Fighting In Donetsk Continues As More Russian Air Strikes Hit Ukraine's Black Sea Regions
Moscow-backed separatists claimed they have seized control of Ukraine's second-largest coal-fired power plant near the city of Svitlodarsk in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, as Russia targeted the southern Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolayiv with air strikes on July 26, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure.
While photographs were shared by Russian separatist media purporting to show Russian mercenaries from the private Vagner Group in front of the power plant's administration building, the Russian claim could not be independently verified.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, worldwide reaction, and the plight of civilians and refugees. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on July 27 that Vagner contractors have "likely" succeeded in making tactical advances around the Vuhlehirsk power plant and the nearby village of Novoluhanske, but it did not confirm that they were in control of the plant, although it mentioned that some Ukrainian forces have likely withdrawn from the area.
The Ukrainian General Staff did not mention the power plant in its evening situation report but said there had been fighting around the village of Semyhirya nearby.
Ukrainian troops repelled attacks along the front line in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions on July 26, the General Staff said.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said Russian planes struck Ukrainian military positions near the Donetsk village of Zaitseve. Konashenkov also said that Russian missile strikes had inflicted heavy losses on a Ukrainian artillery division near Mykolayiv.
But the Ukrainian military said Russia hit private buildings and port infrastructure in Mykolayiv and Odesa. The buildings that were hit in the Odesa region caught fire, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said on Facebook. In the Mykolayiv region, port infrastructure was targeted despite a deal intended to allow grain shipments to resume from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
A Ukrainian Air Force spokesman said long-range Russian bombers and fighter jets launched the strikes from the Black Sea.
The attacks came days after Russian strikes that hit Odesa called into question a deal to resume exports of grain from Ukraine that have been blocked because of the war.
Hours after the strikes on July 26, Kirill Stremousov, the Moscow-appointed deputy head of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson region, said the Odesa and Mykolayiv regions would soon be “liberated” by Russian forces.
The Ukrainian military said separately that it shot down a Russian drone that was trying to attack a radar station in the Mykolayiv region.
Russian shelling over the previous 24 hours killed at least three civilians and wounded eight more in Ukraine, the Ukrainian president’s office said on July 26.
Shelling continued along the entire front line in the eastern Donetsk region as Russian forces targeted Bakhmut and other cities, the presidential office said.
The head of the military administration of the eastern Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, again accused Russian troops of using illegal cluster munitions and repeated his call for civilians to evacuate.
“There is not a single safe place left. Everything is being shelled," Kyrylenko said on Ukrainian television. "But there are still evacuation routes for the civilian population.”
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that Ukraine on July 26 received several multiple-rocket launchers and three self-propelled howitzers from Germany, a day after the first batch of German Gepard (Leopard) anti-aircraft tanks arrived in Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, and Interfax
Britain Presents Ukrainian President With Churchill Leadership Award
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has presented Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy with the Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award.
Zelenskiy participated virtually in the award ceremony on July 26 in Johnson's London office, where descendants of Britain’s prime minister during World War II, Ukrainian Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko, and Ukrainians who have received training from British soldiers had gathered.
Johnson recalled the Russian invasion launched on February 24, telling Zelenskiy, “In that moment of supreme crisis, you faced a test of leadership that was, in its way, as severe as Churchill’s challenge in 1940.”
Zelenskiy thanked Johnson and Britain for their support and noted that the award represents not only his efforts but the heroism of tens of thousands of Ukrainians who distinguished themselves in battle.
"Democracies of the world are capable of stopping any tyranny. We are capable of stopping any evil that threatens our freedom,” Zelenskiy said.
He said patience is the way to victory, and although no one knows how much time it will take to reach it, “victory is worth the effort. And it will become our shared history with you.”
The Ukrainian leader also said he considered it “outstanding” that he and Johnson will be quoted in the future in the same way Churchill is quoted today.
Zelenskiy was hailed by the British Parliament in March when he invoked one of Churchill's most famous wartime speeches.
Johnson and Zelenskiy have formed a close relationship since the start of the war, and Zelenskiy said he was saddened when Johnson quit as Conservative Party leader after months of ethics scandals.
With reporting by AP
Legendary Goalie Hasek Calls For Law To Keep Fellow Czechs From Playing In Russia
Dominik Hasek, the Czech Olympic gold medalist and two-time Stanley Cup champion, says his government should make it illegal for Czech nationals to play with professional teams in Russia because they are supporting Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Commenting after fellow Czech Dmitrij Jaskin signed to play for CKA St. Petersburg in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League, Hasek said in a tweet that such a move was "a danger to our country."
"The work of a Czech citizen in the Russian Federation is supporting the Russian regime, the war against Ukraine, and therefore a danger to our country and its citizens. However, I don't blame the player or his agent, but the government and the parliament of the Czech Republic for not having adopted a law that prohibits this," Hasek said.
While Finland and Sweden have told their players that skating with a KHL team will exclude them from being eligible for the national team, the Czechs have not implemented such a restriction.
The 29-year-old Jaskin, who played last season in the National Hockey League for the Arizona Coyotes, was born in the Russian city of Omsk but grew up in the Czech Republic, where his father played professional hockey.
Jaskin has played as both a junior and an adult for the Czech national team. He also previously played in the KHL from 2019 to 2021 for Dynamo Moscow.
The International Ice Hockey Federation has banned national and club teams from Russia and Belarus, which has aided Moscow in its war with Ukraine, from international competition.
Hasek, 57, is the most decorated Czech hockey goalie of all time. He played 16 seasons in the NHL before returning home in 2009 to play with the Czech team HC Pardubice.
A year later, he played one season in the KHL for Spartak Moscow before retiring for good.
Neither Jaskin, nor his agent, have commented on Hasek's statement.
Exclusive: German Foreign Minister Says EU Won't Fall For Russian Gas 'Blackmailing'
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says the European Union won't give in to Moscow's "blackmailing" after Gazprom announced another large reduction in gas supplied through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline linking Russia and Germany.
Speaking to RFE/RL in an interview on July 26, Baerbock said Germany and the EU see Russia’s tactic as another attempt to divide the EU, one that will be unsuccessful because Europe is united like never before and understands that it must end its dependence on Russian energy.
“We want to get independent 100 percent -- independence from fossil energy from Russia as fast as we can,” she said, adding that Europe intends to stay on this path.
WATCH: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the European Union would not give in to Russian "blackmailing," after Gazprom announced a large reduction in gas supplied via the Nordstream 1 pipeline linking Russia and Germany.
Baerbock made the comments a day after the Russian state-owned energy giant said it would cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to one-fifth of capacity from July 27.
Gazprom made the announcement just days after resuming gas flows through the pipeline after a 10-day maintenance break, but only at 40 percent of the pipeline's capacity. It said it was forced to lower the volume because of the delayed return of a turbine that was sent to Canada for maintenance.
Gazprom blamed the latest reduction on the need to halt the operation of another turbine at a compressor station on the Russian end of the pipeline.
Both Germany and the EU have said there is no technical justification for slowing the flow of gas. They say Russia’s moves are politically motivated and are linked to EU sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Baerbock said the turbine maintenance was another example of how Russia tries “every kind of tool and trick” to divide Europe, and Europe has to stick together.
She also said that if Russia cuts off the gas flow completely through Nord Stream 1, there is “no doubt at all” that Germany will continue its sanctions policy toward Russia.
Europe banned Russian coal imports beginning on August 1, and most oil imports are to end by December 31.
Baerbock also discussed Germany's supply of high-powered weapons to Ukraine, saying there is no lack of political will in Berlin to deliver them. She said Germany initially was in a poor position to supply modern arms to Ukraine because it "did the worst you can ever imagine" with keeping its military stocks up to date during peace time.
The criticism Germany faced over being slow to provide military support went to her heart, she said, and "this is why we try to get better."
WATCH: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said her country's military "did the worst you can ever imagine" with keeping up-to-date, leaving Berlin in a poor position to supply modern arms to Ukraine. She said criticism that Germany had been slow to provide military support went to her heart, and "this is why we try to get better."
Germany is now delivering artillery, including howitzers, and has helped train Ukrainian forces. She added that Germany hopes to deliver an air-defense system by the beginning of September.
The top German diplomat also commented on Bosnia-Herzegovina's hopes to join the EU after some frustration in the country when Ukraine and Moldova were granted candidate status. She noted that “nationalistic rhetoric is coming up again” in the country, but said she believes young Bosnians want unity among the country’s ethnic groups and a chance to live together and build a future together.
On Afghanistan, she said sending military support to the armed resistance opposing the Taliban “is not on the agenda.” She said the country is suffering a humanitarian disaster and that Germany is one of the largest donors of aid to help alleviate the situation, but there is no contact with the Taliban-led government.
Germany must support the people of Afghanistan and continue bringing out people whose lives are endangered because of their past work for the coalition and Western governments, she said.
She also underscored that women in Afghanistan are experiencing "the biggest violation of women’s rights on Earth" and there must therefore be a special focus on women and girls, whose lives "stopped" when the Taliban took over.
With reporting by Ray Furlong
Tehran Cemeteries Cover Graves That Have Pictures Of Women Without Hijabs
The organization of cemeteries for Tehran Province says it has covered graves that feature images of the deceased not wearing the hijab, as authorities continue to widen their crackdown on a government decree on head scarves.
Saeed Ghazanfari, the head of Behesht-e Zahra, the largest cemetery in Iran, said that 98 tombstones that had images of women without a proper hijab had been "corrected."
A July 5 order by President Ebrahim Raisi to enforce the hijab law has resulted in a new list of restrictions on how women can dress. The country's notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent in enforcing the law, with videos emerging on social media showing officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
Since Raisi's order, women judged not to be in compliance have been told they will be barred from government offices, banks, and public transportation.
Gholamreza Karim Aghaei, the director-general of Fars Province Airports in southern Iran, said on July 26 that women wearing a hijab "improperly" would now be prevented from entering the Shiraz Airport, the country's third-largest, and its flight terminals.
In response to the crackdown, activists have launched a social media campaign under the hashtag #no2hijab to urge people to boycott companies enforcing the tougher restrictions.
On July 12, women's rights activists posted videos of themselves publicly removing their veils to coincide with the government’s National Day of Hijab and Chastity.
The hijab first became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
With reporting and writing by Ardeshir Tayebi
Two Mothers Detained In Iran Ahead Of Hijab Protests Released
Two Iranian mothers whose sons were killed during protests in November 2019 have been released from detention after they were arrested two weeks ago ahead of a demonstration over the country's mandatory hijab law.
Mahboobeh Ramezani and Rahimeh Yousefzad, the mothers of Pejman Gholipur and Navid Behboodi, were released on July 25.
The two were among several people -- all of whom were family members of victims of the November 2019 protests -- arrested by security agents on July 11, one day before a planned protest against the mandatory hijab law that requires women to wear head scarves when in public.
The charges against those detained have not been officially announced, but the Fars news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), quoted an "informed source" as saying that the family members of the November 2019 victims were arrested for "receiving money from a foreign financial link to create chaos and insecurity in the country."
For the past three years, Mahboobeh Ramezani and Rahimeh Yousefzad have been grieving the loss of their sons while calling for justice over their death at the hands of Iran's security forces.
Pejman Gholipur, 18, and Navid Behboodi, 23, were shot and killed during the November 2019 protest in Tehran that was triggered by a sudden rise in the price of gasoline.
Gholipur and Behboodi were among thousands of citizens who joined the protests in more than 100 Iranian cities and towns. The protests quickly turned political, with many chanting against the Iranian clerical establishment and its leaders.
The Iranian Human Rights Organization has confirmed the death of 324 citizens, including 14 children, in the protests, but others estimate that the actual number of people killed was as much as five times higher.
Iranian authorities have not held anyone accountable for the killings.
With reporting and writing by Ardeshir Tayebi
Russia Has Not Yet Formally Notified U.S. Of Decision To Quit ISS, White House Says
The United States said on July 26 that Russia has not formally notified NASA of its intention to quit the International Space Station (ISS) but that it is already "exploring options" for dealing with a withdrawal.
The newly appointed head of Roskosmos, Yuri Borisov, said Russia will quit the ISS after 2024 to focus on building its own project in outer space.
Moscow's move to abandon one of the last areas of cooperation between the United States and Russia comes at a time of heightened tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 26, Borisov said Moscow will fulfill all of its obligations at the ISS before leaving.
“The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made,” Borisov said.
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Russia has not formally notified the United States of its intention to withdraw from the ISS, but said the United States is "exploring options to mitigate the potential impacts on the ISS beyond 2024 if Russia does withdraw."
NASA had no official response.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price called Borisov's announcement “an unfortunate development” given the “valuable professional collaboration our space agencies have had over the years.”
Borisov's statement came a week after NASA, the U.S. space agency, and its Russian counterpart, Roskosmos, agreed on exchange flights to the ISS on Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets for cosmonauts, while U.S. astronauts will be able to fly on Russia's Soyuz.
"We will continue the piloted program in compliance with the plans already approved," Borisov said.
"The main focus going forward will be on creating a Russian orbital station," he added, noting Roskosmos would also make scientific space research a priority.
Putin appointed Borisov to replace sacked Roskosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin on July 15. Rogozin had previously said that Russia could not agree to extend his country's role on the ISS beyond 2024 unless the United States lifted sanctions on two Russian companies that had been blacklisted for their suspected military ties.
NASA has previously called Russian participation crucial to keeping the space station running. The ISS is due to be retired after 2024, but NASA says it can remain operational until 2030 and would like the partnership with Russia to continue through then.
The ISS was launched in 1998 at a time of hope for cooperation in space between the United States and Russia. It is jointly run by Russia, the United States, Europe, Japan, and Canada, and has been continuously inhabited by astronauts and cosmonauts from those countries and others for nearly 22 years.
With reporting by TASS and Reuters
Kremlin Says It Hopes Nord Stream Turbine Will Be Installed 'Sooner Rather Than Later'
The Kremlin says a gas turbine for Russia's Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has not yet arrived after maintenance in Canada, but officials hope it will be installed "sooner rather than later" to allow gas flows to Europe to rise.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on July 26 that sanctions against Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine have complicated the work on Nord Stream 1, a major artery for gas supplies to reach the European Union, which has accused Moscow of weaponizing energy in retaliation for its isolation over the war.
Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom resumed gas flows through Nord Stream 1 last week after a 10-day maintenance break, but only at 40 percent of the pipeline's capacity. Russia said it was forced to lower the volume because of the delayed return of a turbine that was sent to Canada for maintenance.
This is an open gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe."-- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Gazprom then said late on July 25 that it would further restrict the flows by another 50 percent from July 27 to 33 million cubic meters per day because it needed to halt the operation of a gas turbine at a compressor station on instructions from an industry watchdog.
Gazprom is expecting the turbine, serviced by Siemens Energy, to arrive from Canada after maintenance.
"Yes, indeed, there are some defects with the turbines. The turbine has not arrived after a major maintenance; it's on its way. We hope that it will happen...sooner rather than later," Peskov said.
He added that another turbine has also some defects.
Germany’s energy regulator on July 25 reiterated Berlin’s position that the cuts are not necessary for technical issues.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25 urged Europe to retaliate against Russia's "gas war" by boosting its sanctions against Moscow.
"Today we heard new gas threats to Europe," Zelenskiy said in his evening video address on July 25. "This is an open gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe."
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Britain, EU Extend Sanctions On Russia Over War In Ukraine
Britain and the European Union have extended sanctions on Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The U.K. Foreign Office said on its website on July 26 that the sanctions, which included travel bans and asset freezes, were imposed on 42 new people and entities, including several governors of Russian regions and the Kremlin-installed prime minister of the separatist-controlled Donetsk region of Ukraine, Vitaly Khotsenko.
The EU, meanwhile, approved the extension of its sanctions for another six months until January 31, the European Council said in a statement.
The U.K. said its list also includes Vladislav Kuznetsov, the Moscow-imposed first deputy chairman of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, which is held by Russia-backed separatists.
"We will not keep quiet and watch Kremlin-appointed state actors suppress the people of Ukraine or the freedoms of their own people," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement. "We will continue to impose harsh sanctions on those who are trying to legitimize Putin’s illegal invasion until Ukraine prevails."
Since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Britain has sanctioned more than 1,100 people and over 100 businesses.
The EU has introduced six rounds of sanctions on Russia in coordination with its Western partners.
Iran Seals Cameras Installed At Nuclear Facilities By UN Watchdog
Iran has collected and sealed cameras used by the UN atomic watchdog to monitor its nuclear program, the Fars news agency reported on July 26, citing the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.
On July 25, Iran's nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, said 27 cameras installed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would not be reactivated until a deal is reached to restore a 2015 nuclear agreement with global powers.
Iran turned off the surveillance cameras at several nuclear facilities last month in response to a resolution from the IAEA board of governors demanding Iran cooperate with UN inspectors looking into undeclared nuclear sites.
The U.S. withdrawal from the deal in 2018 has led Tehran to gradually break from compliance with the accord.
The IAEA has warned several times that Iran needed only a few more weeks to produce raw material for a nuclear bomb.
Tehran recently suggested it could still return to compliance if a new deal is struck, but it has insisted Washington must move first.
The United States has said that negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal can only conclude if Tehran drops its extraneous demands.
Talks to restore the deal have been stalled since April.
Based on reporting by dpa and Reuters
U.S. Basketball Star Griner Back In Russian Court As Drug Trial Slowly Moves Forward
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has appeared in a Russian court for the fifth hearing in her slow-moving trial on drug charges that could see her sentenced to a decade in prison.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist made a brief court appearance at the Khimki court near Moscow on July 26 as her defense team presented evidence in a hearing that lasted about an hour. Another hearing is scheduled for July 27.
The 31-year-old Griner, who appeared in court wearing a black-and-gray sweatshirt with "Black Lives For Peace" written on it, has been detained in Russia since authorities said they found cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her luggage when she passed through Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in February.
Griner's lawyers put a narcology expert on the stand to explain how athletes such as Griner routinely use medical cannabis where it's legal as a method to manage pain and injuries.
"With the prescription in place, Brittney may have used it for medical but not recreational purposes," Maria Blagovolina, Griner's lawyer, said.
U.S. officials say she was wrongfully detained and have assigned a special official for "hostage" situations to her case.
Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the drugs possession charges in a case that critics fear is an attempt by Moscow to extract concessions from Washington amid Russia's war on Ukraine and with relations at a low point.
She has already acknowledged possessing the vape cartridges.
The U.S. government is under pressure at home to do more to secure her freedom.
When she was detained, Griner was returning to play for the Yekaterinburg team in the off-season of the U.S. Women's National Basketball Association.
'Coronavirus-Free' Turkmenistan Tightens Measures Against COVID-19
Authorities in Turkmenistan have strengthened measures to ward off the spread of the coronavirus even as they continue to deny a single coronavirus case has been registered in the country.
RFE/RL correspondents in the Central Asian nation reported on July 25 that teams of workers have been spraying streets with disinfectant while people are being told to wear masks at markets.
"People just got used to not wearing masks. Now masks are required again. Starting from [July 25], children in kindergartens have to bring in antiseptic wet wipes. All this creates panic among the population. People say that if the authorities admitted there was coronavirus, it would show that they weren’t prepared," one RFE/RL correspondent said.
Another correspondent noted that in the capital, Ashgabat, streets over the weekend were filled with employees from the sanitation and epidemiology station spraying chlorine solutions in public areas.
"The authorities' attention shows the seriousness of the situation," the correspondent said.
The correspondents said Turkmenistan is considering introducing new restrictions starting on August 1. According to health-care sources, the government is currently working on a concrete action plan which if approved will see another round of restrictions put in place from August 1.
Turkmenistan's government still clings to its narrative that the country has no cases of coronavirus -- even though practically no one believes the claim.
EU Agrees To Compromise Gas Cuts Prompted By Russia's Reducing Flow
European Union member states have approved an emergency plan to curb gas consumption that includes compromises to limit the cuts for some countries as they prepare for further Russian reductions in supply.
The EU has urged member states to save gas and store it for winter to offset a potentially total Russian gas cut-off in retaliation for Western sanctions over Moscow's war with Ukraine.
The bloc's energy ministers on July 26 approved a proposal for all EU countries to voluntarily cut gas their gas usage by 15 percent from next month until the end of March.
That reduction could be become compulsory in a supply emergency, but the ministers agreed to exempt numerous countries and industries following resistance from some governments to Brussels' original proposal to slap a binding 15 percent cut on every member state.
Czech Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, hailed the outcome of the meeting as a model of European solidarity.
"The EU is united and solidary," Sikela said in a statement.
"Today’s decision has clearly shown the member states will stand tall against any Russian attempt to divide the EU by using energy supplies as a weapon," he said.
Ireland and Malta, which are not connected to other EU countries' gas networks, were among the exempted countries.
Hungary, whose right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban maintains warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, was the only country that opposed the deal, two EU officials said.
Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom has said it would cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to a fifth of capacity from July 27 after already reducing the supply last week to 40 percent.
Gazprom has blamed its latest reduction on needing to halt the operation of a turbine -- a reason dismissed by EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, who called the move "politically motivated."
Russia supplied 40 percent of EU gas before it invaded Ukraine.
News of the latest reduction to Russian supply has driven gas prices higher.
With reporting by Reuters
More Russian Air Strikes Hit Ukraine's Black Sea Regions, Despite Grain Deal
Russia targeted Ukraine’s southern Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolayiv with air strikes on July 26, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure, the Ukrainian military said.
The buildings that were hit in the Odesa region caught fire, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said on Facebook. In the Mykolayiv region, port infrastructure was targeted despite a deal intended to allow grain shipments to resume from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
A Ukrainian Air Force spokesman said long-range Russian bombers and fighter jets launched the strikes from the Black Sea.
The attacks came days after Russian strikes that hit Odessa called into question a deal to resume exports of grain from Ukraine that have been blocked because of the war.
Hours after the strikes on July 26, Kirill Stremousov, the Moscow-appointed deputy head of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson region, said the Odesa and Mykolayiv regions would soon be “liberated” by Russian forces.
The Ukrainian military said separately that it shot down a Russian drone that was trying to attack a radar station in the Mykolayiv region.
Russian shelling over the previous 24 hours killed at least three civilians and wounded eight more in Ukraine, the Ukrainian president’s office said on July 26.
Shelling continued along the entire front line in the eastern Donetsk region as Russian forces targeted Bakhmut and other cities, the presidential office said.
The head of the military administration of the eastern Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, again accused Russian troops of using illegal cluster munitions and repeated his call for civilians to evacuate.
“There is not a single safe place left. Everything is being shelled," Kyrylenko said on Ukrainian television. "But there are still evacuation routes for the civilian population.”
Britain said earlier that there was "no indication" that a Ukrainian warship and a stock of anti-ship missiles were located in the Black Sea port of Odesa at the weekend, contradicting the Kremlin's claim that it targeted a Ukrainian ship and military installations with a missile strike on July 23.
The strike came a day after an agreement on the export of grain by Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations, and Turkey raised hopes that a global crisis could be averted after a spike in food prices prompted by the Ukraine war.
Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn, and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion of the country and its naval blockade of Ukrainian ports have halted shipments.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on July 24 acknowledged the missile strikes on Odesa the day before but claimed that they had destroyed “military infrastructure” and a Ukrainian Navy “patrol boat.”
The British ministry said Russia sees Ukraine’s use of anti-ship missiles as “a key threat” limiting its Black Sea Fleet.
“This has significantly undermined the overall invasion plan, as Russia cannot realistically attempt an amphibious assault to seize Odesa,” the ministry said. “Russia will continue to prioritize efforts to degrade and destroy Ukraine’s anti-ship capability.”
However, Russia's targeting processes “are highly likely routinely undermined by dated intelligence, poor planning, and a top-down approach to operations," the intelligence update concluded.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on July 26 that it plans to hold strategic military exercises in the east of the country starting next month.
The "Vostok" (East) exercises will take place in the Far East from August 30 to September 5, the ministry said.
In addition to the troops of the Eastern Military District, some airborne forces and military contingents of other states will take party, the ministry said, according to Interfax.
The exercise appears intended to show that Russia is capable of sustaining its schedule for such exercises and that it remains focused on the defense of its entire territory.
The ministry statement emphasized that its capacity to stage such drills was unaffected by what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, and Interfax
Blinken Holds Calls With Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders To Press For Final Peace Deal On Nagorno-Karabakh
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has offered U.S. assistance in building ties between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Blinken held separate calls on July 25 with the leaders of the two countries to encourage efforts to achieve a permanent settlement between the adversaries almost two years after a Russian-brokered truce ended a six-week war over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Blinken said the two nations have a "historic opportunity to achieve peace in the region," according to State Department spokesman Ned Price in a statement.
Blinken has "offered the United States' assistance in facilitating regional transportation and communication linkages,” Price said.
Blinken also noted that the United States has been a co-chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation In Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group since 1994 and “stands ready to engage bilaterally and with likeminded partners to help Armenia and Azerbaijan find a long-term comprehensive peace.”
The U.S. secretary of state commended Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian for “positive momentum and concrete agreements” toward normalizing relations between Armenia and Turkey.
He also spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about the ongoing peace negotiations and called for further progress in the direction of peace and stability in the region.
Aliyev and Pashinian met under EU mediation in May to discuss a future peace treaty. Their foreign ministers followed up by meeting on July 16 in the Georgian capital for their first bilateral talks since 2020.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Under the truce, Armenia agreed to cede to Azerbaijan swathes of territory, and Russia deployed some 2,000 peacekeepers.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Syrian Kurds Repatriate 146 Tajik Women And Children From Camps Holding Relatives Of IS Fighters
Syria's semiautonomous Kurdish administration has repatriated 146 Tajik women and children who were held in Syria because a relative fought in the ranks of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.
The group of 104 children and 42 women arrived in Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, late on July 25.
The transfer process was coordinated by the Syrian Foreign Ministry, the International Red Cross, and the diplomatic representatives of Tajikistan in Kuwait.
Fanar al-Kaeet, a Kurdish foreign-affairs official, said it was the first repatriation to Tajikistan. He said the coronavirus pandemic was among the reasons for the delay in the repatriation operation.
The women "did not commit any crimes or terrorist acts in northeastern Syria," he told a news conference.
Thousands of foreign extremists joined IS as fighters, and many of them brought their wives and children to live in the caliphate declared by the group across parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014.
The jihadists were dislodged in 2019 from the last bit of territory they held in Syria by Kurdish-led forces backed by a U.S.-led coalition.
Kurdish authorities have repeatedly called on countries to take back their citizens, but there have been only sporadic repatriations because countries fear a domestic political backlash.
According to Human Rights Watch, more than 41,000 people are being held in crowded camps and prisons in northeastern Syria over their alleged links to IS.
More than 500 Tajik women are believed to be at the Al-Khol and Roj camps. Many of them followed their husbands to Syria without knowing where they were going or why.
The women have complained about the difficult living conditions in the camps and repeatedly asked the Tajik authorities to organize their return to their homeland.
With reporting by AFP
Zelenskiy Replaces Commander In Eastern Ukraine After Territorial Losses
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy replaced a top military commander in eastern Ukraine after major territorial losses to Russia.
Zelenskiy issued decrees on July 25 dismissing Major General Hryhoriy Halahan and appointing Viktor Horenko to replace him as commander of the special operations forces of the Ukrainian Army.
Halahan, 44, had led the unit in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions since August 2020. He is being transferred to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), where he will serve as deputy head of the counterterrorism center.
Russian forces have taken complete control of the Luhansk region and a large portion of the Donetsk region since Russia launched the invasion in February.
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on July 25 in its battlefield assessment that Russian units had achieved successes at the Vuhlehirsk coal-fired power station located some 50 kilometers northeast of Donetsk. The power plant has been under assault for days.
On a nearby front, however, Russian attacks in the direction of the towns of Bakhmut and Siversk were repulsed, the General Staff said.
Russian troops also reportedly made further assaults on the Slovyansk-Kramatorsk area in Donetsk, but most attacks were repelled.
In the south, the Ukrainian general staff reported heavy artillery battles and Russian air strikes in Kherson.
The General Staff also reported that the Ukrainian military shot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.
The information could not be independently verified.
With reporting by dpa and AFP
Zelenskiy Urges Europe To Increase Sanctions On Russia Over Gazprom's 'Gas War'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Europe to retaliate against Russia's "gas war" by boosting its sanctions against Moscow after Gazprom announced that it will cut daily gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20 percent of capacity later this week.
"Today we heard new gas threats to Europe," Zelenskiy said in his evening video address on July 25. "This is an open gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe."
The state-owned Russian gas giant Gazprom earlier cited the “technical condition” of another turbine on the pipeline, saying that from July 27 it would be halting its operation.
Gazprom resumed gas flows through Nord Stream 1 last week after a 10-day maintenance break, but only at 40 percent of the pipeline's capacity. Russia said it was forced to lower the volume because of the delayed return of a turbine that was sent to Canada for maintenance.
Germany’s energy regulator on July 25 reiterated Berlin’s position that the cuts are not necessary for technical issues.
The Federal Network Agency found "no technical reason" for the curtailment and is closely monitoring the situation, a spokesperson for the agency said on July 25.
Klaus Mueller, head of the agency, recently warned that Germany remains "at the mercy of Russia" because it can decide how much gas flows through Nord Stream 1.
The government has said the reduction in gas flow is punishment for the EU imposing tough sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week accused Russia of using energy as a weapon as she warned that Europe must prepare for a potential full disruption of Russian gas flows.
Von der Leyen was quoted on July 25 as saying that "it's obvious the Kremlin is not a reliable partner for Europe's energy supply."
In addition to the issues with Nord Stream 1, Gazprom has deliberately kept its storage levels low, and Russia is supplying 12 EU member states only partially with gas or not at all, she said in an interview with the German Press Agency, dpa.
To prepare for the consequences of a complete halt to gas supplies from Russia, Europe needs to save 15 percent of its gas consumption by March and "should start immediately because the faster we act, the more we save -- and the safer we are."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on July 25 pushed back against complaints about gas deliveries through Nord Stream 1, saying they would be increased as much as was technically possible.
Russia is not interested in stopping gas supplies to Europe, he said, according to Interfax.
"Russia is a responsible gas supplier, and whatever is said by the European Commission, in European capitals or in the U.S., Russia was and remains the country that largely guarantees Europe's energy security," Peskov added.
A total shutdown of imports or a sharp reduction could result in factory closures and force households to either turn down the heat or pay even higher prices.
Last year, 40 percent of the EU's total gas imports came from Russia.
Gazprom's announcement on July 25 about its further reduction of gas flow came after it raised questions about the turbine for a compressor station on the pipeline’s Russian end after Siemens Energy sent it to Canada for maintenance.
It could not be returned to Russia because of sanctions, but Canada subsequently said it would be delivered to Germany to get around the sanctions, and that is where the German government said it was last week.
Gazprom said in an earlier statement it had received documents issued by Canadian authorities but after studying them, “had to conclude that they do not eliminate the previously identified risks and give rise to additional questions.”
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Siemens Energy's export documents are complete, but Russia refuses to issue import documents. The company confirmed that it could transport the part immediately from Germany to Russia once it has the paperwork.
"Russia is breaking contracts and blaming others," Habeck said. Russian President Vladimir Putin "is playing a duplicitous game."
Gazprom's statement also said that issues regarding European Union and British sanctions “remain unresolved for Gazprom” and a resolution is important for delivering the turbine “and performing urgent major repair of other turbine engines” for the same compressor station.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa. and Interfax
U.S. Congressman Adam Smith Says Long-Range Weapons Key To Ukraine Victory
U.S. Representative Adam Smith, chair of the House Armed Services Committee, says Washington hopes to significantly increase the amount of long-range weaponry Ukraine has to defeat Russia and thwart President Vladimir Putin's brutal, unprovoked attack on the country.
Speaking to RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Smith (Democrat-Washington) said he aims to get Ukraine as many as 30 multi-rocket launch systems -- Kyiv has requested at least 50 -- as soon as possible "because in this fight, whoever can see far and shoot far is going to be in better shape."
"Putin is trying to expand Russian territory through a brutal, unprovoked attack. It's not because Putin felt threatened. It's because Putin wanted to expand the territory of Russia through brute force," said Smith, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy while on a trip to Kyiv with a bipartisan group of lawmakers.
The United States has already delivered a dozen M142 high-mobility artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS, to Ukraine and recently approved the delivery of four more. Meanwhile, Western allies have delivered a few M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) to Ukraine, as well.
The systems can fire rockets far behind enemy lines with the precision of a few meters, making them highly effective.
Addressing one of Kyiv's longstanding requests, Smith said in the interview, recorded on July 23, that giving Ukraine U.S. fighter jets is not feasible at this point, and that instead the focus "is more on the missile systems, the range, the drones and the electronic warfare aspects of it."
"The HIMARS systems with their range, you know, 30 to 50 kilometers is really helpful. We've seen the impact already just in the last month. But if they had a longer range, it'd be tougher for the Russians to hide their stuff," he said.
Smith said the importance of the war goes far beyond the borders of Ukraine as Russia was breaking one of the central premises of the modern world: "that sovereign borders matter."
"Everybody in the world has a stake in making sure that he [Putin] doesn't succeed. Because if he does, anybody can do it anywhere," Smith said.
"And Putin is not inclined to stop at Ukraine. He has claimed another territory, China has claimed another territory, we need to make it clear that you cannot take other sovereign territory by force. So I think he is a profound threat not just to Ukraine, but to world peace and stability."
With reporting by Taras Levchenko and Kyrylo Lazarevych
Iranian Veterans Arrested At Protest Over Government Failure To Pay Bonuses
Several Iranian veterans protesting in front of the Iranian Parliament over the government's failure to pay bonuses and compensation were arrested by security forces over the weekend.
The veterans, most of whom fought in Iran's 1980-88 war with Iraq, gathered in front of the legislature saying they had failed to receive pension bonuses, as well as war compensation and subsistence allowances.
Hassan Nowrozi, a member of parliament, acknowledged the veterans' complaints, saying the government owes the veterans and their families for "medical claims."
Compounding the situation were reports that Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, head of the Martyrs Foundation that is charged with helping the families of those who fought in the war, found that tens of millions of dollars earmarked for the fund had been embezzled. Upon his call, an investigation has been started into the issue.
The foundation has dozens of companies under its supervision.
According to some reports, between 320,000 and 500,000 Iranians were wounded in the Iran-Iraq War.
In recent months, many of those wounded in the conflict have been gathering in front of the Martyrs Foundation building in Tehran to protest their living conditions, the non-payment of salaries, and the government's neglect of their demands.
Iran has been swept by a wave of unrest over economic conditions over the past year.
Labors and pensioners protests in Iran have been on the rise in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support.
The government's response to the protests has been arrests, violence, and repressions.
With reporting and writing by Ardeshir Tayebi
Iranian Ministry Announces Ban On The Presence Of Women In Advertising
Iran's Guidance Ministry has told advertising agencies that under the government's tightening of the so-called hijab and chastity law, women are now prohibited from appearing in advertisements.
The ministry sent a letter to agencies over the weekend following the release of a promotional video by the Domino ice-cream company that featured an actress wearing a sweater donning additional layers of clothing while images of ice cream flash across the screen.
At the end of the ad, she is wearing a winter coat and hat and takes a bite of the ice cream.
A government agency subsequently called the ad "a crime" and condemned the use of an actress saying such ads lead to the "promotion of immorality" in the society.
The move comes as authorities increasingly crack down on women deemed to be in violation of a law making it mandatory to wear a hijab in public.
