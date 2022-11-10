News
Fierce Fighting Under Way In Donetsk As U.S. Says More Than 200,000 Casualties In War On Both Sides
Ukrainian forces have repelled fresh Russian attacks in the eastern Donetsk region, where Moscow continues to mount an offensive in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, Ukraine's General Staff has said, as the top U.S. general warned about the "tremendous amount" of suffering and casualties that the war has brought upon Ukrainians.
The fierce fighting in the east came as Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered a withdrawal from the west bank of the Dnieper River in the partially occupied Kherson region in the latest apparent setback for Moscow on the battlefield in Ukraine's southeast.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The Ukrainian military said it had also repelled Russian attacks in the Luhansk region, which together with Donetsk make the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
Russian forces launched missile and air strikes and pounded with rockets more than 30 settlements in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, Mykolayiv, Sumy, and Kherson regions, the military said.
U.S. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that around 100,000 Russian and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed or wounded in the war, the highest estimate offered yet by a Western official.
Milley, speaking at an event in New York on November 9, also suggested that around 40,000 civilians had died after being caught up in the conflict.
The estimates could not be independently confirmed.
Both Kyiv and Moscow carefully guard their casualty numbers. Russia's last update in September said that 5,937 soldiers had been killed since the start of the conflict on February 24.
"There has been a tremendous amount of suffering, human suffering," Milley said, adding that the conflict created between 15 million and 30 million refugees.
The United Nations has documented 7.8 million people as refugees from Ukraine across Europe, including Russia. However, the figure does not include those who have been forced to flee their homes but remain in Ukraine.
"There has been a tremendous amount of suffering, human suffering," Milley said.
Referring to Shoigu's order of a retreat from Kherson, Milley said the initial indicators suggested Russia was following through with its withdrawal, but he cautioned that it could take time to complete.
Kherson is considered by many military analysts as the most important of the four partially occupied Ukrainian regions that Russia announced it had annexed in September.
It controls both the only land route to Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and the mouth of the Dnieper River that bisects Ukraine.
"They made the public announcement they're doing it. I believe they're doing it in order to preserve their force to reestablish defensive lines south of the river, but that remains to be seen," he said.
"It won't take them a day or two, this is going to take them days and perhaps even weeks to pull those forces south of that river," Milley said, estimating that Russia probably had 20,000 to 30,000 troops north of the Dnieper River in that area.
Kyiv has reacted to the retreat announcement with caution, noting that some Russian forces remained in Kherson and reinforcements were being sent to the region.
"They are moving out but not as much as would be taking place if it was a full pullout or regrouping," Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said in a video posted online late on November 9.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story mentioned 200,000 dead in the headline.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and BBC
All Of The Latest News
Romania Gets $3 Billion U.S. Loan To Expand Nuclear Power
The United States will provide funding worth more than $3 billion for the construction of two new nuclear reactors in NATO-member Romania. The funding will be granted by the Washington-based Export-Import Bank, an export credit agency, enabling Romania to cover "about one-third of the amount necessary for the construction of two reactors" at the Cernavoda plant, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on November 8. The rest of the needed funding will come from other financing, Ciuca added. Cernavoda, Romania's only nuclear power plant, has been operational since the 1990s and covers approximately one-fifth of the country's electricity needs. The deal signed during the UN climate summit COP27 in Egypt comes amid global energy uncertainty aggravated by the war in Ukraine. To read the original RFE/RL's Romanian Service story, click here.
Two Spanish Nationals Reportedly Arrested in Iran During Protests
Amid nationwide protests in Iran, security forces have arrested at least two Spanish nationals who are still in detention. According to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA), 41-year-old Santiago Sanchez was arrested in Saghez after visiting Mahsa Amini's burial place. HRANA has identified the second individual as Ana Baneira, 24, who was arrested and jailed in Iran.
Baneira's whereabouts and the date she was arrested are still unknown. An informed source close to her family told HRANA that she was arrested recently. To read the original story from HRANA, click here.
Russian Delegation To G20 Summit In Indonesia To Be Headed By Lavrov
Russia says its delegation at the G20 summit in Indonesia will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, while President Vladimir Putin will participate online. RIA Novosti reported the news on November 10, citing the press attache of the Russian Embassy in Indonesia, Aleksandr Tumaikin. Several countries had threatened to boycott the meeting if Putin attended because of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story from RIA Novosti, click here.
Pashinian, Putin Discuss Upcoming CSTO Summit In Armenia
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed an upcoming summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in a phone call reported by the Armenian leader's press office on November 9.
The summit of the CSTO, a Russian-led security grouping of six former Soviet states that also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, is due to be held in Yerevan on November 23.
According to Pashinian's press office, the two leaders also discussed the agenda of Putin's visit to Armenia on November 22.
A Kremlin report on the phone call, however, did not mention the visit.
The Armenian readout of the phone call added that Pashinian and Putin also exchanged views on a number of events that have taken place since Putin hosted talks in Sochi on October 31 between Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and on the implementation of the agreements reached on humanitarian issues.
The October 31 meeting focused on the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the future of Nagorno-Karabakh, a region over which Yerevan and Baku fought in the autumn of 2020 and where Moscow deployed its peacekeepers after brokering a cease-fire to put an end to six weeks of fighting.
The Sochi talks were followed by more Armenian-Azerbaijani diplomatic engagement -- first at the level of deputy prime minister in Brussels on November 3 to discuss border delimitation issues and then at the level of foreign minister in Washington on November 7, a meeting hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the Washington meeting between Ararat Mirzoyan and Ceyhun Bayramov, stressing that the discussions during the U.S.-hosted talks were conducted "with the results of the Sochi summit being taken into consideration."
"I have not seen anywhere that the parties refused to refer to the reached agreements," Zakharova said during a press briefing on November 9.
"Let me remind you that in a joint statement, the heads of state stressed the importance of preparing a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan in order to achieve sustainable and lasting peace in the region," Zakharova said.
Jailed Kyrgyz-Uzbek Border Deal Critics Remanded In Custody In Bishkek
BISHKEK -- The Bishkek City Court has rejected appeals by several politicians and activists against their two-month pretrial detention on charges of planning mass disorder over the government’s border demarcation agreement with neighboring Uzbekistan.
More than 20 men and women were detained in late October after they protested against the deal, according to which Kyrgyzstan will hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir covering 4,485 hectares to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
Those detained include the former Kyrgyz ambassador to Malaysia, Azimbek Beknazarov, former lawmaker Asia Sasykbaeva, well-known politicians Kanat Isaev, Jenis Moldokmatov, and Ravshan Jeenbekov, human rights defender Rita Karasartova, and other noted public figures and activists.
On November 9, the court upheld the pretrial detentions of former Central Election Commission member Gulnara Jurabaeva, politician Perizat Suranova, former regional Governor Aibek Buzurmankulov, the former chief of the State Committee of National Security, Kengeshbek Duishobaev, and activists Taalai Mademinov, Atai Beishebek, and Ali Shabdan, who originally had been remanded in pretrial detention until at least December 20.
Appeals filed by other detained politicians and activists will be considered by the court in the coming days.
In a statement on October 25, Human Rights Watch urged the government of the Central Asian nation to immediately release the politicians and activists, and to publish all of the details of the deal on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, which was built in 1983, is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses the majority of the water.
The two Central Asian countries share a border that is more than 1,300-kilometers long.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam are against the deal.
They say Uzbekistan could continue using the dam's water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan's border.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water.
Last week, Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Jeenbek Kulubaev, signed a number of documents on border delimitation in Bishkek, including the agreement on jointly managing the Kempir-Abad water reservoir.
Ukraine Has 'Strong Bipartisan' U.S. Support, Says NATO Chief
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has denied that the Republicans' advance in U.S. midterm elections would undermine Western military backing for Ukraine. Following talks with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Stoltenberg also vowed on November 9 that the alliance "will continue to support (Ukraine) around Kherson," after Russia ordered its troops to withdraw from the southern city. The NATO secretary-general said he could not comment in detail on the ongoing count from the U.S. elections for Congress but told reporters "it's absolutely clear that there is strong bipartisan support in the United States for continued support for Ukraine." To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Iranian Shopkeepers Strike To Mark 40 Days Since Zahedan Massacre
Shopkeepers have gone on strike in several Iranian cities to mark 40 days -- the official end of the mourning period -- since the "Bloody Friday" massacre in the southeastern city of Zahedan that saw almost 100 people killed and hundreds injured in protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman while in custody with the morality police and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
Videos posted on social media showed shops closed in the cities of Sanandaj, Baneh, and Saqez in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan on November 9, with anti-government protests also blocking some streets.
Reports also indicate that shopkeepers in Tehran's Valiasr market have gone on strike and closed their shops in solidarity with the protestors in Zahedan, the site of the deadly September 30 clashes where rioters attacked police stations and security forces retaliated by opening fire on worshipers holding Friday Prayers at a mosque.
At least 96 protesters were reported killed in the violence, with more than 300 others injured.
Earlier this month, top Iranian Sunni cleric Molavi Abdulhamid said senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killings in Zahedan and called for an immediate referendum with the presence of international observers to "change policies based on the wishes of the people."
Since then, the police commander of Sistan and Baluchistan Province, where Zahedan is located, has resigned.
Anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The alleged rape of a 15-year-old Baluchi girl by a local police official on September 30 further fueled the animosity as protesters demanded accountability.
Amnesty International has called the police reaction to the deadly clashes part of an "alarming escalation in the use of force and firearms" in dealing with protesters.
Since Amini's death, more than 300 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Defense Minister Orders Major Retreat From Kherson
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered Russian troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnieper River in the partially occupied Kherson region of Ukraine, another retreat amid a number of setbacks for Moscow on battlefields in Ukraine's east and southeast.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"Begin to pull out troops," Shoigu said at a televised meeting with the commander of Russian troops in Ukraine, Army General Sergei Surovikin, on November 9, adding that the withdrawal must be implemented in "the nearest future."
"The lives of the Russian military personnel are always a priority for us. We must also take into account threats imposed on the civilian population and make sure that all civilians who chose to leave can do so," Shoigu said. "We also need to start withdrawing the troops and undertake all necessary measures to secure the move of military personnel, arms, and equipment to the other side of the Dnieper."
Kherson was the first city fully captured by Russia during what Moscow calls a "special military operation" and the only regional capital controlled by the Russians since the offensive began on February 24.
Ukraine's forces for weeks have been capturing villages as they advance toward the city, and Kremlin-installed leaders in Kherson have been evacuating civilians.
Earlier on November 9, the Moscow-installed deputy head of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, died in a car crash.
Shoigu's order came after Surovikin said it was impossible to deliver supplies to the city of Kherson and other areas on the western bank of the Dnieper River.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces were strengthening their positions "step by step" in the south.
"There is a lot of joy in the information space today, and it is clear why, but...the enemy will make no gifts to us," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Zelenskiy, said earlier on Twitter that the Ukrainian side sees "no signs that Russia is leaving Kherson without a fight."
Part of the Russian group remains in Kherson city, he said, adding that additional reserves are being sent to the region. Ukrainian forces, meanwhile, are "liberating territories based on intelligence data, not staged TV statements," he said.
Zelenskiy has suggested that the Russians could fake a retreat in order to lure the Ukrainian Army into an entrenched battle in Kherson city.
Speaking to reporters in Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden said Moscow's order to withdraw from Kherson was "evidence of the fact that they have some real problems with the Russian military."
Moscow and Russian-installed officials in Kherson have said for weeks that they are evacuating residents of Kherson -- both the city and the region -- to "other parts of the Russian Federation" for their safety. Ukraine has said the Russian move amounted to their forced deportation.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the withdrawal announced by Shoigu is "part of an overall pattern or picture we have seen over the last month that Russia has absolutely lost the momentum."
But Stoltenberg also cautioned against underestimating Russia.
"They still have capabilities," he said in an interview with Sky News during a visit to London. "We have seen the drones. We have seen the missile attacks. It shows that Russia can still inflict a lot of damage."
Kherson is considered by many military analysts as the most important of the four partially occupied Ukrainian regions that Russia announced as annexed in September.
