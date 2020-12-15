Entrepreneurs Clash With Police In Kyiv While Protesting Pandemic Measures

KYIV -- Thousands of individual entrepreneurs have clashed with police in Kyiv's central Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) as they protested against state restrictions imposed over the coronavirus pandemic.



The demonstrators, who are demanding that lawmakers approve tax cuts for owners of small- and medium-sized businesses, tried to erect tents on the square on December 15 when police intervened.



The protesters lobbed stones and firecrackers at the police, while law enforcement responded with volleys of tear gas.

Despite the police efforts, protesters managed to set up several tents at the site, according to RFE/RL correspondents reporting from the square.



The Interior Ministry said 40 police officers were injured in the clashes.



Ambulances were seen at the scene, providing assistance to some protesters.

It was not clear how many demonstrators were injured.