News
Acting Director Of Holodomor Museum In Kyiv Plans To File Lawsuit Over Online Bullying
The acting director of the Holodomor Museum in Kyiv, Lesia Hasydzhak, told RFE/RL on July 27 that she plans to file a lawsuit to protect her dignity and honor over recent online statements about her physical appearance. Hasydzhak added that she is now also working on an official statement regarding the situation with her lawyers. A day earlier, lawyer Klym Bratkivskiy and several other Internet users wrote on Facebook that Hasydzhak "has an inappropriate appearance" to lead the museum. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets condemned Bratkivskiy's post, calling it "unacceptable and inappropriate." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
More News
Ukrainian Lawmaker Loses Mandate After Vacationing In The Maldives
Ukraine's parliament on July 27 voted to strip Yuriy Aristov, a lawmaker from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Servant Of the People party, of his mandate because he has been out of the country for almost two months, even though officials and males of conscription age are banned from leaving during Russia's ongoing invasion. Aristov filed resignation papers on July 25 after media reports about his recent stay in a five-star hotel in the Maldives were confirmed by the administration of the Waldorf Astoria Maldives hotel. The 48-year-old Aristov was a deputy chief of the parliamentary committee for national security, defense, and intelligence. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Former Uzbek City Mayor Handed 11-Year Prison Term On Corruption Charges
The former mayor of Uzbekistan's southern border city of Termiz has been sentenced to 11 years in prison on corruption charges. The Termiz City Court sentenced Isroil Khudoiberdiev on July 27 after finding him guilty of embezzlement, abuse of power, bribery, and money laundering. Khudoiberdiev was sacked from the post after he was arrested in September 2022. He had served as the mayor of Termiz since 2017. Khudoiberdiev's arrest came at a time when President Shavkat Mirziyoev had fired mayors and governors of 14 cities and districts. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Prigozhin Apparently Spotted In St. Petersburg On The Sidelines Of Russia-Africa Summit
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary chief who led a short-lived insurrection in Russia last month, is reportedly in St. Petersburg where a Russia-Africa summit is taking place. Prigozhin associate Dmitry Syty, the head of the Russia House culture center in the Central African Republic (CAR), published on Telegram a photo of Prigozhin with a CAR representative on July 27 that he says was taken at the meeting. Fontanka reported the photo was taken at the Trezine Hotel, owned by Prigozhin's family. Prigozhin's whereabouts have been shrouded in mystery since the mutiny, though he is believed to be moving between Russia and Belarus. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iranian Activists Call For Release Of Long-Serving Political Prisoner Amid New Charges
A group of activists has called for the immediate release of Maryam Akbari Monfared, a mother who has not seen her children since she was imprisoned in 2010 for her support of an exiled opposition group and is one of the longest-serving political prisoners in Iran, after new charges were brought against her.
In a statement signed by prominent figures including Jila Baniyaghoob, Hassan Yousefi Eshkevari, Abdullah Naseri Taheri, Shiva Nazar Ahari, Ghoncheh Ghavami, and Mahdieh Golro, the group condemned the new charges and Monfared's original conviction as clear evidence of the unlawful conduct of Iran's security agencies and judicial system.
Monfared, who is serving out the final months of her 15-year sentence, has been hit with six new charges, which could potentially delay her release.
Monfared has not been granted even a day of release from prison since December 2009. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Islamic Revolutionary Court on charges of "acting against national security" and was exiled to Semnan prison from March 2020.
The signatories of the statement called the treatment of Monfared "unjust."
Monfared was arrested in December 2009 and forcibly disappeared for five months.
She was sentenced by the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Tehran in May 2010, which condemned her for "acting against national security" and "enmity against God."
Hassan Jafari, Monfared's husband, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that a judge convicted his wife in a four-minute trial because of her family, who were members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO). Three of her siblings were executed by the state in 1988 while a fourth died while being tortured in 1985.
Monfared is reportedly suffering from health problems.
In 2015, after the release of an audio recording where Ayatollah Hussein-Ali Montazeri, then the country's deputy leader, talked about the mass killing of prisoners, Monfared filed a lawsuit with the Tehran Prosecutor's Office.
Jila Baniyaghoob, a journalist who was in the women's ward of Evin prison with Monfared, said in an interview with Radio Farda that after Monfared's complaint and lawsuit, prison officials "specifically told her that they will not release her on leave, and they have stuck to this."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By dpa
Chinese Bank Rolls Over $2.4 Billion Loan To Boost Pakistan's Economy
China's Exim Bank has rolled over a $2.4 billion loan to Pakistan, an official said on July 27, in a boost to the country’s economy, days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a bailout package. The bank "rolled over for 2 years" the principal amounts of the loans, "which are due in next 2 fiscal years," Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on social media, adding that "Pakistan will make interest payments only in both years." The economy of the South Asian nuclear power was pulled back from the brink amid fears of a default this month when the IMF approved a short-term $3 billion bailout package. Political allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also announced $3 billion to boost Pakistan’s dwindling reserves.
Ukrainian Court Sentences In Absentia 18 Russian Lawmakers To 15 Years In Prison
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on July 26 that a court in Ukraine had sentenced in absentia 18 lawmakers in the Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, to 15 years in prison each on a charge of encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The lawmakers in mid-February 2022 called on President Vladimir Putin to recognize separatist-controlled parts of Ukraine's eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states and ratified corresponding documents after Putin signed them. Moscow used the documents to justify its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24, 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Helicopter Crash In Siberia Kills At Least Six
An Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Siberian region of Altai Krai on July 27, killing at least six people and injuring seven others. Emergency officials said the helicopter fell and started burning after its blades hit an electrical wiring pole while landing near the village of Tyungur. Three of the injured people are in serious condition, they said. The West Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office said it has launched a probe into the deadly crash. The Investigative Committee also said it started a criminal case on the "violation of safety regulations while operating an aircraft." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russia Places Another ICC Judge On Its Wanted List
The Russian Interior Ministry said on July 27 that International Criminal Court (ICC) Judge Tomoko Akane has been placed on the government's wanted list. The ICC issued arrest warrants in March for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, for being responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia -- a war crime under international legislation. Russia retaliated by opening criminal cases against ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan and judges who ordered Putin's arrest, including Akane and the Italian Rosario Salvatore Aitala. Moscow had already placed Khan and Aitala on its wanted list over the past two months. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Belarusian Journalist Larysa Shchyrakova Goes On Trial On Extremism Charges
The Homel regional court in southeastern Belarus has started the trial of journalist Larysa Shchyrakova on charges of facilitating extremist activities and discrediting Belarus as a crackdown on dissent by the country's authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues.
Judge Mikalay Dolya started the trial that is being held behind closed doors on July 27.
Shchyrakova was arrested in early December last year. Belarusian human rights watchdogs have recognized her as a political prisoner.
Investigators say Shchyrakova placed materials online that "discredited" the country and collected information for the Minsk-based Vyasna human rights group, as well as the Poland-based Belsat television channel.
Belarus labeled Belsat "extremist" amid an intensifying crackdown on media and civil society in 2021 and banned it in the country.
If found guilty, Shchyrakova may face up to seven years in prison.
A day earlier, a court in the western city of Hrodna sentenced journalist Paval Mazheyka and former lawyer Yulia Yurhilevich to six years in prison each on charge of facilitation of extremist activities.
Mazheyka and Yurhilevich were found guilty of passing information to Belsat about the decision of the Attorneys Collegiate in Hrodna to expel Yurhilevich and cancel her license to practice law last year.
Mazheyka was also found guilty of giving Belsat information about the persecution of artist Ales Pushkin.
The two pleaded not guilty.
Many journalists, rights activists, and representatives of democratic institutions have been jailed in Belarus since an August 2020 presidential election that opposition politicians, ordinary Belarusians, and Western governments said were rigged.
Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Authorities In Minsk Sell Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya's Apartment In Auction
Authorities in Minsk have sold a two-bedroom apartment belonging to opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya and her husband, jailed blogger and former would-be presidential candidate, Syarhey Tsikhanouski.
The 66-square-meter apartment in the Belarusian capital was sold on July 26 to an unspecified winner of an auction for 203, 687 rubles (around $80,740). The apartment, which was officially impounded by the state in September, was sold after two previous auctions were canceled.
Tsikhanouski was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2021 along with several other men -- RFE/RL journalist Ihar Losik, former presidential candidate Mikalay Statkevich and opposition activists Uladzimer Tsyhanovich, Artsyom Sakau, and Dzmitry Papou -- all of whom were also handed lengthy prison terms.
The charges against them included fomenting mass unrest, inciting social hatred, impeding the activities of the Central Election Commission, and organizing activities that disrupt social order. The defendants and their supporters rejected the charges as politically motivated.
In February, a court handed an additional 18 months in prison to Tsikhanouski after finding him guilty of "blatantly violating a penitentiary’s inner regulations."
A popular video blogger, Tsikhanouski announced his presidential candidacy in 2020, challenging Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who was running for re-election. Tsikhanouski was disqualified and arrested before the vote.
Following Tsikhanouski's arrest, his wife announced her own presidential candidacy, mobilizing the opposition. Lukashenka's landslide victory has not been recognized by the opposition and Western countries, who say he had the results rigged in his favor. They believe the rightful winner of the election was Tsikhanouskaya.
A wave of protests followed Lukashenka's victory claim, and tens of thousands of people were detained while several were killed. Independent media, human rights organizations and opposition groups, have been targeted as well.
Tsikhanouskaya has been living in Lithuania since leaving Belarus, due to concerns about her safety and that of the couple's two children.
Italy's Senate Votes To Recognize Holodomor Famine In Ukraine As Genocide
The Italian parliament's upper chamber, the Senate, voted on July 26 to recognize the Holodomor -- the starvation of millions in Ukraine in the 1930s under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin -- as genocide. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed gratitude to Italy, saying, "This important step restores historical justice, honors millions of victims, and warns future generations against the crime of genocide." In all, 28 countries have recognized as genocide the 1932-33 famine that occurred as Stalin's police forced peasants in Ukraine to join collective farms by requisitioning their grain and other foodstuffs. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russia Keeps Pounding Ukraine As Kyiv's Forces Reportedly Step Up Offensive In South
Ukrainian military officials and regional authorities said on July 27 that Russian forces launched fresh indiscriminate missile barrages and drone strikes that killed and wounded several civilians as Ukraine's military reportedly steps up its counteroffensive in the south.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In the central region of Vinnytsya, at least five people were wounded by debris falling from downed Russian Kalibr cruise missiles, regional Governor Serhiy Borzov said on July 27. He added that the strikes caused damage to economic and civilian infrastructure.
Odesa regional Governor Oleh Kiper said earlier on July 27 that Kalibr missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea killed a security guard and damaged a cargo terminal. Odesa, Ukraine's main Black Sea port, has been repeatedly targeted by Russian attacks since Moscow's exiting a UN-brokered grain export deal earlier this month.
Separately, the General Staff of the Armed Forces said in its morning report that Russia once again used Iranian-made Shahed drones, adding that information about the consequences of the drone strikes is currently being clarified.
"Unfortunately, there are victims among the civilian population, and residential buildings were destroyed," the military said.
Two civilians were also killed by Russian shelling over the past 24 hours in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv, regional authorities reported on July 27.
The Ukrainian military has given limited information about the state of its counteroffensive in the Russia-occupied south, with Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar only saying troops are advancing toward the city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhya region.
But an unnamed Western official told the Associated Press on July 26 that a Ukrainian surge in troops and firepower has been centered on Zaporizhzhya.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 27 admitted that the fighting in the Zaporizhzhya region of southeastern Ukraine has “intensified significantly,” but claimed that Ukraine's thrust had been unsuccessful.
Putin, speaking in St. Petersburg on the sidelines of a Russia-Africa summit, lauded what he said was the “heroism” of Russian troops and claimed that Ukrainian forces suffered heavy material and human losses.
His claims could not be independently verified.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 27 traveled to the city of Dnipro, which has been repeatedly subjected to air attacks.
"We began the working day in Dnipro," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram messaging app. "Close attention to providing troops with ammunition.... The effectiveness of using existing air-defense systems and strengthening the air shield," Zelenskiy wrote, referring to the topics of discussion with the military and regional officials.
Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said Russia has damaged or destroyed 26 port installations and grain storage facilities since refusing to extend the deal that would have allowed the continued export of Ukrainian food to the world.
Kubrakov, speaking late on July 26, said the goal of the Russian attacks "to deprive the world of Ukrainian food, thus creating a global food crisis."
NATO allies and Ukraine on July 26 condemned Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Black Sea grain deal and what they said were Russia's deliberate attempts to stop Ukraine’s agricultural exports.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on July 27 that a "handful of donations to some countries" won't correct the dramatic impact of the end of a deal. Putin promised during a Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg this week to free Russian grain "to replace Ukrainian grain."
In a statement issued after a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Brussels, NATO said the allies also condemned Russia’s recent missile attacks on Odesa, Mykolayiv, and other port cities, including Moscow’s "cynical" drone attack on the Ukrainian grain storage facility in the Danube port city of Reni, which is close to Ukraine's border with NATO-member Romania.
“Russia continues to show utter disrespect for international law and for the people worldwide who depend on Ukrainian grain," NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said in the statement. "We stand in solidarity with our Black Sea Allies, we will continue to protect one another, and we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.”
In addition, NATO allies said they would step up surveillance in the Black Sea region, including with maritime patrol aircraft and drones.
Zelenskiy welcomed the council's "сlear and unequivocal condemnation" of Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal.
The NATO-Ukraine Council serves as a platform for exchanges during crisis situations and aims to foster closer cooperation until Ukraine can fulfil conditions for NATO membership.
The deal expired on July 17 after Russia quit in a move the United Nations said would "strike a blow to people in need everywhere."
Moscow said its reason for quitting the deal was that its demands to improve exports of its grain and fertilizer were not met.
Russia also said ships traveling to Ukraine's Black Sea ports would be seen as possibly carrying military cargoes.
Russia fired a barrage of missiles at Ukraine during the NATO-Ukraine council meeting. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said the Ukrainian military shot down Russian missiles in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions late on July 26.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Fighter Jet Strikes Another American Drone Over Syria In Sixth Incident This Month
A Russian fighter jet fired flares and struck a U.S. drone over Syrian airspace on July 26, the White House confirmed. It was the sixth reported incident this month in a string of harassing maneuvers that have ratcheted up tensions. The United States has said Russian warplanes have flown dangerously close to American manned and unmanned aircraft, putting crews and the planes at risk and raising questions as to what the United States may need to do in response. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Azerbaijan Blocks Armenian Convoy To Nagorno-Karabakh, Accuses Yerevan Of 'Provocation'
Azerbaijan has refused to allow through the Lachin Corridor a convoy of trucks that Armenia said were delivering emergency food aid to the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Lachin Corridor, the only road linking Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh, has been blocked by Baku for more than seven months.
The Armenian government said on July 25 that it will try to send 360 tons of flour, cooking oil, sugar, and other basic foodstuffs to Nagorno-Karabakh to alleviate severe food shortages there caused by the blockade.
Armenian officials expressed hope that Russian peacekeepers would escort the relief supplies.
Nineteen Armenian trucks reached the entrance to the Lachin Corridor late in the afternoon on July 26 but remained stranded there in the following hours, with Baku refusing to let them though an Azerbaijani checkpoint set up there in April.
In a statement, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemned the aid convoy as a "provocation" and said it was an attack on Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.
A senior aide to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Yerevan should renounce "territorial claims" to his country.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian defended the attempted delivery of the humanitarian aid.
"We cannot turn a blind eye to the situation that Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh are currently facing," Pashinian wrote on Twitter.
"The 360 tons of vitally important foodstuff sent to Nagorno-Karabakh [are] exclusively for humanitarian purposes."
Tensions have been high over the situation on the Lachin Corridor.
Azerbaijan earlier this month suspended traffic through a checkpoint on the corridor pending an investigation after it said "various types of contraband" had been discovered in the Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
The suspension of traffic heightened concerns over a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Both Armenia and separatist authorities in the enclave have said that Azerbaijan has blockaded the territory since December, resulting in shortages of food, medicines, and energy.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated mountainous enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The most recent war lasted six weeks in late 2020 and left 7,000 soldiers on both sides.
As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained control over a part of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. The war ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
Shi'ite Scholars Ask Mourners To Tone Down Muharram Observance After Taliban Imposed Restrictions
The Council of Shi’ite Scholars of Afghanistan on July 26 published a declaration calling on mourners to scale back their activities during ceremonies to mark the start of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.
The council's declaration called on mourners to refrain from programs and street processions during the observance of Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram. Mourners instead were asked to go individually to two the Abul Fazl and Sakhi shrines in Kabul.
The declaration said the decisions were based on security reasons.
The declaration also instructed young mourners to donate blood to Imam Hussain's Blood Bank in Kabul instead of taking part in self-flagellation rituals that cause them to bleed.
From the first to the 10th day of the month of Muharram, Afghan Shi’ite Muslims commemorate the death anniversary of Imam Hussain, the prophet of Islam’s grandson, and his followers in the battle of Karbala in 6th century. Shi’ite Muslims commemorate these days with large gatherings and perform religious ceremonies.
Before the Taliban seized power in August 2021, the observance of Muharram occurred with few restrictions. Shi’a under the Western-backed Afghan government were free to go out in cities in cars and on motorcycles, playing religious songs and carrying black flags to signify grief. They also distributed sweets and food.
The council’s declaration came after the Taliban imposed restrictions on Muharram, also citing security concerns. The move was widely opposed by Afghan Shi'a.
Shi’ite religious scholar Ayatollah Syed Mohsen Hojat on July 25 asked his followers to celebrate the Muharram ceremony without regard to the restrictions of the Taliban-led government.
“When the government wants to limit us, standing against it is not only my job, it is not only your job, but it is what we all should do,” Hojat said. “We should stand by each other. We live in this country and support the government until they don't oppose our religion. But if they ask us to lower the flag and not follow traditions, we shouldn't listen to them.”
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid did not respond to Radio Azadi’s request for comment on Hojat’s statement.
Mujahid previously announced harsher restrictions on processions during Muharram, saying that observers should refrain from organizing gatherings and should hold ceremonies in particular mosques and Shi’ite shrines.
There have been several attacks on Shi’a in Afghanistan resulting in deaths and injuries in the past years in the month of Muharram. The militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
A number of Shi’ite clerics in Kabul on July 22 asked the Taliban government to protect the Muharram ceremony without any restrictions. The head of Council of Shi’ite Scholars, Sayed Hussain Alimi Balkhi, reiterated this demand in an interview with Radio Azadi on Monday July 24.
Some Shi’ite mourners say they are currently conducting ceremonies while taking into account the limitations put in place by the Taliban-led government.
Qari Ali Faizi, a resident of Kabul, on July 26 told Radio Azadi that considering the restrictions imposed by the government and security problems, the site of a ceremony had been transferred.
In some videos published on social media, the date of which was not known, a Taliban soldier can be seen hitting a mourner with sticks. The Taliban has not responded to the videos.
Ukraine's SBU Claims Responsibility For October Crimea Bridge Blast
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) claimed responsibility for the first time on July 26 for an explosion that badly damaged the bridge linking the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula with Russia in October 2022. The explosion, which Russian authorities said was caused by a truck bomb, left three people dead. Speaking on Ukrainian national television, SBU head Vasyl Malyuk said his agency was behind the attack. "It is one of our actions," he said, referring to the explosion on October 8. To read the original story by AP, click here.
- By Reuters
Czechs Sue Russia Over Lease Payments On Embassy Land
The Czech Foreign Ministry said it filed a lawsuit against Russia for compensation of 53 million crowns ($2.44 million) over lease payments on land in Prague and other cities used by the country's embassy. In May, the Czech government rescinded orders from the 1970s and 1980s, made by the country's then communist rulers, that granted Russia the use of dozens of plots of lands for free. Russia would henceforth have to pay leases on the plots, the Foreign Ministry said after the orders were cancelled. Russia said retroactive demands for rent looked "like a ransom demand at the state level." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Supreme Court Annuls Protester's Death Sentence, Case To Be Reviewed
Iran's Supreme Court has annulled the death sentence of Mohammad Ghabadloo, a protester who was arrested amid a crackdown on nationwide unrest last year.
Ghabadloo, 22, was sentenced to death on charges of "waging war against God" and "spreading corruption on earth" after an incident where he allegedly ran over a high-ranking police officer during protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Ghabadloo's lawyer, Amir Reisian, said on Twitter that the case will be referred to a court, which will examine issues related to Ghabadloo's mental health.
"Waging war against God" and "corruption on Earth" are charges often leveled by Iran's judiciary in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government.
But with months of unrest over Amini's death in September 2022 for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly rattling the country, courts have taken to using the charge against protesters who have flooded the streets in mass demonstrations.
Ghabadloo suffers from a nervous disorder and appeared before a court headed by Judge Abolqasem Salavati of the Revolutionary Court in November.
The court proceedings were televised by state-run media, a tactic commonly employed by the government to help try to quell the protests. Critics have frequently labelled these so-called public courts as "staged" and marred by "forced confessions."
