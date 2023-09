Thousands of pilgrims from Israel and other countries arrived on September 14 in Uman, Ukraine, to mark the Jewish New Year. The city, south of Kyiv, is revered by the Hasidic movement in Judaism as the birthplace of its co-founder, Rabbi Nachman. Ukrainian authorities advised against the travel amid ongoing random Russian attacks, but then strengthened local security measures in Uman due to unceasing interest in the pilgrimage.