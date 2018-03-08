Women Demand Equal Rights In Kyiv March

KYIV -- Several hundred women marched in Kyiv on March 8, demanding equal rights in a demonstration on International Women's Day.

The women marched in the center of the capital, chanting "Women's rights are human rights!" and "Liberty, Equality, Women’s' Solidarity!"

Marchers held posters protesting domestic violence, sexual violence, sexism and discrimination by gender.

The organizers of the march wrote on Facebook that the event's goal is to demand from the government "equal rights and opportunities" for women, "proper attitude" to them and "ratification of the Istanbul Convention."

The Istanbul Convention is the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence that was signed in 2011.

International Women's Day is a state holiday in Ukraine and some other former Soviet republics, including Russia.

