Death Toll Rises To Eight In Kramatorsk Missile Strike As Rescue Operations Continue

The death toll has risen to eight from Russia's attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on June 28, adding that 56 people were injured.

Two Russian missiles struck Kramatorsk in the evening of June 27, one hitting a crowded pizzeria in the city center and a second hitting a village on the outskirts of the city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Three children were among those killed in the strike that reduced the restaurant and neighboring buildings to rubble and scattered debris. Three people were pulled from the rubble after rescue operations were temporarily halted because of continued threats of missile strikes.

"Rescuers are working through the rubble of the destroyed building and searching for people who are probably still under it," officials of the emergency services said on the Telegram messaging app.

The head of the Donetsk military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said numerous houses, shops, cafes, and other businesses were damaged near the place of impact in the city center.

The second missile that hit the outskirts of the city left five injured. A third missile hit buildings in Kremenchuk, a city in central Ukraine's Poltava region, but no casualties were reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, said the attacks showed that Russia "deserved only one thing as a consequence of what it has done -- defeat and a tribunal."

The strikes came one year after a missile attack on a shopping center in Kremenchuk killed 20 people.

Kramatorsk is a major city in the Donetsk region and a likely key objective in any Russian advance to the west. It has been a frequent target of Russian attacks. It was hit on May 2 by rockets fired from a Tornado multiple-rocket launcher. Russian forces claimed a railcar full of ammunition was destroyed in that strike.

In April last year, 63 people were killed in a Russian strike on Kramatorsk's main railway station. At least two other strikes have hit apartment buildings and civilian infrastructure in the city this year.

Moscow denies shelling the civilian population in Ukraine despite evidence and testimony to the contrary. As of June 18, the UN confirmed 9,083 civilian deaths in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale invasion launched by Russia in February 2022.

With reporting by Reuters