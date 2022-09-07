News
Ukraine Takes Credit For Missile Strikes On Russian Military Bases In Crimea
The Ukrainian military has for the first time admitted that it carried out missile strikes that hit Russian military bases in Crimea.
Ukraine carried out the strike that hit Saky air base in Crimea on August 9, according to an article co-written by Ukrainian commander General Valeriy Zaluzhniy and Mykhaylo Zabrodskiy, first deputy chairman of the parliamentary Committee on National Defense and Intelligence.
It was published on September 7 by the state-run Ukrinform news agency.
The strike on Saky destroyed at least nine military aircraft, including Su-30SM fighters and Su-24M bombers. The Russian-appointed head of Crimea said at the time that one person was killed. Several buildings on the base that may have stored ammunition were also destroyed.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement at the time that the detonation of aviation ammunition caused the explosions, without clarifying who or what triggered the detonation.
Ukrainian officials have avoided publicly claiming responsibility, but unidentified Ukrainian officials have told U.S. media that their armed forces were responsible for the explosions, and analysts said satellite imagery pointed to a likely attack by Ukrainian forces.
The article hailed as "successful" the efforts of the Ukrainian armed forces in recent weeks to "physically transfer fighting" to the territory of Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014 and has used to stage attacks on Ukraine.
"We are talking about a series of successful missile strikes on the enemy's Crimean air bases, first of all, on the Saky airfield," Zaluzhniy and Zabrodskiy said in the article.
They added that the task of the Ukrainian military in 2023 "is to make these feelings sharper, more natural, and quite tangible for the Russians and in other occupied territories."
Zaluzhniy and Zabrodskiy said that Russian officials and the population were willing to support the war in part because it is a "distant" conflict that doesn't threaten their lives.
The attack on Crimea was a prime example, they said.
"Thanks to this distance, Russian citizens don't really painfully grasp the losses, failures, and most importantly, the cost of this war in all its understandings," they said.
The authors added that Ukraine didn't so much need quantity as quality weapons from Western allies. If the West would supply weapons with longer ranges, then Ukraine could bring the impact of the war closer to Russia, they said.
The United States has supplied Kyiv with sophisticated long-range missile systems on the condition that Ukraine not use them to hit targets inside Russia.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa
Iranian Families Protest Relatives' Death Sentences
In a rare act of defiance, several families of prisoners who have been handed death sentences protested in front of the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Karaj, near the Iranian capital.
In videos posted on social media on September 6, many of the protesters, identified as relatives of those on death row, held placards saying "Stop executions."
Human rights organizations say the relatives of the demonstrators are imprisoned in prisons in the cities of Karaj and Ghezelhesar.
According to the Iran Human Rights Society, at least 18 prisoners sentenced to death have been transferred to solitary confinement from the Karaj, Minab, and Gohardasht central prisons to different parts of Iran.
As of September 7, at least 388 executions had been recorded in Iran this year, according to the Iran Human Rights Organization.
Some human rights sources, including the Human Rights Activists News Agency, say more than 85 percent of executions in Iran are carried out "in secret and without official and public information."
The rise in the number of executions began in September 2021 after Ebrahim Raisi, a former head of the judiciary, became president and former Intelligence Minister Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei took over the judiciary.
Activists say that Iran is in the throes of a major crackdown as protests continue over living conditions in a severe economic crisis.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kremlin Critic Shenderovich, Ekho Moskvy Ordered To Pay Putin Associate Another 3.5 Million Rubles
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- A court in Russia has ordered prominent columnist and outspoken Kremlin critic Viktor Shenderovich and the defunct Ekho Moskvy radio station to pay an additional 3.5 million rubles ($57,200) to businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close associate of President Vladimir Putin, for damaging his dignity and reputation.
A St. Petersburg court ruled on September 7 that Shenderovich must pay 1.5 million rubles and Ekho Moskvy 2 million rubles to Prigozhin.
In December, a lower court in St. Petersburg ordered Shenderovich to pay 100,000 rubles, and the radio station 1 million rubles to Prigozhin, who appealed against the ruling, insisting that the fines were too low.
Shenderovich, 63, a columnist for The New Times, fled Russia for an unspecified country in January.
He has criticized Prigozhin for allegedly leading the private Russian military contractor Vagner Group, a paramilitary force that Western governments say the Kremlin has been using in conflicts in Ukraine, Libya, Syria, Sudan, Mozambique, and the Central African Republic.
Prigozhin has been put under sanctions by the United States, Britain, and the European Union "in connection with his dealings with the Russian Federation's Ministry of Defense and his efforts to subvert U.S. democratic processes."
Prigozhin has denied the international allegations.
Shenderovich was placed on the "foreign agent" list by the Justice Ministry in December. Russia's "foreign agent" laws require those designated to register with the authorities and label their content with an intrusive disclaimer or face administrative fines.
Kremlin critics say the "foreign agent" designation brings up Soviet-era connotations and is intended to root out any independent, civic activity in Russia.
Ekho Moskvy, an independent Russian media outlet critical of the Kremlin, halted operations in March after the Prosecutor-General's Office took the radio station off the air for distributing what the authorities called information "calling for extremist activities, violence, and premeditated false information" about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in late February.
Iranian Activist Khadirzadeh Jailed For 12 Years For Alleged Role In Death Of Officer
Kurdish activist Soada Khadirzadeh, who tried to end her and her baby's life while in detention, has been sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison by a court in the western Iranian city of Mahabad.
The Hengaw Human Rights Organization said Khadirzadeh was accused of "assisting in the murder of one of the officers of the Urmia Intelligence Department" and "helping her husband run away."
