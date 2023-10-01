EU Preparing Long-Term Security Commitment For Ukraine, Borrell Says In Kyiv

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell met in Kyiv on October 1 with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, saying afterward that Ukraine needed more military aid and promising ongoing EU support.

"Ukraine needs more capabilities & needs them faster," Borrell said on X, formerly known as Twitter. He said he had discussed "continuous EU military assistance" during his first in-person meeting with Umerov.

"We are preparing long-term security commitments for Ukraine," Borrell said.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

The aggression against Ukraine "is accompanied by massive hybrid attacks, with propaganda, malign information manipulation & cyber attacks," he added, saying the EU continues supporting Ukraine in defending itself against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s disinformation.

Umerov, who took over as defense minister in September, said on X he was grateful for the EU's "continuous support" and that the meeting was "a starting point for great cooperation."

He said their discussions covered artillery, ammunition, air defense, electronic warfare, and long-term assistance programs, training, and defense industry localization in Ukraine.

Umerov also thanked U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, saying he had a phone conversation with him on October 1 in which they discussed further military assistance from the U.S.



"Secretary Austin assured me that U.S. support to Ukraine will continue [and] Ukrainian warriors will continue to have a strong back-up on the battlefield," Umerov said.

The call came a day after lawmakers stripped new funding for Ukraine from a spending bill as they passed the measure to keep the U.S. government operating through mid-November.

There is wide bipartisan support for continued funding for Ukraine, but a growing number of House Republican lawmakers oppose such efforts, and the issue of a new $24 billion White House request was a key point of Republican opposition in the negotiations over funding the government.

President Joe Biden said the United States will not abandon Ukraine. "I want to assure our American allies, the American people and the people in Ukraine that you can count on our support. We will not walk away," Biden said on October 1.

Biden said there was an "overwhelming sense of urgency" to get Congress to pass a new package of assistance to Ukraine.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Congress has approved about $113 billion in weaponry, equipment, humanitarian aid, and economic assistance for Ukraine.

In a statement accompanying his signature on the legislation, Biden said he "expected" House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Republican-California) to "keep his commitment to the people of Ukraine and secure passage of the support needed to help Ukraine at this critical moment."

McCarthy said in an interview with U.S. broadcaster CBS that he would "make sure that the weapons are provided for Ukraine," but this would be only in conjunction with legislation dealing with the U.S. southern border.

The Senate's Democratic and Republican leaders, meanwhile, also signaled that the question of a new package of Ukraine aid would be revisited in the coming weeks.

"We support Ukraine's efforts to defend its sovereignty against Putin's brazen aggression, and we join a strong bipartisan majority of our colleagues in this essential work," they said in a statement.

With reporting by Reuters and CBS