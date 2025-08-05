Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Kherson Residents Flee Island District As Russians Blast Key Bridge

Despite days of Russian air strikes, Kherson city's main connection to its southern island district of Korabelniy remained passable on August 5.
Despite days of Russian air strikes, Kherson city's main connection to its southern island district of Korabelniy remained passable on August 5.

Some 1,300 evacuees have fled Kherson city's Korabelniy district since Russia began bombing a bridge on August 2 that connects to the urban center to the north.

Some residents have left home behind, carrying only pets and minimal belongings as volunteers help rescue elderly or ailing residents.

"I only took the bare essentials," said Inna, who spoke to RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service. "I evacuated with my dog. My neighbors, too. We'll be living together for a while. Last year, a shell hit my house and my husband was killed. The dog was injured."

Dramatic videos of the Korabelniy bridge being blasted have spread across social media channels, underscoring the risk to Ukrainians who live near boundaries where Russians have occupied territory.

Ukrainians Evacuated After Russian Attacks On Key Kherson Bridge
Embed
Ukrainians Evacuated After Russian Attacks On Key Kherson Bridge

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:30 0:00

In the early days of Russia's three-year war on Ukraine, occupying forces managed to seize Kherson city, the only major municipality taken. But Ukrainians regained control of the city in late 2022 as Russians withdrew to areas south of the Dnieper River.

From that territory, Russia has been launching air strikes on the northern Kherson region ever since.

Russia Hits Key Kherson Bridge, Triggering Evacuations

The Korabelniy district, while a part of Kherson city, is made up of a group of Kosheva River islands connected to the main municipality by one key traffic bridge along with a separate train bridge. The Kosheva is a tributary to the Dnieper.

Locals who are dependent on supplies from Kherson city have been rattled at seeing days of glide bomb strikes on the traffic bridge. While it remained passable on August 5, concerns have been growing over whether the bridge will remain standing.

One resident of the island district described the attacks as "Terrifying! It was like an apocalypse!" Valentyna added, "We were at home when that bomb struck. There was a huge explosion -- all the doors in the house were knocked open."

Others in the district have said electrical and gas supplies have been cut off as the Russian attacks continue.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service has seen its audience grow significantly since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 and is among the most cited media outlets in the country. Its bold, in-depth reporting from the front lines has won many accolades and awards. Its comprehensive coverage also includes award-winning reporting by the Donbas.Realities and Crimea.Realities projects and the Schemes investigative unit.

  • 16x9 Image

    Maryana Sych

    Maryana Sych is a correspondent for RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Recommended

XS
SM
MD
LG