Ukraine Detains Russian Teachers In Occupied Territories As It Recaptures Territory
KYIV -- Ukrainian authorities have detained an unspecified number of Russian teachers who moved to Ukrainian towns and cities after Russia took control of them after launching its invasion in late February.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on September 12 that the teachers, who moved to Ukraine to teach a Russian curriculum at local Ukrainian schools "committed a crime."
"Of course, a court will decide on their punishment, but on the territory of our country there is still a big number of Russian citizens who came to temporarily occupied territories and they will surely face justice unless they leave our territory immediately," Vereshchuk said .
Vereshchuk added that the detained Russian teachers will not be included in prisoner-exchange lists as they are not combatants.
Ukrainian media reports said on September 10 that an unspecified number of Russian teachers were left behind as Russian troops and Russia-appointed officials fled several towns and villages in the Kharkiv region as Ukrainian armed forces recaptured territory during a lightning counteroffensive.
Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said earlier that the Russian teachers were detained in the town of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.
With reporting by strana.ua
Moscow Court Confiscates Properties Of Late Uzbek President's Eldest Daughter
A court in Moscow has confiscated six apartments in the Russian capital belonging to Gulnara Karimova, the imprisoned eldest daughter of the late Uzbek President Islam Karimov.
Uzbek Deputy Justice Minister Muzraf Ikramov said on September 13 that the proceeds from the sale of the properties will be split evenly between the Russia and Uzbekistan.
Earlier in February, the Uzbek Justice Ministry said it was working with authorities in Russia, Switzerland, the United States, France, and several other nations on the return of Karimova's assets that it said were "earned through criminal activities."
The ministry said at the time that Karimova had $6 million in her accounts in Russian banks and owned a penthouse, a mansion, and eight apartments in Moscow. In addition, the ministry said Karimova owned a hotel, a house, and a parcel of land in Ukraine's Russia-annexed Crimea.
Last month, Uzbekistan and Switzerland agreed on the return by Swiss authorities of $131 million in assets seized during criminal proceedings against Karimova.
Switzerland froze around 800 million Swiss francs ($842 million) in 2012 in connection with the probe against the onetime pop diva and businesswoman who had a public falling out with her late father and is currently in an Uzbek prison on embezzlement and criminal conspiracy charges.
Tashkent has sought over $1 billion from foreign jurisdictions since announcing Karimova's imprisonment in 2017.
Ikramov said on September 13 that Karimova's assets in Switzerland, which Uzbekistan wants to get back, are estimated to be worth a total of $686 million.
Once seen as a possible successor to her father, Karimova was placed under house arrest in Tashkent in 2014 while he was still alive and running the country. Karimov died in 2016 and Shavkat Mirziyoev succeeded him soon afterward.
Criminal investigators in Switzerland, the United States, Sweden, and the Netherlands have linked Karimova to a massive, yearslong bribery scheme that revolved mainly around foreign telecommunications companies gaining access to the Uzbek market.
In December 2017, Karimova was sentenced to a 10-year prison term, but the sentence was later commuted to house arrest for five years. She was detained in March 2019 for allegedly violating the terms of her house arrest.
In February 2020, Karimova sent a letter to Mirziyoev offering to return $686 million to the country's treasury in exchange for the dismissal of the court case against her at home.
But a month later, she received an additional 13-year sentence after being found guilty of extortion, money laundering, and other crimes.
With reporting by TASS, Moskovsky Komsomolets, and Interfax
Jailed Tajik Journalist's Documentary Wins First Prize At Film Festival In Kazakhstan
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A documentary by jailed Tajik journalist Abdullo Ghurbati has won the top prize at the Baiqonyr International Short Film Festival in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty.
Ghurbati's documentary Too Big was recognized as the best of 17 works presented at the festival, which ran from September 7 to September 11.
The documentary chronicles the life of a 13-year-old boy, Abdurahman, who is unable to go to school due to economic hardships and has to work pushing a cart at a market.
Ghurbati was arrested in June and placed in pretrial detention on a charge of beating a police officer at the Shohmansur police station in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe. He was charged later with having links to the banned Islamic Renaissance of Tajikistan (IRPT) party.
The 26-year-old journalist and his relatives have insisted that the charges are baseless. The IRPT has said that the journalist has nothing to do with the party.
The assault charge could see him jailed for up to two years.
Human Rights Watch has demanded that Dushanbe immediately release Ghurbati and blogger Daleri Imomali, who was arrested along with the documentary-maker, calling the charges against them "bogus."
Iran Says Fire At Oil Field Has Been Extinguished Amid Claims Of Sabotage
Iranian oil officials said a fire at the southwestern Shadegan oil field has been extinguished amid claims that the blaze was an act of sabotage.
The fire broke out early on September 13 after "tampering by unknown elements," but it was quickly brought under control, Qobad Nasseri, head of the Maroon Oil and Gas Production Company which exploits Shadegan, told state television.
The state news agency IRNA said the blaze had been extinguished.
"The damage is being evaluated but the field will return to production shortly," Nasseri said.
The fire apparently occurred at one of around 20 active wells in Shadegan, whose estimated production capacity is about 70,000 barrels per day.
Shadegan is located in Khuzestan Province, home to Iran's Arab minority, which has long been the scene of anti-government unrest.
Attacks are rare in Iran, but a number of sensitive military and nuclear sites have been targeted in recent years.
Iran has accused Israel of several attacks on facilities and scientists linked to its nuclear program. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.
On September 13, a judiciary spokesman said authorities have arrested several people over the assassination of a colonel from Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in May, which Tehran has blamed on Israel and its Western allies.
The IRGC said the shooting of Hassan Sayad Khodai in the capital, Tehran, by two people on a motorcycle was the work of "terrorist groups affiliated with global oppression (the West) and Zionism (Israel)."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Pope Arrives In Kazakhstan To Take Part In Religious Congress, Patriach Kirill Not Attending
Pope Francis has arrived in Kazakhstan to take part in a gathering of leaders of world religious leaders -- though without Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill -- amid tensions over Russia's war in Ukraine.
The Kazakh presidential press service said the plane carrying the 85-year-old pope landed in Nur-Sultan shortly after 5:15 p.m. local time on September 13. The pope will be in Kazakhstan for three days.
Francis said earlier that he hoped to meet Patriarch Kirill at the inter-religious summit, but last week, Kirill's spokesman said the patriarch would not attend the event.
Since the beginning of Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24, Kirill has made a number of statements in solidarity with the policy of Russian authorities on the war, prompting Pope Francis to warn him against becoming President Vladimir Putin's “altar boy."
More than 150 Russian Orthodox clerics called for a stop to the war in an open letter on March 1. Kirill was not among those who signed it.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Slams Germany Over Refusal To Provide Tanks, Vehicles
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has slammed Germany for refusing to provide it with Leopard tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles it has asked for as Ukraine continues to try and push Russian forces out of territory they are occupying in the east and south of the country.
"Disappointing signals from Germany while Ukraine needs Leopards and Marders now -- to liberate people and save them from genocide. Not a single rational argument on why these weapons cannot be supplied, only abstract fears and excuses," he said in a an unusually blunt comment on Twitter on September 13.
"What is Berlin afraid of that Kyiv is not?" he added.
Kuleba's comments come a day after Berlin rejected Kyiv's call for battle tanks at a time when some analysts say Ukraine is gaining an upper hand in its battle against occupying Russian forces and high-tech battle vehicles would give them even more momentum.
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that no other countries were currently supplying such vehicles and Germany would not do so unilaterally.
The German government has been criticized -- sometimes even from within -- for its reluctance to provide heavy weaponry to Ukraine while other NATO members have.
But Lambrecht said on September 12 that Germany has a leading role in Europe and must ensure it can defend itself.
"It's not so simple just to say: I'll just risk that we won't be able to act, the defense of the country, by giving everything away. No, I won't do that," she said. "But we have other possibilities, from industry, with our partners."
Russian-Appointed Rector Of University In Ukraine's Kherson Reportedly Survives Assassination Attempt
The Russia-installed rector at Kherson State University in southeastern Ukraine, Tatyana Tomilina, has reportedly survived an assassination attempt and is currently in the hospital.
Russian news agencies reported late on September 12 that a handmade explosive device detonated, killing a man thought to be her security guard and injuring Tomilina as they were entering her apartment block.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Initial reports said that Tomilina was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and contusions. Russia-appointed authorities in Kherson said on September 13 that Tomilina's life is not under threat and that her wounds are not serious.
It was not immediately possible to verify the reports.
Tomilina started collaborating with Russian-imposed authorities in Kherson after Russian armed forces took control of the city in March, weeks after the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine. She later was appointed to the post of rector at the university.
She was previously the director of the Mishukov Academic Lyceum at Kherson State University, a position she was fired from some time ago for her pro-Russian positions.
Since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, there have been several assassination attempts conducted against Russian-appointed officials in territories occupied by Russian troops.
Several officials are reported to have been killed, though on September 12, the Russian-appointed deputy mayor of the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, Vitaliy Hura, and the city's de facto deputy police chief, Serhiy Tomko -- who were reported killed by unknown attackers -- turned out to be alive and said in televised interviews that their assassinations were faked by Russia’s Federal Security Service.
They said the move was made to prevent real assassination attempts allegedly planned by Ukrainian intelligence.
With reporting by TASS, Baza, and Interfax
Kyrgyzstan's Energy Minister Charged With Abuse Of Office
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz Energy Minister Doskul Bekmurzaev has been charged with abuse of power in two probes launched against him over the usage of state funds.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said in a statement on September 13 that one case was launched against the minister regarding his alleged use of the state budget for personal trips by his subordinates to the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Russia in 2021-22.
The statement said the second case launched against Bekmurzaev is about the misuse of state budget funds during the renovation of a spa complex.
Bekmurzaev has yet to comment.
Earlier in July, Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov publicly reprimanded Bekmurzaev for general shortcomings in his work. Before that, lawmakers also criticized the minister over energy issues faced by the Central Asian nation.
Bekmurzaev was appointed to the post in June 2021. He has said that he launched dramatic reforms in the energy sector.
Amnesty Says Walls Around Iranian Mass Graves Show Need For Probe
Amnesty International has called on members of the United Nations Human Rights Council to demand that Iran stop concealing the mass graves of victims of the 1988 prison massacres and open an international investigation into the "extrajudicial execution and enforced disappearance of thousands of dissidents amounting to ongoing crimes against humanity."
The rights group said in a statement on September 13 that Iranian authorities have erected 2-meter-high concrete walls around the Khavaran mass graves outside Tehran where the remains of several hundred political dissidents executed in secret in 1988 are believed to be buried.
The construction has sparked concerns that the authorities can more easily destroy or tamper with the mass-grave site away from public view as the site is no longer visible from the outside and its entrance is guarded by security agents who only permit relatives to enter on certain days, Amnesty said.
"The Iranian authorities cannot simply build a wall around a crime scene and think that all their crimes will be erased and forgotten," said Diana Eltahawy, deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.
"For 34 years, the authorities have systematically and deliberately concealed and destroyed key evidence that could be used to establish the truth about the scale of the extrajudicial executions carried out in 1988 and obtain justice and reparations for the victims and their families," he added.
Through his fatwa in 1988, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini paved the way for the immediate execution of Iranian prisoners deemed loyal to the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), a political-militant organization that advocated the overthrow of Iran's clerical regime.
Many of the prisoners had been rounded up for even the slightest perceived affiliation to the MKO. The fatwa eventually encompassed all left-wing opponents of the regime, including communists, Trotskyists, Marxist-Leninists, and others.
The cemetery in the east of the capital was traditionally a final resting place for members of religious minorities, who were interred there to keep them separate from the graves of Muslims. But following the mass executions, Khavaran became best known as a secret burial ground for some of the thousands killed.
Last month, the families of victims of the mass executions expressed outrage over construction and other changes made at the Khavaran cemetery, which they believe holds the remains of their loved ones.
Amnesty accused Iranian authorities of putting up five security cameras both inside the site and in the street outside "to intimidate mourning families and deter members of the public from visiting the site to pay their respects."
"States engaging at the UN Human Rights Council have a moral obligation to stand with families, victims, and survivors of atrocities in Iran including the 1988 prison massacres and heed the calls of UN experts for the establishment of an international investigative mechanism," Eltahawy added.
The UN Human Rights Council is currently holding a regular session in Geneva.
Zelenskiy Calls For More Russia Sanctions, Western Arms To Help Cement Ukrainian Gains
Ukraine's military has recaptured 6,000 square kilometers from Russia in a counteroffensive this month, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, while calling on the West to slap more sanctions on Moscow and speed up deliveries of weapons systems to allow Ukrainian troops to consolidate control over the regained territory.
"Since the start of September, our soldiers have already liberated 6,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in the east and south, and we are moving further," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Six thousand square kilometers is about the equivalent to the combined area of the West Bank and Gaza.
"Strengthen sanctions -- an eighth EU sanctions package is needed," Zelenskiy said. "It is necessary to increase aid to Ukraine, first of all to speed up the provision of air-defense systems to our country."
Russia-imposed official Vitaly Ganchev said earlier on September 12 on Russia’s state-run Rossia-24 that Ukrainian troops had retaken previously Russian-held areas in the north of Kharkiv, breaking through to the border with Russia, and that "about 5,000" civilians had been evacuated to Russia.
According to Ganchev, the Ukrainian military outnumbered Russian forces by 8-to-1 during the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the region that began last week.
Ganchev said "the situation is becoming more difficult by the hour," adding that the border with Russia's Belgorod region was now closed.
His unconfirmed comments came after the Ukrainian military overran the key Russian supply hubs of Izyum and Kupyansk, where the Kharkiv region's Russia-installed administration had been based.
After Russia's Defense Ministry published a map showing that Russian forces had almost entirely abandoned the Kharkiv region, the British Defense Ministry said in its latest intelligence bulletin on September 13 that one of Russia's most prestigious armored units was among the ones withdrawn from Kharkiv.
The unit that was pulled back from Kharkiv, the 1st Guards Tank Army (1 GTA), British intelligence said, had already suffered severe losses in the early phase of the invasion.
"The 1st GTA had been one of the most prestigious of Russia’s armies, allocated for the defense of Moscow, and intended to lead counterattacks in the case of a war with NATO," British intel said.
"With 1 GTA and other Western Military District (WEMD) formations severely degraded, Russia’s conventional force designed to counter NATO is severely weakened," the bulletin said, adding, "It will likely take years for Russia to rebuild this capability."
WATCH: Russian artillery litters the fields in areas of the Kharkiv region that Ukrainian troops have taken back in the last few days. Ukrainian soldiers have posted videos of themselves raising Ukrainian flags on buildings and being greeted by grateful residents.
Ukrainian troops have shared videos of themselves raising Ukrainian flags on buildings in the Kharkiv region and being greeted by grateful residents. Some of the videos show pieces of Russian artillery and tanks left behind by fleeing troops.
But as Ukrainian troops push the counteroffensive, there were fears that it could trigger an even more violent response from Moscow. Russia already launched missile attacks that hit key civilian infrastructure, according to Ukrainian officials.
Problems with electricity and water were reported on September 11 in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhya, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, potentially impacting millions of people.
The city of Kharkiv lost water and electricity supplies due to renewed Russian shelling.
"The situation from last night has been repeated. Due to shelling, critical infrastructure facilities have been put out of action, and as a result, power has gone out in Kharkiv and the water supply was cut off," Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.
By early on September 12, Kyiv authorities said electric power and water supplies had been restored to some 80 percent in the Kharkiv region.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed the success of Ukraine's counteroffensive with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on September 12.
EU support will continue, Borrell said on Twitter.
"Our strategy is working: help Ukraine fight back, put pressure on Russia with sanctions and support partners around the world," Borrell said.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, and AFP
At Least 49 Armenian Soldiers Killed In Fresh Fighting With Azerbaijan
Armenia lost at least 49 soldiers in the latest border clashes with Azerbaijan early on September 13, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said, amid international calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the two Caucasus archenemies.
There have been frequent flare-ups along their shared border since the end of the 2020 war between Yerevan and Baku over Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
"At 00:05 a.m. on Tuesday (September 13), Azerbaijan launched intensive shelling, with artillery and large-caliber firearms, against Armenian military positions in the direction of the cities of Goris, Sotk, and Jermuk," the Armenian Defense Ministry said.
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, in turn, accused Armenia of "large-scale subversive acts" near the districts of Dashkesan, Kelbajar, and Lachin on the border, adding that its army positions "came under fire, including from trench mortars."
Both Armenia and Azerbaijan blamed each other for the latest escalation in the decades-old dispute between the countries over Nagorno-Karabakh.
In a speech to Armenia's parliament, Pashinian said Baku had attacked Armenia's positions overnight and that fighting was ongoing.
"For the moment, we have 49 [soldiers] killed and unfortunately it's not the final figure," Pashinian told parliament.
The Armenian government also said it would invoke a cooperation agreement with Moscow and appeal to the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization -- a regional security bloc -- as well as the UN Security Council.
The Kremlin said on September 13 that Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing everything he can to help de-escalate hostilities.
"The president makes every effort to contribute to the de-escalation of tensions at the border. These efforts continue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.
Asked whether Moscow intends to to do something in connection with Yerevan's appeal for help to the CSTO, Peskov declined to give details.
"I would not like to say more now. Since the work, various agreements and so on, I would not like something announce before the approval process is completed," Peskov said.
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said a cease-fire had been agreed from 9 a.m. Moscow time (0600 GMT).
"We expect that an agreement reached as a result of Russian mediation on a cease-fire...will be carried out in full," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it was "extremely concerned" by the uptick in fighting.
But Azerbaijani media reports said the cease-fire collapsed within minutes after entering into force.
Earlier, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said its forces were responding to Armenian provocations and denied claims that they were hitting civilian infrastructure.
"Azerbaijani armed forces are undertaking limited and targeted steps, neutralizing Armenian firing positions," it said in a statement.
"There are losses among [Azerbaijani] servicemen," the ministry said, without giving figures.
Pashinian on September 13 phoned world leaders to demand "an adequate reaction," his office said. Pashinian called Putin, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and French President Emmanuel Macron.
The Armenian Defense Ministry also said the Russian and Armenian defense ministers spoke on September 13 and agreed to take steps to stabilize the situation on the border.
Earlier, Blinken in a statement called for an end to the conflict and voiced Washington's "deep concern" over the situation, including "reported strikes against settlements and civilian infrastructure" in Armenia.
"As we have long made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict," Blinken said in a statement. "We urge an end to any military hostilities immediately."
Turkey, Azerbaijan's traditional ally, blamed Armenia for the latest flare-up, urging Yerevan to "cease provocations" against Baku.
"Armenia should cease its provocations and focus on peace negotiations and cooperation with Azerbaijan," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted after a phone call with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.
In a phone call with Pashinian on September 13, the EU's Charles Michel urged both sides to prevent further escalation.
Michel, president of the European Council, said the EU was "ready to make efforts to prevent further escalation" and said there was "no alternative to peace and stability in the region," according to an Armenian readout of the call.
Armenia lost control over parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent districts after a six-week war in late 2020 that left more than 6,500 dead and ended in a Russia-brokered cease-fire. An estimated 2,000 Russian troops were deployed to monitor the situation.
The latest flare-up follows an outbreak of fighting on August 1-3 in which at least one Azerbaijani and two ethnic Armenian soldiers were killed.
The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have met several times to hammer out a treaty intended to establish a lasting peace after the 2020 conflict.
The latest such meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pashinian took place on August 31 in Brussels and was brokered by the European Union.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP
Ahead Of Xi's Visit, Pressure Increases On Kazakhs Who Have Protested Relatives' Detention In Xinjiang
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's official visit to Kazakhstan later this week, many Kazakhs who have been demanding the release of their relatives from camps in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang have found themselves under pressure from authorities.
On September 12, three women who have been demanding that the Kazakh government assist in gaining the release of their relatives were forced from a bus in Almaty that was heading to the southern city of Shymkent.
One of the women, Gulfia Qazybek, told RFE/RL by phone that law enforcement officers did not explain why they were taking her and the other women to the police station, saying simply that it had been ordered by their supervisors.
The two other women forced off the bus with Qazybek were Gauhar Qurmanalieva and Khalida Aqytkhan.
Two days earlier Qurmanalieva told RFE/RL that two activists who had demanded their relatives' release from Chinese custody had been sentenced to 15 days in prison on unspecified charges.
She added that another activist, Nurzat Ermekbai, was held in police custody for four hours on the same day.
Qurmanalieva also said that she and seven other men and women who have staged rallies demanding their relatives' release from Chinese penitentiaries were summoned to the Almaty city administration on September 9.
They were told by a person who identified himself as a representative of the Foreign Ministry that they would face up to 15 days in jail if they appeared in Nur-Sultan, the capital, and staged rallies there on the eve of Xi's visit, which is scheduled for September 14.
She added that police forcibly took her and her 15-year-old daughter to a police station, warning of "serious repercussions" if she and other activists staged protests in Nur-Sultan during Xi's visit.
"If you travel to the capital, the Chinese government will impose pressure on your relatives there in Xinjiang. They will not only be unable to come to Kazakhstan, but they will never be released from prison," Qurmanalieva said, quoting the officials.
Qurmanalieva said she and other protesters still planned to be in the capital when Xi visits Kazakhstan, the first trip abroad by the Chinese president since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, several men and women held a rally in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, urging Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to raise the issue of their relatives, who they say are being illegally held in custody in Xinjiang, during his talks with Xi.
The United Nations last month issued a report citing "appalling treatment" of the region's indigenous people, including Kazakhs, Uyghurs, and other mostly Turkic-speaking Muslim ethnic groups, in Xinjiang.
The report by outgoing UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet authoritatively cited "arbitrary and discriminatory detention" of Uyghurs and other Muslims and said China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.
China, which tried to block the release of the report, says the camps are necessary to curb terrorism, separatism, and religious radicalism.
Kazakhs are the second-largest indigenous community in Xinjiang after Uyghurs. The region is also home to ethnic Kyrgyz, Tajiks, and Hui, also known as Dungans.
Noted Belarusian Designer Reportedly Detained
MINSK -- Noted Belarusian designer Anatol Lazar has reportedly been detained by police amid an ongoing crackdown.
Human rights activist Alyaksandr Kaputski said that the co-founder of the website Tuzin hitou (A Dozen Hits) and director of Adliha (Thaw) advertisement studio was detained on unspecified charges.
Lazar, whose nickname is Wiecier Mechaniczny, was detained after police searched his home and confiscated his computer and telephone, Kaputski said on September 11.
In January last year, Lazar was briefly arrested along with several book publishers amid a crackdown on protests challenging the official results of the August 2020 presidential poll that named authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka as the winner.
Many in Belarus have faced trials since the disputed presidential election, with authorities brutally suppressing dissent in any form.
On September 12, a court in the western city of Baranavichy handed a parole-like three-year sentence to a disabled activist, Uladzislau Rabich, after finding him guilty of insulting Lukashenka.
Rights activists and opposition politicians say the poll was rigged to extend Lukashenka's rule. Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka, who has been in power since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the police crackdown.
EuroPride Week Starts In Belgrade Under Cloud Of Official Ban, Threats From Religious And Nationalist Groups
BELGRADE -- Organizers of a pan-European LGBT event scheduled for Belgrade but threatened last month with an official ban launched EuroPride week on September 12 with rainbow flags and brief remarks.
The defiant opening of EuroPride passed without incident despite intense protests by religious and nationalist groups and a warning last month from President Aleksandar Vucic that the event could not take place although it had been approved three years ago.
"#EuroPride2022 has began. My @EuroPride colleagues and I are here for this historic event," Kristina Garina, president of the EuroPride organizers' association that licenses the annual event, tweeted after the ceremonies. "Congratulations and thank you to @belgradepride for their commitment and resilience organizing it."
Loosely affiliated right-wing groups like Dveri and the National Patrol, with the support of the Serbian Orthodox Church and its patriarch, held a third street protest and "litany" in Belgrade on September 11 to pressure officials to block EuroPride.
The march to Belgrade's towering Temple of St. Sava attracted thousands of people, threatening counterdemonstrations and other steps if EuroPride went ahead.
Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Porfirije led clerics and faithful in a prayer "for the sanctity of marriage and family" that accused "invisible forces" of imposing "ungodly and unnatural unions as a substitute for marriage and family."
EuroPride celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex pride at the pan-European level and has been hosted by a different European city each year since 1992. It has drawn crowds of over 1 million people multiple times.
The event includes music and theater, rights conferences, club nights, and culminates in a carnival-style parade that was scheduled for September 17 in Belgrade but has elicited threats from opponents and warnings from officials who say they can't ensure security for this year's march.
On September 10, Vucic said the Interior Ministry would hand down a final decision by September 14 on whether or not Serbian authorities would allow the event to go ahead.
Organizers have repeatedly vowed to continue and said a ban would infringe commitments by Serbia to uphold the European Convention on Human Rights.
One of EuroPride's local organizers, Marko Mihailovic, addressed a small group of attendees alongside Pride banners in front of the Palace of Serbia, which houses several ministries and other government offices in the New Belgrade district of the capital early on September 12.
Mihailovic said he'd looked forward to the event as a victory of common sense, democracy, and respect for the rule of law since it was initially approved for Belgrade three years ago. The recent hostilities and threats, he said, had changed the mood.
"I thought it would be a day when we will be overjoyed with the success we have made, but those are not the feelings I feel today," he said.
"We are standing in front of an institution which has not done enough to protect our constitutionally guaranteed rights," Mihailovic added.
At an LGBT Pride parade in Belgrade in 2010, antigay protesters, including gangs of young men, attacked participants and fought with police. The event returned in 2014 and has mostly taken place without incident since then.
Amid preparations for this year's events, the organizers hailed the first staging of EuroPride in Southeastern Europe as "a turning point" in the Western Balkans, where conservative religious and right-wing leaders have resisted equal rights for sexual minorities and gender rights.
But, as the date approached, the powerful Serbian church and mostly right-wing groups have tried to whip up opposition to the event.
Two rounds of street demonstrations brought out thousands of people demanding that Belgrade cancel its hosting of EuroPride.
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, who is openly gay and a participant in a 2017 Pride event, declined to intervene to support holding the EuroPride events.
She responded angrily on September 12 to a local newspaper editor who accused Brnabic of selling out the LGBT community to become a "Progressive," a reference to Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), which she joined after becoming prime minister as an independent five years ago.
Brnabic accused the editor and other "enlightened elites" of cubbyholing gay people as incapable of holding diverse political views.
"[To them] if you're gay, you can only be gay, period. It's the only thing that defines you," Brnabic tweeted. "You are not the prime minister -- but LGBT."
