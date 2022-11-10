Fierce Fighting Under Way In Donetsk As U.S. Says More Than 200,000 Casualties In War On Both Sides

Ukrainian forces have repelled fresh Russian attacks in the eastern Donetsk region, where Moscow continues to mount an offensive in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, Ukraine's General Staff has said, as the top U.S. general warned about the "tremendous amount" of suffering and casualties that the war has brought upon Ukrainians.



The fierce fighting in the east came as Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered a withdrawal from the west bank of the Dnieper River in the partially occupied Kherson region in the latest apparent setback for Moscow on the battlefield in Ukraine's southeast.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

The Ukrainian military said it had also repelled Russian attacks in the Luhansk region, which together with Donetsk make the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Russian forces launched missile and air strikes and pounded with rockets more than 30 settlements in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, Mykolayiv, Sumy, and Kherson regions, the military said.

U.S. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that around 100,000 Russian and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed or wounded in the war, the highest estimate offered yet by a Western official.

Milley, speaking at an event in New York on November 9, also suggested that around 40,000 civilians had died after being caught up in the conflict.

The estimates could not be independently confirmed.

Both Kyiv and Moscow carefully guard their casualty numbers. Russia's last update in September said that 5,937 soldiers had been killed since the start of the conflict on February 24.

"There has been a tremendous amount of suffering, human suffering," Milley said, adding that the conflict created between 15 million and 30 million refugees.

The United Nations has documented 7.8 million people as refugees from Ukraine across Europe, including Russia. However, the figure does not include those who have been forced to flee their homes but remain in Ukraine.

"There has been a tremendous amount of suffering, human suffering," Milley said.

Referring to Shoigu's order of a retreat from Kherson, Milley said the initial indicators suggested Russia was following through with its withdrawal, but he cautioned that it could take time to complete.

Kherson is considered by many military analysts as the most important of the four partially occupied Ukrainian regions that Russia announced it had annexed in September.

It controls both the only land route to Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and the mouth of the Dnieper River that bisects Ukraine.

"They made the public announcement they're doing it. I believe they're doing it in order to preserve their force to reestablish defensive lines south of the river, but that remains to be seen," he said.

"It won't take them a day or two, this is going to take them days and perhaps even weeks to pull those forces south of that river," Milley said, estimating that Russia probably had 20,000 to 30,000 troops north of the Dnieper River in that area.

Kyiv has reacted to the retreat announcement with caution, noting that some Russian forces remained in Kherson and reinforcements were being sent to the region.

"They are moving out but not as much as would be taking place if it was a full pullout or regrouping," Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said in a video posted online late on November 9.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story mentioned 200,000 dead in the headline.

With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and BBC