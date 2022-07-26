Drones Reveal Scale Of Damage To Donetsk Region Schools And Market

Russian missile strikes have hit civilian buildings, including a marketplace, in Bakhmut, Ukraine, and most recently a school on July 24, resulting in vast destruction. Information on deaths and injuries was still pending as RFE/RL's Current Time obtained drone footage from Ukrainian government sources. More drone video of an earlier attack on a Kramatorsk school showed destruction on a similar scale. This pattern of artillery attack has become a common occurrence in the Donbas region as Russia continues to focus its air strikes here.