Written by Andy Heil based on reporting by RFE/RL Balkan Service correspondents Iva Gajic and Gordana Cosic in Belgrade, and Danas and N1
Relatives Of Prisoners Facing Death Penalty Protest In Front Of Iran's Judiciary
Several families of prisoners who have been handed death sentences have protested in front of the Islamic Republic Judiciary building, in the Iranian capital, Tehran.
In videos posted on social media, police officers can be seen trying to disperse the protesters, identified as relatives of those on death row, arresting some of them.
The demonstration on September 11 is the fifth day since the beginning of protests by the families of those sentenced to death in Iran's prisons, which began on September 6 in front of the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Karaj, near Tehran.
According to the Iran Human Rights Society, at least 18 prisoners sentenced to death have been transferred to solitary confinement from the Karaj, Minab, and Gohardasht central prisons to different parts of Iran.
Many protest rallies have been held in Iran in recent years, but a rally to oppose the death sentence is a rare act of defiance.
As of September 12, at least 410 executions had been recorded in Iran this year, according to the Iran Human Rights Organization.
Some human rights sources, including the Human Rights Activists News Agency, say that more than 85 percent of executions in Iran are carried out "in secret and without official and public information."
The rise in the number of executions began in September 2021 after Ebrahim Raisi, a former head of the judiciary, became president and former Intelligence Minister Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei took over the judiciary.
Activists say that Iran is in the throes of a major crackdown as protests continue over living conditions in a severe economic crisis.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Imprisoned Iranian Journalist Razzagh Faces New Charges
Hossein Razzagh, an Iranian journalist imprisoned in notorious Tehran's Evin prison, faces new charges over his social media activities.
Saeed Dehghan, Razzagh’s lawyer, wrote in a tweet on September 11 that his client has been accused of "conspiring and colluding against the regime" for managing a popular room on the Clubhouse social media network.
He also faces two other new charges, including "propaganda against the system and publishing lies with the intention of disturbing the public mind," which he is accused of for defending people of the Baha'i faith and supporting Sepideh Rashno, a woman who was arrested for protesting mandatory head-scarf rules.
Razzagh was arrested by security forces in the northern Iranian city of Amol on August 21, less than a year after his release on bail of 20 billion Iranian Rials ($67,000) for his previous critical comments and activism.
Razzagh was one of the founders of a room in the Clubhouse social network called "Freedom Square" which, according to him, was forced to be removed from the platform due to pressure and threats from the Intelligence Ministry.
An audio-based, social-media application, Clubhouse has become a major platform for dialogue among Iranians who join virtual chat rooms to hear from analysts, journalists, and dissidents.
Many also joined Clubhouse virtual rooms during last year's presidential campaign to follow debates and listen to analysis.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Second Backup Power Line Reconnected To Nuclear Plant As Ukraine, Russia Show Interest In Security Zone Proposal
A second backup power supply line has been reconnected to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, aiding in efforts to ensure the nuclear core is properly cooled, said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Reconnecting the second line has enabled the operator to keep one line in reserve while the other provides the plant with the external electricity needed for reactor cooling and other essential safety functions, the IAEA said in a statement on September 12.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The IAEA team onsite managed to power down the plant's sixth reactor, which now requires less power, it said. The agency said the reactor had "entered a cold shutdown state like the facility’s five other reactors" in a development significant for nuclear safety at Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
But IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said all four main power supply lines were still severed and the plant is not providing any power to the grid. He said the situation at the plant remains "precarious" and renewed his calls for the establishment of a security zone around the plant.
Grossi said earlier that Kyiv and Moscow have shown "signs that they are interested" in creating a security zone.
"What we need here really is Ukraine and Russia to agree on a very simple principle of not attacking or not shelling the plant," Grossi told reporters.
Both countries are engaging with the IAEA and asking many questions about the idea put forward by the UN nuclear watchdog to create the security zone, Grossi said.
The aim of the proposed zone is to prevent military activities like shelling that has damaged the plant's power lines and jeopardized its security, Grossi told a news conference in Vienna on September 12.
Russia seized control of the nuclear power plant shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his country’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The plant's Ukrainian operators have remained onsite to run the plant.
On September 7, Ukrainian authorities urged residents in areas around the plant controlled by invading Russian forces to evacuate for their own safety.
French President Emmanuel Macron told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on September 11 that the plant's occupation by Russian troops was the reason its security has been compromised, the French presidency said. Putin blamed Ukrainian forces, according to a Kremlin statement.
Fighting around the plant, Europe's largest nuclear station, has raised fears of a potential nuclear disaster.
Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to recapture the plant by force, allegations Kyiv denies.
Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of deploying heavy weaponry at the site, knowing Ukraine likely would not fire on it. Moscow denies those allegations but has resisted efforts to demilitarize the area in order to avert an environmental catastrophe.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
In Rare Rebuke, Municipal Lawmakers In Several Districts Demand Putin's Resignation
Municipal lawmakers from 18 districts in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and the town of Kolpino near St. Petersburg have signed a petition demanding the resignation of President Vladimir Putin, saying his actions are "damaging Russia's future and its citizens."
Ksenia Tortstrem, a lawmaker from St. Petersburg's Semyonovsky municipal territory, tweeted on September 12 that just under 20 lawmakers have already signed the petition and that she is continuing to collect more signatures.
Putin has kept an iron grip on dissent since he launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, but cracks have appeared, especially with Ukraine claiming success on the battlefield in retaking territory from Russia in the northeast of the country.
