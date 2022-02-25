News
Lavrov Says Kyiv Lost Chance To Discuss Regional Security As Russia's Attack On Ukraine Continues
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy "lost all chances" to discuss regional security with Moscow as Russian troops continued military operations against Ukrainian towns and cities.
In a news conference on February 25, Lavrov said Zelenskiy "lies" about his readiness to hold talks with Moscow in order to avoid further human losses.
He added that Moscow will hold talks with Ukraine only after Kyiv stops its military resistance to the Russian Army.
"We are ready to hold talks as soon as Ukraine's armed forces follow the call of our president and stop their resistance, and give up their arms. Nobody is going to attack them, nobody is going to torment them, let them go back to their families," Lavrov said.
Lavrov also said that 'nobody plans to occupy Ukraine," reiterating President Vladimir Putin's claim that the goal of ongoing military invasion of Ukraine was the "demilitarization and de-Nazification" of Ukraine.
Putin first made baseless accusations against Kyiv on February 21, saying that the Ukrainian government was a "neo-Nazi" regime that was seeking a nuclear weapon, repeating the same false claim in the February 24 speech that justified the invasion.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
UN Warns Russian Invasion Could Force 4 Million Ukrainians To Flee
The United Nations is preparing for up to 4 million refugees from Ukraine if Russia's war against the country continues to escalate.
At least 100,000 people have been uprooted in Ukraine after fleeing their homes following the Russian invasion, while several thousand have already crossed into neighboring countries including Moldova, Romania, and Poland, UN refugee agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told a briefing in Geneva on February 25. The UN agency said it stands ready to provide assistance to Ukrainians seeking to escape.
UN human rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said that it had received reports of at least 127 civilian casualties in Ukraine "caused by shelling and air strikes," including 25 dead and 102 injured. She said the true numbers were assumed to be much higher.
"We are still trying to see which civilian infrastructure in Ukraine has been hit where," Afshan Khan, UNICEF’s regional director for Europe and Central Asia, told the briefing.
Separately, Moldova and Romania said that, since the start of the invasion, they have received almost 16,000 and 10,000 Ukrainian refugees, respectively.
Based on reporting by dpa and Reuters
Weeks After Deadly Kazakh Unrest, Nazarbaev's Daughter Gives Up Parliamentary Seat
NUR-SULTAN -- A once-powerful Kazakh politician Darigha Nazarbaeva, the eldest daughter of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, has announced that she is giving up her parliamentary seat, weeks after Nazarbaev's family loosened its grip on the oil-rich Central Asian nation following deadly unrest in early January.
Nazarbaeva issued a statement on February 25, saying that she now wants to "focus on social, humanitarian, cultural, and charitable activities."
She did not give any other explanation, but emphasized that the violence which followed nationwide anti-government protests in January -- which left at least 227 people dead -- must be "thoroughly investigated."
Nazarbaeva has not been seen in public since the protests that shook the country last month. Her aides have said that she was recovering from the coronavirus.
Many relatives and close associates of Nursultan Nazarbaev -- who ran the tightly controlled nation for almost 30 years before he announced his resignation in March 2019 but continued to control Kazakhstan -- lost their posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups following the unrest.
Also on February 25, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev sacked Interior Minister Erlan Turghymbaev, who has been criticized by many in Kazakhstan for supervising police brutality during the January unrest and the alleged torture of detained individuals in custody.
Earlier this week, a top official at the Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office, Rizabek Ozharov, said investigations had been launched into the deaths of six suspects arrested during the unrest who died in custody as a result of what Ozharov called "illegal methods of interrogation."
Human rights groups have urged Kazakh authorities to thoroughly investigate the use of firearms while dispersing the protests and claims that detainees were tortured in custody. They say that the number of those killed during the violence may be much higher.
They presented proof that many peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were killed by police and military personnel following the issuance of a "shoot-to-kill-without-warning" order by Toqaev.
Human Rights Watch has called on Kazakh authorities to hold independent investigations with international experts of all killings, arbitrary arrests, and torture allegations during and after the violence.
UEFA Champions League Final Moved To Paris From St. Petersburg
The Champions League final in May will be moved to Paris from St. Petersburg because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, European football's governing body, UEFA, announced on February 25.
The widely expected decision was made during a hastily arranged executive committee meeting less than 36 hours after Russian forces entered Ukraine.
“UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis,” UEFA said in a statement.
“Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction, and displacement.”
The Kremlin said the decision was a "shame."
The meeting also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams in UEFA competitions will have to play at neutral venues until further notice.
The 80,000-capacity Stade de France will instead host the May 28 final, UEFA said.
It is the third year in a row that a relocation at short notice has been required after two coronavirus disrupted seasons saw the Portuguese cities of Lisbon and Porto step in.
Paris has hosted five previous finals of Europe's elite competition, previously known as the European Cup. Parc des Princes stadium was the final venue for the maiden edition of the tournament in 1956 as well as the 1975 and 1981 finals, while the 2000 and 2006 deciders were held in the Stade de France.
Based on reporting by AP and dpa
EU Foreign Ministers To Meet For Urgent Talks On Russia
The foreign ministers from the 27 European Union states will meet on February 25 for an urgent session on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Diplomats said the meeting would start at 3 p.m. CET and include discussions of further options to support Ukraine and how the bloc should deal with Russia going forward.
The meeting comes after EU leaders agreed to impose a new package of sanctions on Russia on February 24 that target the country's financial, energy, and transport sectors, and add restrictions on exports and financing.
"The package of massive and targeted sanctions approved tonight shows how united the EU is," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the EU to impose tougher sanctions on Russia over the invasion, after the bloc held off hitting Moscow with the full arsenal of punitive measures.
"Not all possibilities for sanctions have been exhausted yet. The pressure on Russia must increase," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter after talking to von der Leyen.
In a video address to the nation earlier on February 25, Zelenskiy lamented the sanctions' lack of teeth. "Did yesterday’s sanctions convince Russia? We hear in our sky and see on our earth that this was not enough,” he said.
Ukraine has sought for Russia to be excluded from SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. Latvia and the two other Baltic states, Estonia and Lithuania, have also called for the immediate exclusion of Russia from SWIFT, but some EU states have expressed reservations about taking that step.
“A number of countries are hesitant since it has serious consequences for themselves,” said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who believes a ban should be a last resort.
With reporting by dpa, AFP, Reuters and AP
WHO Voices Concern Over 'Humanitarian Catastrophe' In Ukraine
The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern over an expected health emergency in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country.
"Amid the conflict rapidly unfolding in Ukraine, the WHO Regional Office for Europe reiterates its deepest concern for the safety, health and well-being of all civilians impacted by the crisis in the country and possibly beyond," the WHO regional office for Europe said in a February 24 statement, adding any further escalation could result in a humanitarian catastrophe.
"Any further escalation could result in a humanitarian catastrophe in Europe, including a significant toll in terms of casualties as well as further damage to already fragile health systems," the office added.
"WHO/Europe is working closely with all UN partners in rapidly scaling up readiness to respond to the expected health emergency triggered by the conflict, protecting our staff, and minimizing disruptions to the delivery of critical health care services," it said.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Kazakh President, Russian PM Discuss Ways To Preserve Trade Ties Amid Sanctions Against Russia
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin have discussed ways to preserve mutual economic ties and trade amid sanctions imposed on Russia by the West over its invasion of Ukraine.
The Kazakh presidential press service said on February 25 that Toqaev and Mishustin discussed, among other issues, "joint efforts to prevent the decrease of trade volume between the two nations amid the escalation of the situation in Ukraine and the international sanctions being imposed on Russia."
Mishustin arrived in Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan, a day earlier to take part in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.
The talks between Toqaev and Mishustin were held as EU leaders agreed to impose additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine which that they say will have “massive and severe consequences.”
A day earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden, announced another round of harsh U.S. sanctions against Russia over its aggression against Ukraine.
International Criminal Court Prosecutor Concerned Over Russian Invasion of Ukraine
International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan has expressed his concern over the Russian invasion of Ukraine and said his court may investigate possible war crimes in the country.
"I remind all sides conducting hostilities on the territory of Ukraine that my office may exercise its jurisdiction and investigate any act of genocide, crime against humanity, or war crime committed within Ukraine," Khan said in a statement on February 25.
“It is imperative that all parties to the conflict respect their obligations under international humanitarian law,” Khan said, adding that his office will continue to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine.
In December 2020, the office of the prosecutor announced it had reason to believe war crimes and other crimes were committed during the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
The preliminary examination was closed, but a formal request to judges to open a full investigation has not been filed yet. Judges must agree before an investigation can be opened.
In December last year, Khan said there was no update on the case when asked about progress of the examination.
Russia is not a member of the ICC and has opposed the ICC case.
However, the court can investigate alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of Ukraine regardless of the nationality of the alleged perpetrators.
Based on reporting by Reuters
We Are Defending Our State Alone,’ Zelenskiy Tells Nation As Russia Pushes Invasion To Outskirts Of Kyiv
The Ukrainian capital was targeted by Russian missiles on February 25 as the invading force advanced onto the outskirts of Kyiv and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the West to do more to help his country, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.
In Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia was ready for talks if Ukraine's military surrendered, as he insisted that invading forces were looking to free the country from "oppression."
Gunfire was reported close to the government district in Kyiv, and Zelenskiy said Russian forces were targeting civilian areas as they advanced with troops and tanks from three sides.
There were reports of ongoing clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops in the northern Obolon district of the capital.
Kyiv authorities told residents of the Obolon area to stay off the streets given "active hostilities" were approaching.
"In connection with the approach of active hostilities, residents of Obolon district are asked not to go outside," the city council said in an alert on February 25.
Russian forces are approaching Kyiv from the north and northeast, Ukraine's army said on February 25 amid rising fears over the fate of the capital.
The Russians are trying to "bypass" the northern city of Chernihiv -- where they were "rebuffed" -- to attack Kyiv, the Ukrainian Army said on Facebook.
They were also advancing on Kyiv from the eastern city of Konotop, which is under Russian control, Kyiv's army said.
"They say that civilian objects are not a target for them. But this is another lie of theirs. In reality, they do not distinguish between areas in which they operate," Zelenskiy said in a video address early on February 25.
"Ukrainians are demonstrating heroism," he said, adding that "all our forces are doing everything possible" to protect people.
The Ukrainian leader said that his country was facing Russia’s attacks “alone.”
“This morning we are defending our state alone. Like yesterday, the world’s most powerful forces are watching from afar. Did yesterday’s sanctions convince Russia? We hear in our sky and see on our earth that this was not enough,” he said.
The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv called an air raid alert after Russian missile strikes early on February 25, Ukrainian television said, as municipal authorities urged people to go to the nearest shelters.
Zelenskiy said 137 civilians and military personnel had been killed in the Russian attacks so far.
He called them “heroes” in a video address released early on February 25 in which he also says more than 300 people were injured in less than 24 hours of fighting.
Explosions resounded in Kyiv early on February 25 as air sirens went off over the city of 3 million people, where some were sheltering in underground subway stations.
An RFE/RL correspondent said he saw armed men in civilian clothes carrying AK-47s and, in one case, an RPG, on Kyiv’s street corners.
The military said that a group of Russian spies and saboteurs was seen in a district of Kyiv about 5 kilometers north of the city center. Police told people not to exit a subway station in the city center because there was gunfire in the area.
The Ukrainian military reported significant fighting in the area of Ivankiv, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of Kyiv.
“The hardest day will be today. The enemy’s plan is to break through with tank columns from the side of Ivankiv and Chernihiv to Kyiv,” Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said on Telegram.
Zelenskiy said he understood Russian troops were coming for him but vowed to stay in Kyiv.
“[The] enemy has marked me down as the number one target," Zelenskiy said in a video message. "My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state."
"I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine,” he said.
“They’re killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It’s foul and will never be forgiven,” Zelenskiy said.
The president said all border guards on the Ukrainian Black Sea island of Zmiinyi (Snake) in the Odesa region were killed. All of them will be posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, he said.
Ukraine’s border guard service earlier in the day reported that the island was taken by Russian forces.
Russia began its invasion before dawn on February 24, unleashing air strikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from multiple directions. The deputy defense minister reported heavy Russian shelling in the eastern Donetsk region.
Ukrainian officials said that during the first days of hostilities they had lost control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, scene of the world's worst nuclear disaster.
Heavy fighting also took place in the regions of Sumy and Kharkiv in the northeast and Kherson and Odesa, Ukraine's most important seaport, in the south.
Russian troops entered the city of Sumy near the border with Russia that sits on a highway leading to Kyiv from the east. The regional governor, Dmytro Zhivitsky, said Ukrainian forces fought Russian troops in the city overnight, but other Russian convoys kept rolling west toward the Ukrainian capital.
“Military vehicles from Sumy are moving toward Kyiv,” Zhivitsky said. “Much equipment has passed through and is heading directly to the west.”
Ukraine requested an urgent debate at the UN Human Rights Council, the United Nations said.
The request is in response “to the extremely grave deterioration in the human rights situation in Ukraine as a result of Russia's hostilities on Ukrainian territory," Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said in a letter sent to the president's forum.
The council president will meet and discuss the request with the 47-member body, a UN statement said. A simple majority is needed to hold an urgent debate during its main annual session opening on February 28.
In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia, saying Putin “chose this war” and that his country would bear the consequences of his action.
Biden was to meet on February 25 with fellow leaders of NATO governments in what the White House described as an “extraordinary virtual summit” to discuss Ukraine.
Speaking on February 25, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Russia intends to take the whole of Ukraine but the Russian Army failed to deliver on the first day of its invasion.
For his part, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accused Russia's President Vladimir Putin of trying to destroy Ukraine's statehood, warning that the "security" of its president was at risk.
"This is total war. Putin has decided... to take Ukraine off the map of nations," Le Drian told France Inter radio on February 25.
Zelenskiy urged the United States and the West to impose even harsher sanctions and cut the Russians from the SWIFT system, a key financial network that connects thousands of banks around the world. Biden said the U.S. and its partners were withholding that move for now but could impose more sanctions later.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, CNN, dpa, and the BBC
Britain Unveils Sanctions Package Banning Aeroflot, Imposing Asset Freezes On Banks, Oligarchs
Britain has announced that it will freeze the assets of five Russian banking and arms-manufacturing tycoons and ban the Russian airline Aeroflot from landing in Britain as part of a new package of sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Announcing the sanctions on February 24, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the attack “hideous and barbaric” and said the world now sees Russian President Vladimir of Putin for what he is -- “a bloodstained aggressor who believes in imperial conquest.”
Johnson told Parliament that Putin "will never be able to cleanse the blood of Ukraine from his hands."
He said Putin was always determined to attack Ukraine no matter what Western countries did, adding that the Russian president "will stand condemned in the eyes of the world and of history."
The assets blockage affects more than 100 Russian entities including state-owned VTB, one of Russia's largest banks, and Rostec, a military conglomerate, U.K. officials said.
Britain will pass laws to prevent the Russian state and Russian entities from raising money in London and will ban the export of "dual-use" equipment that can have military applications.
As well as banning Aeroflot, Britain added Kirill Shamalov, Putin’s former son-in-law; Promsvyazbank CEO Pyotr Fradkov; Denis Bortnikov; Yuri Slyusar; and Yelena Georgieva to its sanctions list.
A British diplomatic source told the AFP news agency that they are people who have "international lifestyles." They shop at Harrods department store in London, stay in London’s best hotels, and send their children to private schools in Britain.
Britain’s move to sanction Russia over its invasion of Ukraine came on the same day the United States and the European Union imposed additional harsh sanctions on Moscow.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
EU Leaders Agree On New Sanctions At Emergency Summit
European Union leaders have agreed to impose sanctions against Russia that they say will have “massive and severe consequences” in response to President Vladimir Putin's "barbaric" invasion of Ukraine.
The punitive measures target Russia’s financial, energy, and transport sectors and add restrictions on exports and financing. They also add more Russian individuals to a previously announced sanctions list.
The leaders of the 27-nation bloc agreed to the sanctions on February 24 at an emergency summit in Brussels called to condemn the invasion.
In a statement agreed at the summit, EU leaders said the new round of sanctions "will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its action, in close coordination with our partners and allies."
The EU aims to freeze Russian assets held within the bloc and halt Russian banks' access to European financial markets as part of what EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described as "the harshest package of sanctions we have ever implemented."
"Our sanctions will hurt the Russian economy in its heart," said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.
Ukraine and the Baltic states say Russia should be cut off from the SWIFT global interbank transfer system, but when asked about this, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: "We need to keep sanctions ready for later times."
Speaking on February 25, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the option of cutting off Russia from the SWIFT system remained open, but that he viewed this as a "last resort".
U.S. President Joe Biden, who also announced another round of harsh U.S. sanctions earlier on February 24, said the United States would not restrict access to SWIFT for now.
The EU sanctions must still be legally approved and published before they become effective.
The EU leaders say they also want to draw up sanctions against Belarus because of its close links to Russia.
The EU had already approved a first round of sanctions on February 23, including blacklisting Russian lawmakers, government officials, and businesses.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, a top adviser to President Vladimir Putin, and all 351 lawmakers who voted in favor of recognizing the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine were among those targeted in the first round.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
U.S. Expels No. 2 Russian Diplomat
The United States has expelled Russia’s second-ranking diplomat in Washington in retaliation for the expulsion of the No. 2 U.S. diplomat in Moscow earlier this month, a senior State Department official said on February 24.
The diplomat expelled is Minister Counselor Sergei Trepelkov, who is currently the No. 2 at the mission under Ambassador Anatoly Antonov. The move follows Russia’s decision to expel U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman from Moscow earlier this month.
The official said the State Department informed the Russian Embassy on February 23 of the expulsion. The official spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.
The expulsion comes as tensions between the United States and Russia hit a post-Cold War high over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the official said the move is unrelated to the unfolding military incursion. It is instead part of a long-running dispute between Washington and Moscow over embassy staffing.
The step was taken “as a direct response to the unprovoked Russian expulsion of our deputy chief of mission,” the official said. The United States will not allow actions like the expulsion of Gorman to “go without a response.”
Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Zelenskiy Says More Than 130 Dead In Russian Invasion And That Ukraine Has Been 'Left Alone' To Fight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed so far in the Russian invasion of his country.
He calls them “heroes” in a video address released early on February 25 in which he also says more than 300 people were injured in less than 24 hours of fighting.
“They’re killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It’s foul and will never be forgiven,” Zelenskiy said.
The president said all border guards on Zmiinyi (Snake) Island in the Odesa region were killed. All of them will be posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, he said.
Ukraine’s border guard service earlier in the day reported that the island was taken by Russian forces.
Zelenskiy said despite the losses the armed forces of Ukraine were “brilliantly defending the country against one of the most powerful nations in the world.”
The president also lamented that his country had been "left alone" to fight Russia. "Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone."
Earlier he signed a decree ordering a full military mobilization and barred men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country. A decree he issued late on February 24 said the mobilization would last 90 days.
He ordered military leaders to determine the number of those liable for service and reservists as well as the order of the call-up.
Russia began its invasion before dawn, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from multiple directions. The deputy defense minister reported heavy Russian shelling in the eastern Donetsk region.
Ukrainian officials said their forces were battling Russians on multiple fronts and had lost control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, scene of the world's worst nuclear disaster.
Heavy exchanges of fire were also taking place in the regions of Sumy and Kharkiv in the northeast and Kherson and Odesa, Ukraine's most important seaport, in the south.
The highway heading west out of Kyiv was jammed with traffic as residents fled expected attacks on the Ukrainian capital.
“Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won’t give up its freedom,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter.
Ukraine requested an urgent debate at the UN Human Rights Council, the United Nations said.
The request is in response “to the extremely grave deterioration in the human rights situation in Ukraine as a result of Russia's hostilities on Ukrainian territory," Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said in a letter sent to the president's forum.
The Council president will meet and discuss the request with the 47-member body, a U.N. statement said. A simple majority is needed to hold an urgent debate during its main annual session opening on February 28.
In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia, saying Putin “chose this war” and that his country would bear the consequences of his action.
Zelenskiy urged the U.S. and West to impose even harsher sanctions and cut the Russians from the SWIFT system, a key financial network that connects thousands of banks around the world. Biden said the U.S. and its partners were withholding that move for now but could impose more sanctions later.
Zelenskiy, who earlier cut diplomatic ties with Moscow and declared martial law, described Russian forces advancing on a series fronts, including a “difficult situation” developing in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and said Russian troops were slowly advancing from the north on the city of Chernihiv.
He appealed to global leaders, saying that “if you don’t help us now, if you fail to offer a powerful assistance to Ukraine, tomorrow the war will knock on your door.”
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, CNN, dpa, and the BBC
Biden Announces New U.S. Sanctions Hitting Russian Banks, Technology Sector
U.S. President Joe Biden announced severe new sanctions against Russia on February 24 in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The new U.S. sanctions will hit Russia's VTB Bank, cutting it from the U.S. financial system, Biden said, adding that other new sanctions will hit Russian oligarchs and its technology sector.
"Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war,” Biden said, and he and Russia “will bear the consequences.”
Speaking at the White House, Biden said Putin rejected attempts by the West to engage in dialogue before launching his "premeditated attack," which he said violated international law.
"This is going to impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time," Biden said.
The sanctions are designed to have a long-term impact on Russia while minimizing the impact on the United States and its allies.
He said the steps will block the assets of four large Russian banks, cut off more than half of Russia's high-tech imports of U.S. semiconductors and other high-tech products, and sanction oligarchs.
The sanctions also will limit Russia's ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds, and yen.
Biden held off imposing some of the most severe sanctions, including cutting Russia out of the SWIFT payment system, which allows for transfers from bank to bank around the globe. He also withheld any additional sanctions on Russian’s energy sector, but said Washington was prepared to do more.
Biden noted that condemnation of Putin’s actions has come from all over the world and predicted that the Russian president will be left as a pariah on the international stage. He added that he has no plans to talk with Putin.
He also described the situation as a dangerous moment for all of Europe, but said that freedom would prevail.
Biden reiterated that U.S. forces “will not be engaged in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine" but vowed to defend "every inch" of NATO territory.
He said he had authorized additional U.S. troops to deploy to Germany.
His announcement represented the second major tranche of sanctions against Russia since Putin earlier this week recognized two regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.
The first round was announced on February 22 when Biden sanctioned two large Russian banks and Russian sovereign debt along with some members of the Russian elite and their family members.
A day later Washington imposed sanctions on the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Three RFE/RL Correspondents Among Hundreds Reportedly Detained In Moscow
Three correspondents from RFE/RL's Russian Service have been detained in Moscow while covering a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The journalists were arrested despite one of them telling police repeatedly that he was a representative of the press. According to a video of the arrest that one of the journalists filmed and managed to transmit, he also tells the officer to stop using physical force against him.
The nearly two-minute shaky video shows the journalist being escorted away after nightfall on Pushkinskaya Square and being placed into a police bus with more than 20 other people inside.
According to the correspondents, they were to be taken to the Kuntsevo police station.
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said Russia, having launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine, "now seeks to deny its citizens access to any and all information that would expose the falsehoods it has used to justify the invasion."
Fly noted that the RFE/RL journalists were arrested in Moscow while covering an anti-war rally, calling it "an inconvenient challenge to the Kremlin’s narrative."
He strongly condemned the detention of the RFE/RL journalists and called for their immediate release.
There have also been reports of detentions of employees of other media outlets. The security force presence in the center of Moscow included a noticeable accumulation of special equipment and fighters of the National Guard.
The arrests occurred after about 300-700 people gathered near the monument to the writer Alexander Pushkin chanting "No to war!"
OVD-Info, a nonprofit that monitors police arrests nationwide, said more than 1,700 people were detained at anti-war protests in 53 Russian cities. More than 900 were arrested in Moscow and more than 400 in St. Petersburg, the monitor said.
The Telegram channel Baza reported that the Moscow Police received an order to suppress everything that can be considered a provocation, including the flags of Ukraine and posters with inflammatory statements.
Mixed Reaction From Russians In Rostov To Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine
G7 Leaders Say Putin Has Put Himself On 'Wrong Side Of History' By Attacking Ukraine
The Group of Seven has called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “serious threat” to global order and says Russian President Vladimir Putin has put himself on the wrong side of history by launching war in Europe.
The G7 statement followed a virtual meeting of the group on February 24 as Russia’s military action met with outrage and condemnation around the world.
The G7 said that it was “ready to act” on potential disruptions of energy supplies and that it was ready to provide support with humanitarian assistance for the expected wave of refugees and displaced persons.
U.S. President Joe Biden, who plans to speak from the White House on the new conflict in Ukraine at 12:30 p.m. local time, took part in the meeting along with his counterparts from the other G7 countries -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan.
The European Union is also stepping up its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It will agree to further sanctions “that will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its action,” according to a draft copy of a statement from the European Council obtained by RFE/RL.
The statement, covering the conclusions of an EU summit, said the sanctions would be imposed in close coordination with partners and allies and it calls for a further sanctions package that will also cover Belarus.
The statement condemns the “unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine" and says Russia's military actions violate international law and undermine European and global security and stability.
“Russia bears full responsibility for this act of aggression and all the destruction and loss of life it will cause. It will be held accountable for its actions,” the statement said.
The 27-member bloc announced sanctions against senior Kremlin officials on February 23, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The additional sanctions are expected to be approved later on February 24.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the new round of sanctions would be the "harshest" ever imposed by the EU, adding that there will be "both sectorial and individual" sanctions.
Earlier on February 24, the EU summoned the Russian ambassador to the European Union to convey its "strongest condemnation" of the attack on Ukraine, the bloc's foreign policy service said in a statement.
Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov was condemned for the "unprovoked, unjustified invasion of Ukraine by armed forces of the Russian Federation" and told to convey to Moscow Brussels's demand for an immediate end to military operations, the statement said.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Russian Forces Capture Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Says Ukrainian PM
The Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the exclusion zone around it has been captured by Russian forces, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on February 24.
"Unfortunately, I have to say that, as of now, the Chernobyl zone, the so-called exclusion zone, and all Chernobyl facilities have been taken under control by Russian armed groups," Shmygal told a news briefing after an extraordinary cabinet meeting in Kyiv.
"According to the leadership of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, there are no victims at the moment," he said, adding the further information will released after clarification.
Russian forces captured the power plant, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, after a "fierce" battle on the first day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an adviser to the head of the president's office said.
"After the absolutely senseless attack of the Russians in this direction, it is impossible to say that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe. This is one of the most serious threats to Europe today," said the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak.
The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it had been told of the takeover by Ukraine.
IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi called for “maximum restraint” to avoid actions that could put Ukraine's nuclear facilities at risk.
The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRCU) informed the (IAEA) that all Chernobyl facilities, including storage facilities for spent nuclear fuel, in the exclusion zone were taken under armed control.
The military unit that had been assigned to guard the facilities has been disarmed, the SNRCU said.
There were no deaths or injuries, and no changes in the radiation situation have been observed, the regulator said. It also said the integrity of the protective barriers of nuclear facilities was not violated.
Some Russian military massed in the Chernobyl exclusion zone before crossing into Ukraine early on February 24, a Russian security source said, according to Reuters.
Russia wants to control the Chernobyl nuclear reactor to signal to NATO not to interfere militarily, the source told the agency.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced earlier that Russian forces were trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear plant.
"Russian occupying forces are trying to take over the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Our soldiers are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 does not happen again," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.
He said Kyiv's forces are fighting off Russian troops for control of the Chernobyl plant, which spewed radioactive waste across Europe when one of its nuclear reactors exploded in April 1986.
Fighting in the exclusion zone raised fears it could trigger a large-scale environmental disaster, Ukrainian officials said.
The plant, which lies 130 kilometers north of Kyiv, has been decommissioned, and the reactor that exploded has been covered by a protective shelter to prevent radiation from leaking.
Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said earlier that Russian troops entered the zone of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant from Belarus.
“If as a result of the occupiers' artillery strikes the nuclear waste storage facility is destroyed, the radioactive dust may cover the territories of Ukraine, Belarus and the EU countries,” he said.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Global Markets Rocked, Ruble Falls After Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended sharply higher on February 24 in a dramatic reversal of declines at the start of the session.
The U.S. indices all opened lower in New York, following a global trend that also saw the ruble fall to a record low against the dollar and oil rise to more than $100 a barrel.
But after an initial selloff in response to Russia’s launch of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Wall Street turned its losses around. According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 62.62 points, or 1.5 percent and the Nasdaq gained 435.97 points, or 3.27 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose a more modest 86.95 points, or 0.26 percent.
The three leading indices began their correction as U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia and hit session highs in the wake of Biden's comments.
After consulting his counterparts from the Group of Seven nations, Biden announced measures to impede Russia's ability to do business in the world's major currencies along with sanctions against banks and state-owned enterprises.
The morning selloff pulled the indices down by as much as 2 percent following markets in Europe and Asia, which had declined as much as 5 percent earlier on February 24.
Oil prices topped $100 a barrel for the first time in seven years, while the ruble plunged to a record low after chaotic moves on Russia's markets.
The Russian currency weakened nearly 7 percent to 86.98 per dollar. The Moscow stock exchange was forced to suspend trading after a record 40 percent drop, Reuters reported.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Activist Who Called For Protests Against War In Ukraine Detained In Moscow
MOSCOW -- Prominent Russian human rights activist Marina Litvinovich was detained by police on February 24 shortly after she publicly called on Russians to rally in their cities against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Litvinovich wrote on Telegram she was detained as she was leaving her apartment in Moscow.
In a video statement on Facebook, Litvinovich called on Russians across the country not to be afraid and to protest Russia's attack on Ukraine.
"I know that many of you right now feel desperate, powerless, and ashamed over the attack by [President] Vladimir Putin on the friendly people of Ukraine. But I call on you not to be desperate and come out to the central squares of your cities at 7 p.m. today and clearly and explicitly say that we, the people of Russia, are against the war unleashed by Putin," Litvinovich said.
the Investigative Committee, meanwhile, warned citizens against taking part in anti-invasion protests.
"The Investigative Committee of Russia warns of responsibility for holding unauthorized actions and participating in uncoordinated events," the committee said in a message on its official web page.
However, in many cities across Russia, Omsk, Khabarovsk, Irkutsk, Novosibirsk, Astrakhan, and Saratov, people held single-person pickets -- which do not require preliminary permission from the authorities -- to demand that Russian authorities immediately stop the military attack on Ukraine.
Many of the picketers were detained by police.
In neighboring Kazakhstan, police in the Central Asian state's largest city, Almaty, arrested several activists who rallied in front of the Russian Consulate condemning the war in Ukraine.
In another Central Asian country, Kyrgyzstan, dozens of activists picketed the Russian Embassy on February 24, protesting Russia's attack on Ukraine.
With reporting by Siberia.Realities, Idel.Realities, and RFE/RL's Kazakh Service
Traffic Jams And Lines For Cash As Kyiv Reacts To Russia's Attack On Ukraine
Jailed Russian Opposition Politician Navalny Condemns Russia's Attack On Ukraine At Trial
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine in a statement he made at his ongoing trial held in a penal colony.
On February 24, during the trial on embezzlement charges that he rejects as politically motivated, Navalny asked the court to include his statement into the trial's protocol.
"This war between Russia and Ukraine was unleashed to cover up the theft from Russian citizens and divert their attention from problems that exist inside the country," he said.
Navalny, dressed in a prison uniform, said the war would "lead to a huge number of victims, destroyed futures, and the continuation of this line of impoverishment of the citizens of Russia."
“I am against this war," he said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin bears full responsibility for the conflict and calling those who launched the war "bandits and thieves."
Moscow's Lefortovo district court resumed Navalny's trial on February 21 inside the Correctional Colony No. 2 in the town of Pokrov in the Vladimir region, some 200 kilometers east of Moscow, where the Kremlin critic has spent the last year on a different charge after returning from abroad where he was recovering from a near-fatal poison attack that he blames on the Kremlin.
The trial that started on February 15 is looking into the new case against Navalny launched in December 2020 on allegations that the 45-year-old lawyer embezzled money from his now-defunct and banned Anti-Corruption Foundation. He is also accused of holding a Moscow court in contempt.
Investigators say Navalny is accused of taking $33,770 in donations that were given to his organizations and using them for his own personal benefit, accusations that the outspoken Kremlin critic and his supporters reject, calling them politically motivated.
The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, while Navalny also faces up to six months in prison for the contempt-of-court charge.
Another Former Deputy Chief Of Kazakh Security Committee Arrested Over January Unrest
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh authorities have arrested another former deputy chief of the Committee of National Security (KNB) over deadly unrest that shook the Central Asian nation last month.
The KNB said late on February 23 that Marat Osipov had been placed in pretrial detention on charges of abuse of office. The KNB gave no details except to add that the arrest was linked to the violence in early January.
Kazakh authorities said right after the riots last month that the chief of the KNB, Karim Masimov, known as a close ally of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev, was arrested along with two other KNB deputy chiefs -- Daulet Erghozhin and Anuar Sadyqulov -- on charges of high treason.
Masimov's first deputy, Samat Abish, who is a nephew of Nazarbaev, was sacked from his post last month.
Last week, former Defense Minister Murat Bektanov was detained and charged with inaction during the January unrest.
Protests in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen last month over a sudden fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan and led to violent clashes in Almaty and elsewhere.
The protesters’ economic discontent was quickly followed by broader popular calls against corruption, political stagnation, and widespread injustice.
Much of their anger appeared directed at Nazarbaev, who ruled Kazakhstan from 1989 until March 2019, when he handed power to Toqaev. However, Nazarbaev was widely believed to remain in control behind the scenes.
The protests were violently dispersed by police and military personnel, including troops from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization that Toqaev invited, claiming that "20,000 extremists who were trained in terrorist camps abroad" had attacked Almaty.
The authorities have provided no evidence proving Toqaev’s claim about foreign terrorists.
Kazakh officials said 227 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the unrest across the country.
Human rights groups insist the number may be much higher as scores of people remain missing, presenting proof that many peaceful demonstrators and persons who had nothing to do with the protests were killed by police and military personnel following Toqaev's "shoot to kill without warning" order.
