A Ukrainian Drone Crew's Hunt For Russian Troops On The Front Lines

Under the cover of night, Current Time correspondent Oleksiy Prodayvoda and cameraman Mykola Ryzhchenko are heading to the front line in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

They're traveling with Ukraine's 35th Marine Infantry Brigade in an armored vehicle crammed with troops and supplies. The mood is upbeat with at least one soldier breaking into song.

When their stop arrives they frantically unpack supplies, including a new generator, and head for the cover of the forest.

Inside a light, spacious dugout they meet drone operators Valeriy and Andriy.

They've been stationed here for several weeks. Valeriy enlisted after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and is an IT specialist by profession.

When he's not working, he's writing a master's thesis in computer science.

"I devote my time to studying because, frankly, studying helps me survive these conditions. Through studying, I can see things in a way I hadn't before, and that changes the picture for me, making it easier to carry out the tasks assigned to me," he says.

They're using Ukrainian-made Furia fixed-wing reconnaissance drones to search for Russian positions.

"In our recent flights, we managed to hit two Russian tanks, an enemy [multiple-launch rocket system], and an artillery gun," says Valeriy.

When day dawns, the crew head outside to ready a drone for launch.

They fire up the newly delivered generator but quickly shut it down for fear of an incoming Russian attack.

"I think I hear something. Some kind of [reconnaissance drone] nearby, maybe a [first person-view] drone. Yes, [a recon drone]. Let's go inside," says Andrej as everyone rushes back to the dugout.

When the danger passes, it's time to check the drone. The battery is charged, the camera is working, and the propeller is intact.

With everything in order, Andriy releases the drone using an elastic catapult to get it airborne.

It's the first of multiple flights they make during the day. Each time the drone returns and deploys a parachute to land gently at the launch site.

Eventually, the crew locate what they believe to be a Russian artillery piece, and the team helps guide in a drone strike.

"We hit an artillery gun, but unfortunately we don't know whether we damaged it," says Andriy back in the dugout before an array of monitors and controls.

The day's work done, it's time for dinner.

"Thank God, everyone is alive and well," says Valeriy. "The reconnaissance was effective, and now we can share our successes with each other. Thank you, guys, for being here. Enjoy your meal."