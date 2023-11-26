Ukrainians Commemorate Stalin-Era Man-Made Famine

People in Kyiv have brought candles and flowers to а statue symbolizing the Holodomor -- a man-made famine triggered by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's policies which killed millions of Ukrainians in 1932-33. The 'Bitter Memory of Childhood' statue stands outside a Holodomor museum in the Ukrainian capital. Ukrainians across the country and abroad gathered on November 25 to mark the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, recognized by dozens of countries as an act of genocide.