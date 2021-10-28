Ukraine Reports New Record Daily High Of COVID-19 Cases

Ukraine registered a record daily high of 26,071 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, surpassing the previous high of 23,785 on October 22, the Health Ministry said on October 28.

The number of virus-related deaths was 576, the ministry said.

Ukraine's tally of infections stands at 2.85 million since the start of the pandemic, with 66,204 deaths.

Cases and deaths have been spiking across Eastern Europe where authorities have blamed the situation in large part on slow vaccination rates.

Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS