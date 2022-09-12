Ex- Chief Of Ukraine's Security Service In Kharkiv Reportedly Detained On Treason Charge

The national soccer team of Bosnia-Herzegovina has been criticized for announcing plans to play a friendly match against Russia in November.

The Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina announced on September 9 that the game had been scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on November 19, one day before the World Cup is scheduled to start in Qatar.

Russia's national soccer team was barred from the World Cup because of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Bosnia failed to qualify.

The decision to schedule the friendly is not the best option for Bosnia, said Irfan Duric, vice president of the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Duric told RFE/RL that the association received an inquiry from Russia and another country, and it asked UEFA, European soccer's governing body, about the inquiries.

"We were told that they do not prohibit the playing of friendly matches," Duric said.

He said he opposed the decision to schedule the match, which was made by the association's Emergency Committee. He had requested the entire executive committee be consulted.

"In addition to all the benefits, I think we should respect where we live and how we live. In my opinion…it is not the best option for [Bosnia],” he said.

Zvjezdan Misimovic, an adviser to the president of Bosnia, said the offer to play the friendly came from Russia and neither UEFA nor FIFA, soccer's world-governing body, found reason not to hold the match. Athletes should not be involved in politics, he added.

"We measure our strengths on the field, while others deal with politics and other things," said the former national team player.

One of the team’s current players, midfielder Miralem Pjanic, however, along with the mayor of Sarajevo criticized the decision.

"The decision is not good. I am speechless,” Bosnian media quoted Pjanic as saying. "In the national soccer association, they know what I think."

The 32-year-old former Juventus and Barcelona player has made 107 international appearances since his debut in 2008. He now plays for Sharjah FC in the United Arab Emirates.

Sarajevo Major Benjamina Karic, also reacted negatively to the decision, recalling the violence of the 1992-95 Bosnian War and its effect on her city.

"Sarajevo, as the city that was under siege by the aggressors for the longest time, and I, as the mayor, strongly condemn the decision of the soccer association to play a friendly match with Russia," she said on Twitter.

If the decision is not changed, the city will stop cooperating with the association, she said.

The Russian team said on Instagram the opponent in its November match was still a surprise. It posted a partial schedule for September and November indicating it would hold friendly matches against Kyrgyzstan, Iran, and another team yet to be revealed.

With reporting by Reuters