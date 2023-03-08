News
EU Agrees To Push Ahead On Joint Arms Buying To Aid Ukraine
European Union countries agreed on March 8 to speed up supplies of artillery rounds and buy more shells to help Ukraine, but they still have to work out how to turn these aims into reality. Under a plan drawn up by foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, EU states would get financial incentives worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) to send more of their artillery rounds to Kyiv while another 1 billion euros would fund joint the procurement of new shells. Borrell said after a meeting of EU defense ministers in Stockholm that the plan could be finalized on March 20. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
More News
Afghan Broadcaster Airs Rare All-Female Panel To Discuss Rights On Women's Day
Afghan broadcaster Tolo News aired an all-female panel in its studio with an audience of women to mark International Women's Day on March 8, a rare broadcast since the Taliban took over and many female journalists left the profession or started working off-air. A survey by Reporters Without Borders last year found that more than 75 percent of female journalists had lost their jobs since the Taliban took over as foreign forces withdrew in August 2021. With surgical masks covering their faces, the panel of three women and one female moderator discussed the position of women in Islam. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UN Agency Calls For Probe As Iranian Students Protest Suspected 'Poisonings'
The United Nations education and cultural agency UNESCO has called for an investigation into the suspected poisoning of schoolchildren in Iran as university students gathered to protest against the outbreak of a wave of mysterious illness that has resulted in scores of people being hospitalized across the country.
Videos and photos published on social media on March 8 showed students at Tehran’s Allameh Tabatabai University, Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, and AmirKabir University of Technology staging on-campus protests as the government's slow response to the crisis fuels speculation over what could have caused more than 5,000 students, mainly girls, to have fallen ill.
Some reports indicated that security forces at Allameh Tabatabai University sparked a conflict with the students.
The United Students Telegram channel released images of the altercation, which show a security officer at Allameh Tabatabai University confiscating signs with the slogan "Women, Life, Freedom" from students and then kicking them.
The first report of suspected mass illness came in Qom in November, when 18 schoolgirls were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Since then, hundreds of cases have occurred and it remains unclear what might be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
No one has claimed responsibility for the wave of illnesses that some officials -- including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- have characterized as "poisonings."
UNESCO said it “urges thorough investigations and immediate actions to protect schools and facilitate the return of affected students.”
“I am deeply concerned about the reported poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran over the past three months. This is a violation of their right to safe education,” UNESCO head Audrey Azoulay added.
The muted response by the authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of months of anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates (CCTS) announced on March 7 that the health condition of student Asra Abbasnejad in the western Iranian city of Divandarreh in Kurdistan Province is deteriorating.
An unspecified number of arrests had been made in five provinces in connection with the incidents but few details have been made public.
Journalist Ali Purtabatabaei, who covered the poisonings for the Qom News website as well as on social media and was critical of the response to the crisis by authorities in the holy city of Qom, was arrested on March 5. The media watchdog Reporters Without Borders on March 8 called for his release.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try to quell the dissent, but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Tajik State Committee For National Security Detains Journalist Khurshed Fozilov
PANJAKENT, Tajikistan -- Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security has detained journalist Khurshed Fozilov on unspecified charges in the northeastern city of Panjakent, his mother says.
Aziza Numonova told RFE/RL on March 8 that her son had been detained two days earlier at Panajakent's Directorate of Labor, Migration and Employment, where he has worked on a contractual basis since January. Numonova added that she was allowed to see her son the previous day, but he could not tell her the exact charges he faces.
Fozilov, a 37-year-old father of three, is a freelance journalist who has cooperated with several independent media outlets, including the independent website Akhbor, which is based abroad.
He often covered social issues and problems faced by ordinary people in the region, and was critical of the local government. He has been very active on social media networks as well.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who has run the Central Asian nation for almost 30 years, has been criticized by international human rights groups over his administration's alleged disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Last year, Tajik courts sentenced seven journalists and bloggers to prison terms ranging from seven years to 21 years on charges of spreading false information, involvement in the activities of extremist groups, and cooperation with banned organizations. The journalists, their supporters, and human rights groups have called the charges trumped-up and politically motivated.
International human rights groups, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and governments of the United States and the European Union have called on the Tajik government to drop all charges against the journalists and release them.
Tajikistan was ranked 152nd out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' 2022 World Press Freedom Index, and Not Free in Freedom House's 2022 Global Freedom Status, with a score of 8/100.
Russian Blogger Jailed For Covering Ukraine War Recognized As A Prisoner Of Conscience By Amnesty International
Amnesty International has recognized as a prisoner of conscience Moscow student Dmitry Ivanov, the administrator of the Protesting MGU (Moscow State University) Telegram channel who was sentenced on March 6 to 8 1/2 years in prison on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. In a March 8 statement, the rights watchdog said "Ivanov’s case is another demonstration of the brutal repression of anti-war dissent by Russian authorities." The charge against Ivanov stemmed from his social media posts about Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/L's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine And UN Chief Call For Black Sea Grain Deal Extension
Ukraine's president and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on March 8 for the extension of a deal with Moscow that has allowed Kyiv to export grain via Black Sea ports during Russia's invasion. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after talks with Guterres in Kyiv that the Black Sea Grain Initiative was necessary for the world. Guterres underlined the importance of the deal to global food security and food prices. The 120-day deal, initially brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July and extended in November, will be renewed on March 18 if no party objects. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Jailed Iranian Activist Calls On Women To 'Conquer' Streets With Female Symbols
Prominent human rights advocate Narges Mohammadi has called on Iranian women to flood the country's streets with female symbols to mark International Women's Day amid monthslong anti-regime protests sparked in large part by the government's treatment of women.
I ask you to to "conquer the streets with feminine and maternal symbols and signs, with the splendor and vitality of women," the Iranian activist wrote in a message on March 8 from Tehran's notorious Evin prison where she is serving a 16-year sentence for establishing and running a human rights movement that campaigns for the abolition of the death penalty.
Iranians have flooded the streets across the country in protest since the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Mohammadi said in her March 8 message that the government’s brutal crackdown against the protests revealed the country's "significant gap" between the state and women.
“The core issue between the government and women is beyond the realm of politics...The fundamental conflict between the two is in a domain that surpasses the political sphere,” Mohammadi wrote.
“Mahsa’s death is a reflection of the truth and a vivid illustration of why we are battling against the authoritarian religious regime,” she added.
Several other Iranians also published messages on social media noting the added significance of International Women's Day in Iran this year given the prominent role women are playing in the protests.
“From the day when women became scouts, girls burned their scarves of captivity, and boys and men stood shoulder to shoulder, the breaths of the child-murdering government became numbered,” activist and journalist Masih Alinejad wrote on Twitter.
The authorities have responded to the unrest over Amini's death with a deadly crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on the protests.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Hungarian Lawmakers Give No Date For Nordic NATO Ratification
Hungarian ruling party lawmakers visiting Finland and Sweden would not confirm a date for parliament's pending ratification of the two Nordic countries' NATO admission. Sweden and Finland applied last year for membership of the transatlantic military alliance after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. All 30 NATO members must ratify the applications. Hungary and Turkey have held back their approvals. "This is a promising beginning, which however does not suggest when and what the decision will be made," Csaba Hende, deputy parliament speaker representing the Fidesz party, told Reuters after meeting Finnish lawmakers in Helsinki. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
NATO Chief Admits Bakhmut May Fall 'In Coming Days'
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut may fall into Russian hands in the coming days following months of intense fighting. "What we see is that Russia is throwing more troops, more forces, and what Russia lacks in quality they try to make up in quantity," Stoltenberg said in Stockholm. "They have suffered big losses, but at the same time, we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days." He insisted that "it is also important to highlight that this does not necessarily reflect any turning point of the war."
EU Court Removes Prigozhin's Mother From Ukraine Sanctions List
The EU General Court has annulled Ukraine-related sanctions imposed on the mother of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the chief of the Wagner mercenary group that is spearheading Moscow's war in eastern Ukraine.
The EU sanctions, which were first initiated after Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, included a travel ban and potential asset freezes slapped on those involved in Moscow's actions.
Violetta Prigozhina was added to the EU Ukraine sanctions list last year on February 23, the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, together with members of the Russian government, banks, businesspeople, and lawmakers.
In response to a contest filed by Prigozhina, the bloc's second-highest court ruled on March 8 that her inclusion on the sanctions list was based only on her family connection with Prigozhin, which the court said was insufficient proof she was complicit to her son's role in the Ukraine war.
Prigozhin, an oligarch known as "Putin's Chef" due to his onetime Kremlin catering business, is the owner of the infamous private mercenary company Wagner and has been behind Russian "troll factories" aimed at interfering in U.S. elections.
Prigozhin's mercenaries have been heavily involved in the invasion of Ukraine, mainly in the ongoing offensive on the eastern town of Bakhmut, where heavy fighting has been under way for months.
The EU, the court said, placed Prigozhina, 83, on the sanctions list on the grounds that she was the owner of Concord Management and Consulting LLC, part of the Concord group founded and owned until 2019 by her son, and also owned other business interests with links to him.
The court said it had established that Prigozhina, although owning shares in Concord, has not been the owner of company since 2017. The EU also failed to prove that Prigozhina owned other ventures linked to her son when the sanctions were adopted.
"Even if [Prigozhin] is responsible for actions undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine, the link between Ms. Prigozhina and her son established at the time of the adoption of the contested acts is based solely on their family relationship and is therefore not sufficient to justify her inclusion on the contested lists," the court statement said.
Georgian Opposition, Rights Groups Continue Protests Against 'Foreign Agent' Law
TBILISI -- Thousands of people have gathered in the Georgian capital for a second straight day of protests against parliament’s move toward approving a controversial "foreign agents" law that has drawn sharp criticism from the West.
The March 8 demonstrations, in which participants carried Georgian and EU flags and shouted chants denouncing the law, followed clashes a day earlier between police and activists that resulted in dozens of detentions and injuries.
The clashes took place as lawmakers took up the controversial "foreign agents" law that critics say will harm press freedoms and push the country toward authoritarianism.
The Interior Ministry said on March 8 that a total of 77 protesters have been detained in connection with the clashes, and face charges of minor hooliganism and failing to obey the demands of law enforcement officers. It added that a probe has been launched into the violence.
According to the ministry, the protesters threw stones, highly flammable substances, and heavy objects at police and used physical force against them. In dramatic scenes outside the legislature, police responded with tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons.
The Interior Ministry said about 50 police officers were injured during the clashes, but did not specify the number of injured protesters.
The proposed legislation, which is backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party and was approved in a first reading on March 7, forces civil society organizations that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to be classified as "foreign agents."
Some have likened the bill to legislation passed in Russia, where all organizations or individuals receiving financial support from abroad can be declared "foreign agents," a label that stigmatizes them and forces them to submit to audits.
Later revisions of the law targeted foreign-funded media.
Protesters at the March 8 demonstrations were heard chanting "No to the Russian law" and singing the Georgian, Ukrainian, and EU anthems. One banner held during the renewed protests, which took place on International Women’s Day, said: "Women against total control."
The second straight day of protests were called for by Nika Melia, one of the leaders of the main opposition United National Movement (ENM), and rights groups also planned to hold further actions outside of parliament later in the day.
Social media footage also showed smaller protests held in Georgia’s second-largest city, Batumi.
The leader of the right-wing, libertarian Girchi party, Zurab Japaridze, was among those detained on March 7 and was severely beaten by police, according to his lawyer, Vakho Barabashvili.
President Salome Zurabishvili has said she will veto the bill, although parliament can override her veto.
In a joint statement on March 8, the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania called on the Georgian government "to respect the right of people to a peaceful protest."
"The first reading of the law on foreign agents passed by the Georgian parliament raises serious questions about the prospects of democracy in Georgia. We call on the parliament of Georgia to responsibly assess the real interests of the country and refrain from decisions that may undermine aspirations of Georgia's people to live in a democratic country which is advancing toward the EU and NATO," the statement said.
The United States and the European Union also have criticized the legislation.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
NOTE: This article has been amended to clarify Nika Melia's status in the United National Movement.
Belarus's Tsikhanouskaya Wins Irish Tipperary Peace Award
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya was announced as a recipient of the 2022 Tipperary International Peace Award in recognition of her activities for democracy in Belarus, the Tipperary Peace Convention in Ireland said on March 8. Tsikhanouskaya spent time in Tipperary as a child, where she was brought with other children from radiation-hit areas in Belarus following the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Ukraine in 1986. The prestigious award's past recipients include the late South African president, Nelson Mandela, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, and Pakistani girls' rights activist Malala Yousafzai. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Balkars In Russia's North Caucasus Commemorate Victims Of Stalin-Era Deportation
Balkars in Russia's North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria are marking the 79th anniversary of their mass deportation to Central Asia by Soviet leader Josef Stalin. The head of Kabardino-Balkaria, Kazbek Kokov, issued a statement expressing compassion for the relatives of the victims "of arbitrariness and lawlessness." About 38,000 Balkars were deported on March 8, 1944, to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan by Stalin's regime, which accused them of collaborating with Nazi Germany. Those who survived were able to return to the North Caucasus in 1957.
French-Irish Citizen Sentenced To 6 1/2 Years In Iran As Health Worsens
Iran has sentenced French-Irish citizen Bernard Phelan to 6 1/2 years in prison for "providing information to another country," his sister said in a statement, adding that her 64-year-old brother was at risk of dying in custody. Ties between France and Iran have deteriorated in recent months, with Tehran detaining seven French nationals in what Paris has said are arbitrary arrests that are equivalent to state hostage taking. Phelan, a tourism consultant, was detained in early October as anti-government protests spread across the country. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Hundreds March On Women's Day In Kyrgyz Capital And Largest Kazakh City Demanding Equal Rights
BISHKEK -- Hundreds of activists in Kyrgyzstan -- which the United Nations has chided for having issues with gender-based violence -- have rallied to demand equal rights for women as they mark International Women's Day.
The demonstrators, who gathered near the Sports Palace in the center of the capital, Bishkek, on March 8 and marched to the monument of Urkia Salieva, a figure of female emancipation in the Central Asian country, held posters with slogans such as "Free woman means prosperous Kyrgyzstan," "Boss, hands off my body," and "We don't need your flowers, we need rights!"
The activists demanded the government set up a national plan on measures to stop domestic violence and bride snatching, toughen punishment for violence against women, establish special state-sponsored crisis centers in each district of the country, and tighten legislation securing education and medical services for all girls and women.
Police accompanied the march but did not interfere.
The march was organized by the Bishkek Female Initiatives group. Mostly peaceful marches demanding rights for women have been held in the Kyrgyz capital on March 8 for several years.
The country has witnessed several deadly, high-profile cases of bride snatching and domestic violence in recent years. The Interior Ministry says more than 10,000 cases of domestic violence against women are registered officially each year.
Last year, the United Nations called on Kyrgyzstan to intensify its curbing of violence against women and girls, saying that despite recent efforts made by the state to promote gender equality, perpetrators of violence against women and girls continued to enjoy impunity.
In neighboring Kazakhstan, hundreds of men and women rallied in Mahatma Gandhi Park in the country's largest city, Almaty, on March 8 demanding women's right to be respected and an end to violence against them.
In another rally in Almaty, dozens of women demanded a lowering of the retirement age for women to 58 years from 63 and a nationwide mass amnesty for women serving prison terms for various crimes, including excessive self-defense.
With reporting by KazTAG
UN Believes Video Of Ukrainian Soldier's Killing 'May Be Authentic'
The UN Human Rights Office said on March 8 that it believes that a viral video showing what it called the apparent execution of a captured soldier after saying "Glory to Ukraine" may be authentic. "We are aware of this video posted on social media that shows a Ukrainian soldier hors de combat apparently being executed by Russian armed forces. Based on a preliminary examination, we believe that the video may be authentic," a spokeswoman told AFP.
Putin's Cellist Friend Moved Millions Through Swiss Bank Accounts, Prosecutors Say
A concert cellist linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin moved millions of francs through Swiss bank accounts without any proper checks, Swiss prosecutors alleged at the opening of a trial of four bankers accused of helping him. Prosecutors say that Sergei Roldugin, a close friend of Putin according to the indictment, deposited millions of francs in accounts between 2014 and 2016. The four bankers appeared at Zurich District Court at the start of their trial on March 8, accused of lacking diligence in financial transactions. The bankers -- three Russians who worked in Zurich and one Swiss -- deny the allegations. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine Again Denies Role In Nord Stream Sabotage, EU Urges Caution
Ukraine has again said it was not involved in the sabotaging of the Nord Stream gas pipeline amid media reports that intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials indicates that a pro-Ukrainian group was behind last year's attacks.
The New York Times reported on March 7 that according to U.S. intelligence, a "pro-Ukrainian group" was behind the September attacks on the pipelines that spewed gas into the Baltic Sea.
Sweden and Denmark, in whose exclusive economic zones the explosions occurred, have concluded that the pipelines carrying natural gas from Russia to Germany were blown up deliberately but questions remain as to the culprits and who may have ordered the attacks, which severely damaged Russia's ability to ship gas to the West to generate revenues during its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"This is not our activity," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told reporters in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, ahead of a meeting with EU defense ministers on March 8.
A day earlier, presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak also denied any official involvement in the incident, adding the government had no information about "pro-Ukrainian groups" who could have been involved.
Four explosions caused leaks in three of the four links that make up the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in September, sending tons of pressurized methane gas into the Baltic Sea at a time of heightened concerns in Europe over a potential energy crisis due to supply disruptions from Russia amid its ongoing war with Ukraine.
A Swedish prosecutor has said traces of explosives were found at the site, confirming that sabotage had taken place.
The New York Times reported that U.S. intelligence officials said evidence suggested "opponents" of Russian President Vladimir Putin were behind the blasts.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, attending a meeting of the bloc's defense ministers in Stockholm on March 8, warned against jumping to conclusions on the matter.
"I am not afraid of the truth. Any truth. But we are talking about...speculations," he said.
"As long as investigations are ongoing, we cannot draw definitive conclusions. I have to wait for having a clear understanding for what has (been) happening,"
The German Federal Prosecutor's Office said in a statement that a ship was searched between January 18-20 "in connection with a suspicious ship rental" which may have been used to transport explosive devices that exploded at the pipelines in the Baltic Sea.
"The identity of the perpetrators and their motives are the subject of ongoing investigations," the statement said, noting that "reliable statements" on the question of state involvement could not yet be made.
"As part of the further investigation, all clues to clarify the facts will be investigated. There is no suspicion against employees of the German company that rented the ship," it said.
With reporting by Mike Eckel in Prague, The New York Times, Reuters, and AFP
Taliban Is World's Most Repressive Regime For Women, UN Says
The Taliban has implemented the world's most repressive regime for women, the United Nations mission to the country said in a statement to mark International Women's Day on March 8, calling on Afghanistan's rulers to scrap the severe restrictions it imposed on its female population since returning to power.
The UN statement came as dozens of women staged a rare protest in Kabul, demanding more rights.
The radical Islamist group, which came back to power in the war-wracked country in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces pulled out, had initially promised to allow for women’s and minority rights.
However, the Taliban has taken a hard line, further crushing women's rights and restricting freedoms, including imposing a ban on girls' education beyond the sixth grade.