In a recent message from prison, Ghabadloo described his mental state by saying: "I feel the roughness of the noose around my neck every moment. I am always ready for them to call my name to solitary confinement."
Ghabadloo also reached out to the family of Farid Karampor, the special forces officer he was accused of killing, writing: "I never intended to kill anyone.... I never even saw his face."
The Twitter account Dadban, a platform providing free legal counsel to protesters and victims, shared a message stating, "Ghabadloo's case is full of contradictions."
It said the forensic medical report indicated that the police officer was killed as a result of being hit in the head with a hard object, "presumably in a skirmish and not a car accident."
It also confirmed a skirmish took place on the day of the officer's funeral, as per accounts given by police commanders.
Iranians have demonstrated across the country since Amini's death, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In the face of mass protests around the country since Amini's death, the authorities have warned of harsher penalties for participants in the unrest.
Seven convicted protesters have already been executed and others are on death row after being handed death sentences.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Activist Sentenced Again For 2009 Presidential Campaign Speeches
Ahmad Zeidabadi, a prominent Iranian political activist, has been sentenced to a year of punitive imprisonment and 50 lashes in a case he says is linked to speeches he gave during the 2009 presidential election.
Zeidabadi, who has previously served time as a political prisoner, disclosed on his Telegram channel that the charges in the case heard in a court in the central city of Arak were "propaganda against the system" and "spreading lies with the intention of disturbing public opinion."
He linked the court's decision to speeches he delivered during the 2009 presidential election campaign in support of then-presidential candidate Mehdi Karrubi. It is the second time he has been incarcerated for the same offense.
In 2009, Zeidabadi, who is also a journalist, was sentenced to six years in prison, five years of internal exile, and a lifetime ban from social and political activities for "propaganda against the system" and "conspiracy to disrupt national security."
After completing his six-year prison term, he was exiled to Gonabad in the northeastern province of Khorasan in 2015.
Zeidabadi explained that the verdict was issued in absentia in 2010 due to his status declared as "unknown," even though he was in prison. Unaware of the case, he did not request a retrial, leading to the confirmation of the sentence 14 years later.
He noted he had already served his punishment for the charge and therefore, this part of the sentence should be annulled due to the principle of "res judicata" or "the matter has already been judged."
In recent months, Iranian authorities have escalated their crackdown on journalists.
In another case, Nilufar Hamedi, a journalist who has been incarcerated for the past 10 months, had another hearing on July 25.
Hamedi, a reporter for the Shargh newspaper, previously published an image of the grieving grandparents of Mahsa Amini, a young woman whose death after being detained by morality police in September 2022 sparked months of nationwide protests.
Another court session was also scheduled on July 26 for Elaheh Mohammadi, a journalist for the Ham-Mihan newspaper. She was arrested following her reporting on Amini's funeral procession.
Both journalists face charges including "collaborating with the adversarial U.S. government" and "conducting propaganda activities against the regime."
They both denied the accusations during their initial court appearances.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Images Show More Military Equipment Gathered At 'Wagner Camp' In Belarus
Military equipment and vehicles believed to belong to the private Wagner mercenary group continue to move to a site in the village of Tsel in eastern Belarus that is believed to be a site where troops from Yevgeny Prigozhin's company have settled after its aborted mutiny in Russia last month.
Images from the Planet Labs service published on July 25 show at least 750 pieces of equipment and trucks of different types near the tent camp in what used to be a former garrison for members of a Belarusian missile brigade.
Since July 19, the amount of equipment and cars has been building steadily and now includes 62 tent-covered trucks, 534 minibuses, vans, SUVs, pickups, and regular cars, 33 buses of various types, 99 trucks, including some with platforms and construction equipment on them, and 26 trucks and armored vehicles used to transport military personnel.
The Belarusian Hajun Telegram channel that monitors the movement of military equipment in Belarus said on July 25 it had registered at least 11 columns of military vehicles and equipment most likely belonging to Wagner that had entered Belarus and moved to Tsel since July 11.
Last week, Prigozhin, Wagner's founder and leader, appeared to be in Belarus in a video welcoming his fighters and saying they would help to turn the country's army into the second-best in the world.
The fate of Prigozhin and his Wagner troops has been unclear since a short-lived mutiny on June 23-24, the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin's 23 years in power.
The authoritarian ruler of Belarus and Putin's close ally, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, was involved in talks ending the mutiny by agreeing with Prigozhin and Putin to host the Wagner troops, and their leader, in Belarus.
