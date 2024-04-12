Outnumbered And Outgunned, Ukraine Struggles To Slow Russian Advance
With a possible Russian offensive looming, Ukraine is fighting to hold the front line amid shortages in weapons and manpower. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country could lose the war if it does not receive more U.S. military aid. With exclusive coverage from frontline hot spots, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Current Time journalists speak with outgunned Ukrainian soldiers as Moscow continues its efforts to overwhelm the country's defenses.