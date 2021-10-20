Ukrainian COVID Hospital Called A 'Horror Show' Amid Payment Controversy

The son of a COVID-19 patient in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv claims he had to pay the equivalent of more than $1,000 for medicines and other services after his father was hospitalized with the virus for 13 days. Roman Levchyk likens conditions on the COVID ward of the city's emergency hospital to a horror movie, and claims other patients were asked to pay for treatment, too. The hospital said drugs used in the treatment of some COVID patients were not covered by state health insurance.