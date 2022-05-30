EU Leaders To Meet On Ukraine As Russian Forces Pound Donbas Region

Leaders of the European Union are to meet to shore up support for Kyiv as Russian forces continue their offensive in Ukraine's southeastern Donbas region.

The two-day summit, which begins on May 30 and comes as German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has expressed fears that the bloc's unity was "starting to crumble," is expected to reiterate EU commitment to aiding Ukraine's efforts to defend itself and to continue to provide arms and finances to Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected on May 30 to press EU leaders for a new round of economic sanctions against Russia to put additional pressure on Moscow to end the unprovoked war.

Russian forces have continued their offensive in eastern Ukraine, closing in on strategic towns and cities and shelling Kharkiv after Zelenskiy visited the northeastern city on May 29 in his first trip outside Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in late February.

Russian forces increased the pressure on Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine after claiming to take the nearby city of Lyman, with Ukrainian officials saying defenders were holding out under desperate conditions in those strategic areas.

Luhansk regional Governor Serhiy Hayday said the situation in Lysychansk had become "significantly worse" in recent hours and that "there are fatalities and wounded people."

In Syevyerodonetsk, the Ukrainian General Staff said Russian forces had "carried out an assault operation," while Hayday said street-by-street fighting was raging in the city situated hear the banks of the Siverskiy Donets River.

In a televised speech on May 29, Zelenskiy said that "some 90 percent of the buildings are damaged" in Syevyerodonetsk, adding that "more than two-thirds of the city's housing has been completely destroyed."

"Capturing Syevyerodonetsk is a fundamental task for the occupiers," he said of the Russian forces. "We do all we can to hold off this advance."

Zelenskiy's comments came after he earlier in the day paid a surprise visit to the northeastern city of Kharkiv, visiting with soldiers on front-line positions and with Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, regional administrator Oleh Synyehubov, and members of the military command.

"You risk your lives for us all and for our country," Zelenskiy's office quoted the president as telling troops fighting there.

The presidential office posted a video on the Telegram messaging app of Zelenskiy in a bulletproof vest as he toured areas devastated by Russian shelling in and around the city over recent weeks.

Reuters reported that hours after Zelenskiy's visit, several blasts were heard in the city and that a large plume of smoke was visible northeast of the central area.

The State Emergency Service said Russian shelling had caused fires around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. Russia has kept up a bombardment of Kharkiv after Ukrainian fighters pushed its forces back from positions near the city several weeks ago.

Russian forces have turned their efforts to the eastern part of Ukraine -- specifically the Donbas region -- after stiff resistance prevented them from taking Kyiv at the beginning of the invasion.

In comments to French television, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on May 29 said what he called the "liberation" of Ukraine's Donbas region was an "unconditional priority" for Moscow. Other Ukrainian territories should decide their own future, he said.

The Ukrainian president's office said Synyehubov told Zelenskiy that Ukrainian forces had made some progress in their counterattack against Russia's latest offensive.

"But we are not yet able to fully inspect some of the liberated settlements, as shelling continues, or to conduct full-fledged demining and begin rebuilding critical infrastructure," Synyehubov was quoted as saying.

He added that Russian forces had damaged 2,229 high-rise buildings, of which 225 were completely ruined, in the Kharkiv region. He said the northern and eastern districts of Kharkiv had suffered the most damage.

The damage figures -- as is common from both sides in the conflict -- could not immediately be verified.

Russian invading forces are reported to have made gains in recent days in the Donbas, comprising the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence report on May 28 that if Russia succeeded in taking over those areas, the Kremlin would likely view it as a "substantive political achievement," which it could use to justify its invasion to the Russian people.

With reporting from AP, AFP, Reuters, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service