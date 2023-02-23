On The Eve Of Invasion Anniversary, No Let Up In Fighting In The East, Says Ukraine's Military

Ukrainian forces repelled scores of Russian attacks in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk over the previous day, Kyiv said on February 23, as Moscow's full-scale invasion approached the one-year mark.

Russia launched artillery barrages on Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk, as well as on Kupyansk, in the northeastern Kharkiv region, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report.



"During the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military repelled about 90 attacks by Russian forces in five directions [in the Donetsk region], where they are concentrating their main offensive efforts, the General Staff said.



"At the same time, the enemy launched 10 missile and 19 air strikes as well as 37 rocket-system salvoes. Once again, peaceful towns, villages, and civilians suffered."



The Donetsk city of Bakhmut, which Russian troops have been trying to capture since July, remains the epicenter of the battle for the Donbas, with Moscow's forces launching a fresh offensive to take the city last month.



However, military analysts say that the capture of Bakhmut would have a rather symbolic meaning for Russia, since its strategic importance is limited.



The British Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on February 23 that intense fighting has been continuing in and around Bakhmut for the last two days, but that Ukrainian forces have been able to keep their resupply lines open to the west in spite of the Russians' attempts to encircle the city over the past six weeks.



British intelligence also noted that Russian forces have resumed heavy shelling of the Donetsk town of Vuhledar.



"There is a realistic possibility that Russia is preparing for another offensive effort in this area despite costly failed attacks in early February and late 2022," it concluded.



On February 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces had suffered "extraordinarily significant losses" in the battle for Vuhledar.



In the neighboring region of Luhansk, regional governor Serhiy Hayday said on February 22 that Russian forces had managed to temporarily breach Ukrainian lines the previous day near the town of Kreminna, some 70 kilometers north of Bakhmut, before being beaten back and losing an important quantity of heavy weapons.



"Yesterday, they even broke through our defenses for a certain time, but the Ukrainian military destroyed part of the occupiers' heavy equipment...in the end, we kept our positions," Hayday told Ukrainian television.