Khadirzadeh, who was arrested by security forces in October 2021, has denied the charges.
Khadirzadeh, who gave birth while in detention, tried to end her life by hanging herself and giving pills to her infant in protest of her detention.
Both she and her infant were saved by other prisoners.
Khadirzadeh is awaiting trial in another case on a charge of "membership in the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran."
In July, Khadirzadeh was denied postnatal and postsurgical care for several days even though she was suffering from postoperative bleeding after giving birth by Caesarean section. Her infant's health was also poor.
During her pregnancy, Khadirzadeh said she was held hostage on false accusations.
Urmia prison officials have also rejected her requests for temporary medical release despite a doctor's certificate outlining her physical ailments.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia's Navalny Placed In Solitary Confinement For Fourth Time Since Mid-August
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny has been placed in punitive solitary confinement for the fourth time since mid-August.
Navalny wrote on Instagram on September 7 that he was sent back to solitary confinement right after he finished his previous multiday term there. He did not say why he was returned to the punitive cell that in Russia's penitentiary system is a tiny concrete room with no toilet or running water.
"They additionally designated me as 'a persistent violator' [of internal regulations]. That means I will be put in more restrictive conditions in the penal colony of maximum security," Navalny wrote, adding that most likely he will be deprived of an upcoming three-day meeting with his wife and parents that he has waited four months for.
Two days earlier, a court in Kovrov in the Vladimir region said it registered a lawsuit filed by Navalny against the warden, Yury Korobov, of Penal Colony No. 6, about 260 kilometers east of Moscow.
Navalny claims in the lawsuit that he was unnecessarily placed in punitive confinement for a partially unbuttoned prison suit.
His other incarcerations in a punitive cell were for failing to carry out a guard's command to put his hand behind his back in a timely manner, and for "wrongly identifying himself" to a guard.
Navalny insists that he was placed in solitary confinement for political reasons, namely because of the activities that his associates continue from abroad and because he established a labor union in the prison.
Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack in Siberia in 2020 with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
Navalny has blamed President Vladimir Putin for the poisoning, which the Kremlin has denied.
The corruption crusader was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March, Navalny was sentenced in a separate case to nine years in prison on embezzlement and contempt charges that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
In Rare Move, Kazakh School Named After Slain Opposition Leader
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- In an unprecedented move, local lawmakers in the southern Almaty region of Kazakhstan have agreed to name a local school after slain opposition leader Altynbek Sarsenbaiuly, despite open questions over his assassination and demands by relatives, rights groups, and opposition politicians for a thorough investigation of his death in 2006.
Almaty regional council spokesman Daulet Zharasbaev said on September 7 that the decision to name the school in the late politician's native village of Saryzhaz was approved by regional lawmakers after being coordinated with the government and naming commission.
Sarsenbaiuly's brother, civil rights activist Rysbek Sarsenbaiuly, hailed the move, saying that for more than 16 years any public mention of his late brother's name had been taboo.
Kazakh officials changed the versions of what happened to Altynbek Sarsenbaiuly and his two associates several times, providing the public with inconsistent and contradictory information for years.
Erzhan Otembaev, the former administrative head of the Kazakh parliament, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2006 after he confessed to organizing the killing of the three men.
However, in 2013, Otembaev's sentence was annulled after the authorities announced that the case had been sent for review based on newly obtained evidence they said indicated that Rakhat Aliev, then-President Nursultan Nazarbaev's former son-in-law, had ordered the killing.
Aliev, who was deputy chief of the National Security Committee when the slayings took place and became an outspoken opponent to Nazarbaev in 2007, was in self-imposed exile in Europe at the time.
Aliev was later arrested by Austrian officials at the request of authorities in Kazakhstan, who accused him of involvement in the kidnapping and killing of two local bankers.
In February 2015, Aliev was found hanged in a Vienna jail.
The decision to give Sarsenbaiuly's name to a school was made amid dramatic changes following unprecedented, violent anti-government protests in January that led to the removal of Nazarbaev and his clan from the Central Asian country's political scene.
Also on September 7, lawmakers approved a move to cancel First President's Day, which is marked annually on December 1.
Last week, parliament proposed returning the previous name of the capital, Astana, which had been renamed in Nazarbaev's honor in March 2019 as Nur-Sultan.
In June, Nazarbaev's name was removed from the constitution via a referendum, which also deprived him of the title of "elbasy," or leader of the nation.
Another Tajik Blogger Detained In Moscow, Colleagues Fear Extradition To Dushanbe
DUSHANBE -- A Tajik blogger from the country's restive Gorno-Badakhshan region has reportedly been arrested in Moscow and may be extradited to Tajikistan, where his colleagues say he faces illegal incarceration and arbitrary prosecution.
Two colleagues of Komyor Mirzoev told RFE/RL that the blogger was detained in Moscow on September 6 along with several other Tajik men. There is no information about their current whereabouts.
Mirzoev's blogs have been critical of the Central Asian state's government.
Last week, relatives of another Badakhshan native, Mamadbek Atobekov, say he was detained in Moscow. His current whereabouts are also unknown, while his relatives say they fear that he might be extradited to Tajikistan.
Two weeks earlier, another Tajik blogger from the restive region, Maqsud Ghayosov, was arrested in Moscow and has been held incommunicado since.
The Pamir Daily News website, which monitors developments in Gorno-Badakhshan, says at least 20 of the region's natives have been detained in Moscow and forcibly brought to Tajikistan in the last six months.
Relatives and rights defenders say that the arrests in Moscow are most likely linked to mass protests in the region that were violently dispersed by the authorities in May.
