Deadly Russian Air Strikes On Ukraine Continue
Several people have died in continuing Russian air strikes on Ukraine, with hundreds of drones raining down upon cities including Kyiv and Odesa on June 10. The Kremlin has intensified attacks in recent days, combining drones with missile and glide bombs to hit population centers across Ukraine. They follow Russian President Vladimir Putin's vow to punish Ukraine for its drone attacks on air bases and other critical military targets deep inside Russia.