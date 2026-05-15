Ukraine Death Toll Rises In Russia's 2-Day Air Assault On Kyiv, Other Cities

KYIV – Russian forces blasted Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities in one of the largest two-day air assaults since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, with at least 21 people killed in the capital, authorities said early on May 15.

Rescue crews continued to search through the rubble of a partially destroyed nine-story apartment building in the Darnytskiy district of Kyiv, with more fatalities likely among the dozens of people injured in the attacks that began on May 13.

"Rescuers continue clearing the rubble and searching for people in the building in Darnytskiy district nonstop," Ukraine's state emergency service wrote on Telegram.

Authorities said 18 units were destroyed in the strike on the nine-story building. At least 20 people are listed as missing in the Darnytskiy district.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that at least 57 people were injured throughout the capital, 27 of whom were hospitalized.

"Everything was burning. People were screaming...people were shouting," Andriy, a Kyiv resident wearing blood-stained night clothes, told AFP near a collapsed residential building.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to initial reports, a Russian Kh-101 subsonic cruise missile struck the apartment building. He called for heightened diplomatic efforts to prevent Russia from developing such weapons.

"There were people there, children. What happened to them? You have to understand, an entire building collapsed," Alla Komisarova, 74, was quoted by Reuters as saying at the site.

"I heard something flying, it's flying nearby...And then there was such a terrible sound, and our house, which is opposite [to the apartment building] jumped and rumbled."

Kyiv authorities declared May 15 a day of mourning for the victims of the latest Russian attacks on the city.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said Russia had launched 1,567 drones against Ukrainian sites since ⁠the start of May 13. He put the number of dead at 27 over the past two days, with the toll likely to rise.

War 'Coming To An End'?

The violence comes days after the end of a shaky cease-fire to mark the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany on May 9-10-11.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on May 9 said the war "coming to an end," although he offered no suggestion of compromises that could lead to a potential peace deal with Ukraine.

Following the latest Russian attacks, Zelenskyy ridiculed Putin’s assertion, saying, "These are definitely not the actions ⁠of those who believe the war is coming to an ‌end."

"It's important that partners do not remain silent about this strike. And it is equally important to continue supporting the protection of our skies," he added.

Regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov separately said that 28 people, including three children, were injured in Kharkiv, ‌Ukraine’s second-largest city, in attacks on civilian sites.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said the attacks were evidence that Moscow wanted to continue the war despite attempts by the US to broker a peace deal.

"I am certain that the leaders of the United ‌States and China have enough leverage over Moscow to tell Putin to finally end the war," he wrote on X, referring to US President Donald Trump's ongoing visit to China.

“Moscow is testing the unity and resolve of the free world, believing terror can weaken support for Ukraine,” Sybiha wrote.

Russia denies it targets civilian sites despite widespread evidence of such attacks.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities said Ukrainian drone attacks killed ⁠one person ⁠and ‌injured three on May 14 in the Belgorod ⁠border region.

The report could not be verified, but the Belgorod region has been a frequent target of Ukrainian strikes. Kyiv has said it targets military sites and energy infrastructure that is used to fuel the Kremlin’s war machine, sometimes deep inside Russian territory.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP