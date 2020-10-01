Kyiv Police Investigate Deadly Attack On U.S. Embassy Worker

KYIV -- Police in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, have launched an investigation into a deadly attack on a U.S. Embassy worker.



Police said in a statement on October 1 that a woman was found unconscious the previous day with a head wound in a park near a railway line in Kyiv's Shevchenko district.



The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was rushed to hospital, were she died hours later, the statement says, adding that documents found in the woman's purse revealed that she was a worker for the U.S. Embassy.



The statement also provided details describing a possible assailant.



"[The attacker] may be a man of 30-40 years of age, 1.9-2.0 meters high, in black shorts, dark-blue sports shoes and a T-shirt, with dark hair," the statement said.



The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said on Twitter on September 30 that the victim of the attack was an American citizen.



"We are heartbroken to report the death of an American member of the U.S. Embassy Kyiv community. Officials from U.S. Embassy Kyiv are currently working with authorities to determine the circumstances of the death," the statement said.