Days after the agreement, a tent camp began to appear in Tsel.
Wagner troops played a key role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, helping take much of the town of Bakhmut after nearly 10 months of intense fighting. Prigozhin has said he lost 20,000 men during the Bakhmut operation.
Kremlin Says Less Than One-Third Of African Leaders Invited To St. Petersburg Summit To Attend
The Kremlin says less than one-third of the presidents invited will attend the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide Yury Ushakov said on July 26 that, out of 54 African delegations invited to the summit, only 17 will be led by presidents. In addition, 10 will be headed by prime ministers, while the rest will be led by less senior officials. Five countries refused to take part in the event. In the first such summit held in 2019 in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, 45 African delegations were led by presidents or prime ministers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian-Ukrainian Citizen In Moscow Gets 22 Years In Prison On Sabotage Charges
A Moscow court on July 26 sentenced Sergei Belavin, a Russian-Ukrainian dual citizen, to 22 years in prison on sabotage charges. Investigators said Belavin used a handmade explosive device in June 2022 to blow up a railway segment in the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine. It is not known how Belavin pleaded. According to the OVD-Info human rights group, after Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, at least 636 individuals were arrested for expressing their anti-war stances, of whom 39 were charged with arson or bomb attacks on railways or military conscription centers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
EU Agrees To Adopt 'Restrictive Measures' On Belarus For Its Involvement In Ukraine War
Ambassadors from the European Union's 27 member states have agreed to adopt "restrictive measures" against Belarus over its assistance to Russia in Moscow's war against Ukraine. "Today, EU ambassadors agreed on adopting restrictive measures in view of the situation in Belarus and the involvement of Belarus in the Russian aggression against Ukraine. The measures include listings of individuals and entities," Spain, the current holder of the bloc's rotating presidency, said in a tweet. It gave no further details.
Russia And Belarus Not Among 203 Countries Invited To Paris Olympics
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has formally invited 203 countries to compete in the 2024 Paris Games, notably excluding Russia and Belarus from the list.
Speaking at a ceremony marking one year until the start of the 2024 Summer Games, IOC President Thomas Bach said on July 26 that the event "will be more inclusive, younger, more urban and more sustainable."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The question of athletes from Russia and Belarus competing in the games has been debated since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Despite not getting an invitation -- Guatemala was the only other country with a national Olympic committee to not receive a place -- the possibility remains for athletes from Belarus and Russia to participate.
The IOC has previously announced that it will take its decision on the participation of individual, neutral athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport, "in line with the recommendations for International Federations and international sports event organizers on the participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport in international competitions, at the appropriate time."
Last week the International Gymnastics Federation (IGF) decided to admit Russian and Belarusian athletes to competitions under a neutral team from January 1, 2024, while earlier this month the General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia voted to allow a maximum of 500 competitors from the countries to compete so that they may seek to qualify for the Paris Games.
Ukraine has insisted that, given Russia's aggression in Ukraine and the assistance that Belarus has provided in the war effort, Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be present at international sports arenas.
Bach said more than 7 million tickets have been sold for the Paris Olympics, which will be the first ever gamess with gender parity as the IOC has allocated exactly the same number of quota places to female and male athletes.
Guatemala was excluded from the list of invitees as it is currently suspended from the Olympic movement due to alleged government interference with the independence of the country's National Olympic Committee.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Wagner Troops In Belarus 'Want To Go West' Into Poland, Lukashenka Quips During Meeting With Putin2
U.S.-Sanctioned Russian Millionaire Found Dead In His Office3
Russian Drone Strike On Ukrainian Port Of Reni 'An Indirect Attack On Romania, Moldova'4
Erdogan Looks West. What Does It Mean For Putin?5
'We Bury A Lot Of People Here': How One Siberian Village Has Been Emptied By The Ukraine Invasion6
Moscow Hit By Drones As Russia Strikes Key Ukrainian Export Route On Danube Near Romania7
'Out Of Thin Air': Turkmen Unconvinced By New Census Results Amid Severe Population Decline8
Putin Signs Law Raising Age Of People In Military Reserve By Five Years9
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Discusses Grain Exports With U.K. PM As EU Gives Aid To Repair Infrastructure10
Blinken Says Moscow 'Failed A Long Time Ago' In War Goals, But Sees 'Very Hard Fight' Ahead
Subscribe