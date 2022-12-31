Explosions Rock Kyiv Amid Air-Raid Alerts Across Ukraine

Multiple explosions rang out in Kyiv on December 31 after a reported Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital and amid further Russian attacks elsewhere in Ukraine.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

The fresh attacks come just two days after Russia launched what has been described as one of its largest air attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war.

In a post on Telegram, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person had been killed and three wounded in the attack, including a Japanese journalist.

Damage was reported in several districts, including a hotel. Pictures and video showed the facade of the Alfavito hotel charred and destroyed.

Russian missile strikes were reported elsewhere, including in the Mykolayiv region and the Khmelnytskiy region in the west.

In Mykolayiv, regional military administration chief Vitaliy Kim said in a social media post that Russian missile launches had been reported.

"The occupiers have decided to try to spoil the day for us," he said.

The fresh attack comes just a day after Kyiv was targeted by drones launched by Russia at Ukraine’s capital and other cities.

Kyiv was targeted with seven drones, according to Klitschko, who said two of the drones were shot down "on approach to the capital" while the five others were intercepted over the city.

No casualties were reported in that attack, which came a day after a widespread Russian missile attack on power stations and other vital infrastructure. Four civilians were killed during the barrage, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that Russia hasn’t abandoned plans to capture all of Donetsk, aiming to accomplish the goal by New Year's Day. Zelenskiy also warned Ukrainians there could be another widespread air assault.

“There are two days left in this year. Perhaps the enemy will try once again to make us celebrate the New Year in the dark. Perhaps, the occupants are planning to make us suffer with the next strikes on our cities," he said. "But no matter what they plan, we know one thing about ourselves: We will survive. We will. We will drive them out. No doubt about it. And they will be punished for this terrible war.”

In his New Year’s address on December 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "moral, historical rightness" is on Russia's side amid international condemnation for his country’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine is investigating more than 58,000 potential Russian war crimes -- killings, kidnappings, indiscriminate bombings, and sexual assaults.

With reporting by Reuters and AP