Last week, municipal lawmakers from the Smolny municipal district in Putin’s native city of St. Petersburg approved a text to the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, demanding it charge Putin with high treason, saying his decision to launch a war against Ukraine has damaged the security of Russia and its citizens.
The lawmakers were later summoned by the police and charged with discrediting the country's armed forces.
Lawmakers in the Lomonosov municipal territory in Moscow last week also rebuked Putin, urging him to resign, saying that a change in power was important for the country's well-being.
In early March, Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine launched in late February.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Kharkiv Mayor Says Power, Water Cut After New Round Of Russian Shelling
The Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has lost water and electricity supplies due to renewed Russian shelling, which the mayor says is nearing the city center.
"The situation from last night has been repeated. Due to shelling, critical infrastructure facilities have been put out of action, and as a result, power has gone out in Kharkiv and the water supply was cut off," Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a post on Telegram on September 12.
Engineers and work crews had just restored power and water supplies after overnight shelling had disrupted them, Terekhov said, adding that information on the extent of the damage and possible casualties was still being gathered.
"The shelling...is nearing the city center. Rescuers and public utilities are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling," he said.
Russian Journalists Linked To Fugitive Ex-Lawmaker Ponomaryov Flee Russia
Russian journalists Viktor Zyryanov and Sergei Nosov have left Russia after their homes were searched last week as part of a probe against fugitive former lawmaker Ilya Ponomaryov, who currently resides in Ukraine.
Zyryanov told RFE/RL on September 12 that he and Nosov were now in neighboring Georgia.
Russian investigators say the two journalists are linked to Ponomaryov's February Morning YouTube channel, through which he has criticized Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and called on Russian citizens to be armed and fight against the authorities at home.
"Most likely, they connected us to the probe against Ponomaryov because of our negative attitude to the war and because we always write and say what we think is necessary to say. We plan to return when the fascist regime goes down in Russia. We will try to speed that process up," Zyryanov said.
Zyryanov also said that he does not know his official status in the case, as his home was searched while he was out, adding that all his bank accounts were frozen.
The 47-year-old Ponomaryov was the lone lawmaker in parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, who voted against Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
He fled Russia for the United States in 2014 and later moved to Ukraine, where he has lived since then.
Belarusian Activist Officially Charged After Extradition From Russia
A Belarusian rights activist who was detained in Russia last year and extradited to Belarus last month has been officially charged in a case that rights groups say is part of Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s ongoing campaign to crush any opposition to his decades-long rule.
Yana Pinchuk has been charged with inciting social hatred, creating an extremist group, as well as issuing calls to disrupt the constitutional order and inflict damage on the country’s security, the Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said on September 12, adding that she could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty.
Pinchuk was extradited to Belarus last month. Her supporters and rights defenders insist that the charges are politically motivated to punish her for joining protests after Lukashenka was declared the winner of the country’s August 2020 presidential election despite allegations of widespread voting fraud, triggering Western sanctions.
Police in Russia's second largest city, St. Petersburg, arrested Pinchuk on November 1 last year at the request of Belarus.
Belarusian authorities accuse Pinchuk of administering the Vitsebsk97% Telegram channel, which had been critical of Lukashenka's regime and has been labeled as extremist in Belarus.
Pinchuk has rejected all of the charges saying she immediately closed the Telegram channel after it was officially designated as extremist.
She is one of many Belarusians who have faced multiple charges linked to the mass protests following Lukashenka's contested reelection.
Thousands have been arrested and much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several NGOs and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
In December, Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center recognized Pinchuk as a political prisoner and demanded her immediate release.
Azerbaijan Says Will Increase Gas Exports To Europe This Year By 30 Percent
Azerbaijan will increase natural-gas exports to Europe this year by 30 percent as the EU seeks to lessen its dependence on Russian energy amid the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that over the eight months of this year, Baku "supplied to Europe 7.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas."
"The overall volume of (gas) supplies to Europe in 2022 will amount to 12 billion cubic meters" -- a 31 percent increase compared to 2021, he said on Twitter.
He also reported a nearly 10 percent increase in gas production, which reached 30.6 billion cubic meters in January-August 2022.
On September 7, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed that member states agree a price cap on gas imported from Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to cut off any countries imposing price caps on oil or gas exports.
In July, the EU and Baku signed a memorandum of understanding with Azerbaijan to double imports of gas to at least 20 billion cubic meters (bcm) a year by 2027.
The agreement also provides for the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor running through Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, and Greece.
In May, EU leaders agreed to stop most Russian oil imports by the end of the year, as part of sanctions to punish Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
But the bloc put off an outright ban on Russian gas, which in 2021 amounted to 155 bcm -- nearly 40 percent of the EU's needs.
Russia has already begun reducing its gas deliveries to prevent EU countries from replenishing reserves, prompting the European Commission to prepare "a gas-demand-reduction plan" to get through the next winter.
Putin has rejected Western accusations that Moscow is using its energy exports as a "weapon," while boasting that it can easily sell oil and gas around the world and blaming Europeans for current interruptions in gas supplies to the continent.
Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 7, Putin said the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany was "practically shut down" and will remain so because its last operational turbine is out of order.
With reporting by AFP
UN Rights Official Slams 'Intimidation' In Russia Of Those Opposed To Invasion Of Ukraine
The United Nations says Russia is undermining fundamental freedoms by "intimidating" voices opposed to the country’s unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Opening the start of a new UN Human Right Council (UNHRC) session on September 12, acting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif denounced the "intimidation, restrictive measures, and sanctions against people voicing opposition to the war in Ukraine."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
These actions, she warned, "undermine the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms, including the rights to free assembly, expression, and association" in Russia.
Her comments come amid growing calls, including from international human rights groups, to establish at this UNHRC session a special rapporteur on human rights within Russia.
In March, an independent commission of inquiry was established by the UN Human Rights Council to examine possible violations of human rights and humanitarian law in Ukraine during Russia’s war of aggression.
Only Russia and Eritrea voted against the resolution to establish the three-member commission of inquiry on Ukraine.
The commission conducted its first mission to Ukraine in June, during which it started gathering evidence and taking statements from victims and witnesses.
In Geneva on September 12, Nashif -- who is currently serving in the post until Volker Turk replaces the previous high commissioner, Michelle Bachelet -- also decried "pressure against journalists, blocking of Internet resources, and other forms of censorship."
These actions, she said, were "incompatible with media pluralism and violate the right to access information."
Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Kremlin has tightened even further restrictions on dissent, criminalizing virtually all criticism of and independent reporting on the war in Ukraine.
Two laws adopted on March 4, just eight days after President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion, make it illegal to spread what the state deems “false information” about the Russian military and its activities. The measures also criminalize protesting the war, or supporting Western sanctions imposed in response to the offensive against Ukraine. In some cases, the maximum penalty is 15 years in prison.
"We urge the Russian Federation to reconsider measures taken to expand the 'foreign agent' label to include individuals considered to be 'under foreign influence'," she said.
The original 2012 legislation on "foreign agents," which targeted nongovernmental organizations and rights groups, has since been expanded to target media organizations -- including RFE/RL's Russian-language service and many of its local projects -- individual journalists, and most others who receive money from outside of Russia and, in the eyes of the Kremlin, voice a political opinion.
Nashif also called on the Kremlin to refrain from criminalizing "undeclared contacts with representatives of states, foreign, or international organizations deemed to be directed against the 'security' of the Russian Federation."
With reporting by AFP
Assassinations Of Two Russia-Imposed Officials In Occupied Kherson Faked By FSB
MOSCOW -- Reports about the assassination of two Moscow-appointed officials in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region have turned out to be ploys by Russian security authorities to foil what they claim were planned attacks.
The Russian-imposed deputy mayor of Nova Kakhovka, Vitaliy Hura, and the city's de facto deputy police chief, Serhiy Tomko, said in a televised interview with Russia's Channel One television channel on September 12 that their "assassinations" had been staged by the Federal Security Service (FSB) "to prevent real assassinations planned by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU)."
The SBU has not commented on the matter.
Since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, several Russian-imposed officials in Ukrainian territories occupied by Russian armed forces have been attacked, including some reports of assassinations.
Hura was reportedly shot to death on August 6. Tomko's assassination was reported on July 8.
Separately on September 12, the FSB said that it had detained an alleged sabotage group suspected of planning a series of attacks against Russian-imposed officials in Ukraine's Kherson region, most of which is controlled by Russia, and Russia-annexed Crimea.
With reporting by Channel One
Family Says Tajik Blogger Abducted, Sent To Dushanbe After Being 'Released' From Custody In Moscow
DUSHANBE -- A Tajik blogger from the Central Asian nation's restive Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), whom Moscow police "released from custody," has reportedly been abducted and taken to Dushanbe, where he is currently under arrest, his relatives say.
Relatives of Komyor Mirzoev told RFE/RL over the weekend that the Prosecutor-General’s Office in Moscow’s Lefortovo district had ruled on September 7 to release Mirzoev, concluding “there are no grounds to extradite Mirzoev to Takistan.”
The resolution obtained by RFE/RL says Mirzoev, who was arrested in the Russian capital on September 5, is wanted in Tajikistan on a charge of taking part in the activities of a criminal group. If convicted, the blogger could face up to 12 years in prison.
His relatives told RFE/RL on September 11 that Tajik special agents had abducted the blogger after his release and forcibly took him to Dushanbe.
A source in the Interior Ministry confirmed to RFE/RL that Mirzoev is currently in a detention center in the Tajik capital.
Mirzoev’s blogs have been critical of the Central Asian nation's government and mostly focused on developments in his native GBAO, where mass demonstrations led to a deadly crackdown on protesters in May.
Earlier in September, relatives of another GBAO native, Mamadbek Atobekov, said he had been detained in Moscow. His current whereabouts are unknown, while his relatives say they fear that he might be extradited to Tajikistan and face illegal incarceration and arbitrary prosecution there.
Last month, another Tajik blogger from the GBAO, Maqsud Ghayosov, was arrested in Moscow and has been held incommunicado since.
The Pamir Daily News website, which monitors developments in the GBAO, says at least 20 of the region's natives have been detained in Moscow and forcibly brought to Tajikistan in the last six months.
Relatives and rights defenders say that the arrests in Moscow were most likely linked to mass protests in the GBAO that were violently dispersed by the authorities in May.
Deep tensions between the Tajik government and residents of the volatile GBAO have simmered since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Protests are rare in tightly controlled Tajikistan, where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
The latest crackdown on activists in the GBAO followed protests initially sparked by anger over the lack of an investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and Mayor Rizo Nazarzoda of the GBAO's capital, Khorugh.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters, 29-year-old Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting the authorities to launch what they called a "counterterrorist operation."
The escalating violence in the region has sparked calls for restraint from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