Deep tensions between the Tajik government and residents of the volatile region have simmered since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Protests are rare in tightly controlled Tajikistan, where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
The latest crackdown on activists in Gorno-Badakhshan followed protests initially sparked by anger over the lack of an investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and Khorugh Mayor Rizo Nazarzoda.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters, 29-year-old Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting the authorities to launch what they called a "counterterrorist operation."
The escalating violence in the region has sparked a call for restraint from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Also, on September 7, a 72-year-old former Tajik security officer, Mamadsulton Mavlonazarov, went on trial on charges of calling publicly for the forcible change of the country's constitutional order and insulting an official on the Internet or media.
It is not clear what the charges stem from. Mavlonazarov's Facebook posts have been critical of the State Committee for National Security.
In Latest Reports, UN Watchdog Says Questions Swirl Over Iran's Nuclear Program
A report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium is nearing the level where further enrichment could be enough for a nuclear bomb and that Tehran has failed to provide credible answers on the origin of uranium particles found at three undeclared sites that the UN's nuclear watchdog has been investigating for years.
An IAEA quarterly report, released on September 7, says Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60 percent has grown to 55.6 kilograms, a 12.5-kilogram increase over the past three months. If enriched further, that would be more than enough for a nuclear bomb.
The report says that means that the IAEA is "not in a position to provide assurance that Iran's nuclear program is exclusively peaceful."
A second IAEA report issued the same day raises further concerns by noting that Iran has yet to provide credible answers on the origin of uranium particles found at three undeclared sites.
"The director-general is increasingly concerned that Iran has not engaged with the agency on the outstanding safeguards issues during this reporting period and, therefore, that there has been no progress towards resolving them," the second report notes.
Iran has been increasing its stockpile of enriched uranium since the United States unilaterally pulled out of a 2015 accord between Tehran and global powers to keep Iran's nuclear program in check in exchange for relief from sanctions.
The two sides have held 16 months of indirect talks that led to the European Union making a proposal last month to restore the deal, along with the lifting of U.S. sanctions.
But in its response, Iran demanded the IAEA halt the investigation into the probe.
Turkey's Erdogan In Serbia On Balkan Tour To Boost Mutual Travel, Decry 'Adversity'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on the middle leg of a Balkan tour that has already taken him to Bosnia-Herzegovina and finishes up in Croatia.
Erdogan has been pushing for visa-free travel between Turkey and the Balkans' aspiring EU members, Bosnia and Serbia.
Turkey's staunchly pro-Erdogan Daily Sabah said the Turkish and Serbian sides inked seven agreements on economic, industrial, and technical cooperation, including a protocol on passport-free travel for nationals on both sides as part of the trip.
Before leaving the Bosnian capital on September 6, Erdogan announced a similar passport-free protocol with that country of around 3 million.
"We exchanged opinions on all issues of importance for our two countries, as well as current geopolitical challenges on a regional and global level," Vucic said of his meeting with Erdogan, who arrived late the previous day.
Erdogan has taken an especially active role over the past year in encouraging regional dialogue between Serbia, an economy with 7 million people, and the mostly Muslim Bosnia, as well as Serbia's former province of Kosovo.
Belgrade still does not recognize Kosovo's independence, declared in 2008 and acknowledged by more than 100 countries.
"The Balkans can no longer tolerate adversity," Erdogan said in the Serbian capital.
The delegations were accompanied by Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Ahead of Erdogan's visit, some Turkish residents of Serbia expressed concern over Ankara's efforts to use improved relations with Belgrade to further rein in dissidents abroad.
A final Serbian extradition hearing is scheduled for September 16 for Turkish activist and politician Ecevit Piroglu, who has been on hunger strike for three months to protest his detention.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has cited official figures indicating that Turkey has investigated or convicted more than 150,000 people in connection with the 2016 coup attempt that Erdogan blamed on U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen and his network of followers and educators.
Gulen and his supporters deny the accusation.
HRW accuses Turkish authorities of "torture, ill-treatment, and cruel and inhumane or degrading treatment in police and military detention and prison" since the coup, reversing progress in the areas of rule of law and human rights.
With reporting by Daily Sabah and B92
Kyrgyz Rights Activist Deported By Russia, Arrested On Hatred Charge
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz activist Emil Bekiev, who was deported from Russia, has been arrested in Bishkek on a charge of inciting racial, ethnic, and religious hatred.
The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said in a statement on September 7 that Bekiev was charged and placed in UKMK's pretrial detention the day after he was returned to Kyrgyzstan.
According to the UKMK, Bekiev regularly placed "provocative statements inciting hatred" on Facebook.
Earlier in March, a court in the Russian Urals city of Chelyabinsk annulled Bekiev's Russian citizenship due to "multiple violations of legislation of the Russian Federation and his anti-Russian activities."
A Moscow court ordered him to be deported after the Federal Security Service stated that Bekiev's stay in Russia was undesirable due to his being a follower of radical Islamic teachings and because his activities "threaten public safety and incite ethnic hatred and discord."
Bekiev is known for his harsh criticism of Kyrgyzstan's current authorities. Bekiev's lawyers have not made any official statement regarding the situation.
Netflix Settles Queen's Gambit Lawsuit With Georgian Chess Master
Netflix has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a Georgian chess master Nona Gaprindashvili, who alleged that she was defamed in an episode of the fictional hit television series “The Queen’s Gambit.”
Netflix tried to have the lawsuit thrown out of court claiming that its creative license was covered by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of speech. But in January a U.S. federal judge rejected that argument saying fictional works are not immune from lawsuits if they defame real people.
Netflix appealed the ruling but it was thrown out after the settlement was reached. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
“The parties are pleased that the matter has been resolved,” said Alexander Rufus-Isaacs, the lawyer representing Gaprindashvili in the lawsuit.
Gaprindashvili, who demanded $5 million from Netflix, argued that her accomplishments were disparaged in the final episode of mini-series that premiered in 2020, where an announcer described her as “the female world champion" and as a player who "has never faced men.”
Gaprindashvili said the dialogue in the episode is “false” and “sexist and belittling,” and is directly tied to her because her name is mentioned in the final scene and "the camera pans onto an actor sitting in the audience, watching the game who is obviously meant to be Gaprindashvili."
The lawsuit filed by Gaprindashvili stated that by 1968, the year in which the episode in question is set, Gaprindashvili had competed against at least 59 male chess players, at least 10 of whom were Grandmasters at the time.
Gaprindashvili, 81, played for the Soviet Union in the Women's Chess Olympiads from the early 1960s until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, winning 11 team gold medals and nine individual gold medals.
She also successfully competed in several men's tournaments and her performance at the Lone Pine tournament in 1977 made her the first woman to perform at a high enough level to earn the title of International Grandmaster in 1978.
With reporting by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter
Hungary Said To Have Dropped Demand To Remove Three Russian Oligarchs From Sanctions List
Hungary will support the renewal of the European Union's sanctions regime against Russia, diplomatic sources say, after dropping a threat to derail the move if three oligarchs weren’t removed from a list that takes restrictive measures against more than 1,000 people in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.
According to the diplomatic sources with knowledge of the matter who aren’t authorized to speak on the record, Hungarian officials told a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on September 7 that they are ready to accept a prolongation of the sanctions by six months, but that they will raise their concerns regarding some of the listings in relevant diplomatic working groups at the next renewal in March 2023.
Hungary is reported to have wanted the delisting of Alisher Usmanov, Pyotr Aven, and Viktor Rashnikov from the visa ban and asset freeze list.
The threat came as the EU looks to renew for another six months the list of people sanctioned before a September 15 renewal deadline.
The list, which only can be rolled over with unanimity, currently consists of 1,217 individuals and 108 entities. It has been expanded throughout the year as Brussels ratchets up its restrictive measures on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.
Both Usmanov and Aven were sanctioned in late February.
The EU’s official journal calls Usmanov a "pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin". He has been referred to as one of Vladimir Putin's favorite oligarchs and is seen as a fixer for the president's business matters.
The sanctions have already led to the seizure of a $600 million yacht -- the largest in the world -- linked to Usmanov, who has unsuccessfully challenged the measures in the European Court of Justice.
The EU says Aven “is one of approximately 50 wealthy Russian businessmen who regularly meet with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. He does not operate independently of the President’s demands.”
Rashnikov, meanwhile, was listed in March with Brussels describing him as “a leading Russian oligarch who is owner and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK) company. MMK is one of Russia’s largest taxpayers.
Budapest was also said to be asking for an exemption for humanitarian organizations to have business with some Russian banks which are currently under sanctions.
There is speculation in Brussels that Hungary was using the sanction renewal as leverage to get Brussels to approve EU funds that so far have been withheld over fears of rule-of-law infringements in the country.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his government have clashed several times with the EU in recent years over corruption, migration, LGBTQ rights, and democratic standards.
The European Commission has been withholding its approval for Hungary to draw on money meant to help lift economies from the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing Orban’s government of undermining the rule of law.
Orban has been critical of the EU's stance toward Moscow during the conflict, saying the sanctions have hurt the bloc without weakening Russia or helping Ukraine. Budapest also broke with Brussels on the issue of paying for Russian gas with rubles and has not allowed Western arms shipments through Hungarian territory to Ukraine.
The Hungarian government said in a decree published late on September 5 that it would create an anti-corruption authority and a working group involving nongovernment organizations to oversee the spending of European Union funds, a move aimed at unlocking money being withheld by the bloc.
Pro-Kremlin Director Sues Independent Filmmaker Mansky, Accuses Him Of Libel
Investigators in Russia have launched a probe against noted independent documentary filmmaker Vitaly Mansky after pro-Kremlin film director Nikita Mikhalkov accused him of libel.
Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak wrote on her Telegram channel on September 6 that she was summoned by the police and informed that she is a witness in the case against Mansky.
If convicted, Mansky faces up to two years in prison. He is outside of Russia at the moment, prompting the Interior Ministry to add him to the country's wanted list.
According to Sobchak, Mikhalkov's lawsuit stems from Mansky's interview with Sobchak’s YouTube channel, where he said that "at least 85 percent" of the state's financial allocations to the Mikhalkov-led annual Moscow International Cinema Festival "is stolen on a regular basis."
"As a festival manager, I can precisely calculate the exact cost of that festival. And it costs, at the most, 15 percent of all amounts it directly gets from the state. I am ready to prove in court that I am right on that matter," Mansky said in an interview he gave to Sobchak in May that aired on her YouTube channel.
The 58-year-old Ukraine-born Mansky is a well-known documentary filmmaker, opposition public figure, and the organizer of Russia's largest annual international documentary film festival, called Ardocfest.
In recent years, Mansky's festival has faced pressure from the authorities.
This year's festival was scheduled to start in March. However, it was cancelled after Russian authorities banned several documentaries that were to be shown at the event and Mansky was attacked by unknown individuals who splashed paint on him at the entrance of a cinema theater in Moscow, where the opening of the festival was scheduled.
Mansky said after that that his festival will not be held in Russia until the current regime is changed.
Nikita Mikhalkov, an Oscar-winning director who leads the Russian Cinematographers Union, is a staunch supporter of President Vladimir Putin.
Putin To Meet Xi Jinping In Uzbekistan Next Week
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will meet next week during a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbekistan.
Russian state media quoted officials as saying the summit will take place during the SCO meeting in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 15-16.
"We are actively preparing for it,” Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov told reporters, according to the TASS news agency.
The two leaders last met in February, just before Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
China has tried to walk a line between criticizing Russia for the war and avoiding breaking international sanctions imposed on Moscow for its aggression.
Beijing has blamed the United States and NATO for provoking Moscow and has condemned the punishing sanctions imposed on Russia. In turn, the Kremlin has backed China amid rising tensions with Washington that were exacerbated by a recent visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
In addition, Chinese forces have been participating this month in the Vostok-2022 military exercises in Russia.
One day before landing in Uzbekistan, Xi will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan in his first trip abroad since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said earlier this week that the Chinese leader will hold talks with his Kazakh counterpart Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev in Nur-Sultan on September 14.
The SCO summit in Uzbekistan will include China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan.
Iran has the status of an acceding member -- it's expected to officially join the group in April 2023 -- while Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia are observer states.
With reporting by TASS, the Guardian, and RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service
Putin Says Nord Stream Gas Pipeline To Europe 'Practically' Closed, Blames West For Crisis
Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected Western accusations that Moscow is using its energy exports as a "weapon" while boasting that it can easily sell oil and gas around the world and blaming Europeans for current interruptions in gas supplies to the continent.
Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 7, Putin said the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany is "practically shut down" and will remain so because its last operational turbine is out of order.
He said Russia's Gazprom will resume gas supplies through Nord Stream 1 if a turbine is supplied and that any turbine should be sent directly to Russia.
Putin also said Russia can launch the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if necessary.
Gas stoppages from Russia have fueled fears that Moscow will keep the taps off for a longer period to put pressure on Western nations and break their unity in sanctioning Russia for its unprovoked war against Ukraine.
Gazprom suspended Nord Stream 1 deliveries on August 31 for what it said would be three days of routine maintenance but failed to restart the flow, citing a purported leak in a pump at a turbine.
Gazprom's German partner Siemens Energy has disputed Moscow's "repair" argument for the suspension of Nord Stream 1, which has historically carried about one-third of Russian gas supplies to Europe.
Gazprom this summer cited Western sanctions as preventing it from taking direct delivery of a new turbine from abroad.
Nord Stream 2 is a mostly completed $11 billion pipeline between Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea whose certification Berlin put on hold with tensions high ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Western leaders have repeatedly accused Moscow of "weaponizing" gas and other energy deliveries as it continues its full-scale war on Ukraine, which is also a major transit country for Russian gas.
In Vladivostok, Putin said sanctions had prompted the gas crisis and said Ukraine had shut down one of the routes on its territory for Russian gas on its own initiative.
He also said Poland had shut down the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Western Siberia through Belarus and Poland to Germany.
Flows through Yamal-Europe have been reversed to flow eastward between Poland and Germany since early this year, and Moscow has imposed sanctions on the owner of the pipeline's Polish segment.
Putin said EU discussions of a possible price cap on Russian gas were "stupid."
With reporting by Reuters
EU To Seek Price Cap On Russian Gas Despite Czech Warning, Russian Threats
EU officials have indicated their intention to seek a price cap on Russian gas alongside other measures to curb negative fallout from Russia's war on Ukraine, despite criticism of such a move from inside the EU's Czech presidency and a Russian threat to halt supplies.
The head of the EU's executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, told reporters on September 7 that "we will propose a price cap on Russian gas" in addition to other steps.
Other measures will include forced cuts in electricity usage during peak times and limits on the revenues of companies that produce power from non-gas sources, she said.
"We must cut Russia's revenues, which Putin uses to finance this atrocious war in Ukraine," von der Leyen said.
The commission has been working since the start of the war to diversify gas supplies away from Russia, it said in a paper explaining von der Leyen's proposed plan. Record levels of liquefied-natural-gas (LNG) imports have compensated for the reduction in Russian pipeline gas and enabled the filling of European gas-storage facilities to more than 80 percent, it said.
"However, the deliberate disruption of gas flows from Russia through most routes, affecting in particular 13 member states, and the unjustified halting of gas delivery through Nord Stream 1 point to a scenario of a full disruption of Russian gas supplies," the paper says.
But some EU countries are wary of a cap on Russian gas prices if it puts the dwindling supply they still receive from Moscow at risk.
Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela told Czech senators earlier the same day that a cap on the price of Russian gas was not a solution for the current crisis and the bloc's energy ministers should not discuss the option at a meeting this week.
Sikela called a price cap a political tool and "an unconstructive proposal," not a solution.
"[A price cap] is more about another variant of sanctions against Russia than a current solution to the energy crisis in Europe. We don't want to prepare more sanctions right now, but instead solve the energy situation," he said.
The Czechs currently hold the EU's rotating presidency.
Czech officials have called a special meeting of the EU Energy Council for September 9 as fears mount of debilitating fuel shortages this winter, brought on by international sanctions and Russian countermeasures resulting from Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February.
The commission said the price cap would mean countries could keep buying Russian pipeline gas as long as the price did not exceed an agreed threshold.
"Significant disruptions are already taking place without a price cap," the commission said in its paper explaining the emergency measures.
The commission suggested setting the price cap above production costs and below current market prices to encourage Russia to keep on selling to Europe.
