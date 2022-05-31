EU Leaders Reach Compromise Deal On Embargo Of Russian Oil

Russian troops pushed closer to the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Syevyerodonetsk on May 31, in a street-by-street battle with Kyiv's forces that has left most of the city in ruins.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the situation in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, which has been under bombardment for weeks, was "extremely difficult" as Russia has put its military’s “maximum combat power” there.

Leonid Pasechnik, a Moscow-backed separatist leader in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, told TASS that a third of Syevyerodonetsk was "already under our control" but the Russians' advance was less rapid than hoped.

British intelligence confirmed on May 31 that heavy shelling continued in Syevyerodonetsk, and that street fighting was "likely" taking place on the outskirts of the city.

"Progress has been slow but gains are being held," Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its regular intelligence bulletin, adding that Moscow's political goal appears to remain controlling and occupying in full the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

But British intelligence cautioned that, while achieving greater success locally compared to the early days of the war, Moscow's gains came at the cost of massing forces and fires in a relatively small area. "This forces Russia to accept risk elsewhere in occupied territory," the bulletin said.

As Moscow's advance on Syevyerodonetsk increased in intensity, Russian forces also shelled parts of Ukraine's northeast.

"The situation in Donbas remains extremely difficult. The Russian Army is trying to gather overwhelming forces in certain areas to put more and more pressure on our defenders. There, in the Donbas, the maximum combat power of the Russian Army is now gathered," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address late on May 30.

But Ukrainian forces drove the Russians out of the village of Toshkivka to the south, Kyiv said, potentially frustrating Moscow's push to encircle the area.

The Ukrainian Army also said its forces had pushed back Russian troops to defensive positions in the villages of Andriyivka, Lozove, and Bilohorka on the southern bank of the Inhulets River, which forms the border of Kherson Province, where Moscow is trying to consolidate control.

Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement, "the enemy suffered losses and withdrew from the village of Mykolayivka, [in the] Kherson region, which led to panic among servicemen of other units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation."

The information could not pe independently verified, but if Russian forces have withdrawn from Mykolayivka, it would mark a gain of several kilometers for Ukrainian units.

The Russian advance in Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk on either side of the strategically important Siverskiy Donetsk River is part of an all-out push that has been portrayed as part of a race against time for the Kremlin.

The cities are key to Russian efforts to complete the capture of the Donbas before more Western arms arrive to bolster Ukraine’s defense.

On May 31, a Moscow-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said a ship had left the Ukrainian port of Mariupol for the first time since Russia took the strategic Sea of Azov city following a fierce monthslong battle with the Ukrainian defenders.

Denis Pushilin said the ship, carrying metal, was headed east to Russia.

"Today 2,500 tonnes of sheet metal rolls left Mariupol port, the ship is heading to Rostov[-on-Don]," Pushilin wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine said the shipment of metal to Russia from Mariupol amounted to looting.

Zelenskiy spoke with EU leaders on May 30, telling them they must show strength as they worked toward adopting a new set of sanctions.

"Europe needs to show strength because Russia only sees strength as an argument," Zelenskiy said on May 30 in a video speech to an EU summit intended to reinforce the bloc's support for Ukraine.

EU divisions over Russian oil imports slowed the adoption of a new sanctions package, but late on May 30 European Union leaders agreed to ban most oil imports. They also agreed to the removal of Russia's Sberbank from the SWIFT messaging system, a ban on three more Russian state-owned broadcasters, and sanctions against individuals responsible for war crimes.

The EU has rolled out five packages of sanctions against Russia since its troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, but an agreement on oil sanctions proved elusive because so many countries depend on Russian crude.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP