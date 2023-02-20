News
Russia Presses Ahead With Offensive In East Despite Kyiv's Claims Of 'Extraordinarily Significant' Losses
Russian forces kept pounding military positions and civilian settlements in eastern and southern Ukraine, Kyiv said on February 20, despite what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called "extraordinarily significant" Russian losses in key disputed areas of the Donetsk region.
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russia carried out 10 missile strikes and 25 air strikes in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk region as well as the southern Zaporizhzhya region, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report, adding that 62 attacks from multiple-rocket launchers were also registered along the front line.
"The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtar directions," it said.
The General Staff said civilians were wounded and killed in the shelling, without offering details. It warned that the threat of Russian strikes remained high across Ukraine.
Zelenskiy on February 19 said Ukrainian forces had inflicted heavy losses on Russia’s military in the fighting in Donetsk around Bakhmut and Vuhledar, a town that is close to the dividing line between the eastern and the southern theaters of the war.
“The situation is very difficult,” Zelenskiy said in a video address on February 19. “We are breaking the occupier and are inflicting extremely significant losses on Russia. I repeat again and again: The more Russia loses there, the faster we will be able to end this war with the victory of Ukraine.”
Ukrainian military drone footage posted last week appeared to show that Russia lost nearly 30 armored vehicles, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, in fighting around Vuhledar, which had a population of about 14,000 before the war.
Ukraine reportedly has also suffered heavy losses, but neither side has provided casualty figures for its forces, and battlefield claim are difficult to independently verify.
During his previous nightly video address on February 18, Zelenskiy said Kyiv had “received strong signals from our partners and concrete agreements on the inevitability of holding Russia accountable for aggression and terror against Ukraine and its people.”
He added that such commitments apply “not only to the evil that Russia has brought since February 24, [2022], but also since 2014,” referring to Moscow’s occupation of Ukraine’s Crimea region and its fomenting of a separatist war in parts of eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian authorities in the southern region of Kherson said Russian shelling struck the yard of a house in a nearby village, killing three adult members of one family and that four others, including two children, were injured.
"Russian occupiers killed a family in the Kherson region," officials said in a statement. "Three people died at the scene of the tragedy: the father, the mother, and an uncle."
Russian troops were forced to flee Kherson city in November in a major battlefield loss in the south for Moscow.
Over the weekend at the Munich Security Conference -- where discussions about Ukraine dominated events -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said that “the U.S. has formally determined that Russia committed crimes against humanity” in Ukraine.
“Justice must be served,” she added, listing allegations of “murder, torture, rape, and deportation.”
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa
Clashes Erupt Between Afghan, Pakistani Border Forces
Clashes erupted on February 20 between Afghan and Pakistani border troops at the Torkham border crossing between the two countries. No casualties have been reported so far on either side. The clashes erupted hours after the border crossing was closed late on February 19. Pakistani officials told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal on condition of anonymity that the Taliban government had closed Torkham, its key border crossing with Pakistan. The Taliban said the crossing had been closed because Pakistani officials failed to fulfill commitments to ease the border crossing at Torkham.
IAEA Says In Discussions With Iran After Report Of Enrichment
The UN's nuclear watchdog said on February 19 that it was discussing the results of recent verification activities with Iran after Bloomberg News reported the agency had detected uranium enriched to 84 percent purity, which is close to weapons grade. "The IAEA is aware of recent media reports relating to uranium enrichment levels in Iran," the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Twitter. "The IAEA is discussing with Iran the results of recent Agency verification activities and will inform the IAEA Board of Governors as appropriate." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Afghan Journalist Majrooh Released After Five Days In Custody
An Afghan journalist was released from detention on February 19 after spending five days in custody in the country's southern province of Kandahar. Afghanistan's Journalists Center welcomed the release of Tolonews journalist Mohammadyar Majrooh, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of all other journalists still in prison. Authorities provided no reason why Majrooh was detained or where he was taken. The Taliban has imposed severe restrictions on the media and freedom of expression since it retook power in August 2021.
Israel Blames Iran For Attack On Oil Tanker
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 19 said Iran was responsible for a reported attack on an oil tanker last week. An attack on the Liberian-flagged Campo Square was confirmed on February 18 by the ship's captain, who said it was lightly damaged by an airborne object on February 10 while sailing through the Arabian Sea. Shipping databases linked the tanker to Zodiac Maritime, which is controlled by Israeli shipping magnate Eyal Ofer. Tehran has rejected accusations it was behind similar attacks in the past few years. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Protesters Rally In Chisinau Against Moldova's Pro-Western Government
CHISINAU -- Several thousand people protested in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, against President Maia Sandu and the country's pro-Western government on February 19, with many in the crowd linked to the Russia-friendly Shor Party.
The protest comes days after Sandu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made public comments about an alleged Russian plan to organize a coup in Moldova, masked by opposition protests in Chisinau.
The Shor Party is led by politician and businessman Ilan Shor, who fled Moldova in 2019 after Sandu’s election.
Many among the protesters demanded Sandu’s resignation and called on the government to pay citizens' utility bills for the winter months.
On February 16, a new pro-Western government led by Prime Minister Dorin Recean was sworn in after receiving the backing of 62 lawmakers from the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) in the 101-seat parliament.
Deputies representing opposition socialists and communists demonstrated against the new government and chanted "Shame" and "Anticipated." The Shor Party boycotted the session.
That vote came less than a week after Recean, 48, was nominated by Sandu to replace Natalia Gavrilita, whose government resigned following 18 months in office.
Recean was interior minister from 2012 to 2015. Before being tapped to be prime minister, he served as a defense and security adviser to Sandu.
Sandu has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to destabilize Moldova. She spoke of an alleged Russian plot that she said was outlined in documents she received from Ukrainian intelligence services. The plot allegedly aimed to topple the country's leadership, stop it joining the EU, and use it in the war against Ukraine.
Russia has denied it is plotting to destabilize Moldova, calling the claims "completely unfounded and unsubstantiated."
Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that Moldova's separatist Transdniester region, which broke away in 1990, could be used as a staging area for Russian operations against Ukraine or Moldova, which also shares a border and a common history with NATO member Romania.
Transdniester is a sliver of territory that borders Ukraine where hundreds of Russian troops remain deployed since before the fall of communism despite Chisinau's objections.
Italian PM Meloni Expected To Visit Kyiv On February 20 To Meet With Zelenskiy
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will travel to Kyiv on February 20 to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a political source said. Meloni, who took office in October, had said she planned to visit Kyiv before the February 24 anniversary of Russia's invasion. Despite friction within her rightist coalition and divided public opinion, Meloni has been a firm supporter of Ukraine. Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, leader of the conservative Forza Italia party that's part of Meloni's coalition, said he wouldn't seek a Zelenskiy meeting if he were still in office because he blames Zelenskiy for the war. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Vows Of Support For Ukraine, Pleas For More Aid Highlight Munich Security Conference
The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine dominated this year's Munich Security Conference, which concluded on February 19 with vows of additional support for Kyiv and pleas for even more aid highlighting the activity.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas outlined a proposed procedure for the European Union to purchase ammunition for Ukrainian defense on behalf of member states.
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Under the proposal, member states would make money available to the EU, which would award large contracts to munitions producers, enabling them to ramp up production. A similar program was created during the COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate vaccine production.
"Russia is firing in a day the monthly European production of artillery shells," Kallas said. He added that Russian producers are working around the clock and urged the EU to expand production immediately.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell endorsed the proposal and said the bloc was "working" on the idea.
"We are in war mode, urgent war mode," Borrell said on February 19.
On the first day of the conference, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed that the United States will support Ukraine for "as long as it takes."
That comment was welcomed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who slammed Moscow for waging a "genocidal war" against Ukraine.
As the conference closed, U.S. lawmakers said that Ukrainian officials -- including Kuleba -- had called on members of the U.S. Congress to push President Joe Biden's administration to send F-16 jetfighters to Ukraine to aid the fight against Russia.
WATCH: RFE/RL's Roman Pahulych accompanied a Ukrainian drone crew as they sent up the army's Leleka-100 unmanned aerial vehicle into occupied territory.
"They told us that they want [F-16s] to suppress enemy air defenses so they could get their drones" beyond Russian front lines, Senator Mark Kelly, a former Navy jetfighter pilot, told Reuters.
Biden has so far rejected the requests, saying the focus should be on providing weapons that can be used on the battlefield in the near term rather than supplying jets that would require a substantial training period.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington and its allies remain "stronger than ever" behind Ukraine, while NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the international community must "give Ukraine what they need to win and prevail."
For the first time in two decades, Russia was not invited to the conference, as Western countries seek to isolate Moscow diplomatically over its invasion of Ukraine.
The Munich conference was held on the eve of a February 20-22 trip by Biden to Poland, where he is expected to meet with U.S. allies in Europe and assure them of the U.S. commitment to European security and to continued assistance to Ukraine.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on February 19 said he and Biden will discuss the possibility of increasing the U.S. troop presence in Poland and making it more permanent.
The United States has roughly 11,000 personnel on rotation in Poland.
Biden said last June the United States would set up a new permanent army headquarters in Poland in response to Russian threats.
Russia launched its full-scale, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine one year ago, on February 24, 2022. It sparked the largest war in Europe since World War II, leaving tens of thousands of people dead and millions displaced.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
Russia Nationalizes Seized Assets In Ukraine's Occupied Crimea Region
Some 700 assets in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea have been nationalized by the Moscow-installed authorities. Russian media reported on February 19 that Kremlin-installed Crimean official Vladimir Konstantinov said the seized assets included companies, buildings, warehouses, and "many other objects" belonging to pro-Kyiv Ukrainian businesspeople and political figures. Earlier, Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, said all the proceeds from seized assets would be spent on Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
The Bell Becomes Latest Independent Media Outlet Blocked In Russia
The Russian government on February 19 blocked access to the popular independent news site The Bell. The website, which was founded in 2017 by journalist Yelizaveta Osetinskaya, mainly covers business news but has been repeatedly accused by the government of publishing "fake" news about Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Since Moscow launched its full-scale war against Ukraine one year ago, most leading independent media in Russia have either been closed down or have left the country. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Opposition Leaders Urge West To Maintain Pressure Against Moscow
Several leading Russian political opposition figures have discussed possible scenarios for Russia's future at the Munich Security Conference. Former chess world champion Garry Kasparov said its was necessary to demonstrate to the Russian public that Russian President Vladimir Putin was losing the war in Ukraine, most likely by retaking control of the Ukrainian region of Crimea from Moscow. Crimea is the "cornerstone of Putin's mythology," he said. Former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky urged the West not to fear Russian threats to escalate the war or to accept a cease-fire on Russia's terms. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Global Female Foreign Ministers Condemn Rights Restrictions Against Afghan Women
The 11 female foreign ministers attending the Munich Security Council have issued a joint statement condemning the efforts of Afghanistan's Taliban to "exclude women from all public life." "Women are kept from strolling in parks, are not seen on TV screens anymore, are deprived from their right to attend schools and universities, and are now also kept from working in humanitarian assistance," the statement noted, calling on the Taliban to lift the restrictions on women immediately. The statement also expressed support for "the brave women and men of Iran in their daily fight for their rights and freedom."
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Inflicting 'Extraordinarily Significant' Losses On Russian Military Near Bakhmut, Vuhledar
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says his forces have inflicted "extraordinarily significant" losses on Russia's military in brutal fighting in and around Bakhmut and Vuhledar in the country's Donetsk region.
"The situation is very difficult," Zelenskiy said in a video address on February 19.
"We are breaking the occupier and are inflicting extremely significant losses on Russia. I repeat again and again: The more Russia loses there, the faster we will be able to end this war with the victory of Ukraine."
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russian forces have suffered massive losses in recent weeks around Bakhmut and Vuhledar, a town that is close to the dividing line between the eastern and the southern theaters of the war.
Ukrainian military drone footage posted last week appeared to show that Russia lost nearly 30 armored vehicles, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, in fighting around Vuhledar, which had a population of about 14,000 before the war.
Ukraine reportedly has also suffered heavy losses, but neither side has provided casualty figures for its forces, and battlefield claim are difficult to independently verify.
Earlier, Zelenskiy has pledged that "every Russian attack on…every corner of our state will have concrete legal consequences for the terrorist state," even as the Ukrainian military said Russia continues to conduct offensive operations in several areas of the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.
During his previous nightly video address on February 18, Zelenskiy said Kyiv had "received strong signals from our partners and concrete agreements on the inevitability of holding Russia accountable for aggression and terror against Ukraine and its people."
He added that such commitments apply "not only to the evil that Russia has brought since February 24, but also since 2014," referring to Moscow's occupation of Ukraine's Crimea region and its fomenting of a separatist war in parts of eastern Ukraine.
On February 19, the Ukrainian military said there had been continued fighting around several settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions. In addition, Russia carried out air strikes against civil infrastructure in the Khmelnytskiy, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kherson regions, including more than 50 attacks from multiple-rocket launchers.
Russia-installed officials told TASS that Ukrainian forces had launched a rocket attack on separatist-controlled Donetsk city, but the report could not be verified.
Ukrainian authorities in the southern region of Kherson said Russian shelling struck the yard of a house in a nearby village, killing three adult members of one family and that four others, including two children, were injured.
"Russian occupiers killed a family in the Kherson region," officials said in a statement. "Three people died at the scene of the tragedy: the father, the mother, and an uncle."
Russian troops were forced to flee Kherson city in November in a major battlefield loss in the south for Moscow.
Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Ukrainian troops near the eastern town of Siversk said they were preparing to defend the area, one of the potential targets of an anticipated Russian offensive.
Siversk is on the road to the larger strategic city of Slovyansk and about 20 kilometers from badly ruined Bakhmut, the scene of deadly fighting and shelling over recent weeks.
The Ukrainian military, in its February 19 statement, said the risk of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine remained high.
WATCH: RFE/RL's Roman Pahulych accompanied a Ukrainian drone crew as they sent up the army's Leleka-100 unmanned aerial vehicle into occupied territory.
Over the weekend at the Munich Security Conference -- where discussions about Ukraine dominated events -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said that "the U.S. has formally determined that Russia committed crimes against humanity" in Ukraine.
"Justice must be served," she added, listing allegations of "murder, torture, rape, and deportation."
Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, posted a statement rejected the U.S. determination as "an unprecedented attempt to demonize Russia."
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on February 19 that he supports an Estonian proposal that the EU purchase ammunition for Ukraine on behalf of member states. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference after the proposal was explained by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Borrell said the EU was "working on" the initiative and that "it will work."
Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China of "serious consequences" if Beijing supplies weapons to Russia for its war against Ukraine.
In a February 19 interview with U.S. television, Blinken said he told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi the previous day that providing lethal aid to Russia "would have serious consequences in our relationship."
A State Department official said Blinken was "quite blunt" in his warning to Wang, also pressing China not to help Moscow avoid Western sanctions.
February 24 will mark one year since Russia's unprovoked mass invasion of Ukraine, sparking the largest war in Europe since World War II and leading to the deaths of tens of thousands of people and the displacement of millions more.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Macron Says Russia Should Be Defeated But Not 'Crushed'
French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview released on February 18 that he wanted Russia to be defeated in its war with Ukraine but not be "crushed." "I want Russia to be defeated in Ukraine, and I want Ukraine to be able to defend its position," he told French media. "I am convinced that, in the end, this will not conclude militarily," he added, predicting neither side could fully prevail. But he didn't want the fight to be taken to Russian soil. He said some people "want above all to crush Russia. "This has never been the position of France."
Kyrgyz President Japarov Brings Together All Five Of Country's Former Leaders
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said he brought together all five former presidents of his Central Asian nation in an unprecedented move as a show of unity that was supported by the former leaders, some of whom had been convicted of crimes and were living in exile.
"My dream was to think that the supporters of each president, the people of our seven provinces, will focus on one direction, leave politics, and develop the economy and the nation with one breath," Japarov said, according to his spokesman.
Japarov did not disclose the site of the meeting, saying only that it "took place in a neutral place for obvious reasons," but sources familiar with the gathering told RFE/RL it took place in Dubai.
Kyrgyzstan, which became independent in 1991 with the breakup of the Soviet Union, has had six presidents since then.
Those attending the meeting, according to Japarov's spokesman, were the following:
Askar Akaev
Akaev ruled the country from 1991-2005 but was charged with corruption and has been living in self-exile since he fled to Moscow during the so-called Tulip Revolution in 2005.
On January 13, Kyrgyz Prosecutor-General's Office said all corruption charges against Akaev had been dropped due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.
Since 2021, Akaev has made several short visits to Bishkek to be questioned in connection with the corruption investigation.
Kurmanbek Bakiev
Bakiev, 73, fled Kyrgyzstan for Belarus with family following anti-government protests in 2010. A Bishkek court sentenced him in absentia to life in prison after convicting him of involvement in the killing of almost 100 protesters during the uprising.
Bakiev led the country from 2005 to 2010. He has been living in Belarus since 2010.
Roza Otunbaeva
Since her stint in 2010-2011, Otunbaeva has remained active in Kyrgyz politics and was appointed last year by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as the UN's special representative for Afghanistan.
Otunbaeva became interim president of Kyrgyzstan in April 2010 after the bloody uprising forced Bakiev into exile. She relinquished the presidency the following year after new elections were organized.
Almazbek Atambaev
Atambaev (2011-2017) left Bishkek in recent days for Spain the day after he was released from a Kyrgyz prison to receive medical treatment abroad.
Atambaev was serving an 11-year prison term for his role in the illegal release of notorious crime boss Aziz Batukaev in 2013.x
Sooronbay Jeenbekov
Jeenbekov (2017-2020) resigned the presidency amid widespread anti-government protests.
While Kyrgyzstan is known for having a vibrant and pluralistic media environment compared with its Central Asian neighbors, human rights groups have warned that the climate for free expression has deteriorated since Japarov first came to power in October 2020, especially with the approval of the Law on Protection from False Information, adopted in August 2021.
In April 2022, Human Rights Watch (HRW) called on Kyrgyz authorities to stop "harassing" independent media after a spate of criminal cases against journalists.
"Kyrgyzstan has a dynamic political landscape, but shortcomings in judicial independence and accountability for law enforcement erode Kyrgyzstan’s democratic progress," HRW said on its country page.
"Long-term human rights concerns have been heightened since President Sadyr Japarov won a snap election in January 2021. Several of his initial actions, including proposed constitutional changes, mark setbacks for human rights."
Netherlands Orders Russian Embassy To Downsize And Closes St. Petersburg Consulate
The Dutch government on February 18 said it would close its consulate in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, and that it would limit the number of Russian diplomats allowed at the Russian Embassy in The Hague. "Russia keeps trying to secretly get intelligence agents into the Netherlands under cover of diplomacy. We cannot and shall not allow that," Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said in a statement. "At the same time, Russia refuses to give visas to Dutch diplomats who would work at the consulate in St. Petersburg or the embassy in Moscow." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Hopes For NATO Invite In Summer
Ukraine hopes to receive an offer of NATO membership as early as this summer, according to parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk. "We expect Ukraine to get an invitation at the Vilnius summit and start its way into the alliance," Stefanchuk told Ukrainian television on February 18. Stefanchuk noted that on the fringes of the Munich Security Conference currently under way in the German city, "questions related to an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO are already being discussed." The NATO summit is scheduled for July 11-12 in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.
Ukraine Rejects Loss Of Territory To Russia In Exchange For Peace
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has categorically ruled out any territorial losses for his country, following the announcement of a Chinese peace plan. It is in Ukraine's interest that China plays a role in the search for peace, but its territorial integrity is not negotiable, Kuleba told journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 18. "No concessions, no compromise is possible with regard to the territorial integrity of Ukraine or any other nation in the world," Kuleba said.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Defends Call For Cluster Weapons
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba defended his country's call for cluster munitions, saying he realizes the ammunition is controversial but added Ukraine is not a party to the convention prohibiting them and thus could legally use them. Kuleba spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 18. The Convention on Cluster Munitions is an international treaty prohibiting the use, transfer, production, and stockpiling of cluster bombs, a type of weapon that scatters submunitions or "bomblets" over an area. Neither Ukraine nor Russia has signed the agreement. Kuleba said Ukraine has evidence Russia is using cluster ammunition.
EU 'Can Move Mountains' To Supply Ammunition To Kyiv, Says Von Der Leyen
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on February 18 she was confident the EU's joint interest in getting more ammunition to Ukraine will trump individual national interests when it comes to common European defense procurement programs. The bloc is urgently exploring ways for member countries to team up to buy munitions to help Ukraine. "As always in this atrocious war that Russia unleashed against Ukraine, we see we can move mountains under pressure, and therefore here too," she told reporters at the Munich Security Conference. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders Cite Progress But Disputes Remain After Blinken Meeting
The leaders of bitter enemies Azerbaijan and Armenia said some progress had been made toward peace between the two Caucasus nations during trilateral talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but they made clear that much work still needed to be done.
The meeting at the Munich Security Conference on February 18 was the first between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian since October amid renewed tensions over a blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only land route giving Armenia direct access to the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is legally part of Azerbaijan.
A statement posted on the Armenian prime minister’s website said that "reference was made to the progress of work on the draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the unblocking of regional transport infrastructure and the implementation of delimitation between the two countries in line with the agreement reached in Prague."
In October, the European Council said the two leaders had met on the sidelines of a summit in Prague and agreed to a civilian EU mission alongside their common border, where clashes last year killed more than 200 people in the worst flare-up of fighting between the two Caucasus neighbors since 2020.
Following the Munich meeting, Pashinian's office said he "reaffirmed the determination of the Armenian side to achieve a treaty that will truly guarantee long-term peace and stability in the region."
The Armenian leader brought up the issue of "Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the resulting humanitarian, environmental, and energy crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh." Baku denies that it is blocking access to the region.
According to Russian news agencies, Aliyev said progress had been made on a peace deal and that his country was studying Yerevan's proposals but that he considered moves made so far to be insufficient.
Aliyev said Baku had proposed the establishment of checkpoints on the border between the two countries.
Russia's TASS news agency reported that the Munich talks lasted about 90 minutes.
Pashinian on February 15 said Armenia had proposed creating a demilitarized zone around Nagorno-Karabakh with international guarantees as part of its latest peace plan on the breakaway region.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been sparring over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. The mainly ethnic Armenian enclave is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994 with some 30,000 dead.
During a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control of much of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories held by Armenian forces. More than 6,500 people died in the fighting that was ended by a Russia-brokered peace agreement.
The blocking of the Lachin Corridor has led to sometimes tense standoffs between the protesting Azerbaijanis and Russian troops who are stationed there as part of the 2020 Russia-brokered deal.
Human Rights Watch said on December 21 that the blocking of the Lachin Corridor had disrupted access to essential goods and services for tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians living there.
Prior to the Munich meeting, Blinken said that "we believe that Armenia and Azerbaijan have a genuinely historic opportunity to secure an enduring peace after more than 30 years of conflict."
He said that "the United States is committed to doing anything we can to support these efforts, whether it's directly with our friends, whether it's in a trilateral format such as this, or with other international partners."
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Azerbaijani and Armenian Services and Reuters
Seven Arrested In Bulgaria After Bodies Of 18 Afghan Migrants Found In Abandoned Truck
SOFIA -- Seven people have been arrested in Bulgaria a day after the bodies of 18 Afghan migrants were found in an abandoned truck near the village of Lokorsko outside capital, Sofia, authorities said on February 18.
Atanas Ilkov, director of the Main Directorate of the National Police, said three people were arrested on February 17 in the Sofia area, while the owner of the truck was also detained in Burgas on the same day.
Three additional people were later detained in Burgas, Kableshkovo, and Karnobat, Bulgarian media reported, citing sources.
Deputy Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov told a news briefing on February 18 that this was "another transport of migrants" carried out by an organized crime group.
He added that the crime group had been making at least two such transports a month, but this time "out of purely human greed" they loaded too many people into the truck.
"In previous cases, between 25 and 35 were loaded. For this truck, 52 people was too many," he prosecutor said, citing a joint investigation by the Bulgarian Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor’s Office.
The Interior Ministry had said the truck was carrying about 52 migrants and that survivors -- some in extremely bad condition -- had been taken to three hospitals in Sofia for emergency treatment.
"They have suffered from a lack of oxygen, their clothes are wet, they are freezing, and obviously haven't eaten for days," Health Minister Assen Medzhidiev said.
A Bulgarian citizen told BTV he had happened to be passing by the truck and the migrants outside the vehicle asked him for help.
The truck was abandoned along a highway near Sofia, and the driver fled, according to the Interior Ministry. The people may have been hidden in a shelter built under a load of timber, state news agency BTA reported.
Police received the first report about the truck around 2:15 p.m. Authorities are working to determine the exact cause of death for the 18 people and the route the truck took. They estimated that the truck had been abandoned for 24 hours.
The Prosecutor-General's Office announced that a nationwide investigation has been launched, and deputy chief prosecutor Borislav Sarafov had arrived on the scene along with Sofia prosecutor Iliana Kirilova.
Authorities said the Afghan migrants likely were traveling from Turkey on their way to Western Europe.
The reports come after EU leaders agreed to measures including initiatives to strengthen the defense infrastructure along the border between Bulgaria and Turkey, including the use of cameras and observation towers, dpa reported.
Leaders of member states met in Brussels on February 16 to discuss actions to deal with the growing number of migrants arriving illegally. About 330,000 border crossing cases were registered last year.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehhammer recently visited the Bulgarian-Turkish border, where he said 2 billion euros were needed to expand the fence along the EU external border to reduce migration pressure to Europe. Failure to deal with migration was cited by Vienna as an obstacle to the admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen passport-free travel zone.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Hungary Must Bolster Judiciary 'Very Soon' To Recover Billions From EU, Says Top Official
Hungary must bolster the independence of its judiciary "very soon" to stand a realistic chance of getting any of the 15.4 billion euros ($16.5 billion) envisaged for Budapest from the European Union's COVID recovery stimulus, a top official in the bloc said. Hungary can get 5.8 billion euros in free grants and 9.6 billion euros in cheap loans from the EU, but the bloc has suspended any payments until Budapest implements reforms to improve judicial independence and tackle corruption. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
U.K. Will Help Other Countries Willing To Send Aircraft To Ukraine, Sunak Says
Britain offered to help other countries that were willing to send aircraft to Ukraine now, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on February 18, as he urged allies to maintain their support in the war against Russia. Sunak has joined former British leaders Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in providing strong support to Ukraine, including through the delivery of weapons and training of troops. It has so far refused to send fighter jets, but Sunak said that Britain could help in other ways. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Western Allies Voice Concern At Iran-Russia Defense Ties
The U.S., British, French, and German foreign ministers on February 18 expressed concern over the deepening cooperation between Russia and Iran, the manufacturer of drones the West says Moscow deploys in Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with France's Catherine Colonna, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK counterpart James Cleverly on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. They "discussed their concerns about the deepening two-way military cooperation between Iran and Russia, and its implications," a U.S. statement said.