Speaking at an economic forum in Russia's Far East on September 7, President Vladimir Putin called the notion of an EU price cap "stupid" and said Russia would stop supplying gas and oil to Europe if such a measure were implemented.
In addition to the EU, the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized powers have pledged to move urgently toward implementing a price cap on Russian oil imports in a bid to cut off a major source of funding for the war.
Putin said Russia can always sell fossil fuels around the world and would simply abandon its supply contracts with the West if it imposed price caps.
Russia has already cut off gas supplies through its highest-capacity pipeline, Nord Stream 1 to Germany, citing a turbine problem that its German partner dismissed as a pretext.Russia's share of gas imports to the EU had already declined from around 45 percent a year ago to around 30 percent in April.
Russian state monopoly Gazprom has cut off some countries completely since the Russian invasion began.
Last week it halted the flow of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that used to supply about one-third of Russian gas to Europe over an alleged "repair" that its German partner says shouldn't affect supplies.
Putin Hints At 'Changing Routes' For Ukrainian Grain Exports, Warns Of Food 'Catastrophe'
Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized grain exports from Ukraine under a UN-brokered deal, claiming that they are failing to reach poorer countries as intended, and he warned that the current food crisis could intensify into a "humanitarian catastrophe."
The comments raise doubt about the fate of a six-week-old deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to ship millions of tons of grain from Ukraine's blockaded ports.
Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in the eastern city of Vladivostok on September 7, Putin suggested that Moscow will "have to think about changing routes" for Ukrainian grain shipments.
He said Russia had done all it could to ensure Ukraine can export grain.
Asked by Reuters whether Moscow had initiated changes in the grain-export deal, Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskiy said after Putin's speech that "we have not seen anything at our level."
Global food and energy prices have spiked since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion to subdue smaller post-Soviet neighbor Ukraine.
"Almost all the grain exported from Ukraine is sent not to the poorest developing countries, but to EU countries," Putin said in Vladivostok, without providing evidence.
He added that "with this approach, the scale of food problems in the world will only grow" and he warned of a "looming humanitarian catastrophe."
Ukrainian ports, infrastructure, and agriculture have been slammed by what Moscow calls a "special military operation," which began in late February and included a smothering boycott of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
The UN- and Turkey-brokered deal between Russia and Ukraine in July was intended to unblock millions of tons of grain and fertilizer whose export was being prevented.
By late August, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine had exported more than 1 million tons of agricultural products by sea in the first month since the grain-export deal.
U.S. officials have cited the grain-export deal to rebuff Kyiv's insistence that Russia should be designated a "terrorist state," saying designation would prevent the kind of exchanges that made that breakthrough.
Western financial, trade, and other sanctions on Russia have been compounded by Moscow countermeasures including the embargo and cutoffs of natural gas.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov complained on September 6 that the West was not honoring its promise to help Russian food exports reach global markets.
In August, the head of the UN’s World Food Program warned that even with the resumption of Ukraine’s exports, “we’re talking about a global food crisis at least for another 12 months.”
Amir Abdulla, UN coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, warned weeks later that the grain deal had “started creating some space" but millions of tons of food needed to be moved from Ukrainian silos to make room for the next harvest.
Ukraine is historically one of the world's biggest grain exporters.
The deputy chairman of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council predicted this week that Ukraine's exports of agricultural products would total about 50 million tons this marketing year from a total harvest of 60 million-65 million tons.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukraine Says Shutdown Eyed For Nuclear Plant, Seeks Peacekeepers After IAEA Report
Ukrainian nuclear operator Enerhoatom has said that officials are considering the possibility of shutting down the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in war-torn southeastern Ukraine, and they further suggested deploying a possible peacekeeping contingent there.
The statements follow an assessment by the UN's nuclear watchdog the previous day to the UN Security Council in which it warned the situation there was "untenable" and there was "an urgent need for interim measures" to avoid a nuclear accident.
Enerhoatom also said on September 7 that the plant remained separated from the Ukrainian grid and warned that further disconnection would force operators to start up diesel generators -- a risky option because the diesel supply could run out anytime.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said later on September 7 that shelling near the plant damaged one of three backup power lines.
There was no immediate impact from the damage because the plant has already been disconnected from the electrical grid.
The plant's sole operating reactor is supplying power needed for cooling purposes, but with each external power line that goes down, it loses a line of defense against potential nuclear meltdown.
Nuclear experts have warned of a possible Chernobyl- or Fukushima-style meltdown if the reactors are starved of power supplies.
Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling that has occurred close to the plant and within its perimeter, risking nuclear catastrophe. Russian forces took over the plant soon after launching their invasion of Ukraine in February, but Ukrainian technicians still operate the power station.
The IAEA's report urges Russia and Ukraine to establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the plant and said shelling at the site and its vicinity should stop immediately to avoid any further damage to the plant and for the safety of its operating staff.
"One of the ways to create a security zone at the ZNPP [Zaporizhzhya facility] could be to set up a peacekeeping contingent there and withdraw Russian troops," Enerhoatom chief Petro Kotyn said in televised remarks about the embattled plant, which is Europe's largest.
Russia immediately requested "further clarifications" from the IAEA after the report, which followed a recent visit by more than a dozen of its inspectors.
Speaking in Vladivostok, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he "trusted" the IAEA's report and said he had asked the Russian atomic agency, Rosatom, to present its own security proposals.
Putin also continued to blame Ukrainians for creating "threats to nuclear security" and shelling at and around the plant -- a charge that Kyiv has rejected while accusing Russian forces of risky bombing and "nuclear terrorism."
Earlier, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Vladivostok of the IAEA report that "there is a need for further clarification" and Russia has "requested these explanations from the director-general of the IAEA," according to Interfax.