Women were forced to cover themselves, banned from public spaces, and forbidden to work for domestic and foreign NGOs, while traveling or working outside their home is largely restricted.
The International Labor Organization said on March 7 that Afghan women's employment had fallen by 25 percent since the Taliban's return to power.
WATCH: Latifa Naziri is the only female dentist in Firozkoh, the capital of Afghanistan's central Ghor Province.
"Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world regarding women's rights," said Roza Otunbaeva, special representative of the UN secretary-general and head of the UN Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA), adding that the group's actions to stifle women's rights had been "methodical, deliberate, and systematic."
Aid agencies and humanitarian groups estimate that more than half of Afghanistan's 38 million people suffer from hunger, with children being most at risk of malnutrition.
"On International Women's Day, the United Nations in Afghanistan is renewing its call on the country's de facto authorities to halt and reverse harsh restrictions on the fundamental rights of women and girls," UNAMA said in its statement.
"The rights of women and girls must be restored immediately in order to build an inclusive, peaceful and hopeful Afghanistan," it said, adding that the effect of the harsh treatment of women is felt by all Afghans and "will resonate throughout generations."
Zhulia Parsi, one of the protesters in Kabul, told RFE/RL, "In Afghanistan, all women are under severe restrictions, the gates of all universities, schools, recreation centers, and even sports are closed to women. This is why we protested today, to show the world that the rights of all Afghan women are being violated."
With reporting by AFP and AP
Berlin Warns Against Hasty Accusations After Nord Stream Reports
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned against premature accusations on March 8 after a media report said intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials indicated that a pro-Ukrainian group was behind last year's attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. "It may just as well have been a false-flag operation staged to blame Ukraine, an option brought up in the media reports as well," Pistorius told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk in an interview. "The likelihood for one or the other is equally high," he added. Pistorius was speaking in Stockholm, where EU defense ministers are meeting. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine Says Bakhmut Still Under Its Control As Russians Vow To Take City; EU Agrees On Ammunition For Kyiv
Ukrainian forces continued to hold their ground in Bakhmut, the military said on March 8, despite claims by Russian mercenaries that they were holding the eastern part of the city in the Donetsk region, as the European Union was readying plans to supply much needed ammunition to Ukraine.
Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 100 enemy attacks over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily battlefield report, with Bakhmut and its surroundings the focal point of Russia's offensive in the east.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"Unsuccessful [Russian] offensive actions continue in the districts of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Kamyanka, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka in the Donetsk region," the military said.
The Russian Army, despite significant losses, continues its assault on Bakhmut, it said.
On March 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that the military-political leadership of the country decided to continue the defense of Bakhmut .
Ukrainian leaders continue to insist that their troops are holding on in Bakhmut even as the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner said early on March 8 that his forces, who have been leading the assault on the city, had managed to take its eastern part.
There was no independent confirmation of Prigozhin's claim.
Both sides are believed to have suffered heavy losses in the battle for the city, which had a prewar population of 70,000, but has now largely been deserted as civilians flee the fighting.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on March 8 that Russian forces, despite incurring serious losses, may still be on the verge of taking Bakhmut.
"They have suffered big losses, but at the same time we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days," Stoltenberg said ahead of a European Union defense ministers' meeting in Stockholm to discuss supplying Ukraine with more ammunition.
The EU defense ministers agreed at the meeting to speed up supplies of artillery rounds and to purchase more shells to aid the Ukrainian war effort. Under a plan proposed by foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, EU member states would receive 1 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in incentives to send ammunition from their own stockpiles to Ukraine, and 1 billion euros more would be allocated to fund the joint purchase of more artillery shells.
"There has been a general agreement on this procedure but there are questions pending. Everything has to be discussed in detail," Borrell said following the meeting. He said the agreement could be finalized on March 20, when EU foreign and defense ministers are scheduled to meet.
