Water, Electricity Outages Reported In 10 Settlements In Kherson Region, Including Kherson City

Ethnic Serbs took to the streets of North Mitrovica in Kosovo on November 6, a day after ethnic Serbs there said they would quit their posts in state institutions to protest against the use of license plates issued by Pristina.

Following a meeting of Serb political representatives in the north of Kosovo on November 5, the minister of communities and returns, Goran Rakic, said he was resigning from his post in the Pristina government.



He told reporters that fellow representatives of the Serb minority in the north had also quit their jobs in municipal administrations, the courts, police, and the parliament and government in Pristina.



Rakic said they would not consider returning unless Pristina abolishes the order for them to switch their old car license plates, which date to the 1990s when Kosovo was a part of Serbia, to Kosovo state plates.



Addressing the rally on November 6, Rakic accused Kosovo government authorities of not respecting international law and agreements negotiated in Brussels.



Rakic has called on the protesters "not to fall for provocations and to continue the fight with peaceful and democratic means."



It wasn’t immediately clear what the effect of the mass resignation would be, or how many posts were affected.



Ethnic Serbs include a government minister, 10 members of parliament, and other top posts in the police and judiciary in the four local communities dominated by them, mainly in northern Kosovo.



Addressing the crowd in North Mitrovica, Igor Simic, who resigned from parliament as a member of the Belgrade-backed Srpska Lista party, said that he had supported dialogue with Brussels but added that he no longer wanted to be used by Kosovo’s authorities.



This week, Kosovo authorities dismissed a senior Serb police officer in northern Kosovo, who refused to respect the order mandating that all vehicle license plates used in Kosovo be issued by the Kosovar government, rather than Serbian plates.



The measure took effect on November 1, and Kosovo authorities said enforcement would be gradual.

Many ethnic Serbs in Kosovo refuse to recognize the country’s independence from Serbia, which it declared in 2008, nearly a decade after a NATO-led military intervention halted a Serbia military operation.



Serbia, its main ally Russia, and some other countries refuse to recognize Kosovo as an independent nation. More than half of United Nations members, and most of the European Union, do.



EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter that the recent developments put years of work on dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina at risk, after talking to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti.



Borrell said he "called on both sides to refrain from any unilateral actions which might lead to further tensions."



The European Union has told Kosovo and Serbia that they must normalize ties if they want to advance toward membership in the 27-nation bloc.



Brussels and Washington have recently stepped up mediation efforts, fearing uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and Serbia’s close ties with Moscow could aggravate tensions between Belgrade and Pristina.



In a post to Facebook not long after the resignation announcement, Kurti appealed to the ethnic Serb community “to maintain calm, peace, and security.”



“I am not the prime minister against you, but Belgrade is against me. I am the prime minister who will serve you while respecting the constitutionality and legality of the Republic of Kosovo,” he wrote. “Do not boycott or abandon the institutions of Kosovo. They serve all of us, each and every one of you. Do not fall prey to political manipulations and geopolitical games.”



Serbia’s prime minister, Ana Brnabic, defended the decision of the Kosovar Serbs to resign from their posts.



"In their fight for peace, stability, the rule of law, and respect for all signed agreements, they will always have the full support of the Government of Serbia,” she said in a statement.