It controls both the only land route to Ukraine's Russia-annexed Crimean Peninsula and the mouth of the Dnieper River that bisects Ukraine.
Earlier on November 9, Russia launched multiple suicide drones on Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding people and damaging civilian facilities, the head of the regional military administration said, as fierce battles were under way in the eastern Donetsk region and in the south.
"The occupiers attacked the area massively with kamikaze drones,” said Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. Ukrainian air defense destroyed some of the drones, but others hit targets. The Russian forces also used drones in an attack on the city of Dnipro, targeting a logistics enterprise. Reznichenko said four employees were wounded, and three of them are in serious condition in hospital.
Russian forces also bombarded the Nikopol district in the region with Grad missiles and heavy artillery. Reznichenko said the shelling damaged private houses, a factory, and a power line, but people were not injured.
Zelenskiy vowed Ukraine will not “surrender a single centimeter of our land” in Donetsk, where heavy fighting has been under way, and he thanked Ukrainian troops who are holding positions in the Donbas region.
The epicenter of the battle for the industrial region of Donetsk is around the towns of Bakhmut, Soledar, and Avdiyivka.
"The activity of the occupiers remains at an extremely high level -- dozens of attacks every day," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address late on November 8.
"They are suffering extraordinarily high losses. But the order remains the same -- to advance on the administrative boundary of the Donetsk region. We will not yield a single centimeter of our land," he said.
Donetsk is one of four Ukrainian regions Russia said it annexed in September following referendums deemed as sham by Kyiv and its Western allies.
Fighting had been going on there between the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatist forces since 2014, the same year Russia illegally annexed Crimea.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and CNN
Brussels Proposes $18 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
The European Commission has released details of an 18-billion-euro ($18-billion) economic support package to get Ukraine through 2023, which it hopes will be approved by EU member states. Under the plan, whose details were released on November 9. the bloc would send Kyiv 1.5 billion euros per month in the form of 35-year loans, with interest payments covered by the European Union, to support Ukraine's government in the face of the Russian invasion. The loan package will still have to be approved by EU member states, some of which have been skeptical about taking on responsibility for Ukraine's increasing debt, but the European Commission hopes to make a first payment in January. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Top Russian-Installed Official In Ukraine's Kherson Region Reportedly Dies In Car Crash
The Russian-installed deputy governor of Ukraine's Kherson region, one of the highest profile occupation figures, has reportedly died in a traffic accident.
Russian pro-Kremlin military reporter Semyon Pegov, blogger Boris Rozhin, and the RIA-Novosti state news agency quoted the Russian-installed administration of the Kherson region as saying that the traffic accident on November 9 that killed Kirill Stremousov occurred near the city of Henichesk.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Moscow and Russian-installed officials in Kherson have said for weeks that they are pushing residents of Kherson to move to "other parts of the Russian Federation."
After Russian troops took control of parts of the Kherson region and the regional capital, Kherson, in March, Stremousov had been the major spokesman of the Russian-installed authorities there.
He was the first person to announce Russia's decision to annex the region, along with three other Ukrainian regions, parts of which are under the control of Russian troops, via so-called "referendums" in September.
Before Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, Stremousov was a Ukrainian politician. He was known for his pro-Russia stance and the pro-Moscow public events he organized in the region. He was an active member of pro-Russia movements and parties in the region for years.
Stremousov unsuccessfully tried to get elected to the Ukrainian parliament in 2019 and to the post of mayor of Kherson in 2020.
Since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, there have been several assassination attempts conducted against Moscow-appointed officials in Kherson and other territories occupied by Russian troops.
Several officials are reported to have been killed, though in September, the Russian-appointed deputy mayor of the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, Vitaliy Hura, and the city's de facto deputy police chief, Serhiy Tomko, turned out to be alive after their deaths were widely reported.
They said in televised interviews that their assassinations were faked by Russia’s Federal Security Service to thwart potential attempts on their lives allegedly being planned by Ukrainian intelligence.
Reports about Stremousov’s death come as Ukrainian armed forces continue their counteroffensive against Russian troops.
