NATO Says F-16 Training For Ukrainians Does Not Make It A Party To The Conflict
Training Ukrainian pilots in flying U.S.-built F-16 fighter jets does not make NATO a party to the conflict, the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said on May 23. "Ukraine has the right of self-defense...We help Ukraine to uphold that right," he told reporters. "That doesn't make NATO and NATO allies a party to the conflict." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Uzbek Airline Blocks Kazakh Rights Activist From Boarding Bishkek-Tashkent Flight
Uzbekistan Airways barred Kazakh human rights activist Ghalym Agheleuov from boarding a plane from the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, to Uzbekistan’s capital, Tashkent, on May 23 without giving any reason. Agheleuov told RFE/RL that he planned to travel to Uzbekistan to attend the appeal hearings of dozens of Karakalpak activists sentenced to various prison terms in recent months over unprecedented protests in Uzbekistan's Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan in July last year. At least 21 people died during the brutal dispersal of the protests sparked by Tashkent's plans to deprive the region of its autonomous status. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kazakh Activist Not Released After Serving 20-Day Jail Term, Police Search His Home
The chairman of Kazakhstan’s unregistered Algha Kazakhstan (Forward Kazakhstan) party, Marat Zhylanbaev, was not released on May 23 despite serving out a 20-day jail term he was handed for holding a picket in March to demand the release of political prisoners and for Western nations to impose sanctions on top Kazakh officials for "helping" Russia evade sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Several police officers and men in civil clothes searched Zhylanbaev's home in Astana on May 23. They confiscated a memory stick, a telephone, and several T-shirts emblazoned with Algha symbols, Zhylanbaev's relatives say. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Six Security Personnel Killed In Suspected Militant Attack On Hungarian-Owned Energy Facility In Pakistan
Four policemen and two private security guards were killed in an attack by dozens of gunmen on a Hungarian-owned gas and oil extraction facility in northwestern Pakistan, officials said on May 23. The attack on the MOL company plant in the Hangu district near the Afghan border was not claimed by any group, but local officials said it bore the hallmark of the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Asif Bahadur, the chief of the Hangu police, told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal that the attackers had attempted to kidnap MOL employees, but were eventually repelled after an hours-long gunfight. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Kazakh Anti-Corruption Activist Gets Eight Years In Prison On Charge He Calls Politically Motivated
Aslan Otepov, the leader of the People Against Corruption group in Kazakhstan’s northwestern city of Oral, has been sentenced to eight years in prison on charges of fraud and bribe-taking that he and his supporters have rejected as politically motivated. Otepov reiterated that the case against him amounts to retaliation by local authorities for his anti-corruption activities, adding that he will appeal the verdict. Otepov also said that he will continue a hunger strike he launched two days earlier over his case. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Hungary's Orban Says Better Relations With Sweden Needed Before NATO Membership
Relations between Hungary and Sweden must improve before the Nordic state's bid for NATO membership is approved, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the Qatar Economic Forum. Sweden and its neighbor Finland asked to join the military alliance last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But Sweden's application has been held up by Turkey and Hungary, with Budapest citing grievances over Swedish criticism of Orban's record on democracy and the rule of law. There is no date yet when the Hungarian parliament will vote on the Swedish admission bid, which must be ratified by all 30 members. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Former Navalny Team Coordinator Leaves Russian Prison After Serving Time For Sharing Music Clip
Andrei Borovikov, an associate of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, was released from prison in the northwestern city of Arkhangelsk on May 23 after serving a 27-month prison term he was handed in 2021 for sharing a video by the German rock band Rammstein online. The court recognized the move as distributing pornography. Borovikov is an eco-activist and a former coordinator of one of Navalny's regional offices. Many of Navalny’s associates and supporters have left Russia, been sentenced in absentia, or jailed amid a crackdown on those linked with the Kremlin's most-vocal critic. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North Realities, click here.