"Unfortunately, the report did not contribute to the rapid de-occupation of the plant, but became only another stage of an exhausting marathon that has been going on for more than six months," Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Facebook.
In separate comments on September 7, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the West of putting pressure on the IAEA mission that visited the plant last week. Two members of the IAEA remained at the plant after the mission departed to monitor the situation.
The RIA Novosti news agency quoted Zakharova as saying Russia had provided the mission with full data on the source of shelling and was questioning why the mission did not name Ukraine as the source of attacks on the nuclear power plant in its report.
With reporting by Interfax, dpa, Reuters, and RIA Novosti
Ukraine Claims 'Some Success' In Counteroffensive, Putin Defends Invasion As Necessary
Ukraine's military says private mercenary forces fighting for Russia are suffering especially high casualty rates as battles rage in the northeast of the country around Kharkiv.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces said in its battlefield summary on September 7 that the "significant losses" of such private soldiers "account for more than 40 percent of those seriously wounded or killed."
Meanwhile, Ukrainian sources did not provide details but suggested a Ukrainian counteroffensive begun last week was continuing and "enjoying some success."
In a speech to an economic audience in Vladivostok, Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to publicly make the case for the unprovoked attack, saying what Moscow called a "special military operation" was necessary.
"I can say that the main benefit has been the strengthening of our sovereignty, and that is an unmistakable result of what is happening right now," the Russian leader said, adding, "We have lost nothing and we will lose nothing."
Putin claimed, falsely, that Russia hadn't started any military operations but "we are trying to end those that started in 2014."
In 2014, Russian troops covertly occupied Crimea ahead of its forced annexation and Kremlin-backed separatists launched armed insurrections in eastern Ukraine.
It is impossible to immediately confirm either side's claims of battlefield developments in the six-month-old Russian invasion.
But the Ukrainian Army says the Russian side "continues to focus its efforts" on establishing full control over the territory of the eastern Donetsk region and holding onto areas around Kharkiv and occupied southern areas, including Zaporizhzhya around the seized nuclear power plant and Mykolayiv.
It also said Russian troops were battling to hold ground in Kherson, where Ukraine reportedly launched a major counteroffensive last week.
Kyiv has been quiet about how that offensive is faring.
The General Staff claimed on September 7 to be continuing dozens of air strikes on Russian ammunition stockpiles and other areas where the enemy or enemy equipment was concentrated.
A senior Moscow-backed separatist said Ukrainian forces had attacked the Russian-held eastern town of Balaklia, father north, between the cities of Kharkiv and Izyum.
The pro-Kyiv governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Hayday, said on Ukrainian television that a "counterattack is under way," adding, "Our forces are enjoying some success. Let's leave it at that."
The Ukrainian Army accused the Russian side of firing mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery in the area around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant.
The UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on September 7 issued a report on security at Zaporizhzhya in which it pleaded urgently for a "nuclear safety and security protection zone" around the Soviet-built nuclear plant, which is Europe's largest.
Russian forces occupied Zaporizhzhya in the early days of the invasion and each side has blamed the other for shelling that has prompted the Ukrainian operating staff to shut down all six reactors.
IAEA head Rafael Grossi told the UN Security Council that "we are playing with fire and something very, very catastrophic could take place."
Russian officials quickly dismissed the call and said they were protecting the plant.
Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya later said of the IAEA proposal that it “is not serious” because the Ukrainians "will immediately step in and ruin the whole thing."
Speaking to the 15-member Security Council, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged both Ukraine and Russia to avoid military actions directed at the plant and asked Russia to commit "to withdraw all military personnel and equipment from that perimeter and a commitment by Ukrainian forces not to move into it."
With reporting by Reuters
White House Rejects Branding Russia A State Sponsor Of Terrorism
The White House says it would be counterproductive to brand Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, rejecting calls from Ukraine and some U.S. lawmakers to take the step.
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said a terrorism designation was "not the most effective or strongest path forward" to hold Russia accountable for its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"It would also undercut our unprecedented multilateral [coalition] that has been so effective to holding [Russian President Vladimir] Putin accountable and could also undermine our ability to support Ukraine" in negotiations, she told reporters at a briefing on September 6.
U.S. President Joe Biden, asked a day earlier if he would blacklist Russia as a terrorist state as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has repeatedly requested, said simply "no."
Jean-Pierre said the designation would hamper aid delivery to parts of Ukraine and prevent aid groups and companies from participating in a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to ship grain from Ukraine's blockaded ports.
Zelenskiy has said the move would be justified following a series of attacks by Russia on civilian places such as shopping centers and train stations that killed dozens of Ukrainians.
Those actions and others by Moscow, including the poisonings of several Kremlin-critics and Russia’s military activities in Syria, were enough to prompt Latvia's parliament in August to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
The United States has only branded four nations -- Iran, Syria, North Korea, and Cuba -- as state sponsors of terrorism. Each of those countries have much smaller economies than Russia's.
Based on reporting by AFP
Lawyer Says Iranian Religious Prisoner Nouri Faces New Charges
Kasra Nouri, an Iranian journalist imprisoned for his religious association and for reporting on religious freedom, is now facing new charges.
Pouria Nouri, Kasra's brother, told RFERL’s Radio Farda that the Intelligence Organization of the southern city of Shiraz, claims that her sibling tried to sign a joint statement with other political prisoners, including Narges Mohammadi and Keyvan Samimi, prompting new allegations against him.
Farshid Yadollahi, Nouri's defense lawyer, said in a tweet on September 5 that his client is accused of "gathering and colluding to act against the security of the country."