Kherson is considered by many military analysts as the most important of the four partially occupied Ukrainian regions that Russia announced as annexed in September.
It controls both the only land route to the Crimean Peninsula and the mouth of the Dnieper River that bisects Ukraine.
London To Boost Support For Ukrainian Troops Through Winter, Says U.K. Defense Secretary
Britain is stepping up its support for Ukrainian soldiers through the winter as a key battle in Kherson looms and as mobilized Russian troops struggle, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Reuters on November 9. Wallace joined NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to observe the training of Ukrainian troops in the southeastern English town of Lydd, as Britain announced the delivery of a further 12,000 extreme cold-weather sleeping kits for Ukraine. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Hungary: Finland And Sweden 'Can Count On Us' In NATO Bid
Hungary's parliament will discuss the ratification of Sweden and Finland's accession to NATO during its autumn session after a series of EU-related bills have been passed, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on November 9. "Finland and Sweden are our allies and they can count on us," Gergely Gulyas told a briefing. Hungary and Turkey are the only members of the alliance who have not cleared the accession. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Tehran Designates London-Based Iran International News A 'Terrorist' Organization
Iran’s intelligence minister says the London-based Iran International news channel has been designated as a "terrorist" organization and that employees and those "related" to the outlet will be prosecuted.
Speaking in an interview with the website of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ismail Khatib said that any connection with the Persian-language broadcaster would be considered cooperation with terrorists and a threat to national security.
He also attacked the United Kingdom for hosting three Persian-language TV channels and threatened that Britain "will pay for its actions to harm the security of Iran."
Iran International, Manoto TV, and BBC Persian are all headquartered in London, aimed at Iranian viewers, and broadcast free-to-air by satellite.
Iran International has yet to comment on the designation. Khatib did not say whether the other two broadcasters also received the "terrorist organization" designation. Iran International is believed to have links to the Saudi Arabian government, Tehran’s regional rival.
The move comes weeks after a senior Iranian judiciary official said the broadcasters should be given the designation for supposedly inciting riots that are currently sweeping across the country.
Officials have tried to blame Western governments for the unrest, which was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged dress-code violation relating to how she was wearing a head scarf.
They have not presented any evidence to back up the claim, but have used it in part to launch a deadly crackdown on dissent, the media, and civil society that rights groups say has resulted in more than 300 deaths and thousands of arrests.
Iran's Ministry of Intelligence had previously named employees of Iran International as "enemies of the state," saying that those who "serve foreigners" and "betray the country" will be punished.
The move by Tehran comes a day after Iran International said in a statement that London's Metropolitan Police had informed the broadcaster of an imminent threat against two of its journalists and their families.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Group Of Belarusian Activists Go On Trial For Treason
Ten members of the Rabochy rukh (Workers' Movement) group in Belarus have gone on trial for high treason and other charges as a crackdown against dissent continues in the country led by the authoritarian Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The trial opened in a court in the southeastern city of Homel against Syarhey Shelest, Uladzimer Zhuravka, Andrey Paheryla, Hanna Ablab, Alyaksandr Hashnikau, Syarhey Dzyuba, Ihar Mints, Valyantsin Tseranevich, Syarhey Shametska, and Alyaksandr Kapshul on November 9.
All of the defendants are charged with high treason, creating an extremist group, and taking part in its activities. Shelest, Zhuravka, and Paheryla are also charged with slander, while Kapshul is additionally charged with the illegal use of a firearm.
Investigators claim the activists collected sensitive information and passed it to representatives and organizations of foreign countries, including the United States and Lithuania.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Some of the defendants are accused of planning to block the operations of two factories. It is not clear what evidence, if any, investigators have to back up their claim.
The Rabochy rukh movement was created in 2020 amid nationwide protests against the official results of the presidential election that handed victory to Lukashenka, who has run the country with an iron fist since 1994. The opposition says the voting was rigged.
The movement tried to organize strikes at two major plants in the Homel region -- Hrodna Azot, a state-run producer of nitrogen compounds and fertilizers, and the Belarusian Steel Works (BMZ).
The defendants were arrested in September 2021. They may face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Lukashenka, 68, has tightened his grip on the country since the August 2020 election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have fled the country.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
Uzbekistan Mulls Offering Citizenship For Investments Into Its Economy
Uzbekistan has put up a bill for public discussion that would allow foreigners to obtain Uzbek citizenship if they invest at least $1 million into the country's economy. In late October, neighboring Kazakhstan made a similar move, saying it was ready to provide permanent residence permits to foreigners who invest at least $300,000 in the Kazakh economy. The initiatives by the two leading economies in Central Asia come amid an influx of Russian citizens evading a military mobilization by Moscow to support its war against Ukraine. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Russian Art Teacher Jailed For Throwing Molotov Cocktail At Conscription Center
Russian art teacher Ilya Farber has been sentenced to three years and two months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a military conscription center in the region of Udmurtia in May. The press service of Udmurtia's courts said on November 9 that Farber was also ordered to pay a large fine to compensate for the damage caused by his "arson attack." Farber pleaded guilty. After Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, there have been several such attacks against military conscription centers across Russia. To read the original RFE/RL's Russian Service story, click here.
Russian Security Council Chief In Tehran, Discusses Ukraine With Iranian Counterpart
A senior Russian security official met Iranian leaders in Tehran on November 9 and the two countries pledged closer ties in the face of Western pressure over Russia's war in Ukraine. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev's visit took place following accusations by Ukraine and the West that Moscow has used Iranian Shahed-136 drones to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a series of attacks in recent weeks. Patrushev and Iran's top security official, Ali Shamkhani, discussed the situation in Ukraine and measures to combat what they called "Western interference" in their internal affairs, Russian state media reported. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Direct Dialogue Between Armenia, Azerbaijan 'Key' To Peace, U.S. Says
The United States believes that continued direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan is key to resolving their issues and to reaching a lasting peace.
Following talks between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Ceyhun Bayramov, hosted by U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken in Washington on November 7, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing the next day that the United States remains "committed to promoting a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region."
"What we are doing is trying to create a space and an opportunity for the two sides to come together, to identify their differences -- of which there are many -- and to attempt to bridge them," Price said at the November 8 briefing, highlighting as a "very positive sign" the fact that the two countries "could agree to not only issue a joint statement but to agree on the substance behind it."
Price said that it is "quite important" that during the Washington talks Armenia and Azerbaijan "were able to agree to continue meeting and engaging in direct dialogue and diplomacy in the weeks that follow."
In his November 7 remarks before proceeding to talks behind closed doors, Blinken praised Armenia and Azerbaijan for taking "courageous steps" toward peace.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another bloody war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands of people on both sides before a Russian-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control of parts of the region, which is part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers, but periodic deadly skirmishes have threatened the fragile truce.
Russian Journalist Kolezev Added To Wanted List Over Post About War In Ukraine
Russia's Interior Ministry added Dmitry Kolezev, the chief editor of the online newspaper Republic, to its wanted list on November 9, saying he is a suspect in an unspecified case. Media reports quoted sources at the ministry as saying that the case against Kolezev, who is currently in Lithuania, was launched over a post he made about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Reports say Kolezev is accused of discrediting Russia's armed forces and may face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Republic's website was blocked days after Russia attacked Ukraine in February. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Unidentified Drone Strike Targets Iranian Fuel Convoy In Syria
At least two fuel trucks were destroyed in an air strike by an unidentified drone on the Syrian side of the border with Iraq late on November 9, Iraqi security and border officials told Reuters. The strike was carried out by a drone and targeted a tanker-truck convoy carrying Iranian fuel that had entered via the Qaim border crossing into Syria, the officials said. The convoy crossed the border into Syria after obtaining "all necessary legal approvals from Iraq" and according to the transportation documents the Iranian fuel was heading to Lebanon through Syria, two border police officials said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Longtime Putin Associate Viktor Cherkesov Dies At 72
Viktor Cherkesov, an old associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the former chief of the Federal Drugs Control Service (FKSN), has died at the age of 72.
Lawmaker Aleksandr Khinshtein announced the passing of Cherkesov on Telegram on November 9. He did not mention the cause of death.
Cherkesov served as a KGB officer in Putin's native St. Petersburg during the Soviet era and later led the Federal Security Service (FSB) directorate in that city.
WATCH: An RFE/RL investigation has uncovered fresh details about a 1-ton cocaine seizure in St. Petersburg in 1993, when Vladimir Putin was head of external relations at the city council.
In 1998, after Putin became FSB director, Cherkesov served as the agency's deputy director and worked in Putin's presidential election campaign group in 2000.
After Putin won the presidential election, he appointed Cherkesov as the presidential envoy in Russia's Northwestern Federal District. Cherkesov was then also a member of the Security Council.
In 2003, Cherkesov was appointed to the post of FKSN director.
In 2006, at Putin's order, the Cherkesov-led agency investigated a case of a massive furniture smuggling that became known as the "Three Whales" corruption scandal, which involved high-ranking FSB officers and was believed to be linked with money laundering through a bank in the United States.
The probe led to the resignations of the head of the Customs Service, Aleksandr Zherikhov, Prosecutor-General Vladimir Ustinov, and the firing and arrests of top officials at the FSB, Interior Ministry, Customs Service, presidential administration, and other structures.
Cherkesov made public some details of the investigation, revealing an apparent standoff between top FSB officers, which Putin publicly criticized, saying there was "no need to make such information public."
In 2008, Cherkesov was removed from the post of FKSN director and became the head of the Federal Agency for Military Supplies.
In 2010, Cherkesov was relieved from his duties and later became a lawmaker representing the Communist Party. He criticized the 2011-12 reforms of the Interior Ministry, but, in general, mostly supported Putin's government and its decisions.
- By AP
NATO Announces Next Leaders' Summit Will Be In Lithuania
U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts will hold their next scheduled summit in Lithuania next July, the military alliance's top civilian official said on November 9, as Russia's war on Ukraine fuels security tensions in Europe and the North Atlantic region. "We face the most complex and unpredictable security environment since the Cold War," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, as he announced that heads of state and government from the 30 member states would meet in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, on July 11-12, 2023. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Russia Committed To Climate Targets Despite Sanctions, Envoy Says
Russia's climate envoy has said the country remains committed to meeting its climate commitments despite the imposition of Western sanctions, TASS news agency reported. Ruslan Edelgeriyev, President Vladimir Putin's climate envoy, said on November 9 that Russia could hit its target to be carbon neutral earlier than the current date of 2060 if the sanctions were relaxed. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
- By Current Time
Biden Hopes Putin Will Negotiate WNBA Star Griner's Release
U.S. President Joe Biden says he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner now that the U.S. midterm elections are over.
Biden said in a news conference on November 9 that he was "determined to get her home," as well as others.
"My hope is that now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about a prisoner exchange," Biden said.
Earlier on November 9, Griner was moved to a prison in Russia after a Russian court last month rejected her appeal of a nine-year sentence for drug possession, a ruling blasted by Washington as "excessive and disproportionate."
"Brittney was transferred from the detention center in Iksha on November 4," her legal team said in a statement. Her legal team does not have any information on her exact current location or her final destination.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the transfer "is another injustice layered on her ongoing unjust and wrongful detention."
Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted on August 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.
With reporting by AP
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Satellite Images Show A Russian Buildup In Belarus. Experts Say It May Be A Bluff.2
Why The Dutch Are Blocking Schengen Entry For Bulgaria And Romania3
The Female Ukrainian Soldier Behind Iconic Invasion Photos4
Russia Suffering Heavy Losses In East, Kyiv Says, As Kherson Battle Looms In South5
Russia Launches 'Massive' Drone Attack On Dnipropetrovsk As Heavy Fighting Under Way In East, South6
Two Weeks After Leaving, Sobchak Reportedly Returns To Russia7
'I Didn't Think I'd Survive': Russian Volunteer Soldier Who Quit Ukraine War Recalls His Ordeal8
Top Russian-Installed Official In Ukraine's Kherson Region Reportedly Dies In Car Crash9
The Iron Curtain Returns: Polish Troops Build Fence On Russian Border10
Ukrainian Troops Hold The Line In Battle For Maryinka Near Donetsk
Subscribe