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said on July 1 that the armed mutiny by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had shown the corrosive effect on Russia of President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. "It is striking that Prigozhin preceded his actions with a scathing indictment of the Kremlin's mendacious rationale for the invasion of Ukraine and of the Russian military leadership's conduct of the war," Burns, a former U.S. ambassador to Moscow, told Britain's Ditchley Foundation in Oxfordshire. "The impact of those words and those actions will play out for some time -- a vivid reminder of the corrosive effect of Putin's war on his own society and his own regime." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Bosnia High Representative Annuls Anti-Dayton Laws Passed By Serb Entity's Assembly
SARAJEVO -- Christian Schmidt, the international community's high representative for Bosnia-Herzegovina, on July 1 annulled laws adopted by the Bosnian Serb entity’s National Assembly that his office had declared illegal, unacceptable, and detrimental to the Balkan nation’s unity.
Christian Schmidt also amended Bosnia's Criminal Code to declare that any illegal actions that undermine the country's constitutional order will be treated as criminal offenses.
Under the 1995 Dayton accords, Schmidt has the power to impose laws as the final interpreter of the state constitution, though his decisions can be reviewed and questioned by the Constitutional Court of Bosnia, if the Office of the High Representative (OHR) approves.
The Dayton accords, which ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War, established an administrative system under which the Bosnian state remains partitioned between Republika Srpska (RS) and the Muslim Bosniak-Croat Federation, connected by a weak central government.
Ethnic Serbs of Republika Srpska have for years resisted Bosnia's central authorities, with the entity’s assembly voting on June 27 to suspend recognition of any decisions by Bosnia's multi-ethnic Constitutional Court.
On June 1, the assembly adopted changes in the law that imply that decisions by the High Representative for Bosnia-Herzegovina would no longer be recognized.
The moves were seen as part of the secessionist efforts of certain Republika Srpska officials.
Some Serb leaders in Republika Srpska say they do not recognize Schmidt -- a German diplomat who was appointed in 2021 as the high representative -- because the UN Security Council did not endorse his nomination. China and Russia disputed his appointment because he was not confirmed by the Council, although other nations said it was not required.
Schmidt, in his decision, said that "entity assemblies do not have the authority to derogate from the provisions of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and they do not have the right to derogate from the jurisdiction of key Dayton institutions.”
Schmidt said he had ruled that the Republika Srpska assembly’s “law on the nonimplementation of decisions of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina in the territory of RS will not come into force. “
Schmidt stressed that those who attempt to overthrow the constitutional order must be prosecuted.
"They will bear the consequences for their actions -- all options are on the table," he said.
The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo said it "strongly welcomed" Schmidt's decisions on the RS entity's "unconstitutional," "anti-Dayton laws."
The British Embassy also said it backed Schmidt's actions and expressed the joint support of the so-called Quint nations in Bosnia -- the United States, Britain, Germany, France, and Italy.
The Serb member of the tripartite Bosnian presidency, Zeljka Cvijanovic, said that the RS would not recognize Schmidt's latest rulings, claiming they "hinder the sovereign decision-making of institutions at all levels of government."
The assembly's June 27 vote on constitutional law was another in a series of steps orchestrated by Milorad Dodik, the president of the Republika Srpska entity -- and the pro-Russia leader of the Serbs in Bosnia -- and his Serb allies to reject the power-sharing structures established for Bosnia under the Dayton accords.
Lukashenka Signs Law Allowing The Banning Of Media From 'Unfriendly Countries'
Belarusian authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has signed a law that will allow the banning of media from “unfriendly countries,” his office said on July 1. “The law provides for the possibility of imposing a ban on the activities of foreign media...in the event that foreign states display unfriendly actions against Belarusian media,” a decree states. Lukashenka has stepped up his crackdown on dissent and media since an August 2020 presidential election in which he was officially announced as the winner but which opponents and most Western nations have refused to acknowledge, citing election fraud and the crackdown, and imposed sanctions on Minsk. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
New Ukrainian Sanctions Targets Include Georgia's Flagship Airline, Kazakh And Belarusian Companies
Ukraine's president has put sanctions into effect on 190 new individuals and 290 legal entities as part of its ongoing effort to punish Russia and its perceived enablers in the current war. The new targets include Georgian Airways and its chairman which resumed flights to Russian destinations in May in a snub to Western leaders pressing Tbilisi to join EU and other efforts to punish Moscow for its 16-month invasion of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also targeted Russian scientific and aerospace officials, as well as companies from Belarus and Kazakhstan. The move comes a week after the EU introduced its 11th package of sanctions against Russian aggression. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Belarus Leader Says He's 'Certain' Nuclear Arms Will Not Be Used
Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the Kremlin's staunchest ally in its war in Ukraine, said on June 30 that he was certain Russian tactical nuclear weapons deployed in his country would never be used. Lukashenka and Russian President Vladimir Putin have said some tactical weapons arrived in Belarus with more to be in place by the end of the year. After saying he was" more and more convinced that they must be stationed" in Belarus, Lukashenka added, "I'm certain that we will never have to use them while they are here. And no enemy will ever set foot on our land." To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Afghan Taliban Says Biden 'Acknowledged Reality' About Al-Qaeda
Afghanistan's Taliban government has seized on an off-the-cuff remark by U.S. President Joe Biden to underscore its claim that there was no Al-Qaeda threat in the country. Biden had said "all the evidence is coming back" and quoted himself around the time of the pullout in mid-2021 as saying, "Al-Qaeda would not be there" and "I said we'd get help from the Taliban," before adding, "I was right." On July 1, the Taliban regime's Foreign Ministry said, "We consider remarks by U.S. President Joe Biden about the nonexistence of armed groups in Afghanistan as acknowledgement of reality." It added a criticism of a recent UN report alleging that more than 20 armed groups are in Afghanistan.
