US Says Peace Framework 'Updated, Refined' To 'Fully Protect' Ukraine, But Details Scarce

The White House said talks in Geneva with Kyiv marked "meaningful progress" toward ending the war in Ukraine and led to an "updated and refined" framework that would "fully uphold" the war-torn country's sovereignty and deliver a just peace.

The November 23 statement out of Washington did not provide specifics or detail what changes had been made to a 28-point peace plan put forward by President Donald Trump and criticized by Kyiv's supporters as being too Russia-friendly.

"The talks were constructive, focused, and respectful, underscoring the shared commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace," the White House said in what it called a joint statement with Ukraine.

"The discussions showed meaningful progress toward aligning positions and identifying clear next steps."

"They reaffirmed that any future agreement must fully uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty and deliver a sustainable and just peace. As a result of the discussions, the parties drafted an updated and refined peace framework," it added, without elaborating.

The statement added that both sides agreed to "remain in close contact with their European partners" -- many of whom had expressed alarm over the original US peace proposal.

Trump himself did not immediately comment.

Along with Ukraine's European allies, many US lawmakers -- including some Republicans -- had also assailed the original proposal, with some calling it a Kremlin "wish list."

The White House statement said the "Ukrainian delegation affirmed that all of their principal concerns -- security guarantees, long-term economic development, infrastructure protection, freedom of navigation, and political sovereignty -- were thoroughly addressed during the meeting."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio led the US delegation on November 23 for talks with Ukrainian officials in Geneva as Washington stepped up pressure on Kyiv to quickly accept the US plan. Trump had expressed frustration with Ukraine and its European allies for stating opposition to his proposal.

Following the meeting, Rubio cited "tremendous progress" and said Trump was "pleased" when he briefed him on the discussions. Rubio departed Switzerland and was headed back to Washington following the talks, the State Department said.

The head of Ukraine's delegation -- Zelenskyy chief of staff Andriy Yermak -- told reporters that negotiators made "very good progress" in Geneva and were "moving forward to the just and lasting peace Ukrainian people deserve."

A Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting?

Multiple Western news agencies cited unnamed sources as saying US and Ukrainian officials were discussing a potential visit by Zelenskyy to Washington -- as early as the upcoming week -- to discuss matters with Trump.

Reuters quoted one source as saying the talks would focus on the most sensitive issues in a 28-point peace plan put forward by Trump -- such as the possibility of Ukrainian territorial concessions to Russia.

The original plan was not officially disclosed, although key elements had been leaked.

The terms required sweeping concessions by Kyiv and appeared to mirror many of the Kremlin's demands -- including surrender of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions -- known as the Donbas -- and Crimea, along with setting limits on the size of its military.

Kyiv would also be required to set a constitutional prohibition on joining NATO, while restrictions would be put on the Western military alliance itself regarding the stationing of its troops. Financial sanctions on Moscow would also be eased under the plan.

In return, Ukraine would receive some form of “security guarantees,” most notably from the United States, be allowed to join the European Union, and receive some financial benefits. Russia would also be required to withdraw from some Ukrainian areas it currently occupies.

Amid the pushback from US lawmakers and foreign allies, Trump on November 22 had left open the possibility of changes being made to the plan.

Asked by reporters if his proposal was his "final offer to Ukraine," Trump said, "No."

Amid the talks in Geneva, Zelenskyy said that "there are signals President Trump’s team is hearing us."

"A lot is changing -- we are working very carefully on the steps needed to end the war," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, published prior to the White House statement.

Details Of European Plan

German news agency dpa said an alternative European plan would not require Ukraine to cede any territory that it still controls and would set a higher cap on the size of its armed forces -- to 800,000 soldiers, instead of the 600,000 limit in the US proposal. Ukraine would also receive strong security guarantees.

Also, Ukraine's membership in NATO would not explicitly be ruled out, and Russia would not be granted a general amnesty for war crimes, dpa reported, without citing its sources.

The Kremlin did not immediately comment on the talks, although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would have a phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on November 24 to discuss peace efforts in Ukraine.

Multiple Casualties In Kharkiv

Meanwhile, as the talks were under way in Geneva, the killing continued in the full-scale war that is edging near the four-year mark.

Ukrainian officials said Russia had launched a "massive" drone attack on Kharkiv on November 23, killing at least four people and injuring 17 others in a residential area.

Russia has conducted almost nightly missile and drone launches on Ukrainian residential, commercial, and infrastructure sites. The Kremlin denies targeting civilian areas despite widespread attacks on such areas.

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have left millions of people without heating or power for many hours each day. A ground offensive in eastern Ukraine has also increased pressure on Kyiv as it looks to negotiate peace terms.

Ukraine has responded by sending drones against energy and other sites inside Russia that Kyiv says are used to launch attacks against Ukrainian cities. Russia has also suffered power outages, and its economy has been devastated because of war expenditures and Western sanctions.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Reuters, and dpa