A July 5 order by President Ebrahim Raisi to enforce the hijab law has resulted in a new list of restrictions on how women can dress. The country's notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent in enforcing the law, with videos emerging on social media showing officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
Since Raisi's order, women judged not to be in compliance have been told they will be barred from government offices, banks, and public transportation.
In response, activists have launched a social media campaign under the hashtag #no2hijab to urge people to boycott companies enforcing the tougher restrictions.
On July 12, women's rights activists posted videos of themselves publicly removing their veils to coincide with the government’s National Day of Hijab and Chastity.
The hijab first became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
With reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Kubrakov Says First Grain Shipments From Ukraine May Be This Week
Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov says he hopes the first shipments of grain under a deal mediated by the United Nations and Turkey will leave the country's Chornomorsk port this week.
Speaking at a news conference on July 25, Kubrakov said there was no limit stipulated in the deal as to the amount of grain that could be shipped from Ukraine.
"We expect the agreement to start working in the coming days...We are preparing for everything to start this week," said Kubrakov, who led Ukraine's delegation at talks to clinch the deal in Istanbul last week.
Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy Vasyukov added at the same news conference that after Chornomorsk, shipments will then follow from Odesa and Pivdeny. The timeframe for all three ports to be functioning is within two weeks, he added.
Under the grain deal, exports of Ukrainian grain from three Black Sea ports would be restored to prewar levels of some 5 million tons a month.
Russian missile strikes in Odesa on July 24 raised questions about Russia's commitment to the agreement, but Kubrakov said technical preparations for the launch of exports of agricultural products from the ports continue.
Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn, and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion of the country and its naval blockade of Ukrainian ports have halted shipments.
That has caused global food price to spike, leaving millions of people in impoverished countries at risk of hunger and sparking fears of social unrest.
Kyiv has said around 20 million tons of grain from last year's harvest and the current crop would be exported under the agreement. The exports could generate $10 billion in revenue for cash-strapped Ukraine.
Eurovision Chooses U.K. To Host 2023 Event Instead Of Ukraine
The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted by the United Kingdom, which has been chosen to take over next year's competition after Ukraine was deemed unable to host due to safety and security concerns arising from the war with Russia.
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a statement on July 25 that bidding for a host city in the United Kingdom, which placed second behind Ukraine in the 2022 competition, will begin this week.
"The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will not be in Ukraine but in support of Ukraine," said Mykola Chernotytskyi, head of the Ukrainian state broadcaster that was to head up the 2023 event.
Britain has already stepped in to take on the role of host for other countries on four occasions, as well as being the scheduled host four times.
"It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest," BBC Director-General Tim Davie said in the statement.
"The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity."
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the 66th Eurovision, held in Italy in May, with its entry Stefania. Russia was excluded from the contest due to its unprovoked war against Ukraine.
Emoji Extremism: Siberian Teacher Fined For Commenting On Anti-War Post With Sad Face
A teacher in Russia's Siberia region has been fined for "discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation" because he reacted to some anti-war social media posts with emojis.
Aleksei Argunov told North.Realities of RFE/RL's Russian Service on July 25 that he was fined 30,000 rubles ($520) for using a sad emoji in the comments section of a social media post on the conviction of a politician who wrote that it “hurt him to watch Russian people kill Ukrainians, and Ukrainians forced to kill Russians.”
Argunov said that the charges also included an emoji he left on a video published on YouTube in March by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger that urges Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine. He left an emoji in the comments section that indicated his approval of Schwarzenegger's comments.
"The police themselves understood that it was stupid" to write up the charges, said Argunov, a philosophy and history teacher in the city of Barnaul, about 200 kilometers south of Novosibirsk.
Two days later, a court found him guilty in what appears to be the first conviction of someone for leaving an emoji in the comments section of a post by someone else.
Since launching his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Putin has clamped down hard on any dissent against the war.
In March, he signed bills into law that effectively criminalize any criticism of the war or actions of Russian soldiers. Russian citizens now face up to 10 years in prison for distributing "false news" about military operations and up to 15 years for “discrediting” the nation’s armed forces.
Since the laws were approved, several Russians -- including some elected officials -- have been found guilty of posting anti-war items on social media.
Iran Says IAEA Cameras Will Remain Off Until New Nuclear Deal Is Reached
Iran says cameras belonging to the UN's nuclear watchdog will not be turned back on until a deal is reached to restore a 2015 nuclear agreement with global powers.
The cameras, which Tehran took down last month, were installed as part of the agreement to clear up accusations that Iran was trying to enrich uranium capable of being used in nuclear weapons.
The semiofficial Tasnim news agency quoted Mohammad Eslami, a vice president and head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, as saying on July 25 that with the accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in tatters because of the unilateral pullout of the United States under former President Donald Trump, the cameras are no longer acceptable.
"Those cameras are related to the nuclear deal. If Westerners return to this pact and we are certain they will not commit any mischief, we will make a decision on these cameras," he said.
The U.S. withdrawal in 2018 has led Tehran to gradually break from compliance with the accord.
Tehran recently suggested it could still return to compliance if a new deal is struck, but it has insisted Washington must move first.
The United States has said that negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal can only conclude if Tehran drops its extraneous demands.
Talks to restore the deal have been stalled since April.