On August 27, Kasra Nouri was transferred from the political ward of Adelabad prison in Shiraz to solitary confinement in the detention center of the Intelligence Department in the same city and has been under interrogation since.
This 32-year-old prisoner, a member of the Gonabadi Dervish religious community, was banned from visiting his family for a week and finally met his mother on September 5, relatives said.
Last week, Kasra's mother, Shokoofeh Yadollahi, demanded his release in a video published on social networks, warning authorities that "the period of your oppression of the people will finally end one day."
Security officials detained Kasra Nouri among more than 300 others following protests in 2018 that included violent clashes between Dervishes, who are Sufi Muslims, and security forces in the capital, Tehran.
The sentences included prison terms ranging from 4 months to 26 years, flogging, internal exile, travel bans, and a ban on membership in social and political groups.
Sufism, a mystical branch of Islam, is not illegal in Iran but rights groups accuse the Iranian government of harassment and discrimination against its followers. The United States has called the repression of the Dervishes the largest repression of religious minorities in Iran.
In recent weeks, Iranian authorities have ramped up their crackdown against religious minorities, arresting about a dozen of Baha’is and raiding the homes and businesses of many others across Iran.
UN experts have called for the immediate and unconditional release of all individuals detained on the basis of their religious affiliation, and accountability for the systematic persecution of religious minorities by Iranian authorities.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi
U.S. Military Announces Test Launch Of ICBM, Notifies Russia
The U.S. military will test launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on September 7, the Pentagon says, adding that Russia has been notified.
A Pentagon spokesman described the test as routine and said it was meant to demonstrate the readiness of the U.S. military's nuclear forces and "provide confidence in the security and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent."
It will be the second test launch of the country's nuclear defenses in less than a month. The last occurred on August 16 and tested a Minuteman III ICBM that carried a test reentry vehicle, which in a strategic conflict could be armed with a nuclear warhead. The vehicle traveled about 6,760 kilometers to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands in the western Pacific.
The U.S. military delayed the test to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during a Chinese show of force near Taiwan.
Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said the test on September 7 will be of “an Air Force Global Strike command unarmed Minuteman III” ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Ryder stressed that the test would be "routine," adding that it had been long-scheduled and that Washington had notified Russia and other countries of the plan.
Ryder said the two tests were scheduled well in advance and are occurring close together because the first was postponed.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Poisonous Surrogate Alcohol Kills Four People In Russia's Orenburg Region
Authorities in Russia's Urals region of Orenburg say poisonous surrogate alcohol has left four people dead.
The Investigative Committee's directorate in the region said on September 6 that in addition to the deaths two people were hospitalized and a probe had been launched into the situation.
In October 2021, 64 people were poisoned by surrogate alcohol in towns and villages in the same region, killing 34 and prompting the governor to call on citizens to avoid unlicensed alcoholic beverages.
Poisonings with surrogate alcohol are common in Russia as people look to save money on cheaper drinks.
In December 2016, 78 people died in and around the Siberian city of Irkutsk after drinking a scented herbal bath oil called Boyaryshnik, Russian for hawthorn, which contained methanol, a highly poisonous type of industrial alcohol.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
For Third Time, Kyrgyz Authorities Close Unsolved Case Of Noted Journalist's Assassination
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz authorities have again closed a case looking into the assassination of independent journalist Alisher Saipov, who was shot dead in the southern city of Osh almost 15 years ago.
A spokesman for the Prosecutor-General's Office, Sirojiddin Kamolidinov, told RFE/RL on September 6 that the case was closed again because "it is impossible to find and bring to justice individuals who were involved in the killing."
Kyrgyz authorities reopened the case in August 2019 after a court decreed that it should be revisited.
Saipov, the founder and chief editor of the newspaper Siyosat (Politics), was shot dead in central Osh on October 24, 2007, at the age of 26. He was also a contributor to RFE/RL and Voice of America.
Saipov's Uzbek-language weekly, which was distributed both in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, stopped publishing after the murder.
In 2010, a court in Osh found local resident Abdulgafar Rasulov guilty of killing Saipov and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.
However, Saipov's relatives protested against the sentence. They argued that a deeper plot was at the heart of the crime and that the "real killers" and those who planned the murder were not punished.
Saipov, an ethnic Uzbek, wrote about Islamic groups and opposition politics in the region. He had also reported on the 2005 massacre of protesters in the Uzbek city of Andijon.
In 2012, the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry launched a fresh investigation into Saipov's murder, citing "new leads" in the case. However, the new investigation failed to identify any new suspects involved in the killing.
The case was initially closed in 2013.
Kyrgyz Police Arrest Suspects In Killing Of Teenage Girl That Sparked Outrage
BATKEN, Kyrgyzstan – Police in southern Kyrgyzstan have arrested three men in connection with the brutal killing of a 14-year-old girl that sparked outrage in the Central Asian country.
Police said the body of the teenager was dumped inside a small tunnel, with both her hands tied behind her back and her neck showing signs of strangulation with a rope. The body was discovered by a passerby in the girl’s native district of Kadamjai in Batken Province on September 5.
The three suspects -- local men in their 20s -- were detained on September 6, police said. During a search, police also seized a car belonging to one of the suspects that contained possible evidence of the crime, they added.
A daughter of migrant laborers working in Russia, the victim lived with her grandparents in a village in Kadamjai. With thousands of families in remittances-dependent Kyrgyzstan having to leave their children with grandparents, the attack on the minor hit hard across the country.
President Sadyr Japarov condemned the attack and said he has taken the case under his direct control.