Russian Court Sentences Ukrainian National To 16 Years In Prison On Charge Alleging Espionage
A court in the Russian city of Tula, 195 kilometers south of Moscow, has sentenced a Ukrainian national to 16 years in prison on a charge alleging espionage. The Federal Security Service (FSB) said on May 23 that the 42-year-old Andriy Petkevych, who was arrested in August 2021, was attempting at the Ukrainian intelligence service’s request. to get classified information related to industrial facilities producing military equipment. It is not known how Petkevych pleaded. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Journalist Resigns From Kyrgyz National Broadcaster After Interview With Fugitive Ex-President
Kyrgyz journalist Kadyr Koshaliev resigned from the National Broadcasting Corporation (UTRK) on May 23 amid a controversy related to his interview with the fugitive ex-President Kurmanbek Bakiev, which was published on YouTube last week. UTRK said Koshaliev resigned of his own volition as the corporation's ethics commission investigates the interview, which sparked a public outcry. Bakiev, 73, fled Kyrgyzstan for Belarus with his family following anti-government protests in 2010. A Bishkek court sentenced him in absentia to life in prison after convicting him of involvement in the killing of almost 100 protesters during the unrest. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Ukrainian Forces Making 'Progress' On Bakhmut's Flanks, Says Military
Ukrainian forces have made some progress on the northern and southern flanks of the eastern city of Bakhmut, General Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said on May 23. "The battle continues. Our defense forces are making progress on the flanks," he wrote on Telegram. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar separately wrote on Telegram that the fighting in the city has decreased, but is continuing in the suburbs. Malyar said Ukrainian progress in Bakhmut is "insignificant," but Russia is sustaining "great losses." Syrskiy on May 21 admitted that Ukrainian forces controlled only a small part of Bakhmut. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Pakistan's Imran Khan Presses Legal Fight, Gets Protection From Arrest In Multiple Terrorism Cases
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan pressed his legal battle on May 23 before a court in the capital, Islamabad, which granted him protection from arrest until early next month in several cases where he faces terrorism charges for inciting violence. The development comes as the authorities have been cracking down on supporters of Khan, now Pakistan's top opposition leader. Thousands staged violent protests, and attacked public property and military installations following Khan's arrest earlier this month. The violence subsided only days later, after Khan was released. Ten people were killed in clashes with the police.
Zelenskiy Visits Troops At The Front As Russia Launches 'Terrorism' Probe Over Border Incidents
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has visited troops on the front line in the eastern Donetsk region amid reports that fighting around Russia's Belgorod region has continued a day after armed fighters from inside Ukraine launched a cross-border incursion that has prompted Moscow to launch a "terrorism" investigation.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Upon returning from an extended trip abroad, Zelenskiy traveled to the front on May 23 and congratulated the military on Ukrainian Marine Corps Day.
Both sides are claiming successes in the eastern city of Bakhmut, with Russia saying it now had the city under its control after a monthslong battle that is estimated to have claimed thousands of casualties.
The Ukrainian military says fighting continues in and around Bakhmut, with Ukrainian forces repelling 30 Russian assaults over the past day in the city.
Ukrainian forces made some progress on the northern and southern flanks of Bakhmut, General Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said on May 23.
"The battle continues. Our defense forces are making progress on the flanks," Syrskiy wrote on Telegram.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar wrote separately on Telegram that fighting in the city has decreased overall, though it continues in the suburbs.
Malyar said Ukrainian progress in Bakhmut is "insignificant," but Russia is sustaining "great losses."
Russia launched 20 missile strikes overnight on localities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kharkiv regions, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report on May 23 as air raid alerts were declared for hours.
Russia also carried out 48 air strikes using Iranian-made Shahed attack drones and launched 90 rocket salvoes on troop positions and populated areas, the Ukrainian military said.
In Russia, the governor of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on May 23 that fighting continued there and drone attacks took place on an administrative building in the village of Borisovka and two private houses in Graivoron district.
The information, which could not be immediately confirmed, comes a day after violent clashes in the area which authorities blamed on a group of Ukrainian "saboteurs."
The Telegram channel Mediazona reported an explosion in the center of Belgorod city, and said the road to the regional headquarters of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) was blocked by security forces and access was closed.
Russia's Investigative Committee said it had launched a "terrorism" investigation on May 23 into a "sabotage" group that allegedly crossed from Ukraine.
"A criminal case has been opened over an attack on settlements in the Belgorod region," the committee said in a statement.
The incursion into Russian territory may be the biggest since the Kremlin launched its war against Ukraine 15 months ago and underscores Moscow’s overall lack of manpower.
A group calling itself the Free Russia legion, which claims to be made up of Russians cooperating with Ukrainian forces, took responsibility for the attack.
The Ukrainian government has denied any role in the events.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Sanctioned Russian Interior Minister Visits Saudi Arabia Just After Trip By Ukraine's Zelenskiy
A top Russian official who faces sanctions in the West over Moscow’s war on Ukraine visited Saudi Arabia on May 23 and held talks with his counterpart in the kingdom, state media reported. Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev’s visit to Riyadh came just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed an Arab League summit held in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port city of Jeddah. The visits underline how the kingdom and Gulf Arab states, traditionally the security clients of the United States, have been maintaining their relations with Moscow amid the Ukraine war. To read the original story by AP, click here.
India Makes Tests Mandatory For Cough Syrup Export After Deaths In Uzbekistan, Gambia
India will allow the export of cough syrups only after samples are tested in a government laboratory, a government notice said on May 23, after Indian-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Uzbekistan and Gambia. Any cough syrup must have a certificate of analysis issued by a government laboratory before it is exported, effective June 1, the government said in a notice shared by the Health Ministry on May 23. Indian-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia and 19 in Uzbekistan last year. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian PM Claims Strengthening Of Russia-China Ties Is Positive For Both Economies
The strengthening of Russia-China ties will positively impact the economies of both countries and the bilateral trade turnover may reach $200 billion this year, Russian agencies cited Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as saying on May 23. Mishustin, who is visiting China, also said that Russia will continue exporting hydrocarbons to China on a "long-term basis" and that Moscow is ready to significantly increase agricultural exports to its eastern neighbor. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Says Russia's Wagner Group Is Seeking To Transit Military Equipment Through Mali
The U.S. State Department said on May 22 that the Russian mercenary group Wagner is trying to obscure its efforts to buy military equipment from foreign nations for use in Ukraine. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the United States has learned that Wagner is seeking to transit the foreign equipment to Russia via Mali, where Wagner forces are already present. Miller said that the United States does not yet have information that Wagner has finalized any deal to purchase foreign military equipment but added that “we are monitoring the situation closely.” To read the original story by Reuters, please click here.
Russian Soldier Who Quit Military Following Ukraine Deployment Gets Three Years Behind Bars
A Russian contract soldier who resigned from the military after serving one month in Ukraine has been sentenced to three years in prison following an appeal.
The Central District Military Court in Yekaterinburg on May 22 reduced Marcel Kandarov's sentence imposed by a lower court from five years to three years, according to the court's website.
Kandarov had been serving as a contract soldier in Ufa, the capital of the Russian region of Bashkortostan, when President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
His unit was sent to Ukraine to fight but after a month at the front, Kandarov was sent back to Russia to recuperate. While on medical leave, he wrote a resignation letter stating that he did not want to kill people.
While his request was being reviewed, Kandarov returned home to Ufa where he was detained in January.
Hundreds of Russian contract soldiers reportedly quit during the first few months of the war as Ukrainian armed forces put up fierce resistance.
As Russia officially termed the war a "special military operation," contract soldiers could not legally be prosecuted for quitting, lawyers said at the time.
However, that changed after Russia announced a mobilization in September. Contract solders could only quit service for health reasons or age.
Kandarov is one of many contract soldiers have been sentenced to prison terms since the start of the war.
According to OVD-Info, an independent human rights defense and media group, there are at least 550 people who have either been sentenced or are under investigation for opposing the war in Ukraine.
- By RFE/RL
Pashinian Says Armenia Is Ready To Recognize Nagorno-Karabakh As Part Of Azerbaijan Under Certain Conditions
Armenia said it is ready to recognize the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of neighboring Azerbaijan under certain conditions, a compromise that could help end a decades-old conflict and revive an impoverished region.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian told a press conference on May 22 that any recognition by Yerevan of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan would be dependent on guaranteeing the rights and security of ethnic Armenians living in the mountainous region.
Azerbaijan and Armenia have been engaged in a dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh since the late 1980s, when ethnic Armenians comprising a majority in the territory demanded it be transferred from Soviet Azerbaijan to Soviet Armenia.
A civil war erupted following the collapse of the Soviet Union with Nagorno-Karabakh declaring its independence from Azerbaijan. However, its independence is not recognized by most of the international community.
Baku regained control over part of the territory following a six-week war in 2020. The two sides signed a truce that is currently monitored by Russian peacekeeping forces.
However, the truce has not brought peace to the region with occasional battles flaring up between the two sides. The latest clash occurred earlier this month.
Pashinian’s May 22 statement comes a week after he met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels at the European Union’s invitation to discuss a durable peace agreement.
The EU called the meeting, the latest in a series between the two leaders, a positive step forward. However, any lasting peace could still take significant time to hammer out and overcome domestic opposition in Armenia.
A durable peace would allow investment to flow into the South Caucasus, a poor but strategically located region and a key transport hub.
Mahsa Amini's Family Accuses Iran's Security Forces Of Vandalizing Her Grave
The family of Mahsa Amini have blamed Iran's security forces for vandalizing the grave of the young woman whose death while in police custody in September 2022 ignited nationwide protests that have turned into one of the biggest threats to the Islamic republic's leadership since it took power in 1979.
The Amini family's attorney, Saleh Nikbakht, told journalists that early on May 21, "individuals, known for such distasteful actions in the past, attacked and destroyed the tomb of Mahsa Amini."
He then showed pictures of the damaged gravesite that he received from Amini's parents. He said Amini's father revealed that authorities had obstructed the installation of a protective canopy over the grave by threatening a welder that, if he carried out the work, his business would be closed. He did not show any evidence, however, that specifically linked any security officials to the damage.
Mojgan Eftekhari, Amini's mother, had alerted the public to the desecration of her daughter's grave and said she also was upset about the closure of the entrance and exit to the cemetery by officials.
"Please refrain from disturbing the people; their loved ones are here," she wrote in a statement addressing government officials who she said were hindering access to the site.
Ashkan Amini, Mahsa Amini's brother, shared a picture of his sister's grave on Instagram, writing that "even the glass of your tombstone bothers them," referring to Iranian officials whom the family and supporters blame for Amini's death on September 16 in Tehran.
Amini's brother said this was the second time his sister's burial site was destroyed, defiantly stating: "No matter how many times they break it, we will fix it. Let's see who gets tired first."
Mahsa Amini, 22, from the western Iranian city of Saqez, died during her arrest by morality police on a family trip to the Iranian capital. The incident triggered a wave of protests that rapidly swept the nation.
In October 2022, Nikbakht, along with his colleague, Ali Rezaei, took charge of the Amini family's security and filed a lawsuit on behalf of Mahsa's parents against those implicated in her death. To date, the Islamic republic's officials and the judiciary have yet to address the complaint.
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group says the unrest has led to the deaths of at least 587 individuals, including dozens of children and teenagers.
Additionally, many have lost their sight due to the use of pellet guns by security forces, and at least seven arrested protesters have been executed by the Islamic republic's judiciary.
Iranian government forces have been accused of attacking and destroying the resting places of killed and executed protesters, cultural figures, poets, writers, artists, critical political forces, and even Baha'i citizens, and in some instances, Christians.
In 2020, Amnesty International reported that officials, by concealing burial sites, inhibiting mourning ceremonies, and preventing families from installing tombstones or decorating their relatives' graves with flowers, pictures, badges, or memorial messages, are violating these families' rights and Article 15 of the International Covenant On Economic, Social And Cultural Rights.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bulgarian Parties Reach Deal On Coalition Government After Five Elections In Two Years
Bulgaria's center-right GERB party, which narrowly won last month's parliamentary elections, has reached a compromise with the second-placed We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria coalition to form a government, top officials from both political organizations said.
GERB's nominee for prime minister, former EU Commissioner Maryia Gabriel, and Continue the Change--Democratic Bulgaria's leader Nikolay Denkov have agreed to rotate as head of the government every nine months, they both announced at a joint news conference on May 22.
GERB won a narrow victory in the April 2 vote -- the country's fifth inconclusive parliamentary poll in two years -- with 26.5 percent of the vote, or 69 seats. The pro-European We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria was next with 24.5 percent, giving it 64 mandates. The combined 133 seats will give the two parties a slim majority in the 240-seat parliament.
According to the agreement, the coalition government will have a pro-European Union agenda, with obtaining membership in the Schengen passport-free area and the euro monetary union as top priorities along with fighting Russian influence in Bulgaria's security sector.
Bulgaria has been governed mainly by caretaker governments appointed by President Rumen Radev since public anger over years of corruption boiled over into massive protests in 2020. In February, Radev dissolved parliament and announced the April 2 vote.
Last year in June, the pro-Western government of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov fell after a no-confidence vote in parliament after only six months in power.
Petkov and his fragile coalition took over in December 2021 following eight months of political impasse and two interim administrations after protests against high-level corruption ended the decade-long rule of former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov -- the head of GERB.
The political crisis has prompted EU and NATO member Bulgaria to postpone adopting the euro by one year to 2025. In December, Austrian and Dutch opposition blocked Bulgaria and neighboring Romania from being admitted to the Schengen area.
NOTE: This article has been amended to clarify that Mariya Gabriel and Nikolay Denkov jointly announced the deal to form a coaliton government.
Dissident Ghadyani Says Iran May Be Ripe For Revolution Amid Executions
Abolfazl Ghadyani, a prominent Islamic revolutionary-turned-dissident, says that Iran may be ripe for a revolution to overthrow the Islamic leadership as anger turns to rage over the execution of protesters, oppressive policies, and poor living standards.
The 78-year-old Ghadyani, a senior member of the reformist party the Mojahedin of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Organization, said in a published statement on May 22 that the most peaceful path for political change in Iran would require Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to "willingly resign, ask for national forgiveness, and make way for a democratic system of governance."
He added, however, that the likelihood of this was nearly impossible given the nature of totalitarian leadership and previous historical trends.
"Let [Khamenei] out of the way of the nation so that the people can hold a free referendum to restore the system," said Ghadyani, who is known for his close ties to prominent opposition figure Mir Hossein Mosavi.
"Let them implement their wish, which I believe is a secular democratic republic system based on human rights, and start rebuilding the country."
Ghadyani said the recent executions of three young protesters -- Saleh Mirhashemi, Saeed Yaqoubi, and Majid Kazemi -- were further evidence of Khamenei's 'tyrannical rule' and that such crimes serve only to harden public resolve to bring about change.
In the face of steady protests around the country since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death in custody for a dress-code offense last September, Iranian authorities have warned of harsh penalties for participants in the unrest.
Several protesters have been condemned to death and at least seven of those convicted after what rights groups have called "sham trials," have been executed, including the three young men last week.
A harsh critic of Khamenei, Ghadyani has been summoned repeatedly and imprisoned by Iranian authorities. He has published multiple letters and notes critical of Khamenei in recent years.
Ghadyani also made headlines recently when he announced he was refusing to honor a summons to the Tehran Revolutionary Court because it lacked legal legitimacy.
He has also accused Khamenei of being behind a wave of suspicious illnesses striking mainly girls at schools. Some have accused the government of releasing poisonous gas in schools as retribution for the role young women and students have played in the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protest movement.
Tens of thousands of Iranians -- led by women and students -- have joined protests since Amini's death in September 2022 calling for authorities to respect their human rights and women's rights.
Many have blamed Khamenei for Amini's death and the deaths of protesters at the hands of security forces, who have cracked down brutally on public expressions of frustration.
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Turkish Police Detain Turkmen Opposition Vlogger At Ashgabat's Request, Colleagues Say
Police in Istanbul have detained self-exiled opposition vlogger Farhat Meimankulyiev (aka Durdyiev) at the Turkmen Consulate’s request, Meimankulyiev's colleagues told RFE/RL. According to the activists, the 30-year-old vlogger was detained on May 19 and transferred to a deportation center in the municipality of Tuzla. Meimankulyiev's colleagues say the vlogger may face arbitrary arrest and torture if deported to Ashgabat. Turkmenistan is one of the most repressive countries in the world. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Turkmen Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Lawmakers Seek Answers From University Rectors Over Plan For Lectures By Ex-President Akaev
Kyrgyz lawmakers have demanded an explanation from the rectors of Bishkek-based universities over a controversial plan to allow ex-President Askar Akaev to hold lectures, a move that sparked student protests over the weekend. A parliamentary committee on May 22 urged the Education Ministry to exercise stricter control over university curricula because of the issue. Akaev, who was toppled by protesters in 2005 and fled the country, arrived in Bishkek on May 18 amid reports saying he will lecture at several universities, which many students opposed. Kyrgyz authorities said in January all corruption charges against Akaev were dropped due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Case Of Russian Teen Accused Of Burning Koran To Be Investigated In Chechnya
The case of a Russian teenager accused of publicly burning a Koran in the southwestern region of Volgograd will be investigated in the Russian region of Chechnya, where most residents are Muslim. The Investigative Committee said on May 21 that the decision was made to launch the probe in a different region due to "multiple requests by residents of the Chechen Republic." Nineteen-year-old Nikita Zhuravel was charged with "insulting believers' feelings." The Investigative Committee said the Ukraine-born Zhuravel "confessed that he publicly burned a Koran for Ukrainian secret services who paid him for the action." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Tajikistan Repatriates Dozens Of Women, Children From Syria
Tajik authorities have repatriated 109 women and children, including five citizens of Kazakhstan, from Syria, where they had moved along with their husbands who joined the Islamic State (IS) extremist group in recent years. A plane brought the women and children to Dushanbe on May 21. It was the second group of women and children brought to Tajikistan from Syria. Last year, 146 Tajik women and children were repatriated to Tajikistan from Syrian camps. Human Rights Watch has said more than 41,000 people are being held in crowded camps and prisons in northeastern Syria over their alleged links to IS. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