The ministers were joined by their Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov to discuss ways to meet Kyiv's immediate needs and the European defense industry for the longer term to ensure an uninterrupted flow of ammunition for Kyiv.
Ahead of the meeting, Reznikov had said that 1 billion euros' worth of ammunition was a long way short of what was needed.
"We need more," said Reznikov, adding that Ukraine needs 1 million rounds of artillery shells, costing around 4 billion euros.
The Ukrainian military needed 90,000-100,000 artillery shells monthly to “be ready to deter enemies” and start a counteroffensive, he said.
Ukraine is currently facing a critical shortage of 155-millimeter howitzer shells, the staple of the ammunition used in the battle for Bakhmut and other eastern objectives.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Zelenskiy on March 8 in Kyiv to discuss the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal to ensure that Ukraine can keep shipping grain to global markets, was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 and was extended in November, but it is due to expire on March 18 unless an extension is agreed.
After the talks, Zelenskiy and Guterres called on March 8 for the extension of the deal with Moscow. Zelenskiy said the initiative was necessary for the world.
The visit is the third by Guterres after trips to Ukraine in April and August last year following Russia's invasion on February 24, 2022.
Guterres spent March 7 in Poland, where leaders there announced that Warsaw would send 10 Leopard 2 tanks this week to Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
- By Current Time
In Latest Prisoner Exchange, 130 Ukrainian, 90 Russian Troops Released
Kyiv said on March 7 it had secured the release of 130 Ukrainian troops, including four women, in its latest prisoner swap with Russia. "I am proud of the whole team that worked intensively on this exchange for a long time," presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on social media. The Russian Defense Ministry said 90 of its troops captured by the Ukrainian armed forces were released in the swap. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Special Envoys Express 'Grave Concerns' Over Afghan Humanitarian, Economic Situation
Special envoys for Afghanistan from several Western governments and the European Union said in a joint statement on March 7 that they had "grave concerns" about the deterioration of the humanitarian and economic situation in the Taliban-led country. Envoys from Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Switzerland, Britain, and the United States released the statement. The group most recently met in Paris on February 20.
NATO Chief Sees 'Progress' On Sweden, Finland Membership Bids
NATO Security-General Jens Stoltenberg on March 7 said he saw some "progress" in Sweden and Finland's stalled bids to join, ahead of talks with Turkey set to restart this week. Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members still to ratify the bids of the Nordic states, which must be accepted by all 30 existing members of the military alliance. Ankara had suspended negotiations with Sweden and Finland in outrage after protests in January that included the burning of the Koran outside its embassy in Stockholm.
- By dpa
German Foreign Minister Calls On Iran To Halt Attacks On Iraqi Territory
On a visit to Baghdad, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Iran to cease its missile attacks on Iraqi territory. "The Iranian regime shows with its missile attacks that it not only represses its own population with recklessness and brutality, but is apparently prepared to jeopardize lives and stability in the entire region to maintain power," Baerbock said after meeting Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on March 7. "This is completely unacceptable and dangerous for the region as a whole," Baerbock said.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Zelenskiy Says Donbas Fighting 'Painful, Challenging' As Bakhmut Defenders Struggle To Hold On2
Situation 'Critical' For Ukrainian Defenders In Bakhmut As Civilians Reportedly Flee On Foot3
Ukraine Demands Investigation After Video Appears To Show Russians Killing POW4
If Bakhmut Falls: What The Battle For A City Of Little Military Significance Means For The Ukraine War5
The Moment A Russian Tank Fired Straight At A Ukrainian Cameraman6
Satellite Images Reveal How Russia's Invasion Has Devastated The Environment In Ukraine7
Kyiv Identifies Ukrainian POW Purportedly Executed In Video Circulating On Social Media8
Thousands Clash With Police In Georgia After Parliament OKs First Reading Of 'Foreign Agent' Law9
Ukrainian Crews Trained On British Challenger 2 Tanks Welcome Upgrade10
Germany Asks Switzerland To Sell Mothballed Leopard 2 Tanks
Subscribe