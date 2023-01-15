Death Toll Rises To 20 From Russian Missile Strike On Apartment Bloc In Ukrainian City Of Dnipro

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 20, regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on January 15.

He also said 73 people had been injured in the strike in Dnipro, just one of several Ukrainian cities targeted by Russian missiles on January 14.

In an update late on January 14, the local city council said 38 people, including six children, had been rescued. Among the 12 confirmed dead was one child, a 15-year-old girl.

The city has also declared three days of mourning for what it described as the worst "terrorist attack on Dnipro" since the launch of Russia’s full invasion last February.

Rescuers used a crane to try to evacuate people trapped in the apartment building's upper stories, some of whom were signaling with the flashlights on their mobile phones, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said on Telegram on January 14. He also said more people were likely buried under the rubble.

The Ukrainian military has said it believes the nine-story structure was hit by a long-range Kh-22 missile. As a result of the strike, the entire entrance of the building, in which more than 1,100 people lived, collapsed.

Russia carried out three air raids, 57 missile attacks, and 69 attacks from heavy weapon rocket salvo systems on January 14, Ukraine’s military command reported on January 15.

Dnipro was just one of several Ukrainian cities targeted by Russian missiles on January 14 in the first major barrage in days.

Infrastructure facilities were also hit in the western Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, in the Odesa region on the Black Sea, and in northeastern Kharkiv. Kyiv, the capital, was also targeted.

According to Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles flying from the north.

WATCH: In a massive missile attack against Ukraine on January 14, Russia destroyed a nine-story apartment block in the central city of Dnipro, killing at least 20 people and injuring dozens.

"The ballistics are not easy for us to detect and shoot down," he told local media. The warning about the missile threat was late because of the lack of radar data and information from other sources.

An infrastructure target was hit in the morning missile attack, according to Tymoshenko.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions were reported in the city's eastern residential Dniprovskiy district and parts of a missile had crashed in an uninhabited part of the Holosiyivskiy district. Klitschko said no casualties had been reported and a fire at a nonresidential building in Holosiyivskiy had been extinguished.

Armed forces commander-in-chief General Valery Zaluzhniy said Russia fired 33 cruise missiles overall on January 14 and that 21 were shot down by Ukrainian air-defense systems.

The Russian missile strikes came as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced Britain would provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine.

Sunak made the pledge to provide Challenger 2 tanks and other artillery systems after speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on January 14, the British leader's Downing Street office said in a statement.

Zelenskiy tweeted his thanks to Sunak "for the decisions that will not only strengthen us on the battlefield, but also send the right signal to other partners."

Russia slammed Sunak’s announcement. The Russian Embassy in London said on Twitter that it would "intensify combat operations."

British Defense Ministry officials have said an official announcement to send up to 12 main battle tanks to Ukraine will be announced at a meeting of Ukrainian donor countries in Germany on January 20.

Reports citing British government sources said four Challenger 2 tanks will be sent immediately, with another eight to follow shortly.

Ukraine has received hundreds of modernized versions of the Soviet-era T-72 tank from European and NATO allies like the Czech Republic and Poland since Russia's unprovoked invasion 11 months ago.

But Kyiv has received nothing comparable to Britain’s Challenger 2 or Germany's Leopard 2 tanks, another weapon Ukraine has requested.

With reporting by AP and Reuters