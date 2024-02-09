News
Ukraine Extends Pretrial Detention Of Ex-Lawmaker Held On Treason Charge
A court in Kyiv on February 9 extended until at least April 8 the pretrial detention of former lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinskiy, who is being held on various charges, including high treason. Dubinskiy was arrested in November and charged with treason and having links to a criminal group allegedly involved in the destabilizing Ukraine and discrediting the country's image -- accusations that he has denied. Dubinskiy was expelled from Ukraine's ruling Servant of the People party in 2021 after he was put on a U.S. sanctions list over alleged election meddling, which he also denies. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
More News
Biden Calls Holdup Of Ukraine Aid 'Close To Criminal Neglect' As He Meets With Germany's Scholz
U.S. President Joe Biden said on February 9 that a Republican hold on sending new U.S. aid to Ukraine for its war with Russia was “close to criminal neglect.” Biden made the comment as he met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss U.S. and European efforts to maintain support for Kyiv. The U.S. president made his comments as Scholz amplified growing concerns in Europe about the standoff between Biden and House Republicans on Ukraine funding. Scholz said without the support of United States and European allies, Ukraine will not have a chance to defend itself.
Kyrgyz Rights Defender Arrested Over Alleged Calls For Mass Unrest
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek told RFE/RL on February 9 that it ruled eight days earlier to place rights defender Anvar Sartaev in pretrial detention at least until April 1 on charges of calling for mass unrest, violent acts against citizens, and disobeying the orders of authorities. The Interior Ministry has not commented on the issue. Sartaev is known for his activities monitoring the rights of current and former military personnel. He unsuccessfully tried to get elected to the post of the country's ombudsman in 2015 and took part in parliamentary elections in 2017. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
New Chief Appointed To Head Ukraine's General Staff In Reshuffle Of Military Leaders
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appointed Major General Anatoliy Barhilevych as Ukraine's new chief of the General Staff on February 9, replacing Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala in another major personnel change after naming Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskiy commander in chief.
Zelenskiy announced the appointment in his nightly video address, saying he took the action at Syrskiy's recommendation. Zelenskiy described Barhilevych as "an experienced individual who understands the tasks of this war and Ukrainian objectives."
He added that Syrskiy has already identified candidacies for deputy positions. Zelenskiy did not name them but said all have combat experience, are professional and possess "a clear knowledge of the front and the real needs of Ukrainian soldiers."
In his first remarks since being appointed to command Ukraine's armed forces, Syrskiy said the country must change and improve its methods of warfare if it is to defeat invading Russian forces.
Syrskiy, who on February 8 was named by Zelenskiy to take over the lead of the armed forces from General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said in a post on Telegram that "a clear and detailed planning of the actions of all military administration bodies" was needed while also addressing the need for modern weapons from Ukraine's Western partners.
"Only changes and constant improvement of the means and methods of warfare will make it possible to achieve success on this path," he wrote in the post on February 9, adding that new technical solutions, including drone systems and adding means of radio-electronic warfare are needed.
Earlier in the day, Zelenskiy awarded Zaluzhniy the title of Hero of Ukraine at a ceremony in Kyiv. Syrskiy's successful leadership in defending the Ukrainian capital earned him the same title from Zelenskiy in September 2023.
The change in the leadership of the armed forces comes at a crucial time for Ukraine, which has failed to recapture significant territory from Russia since late 2022 and now faces a potential disruption in military aid supply from the United States, its biggest backer, as Republican lawmakers block a $60 billion aid package over demands for deep changes in U.S. border policy.
With Russian forces on the offensive across the front line and making gradual inroads into the eastern town of Avdiyivka, which Moscow has been trying to capture for several months, Zelenskiy said the military needed a "reset."
The General Staff said in its evening summary that Ukrainian aircraft struck five areas of concentration of Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment. It also said that the armed forces fought 91 combat clashes during the day.
The summary said Ukrainian troops repelled 10 attacks near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried unsuccessfully to break through Ukrainian defenses.
The Russian military carried out air strikes in the areas near several settlements in the region, and about 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, the General Staff said.
Ukrainian troops also fought battles near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, where they repelled 18 attacks, preventing the Russians from improving their tactical position. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, according to the summary.
Kyrgyzstan Responds To U.S. Letter Expressing Concern Over 'Foreign Representative' Law
Kyrgyzstan has responded to a letter from the United States that reportedly expressed concern over ongoing discussions by Kyrgyz lawmakers of a controversial bill that would allow authorities to register organizations as "foreign representatives," legislation that critics say mirrors repressive Russian laws on "foreign agents." The country's Foreign Ministry said on February 9 that Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev met with the U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie in Bishkek and handed over a response from President Sadyr Japarov. It gave no further details. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russian Court Detains Woman For 'Rehabilitating Nazism' Over Video Mocking WWII Monument
A Russian court in Volgograd has detained a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of "rehabilitating Nazism" after she posted a video of herself online mocking a monument to a significant Soviet victory in World War II.
The woman, Alena Agafonova of Samara, was detained on February 9 at a Moscow airport after returning from abroad, the Investigative Committee of the Volgograd region said.
Agafonova will be held in pretrial detention until March 9 and faces up to five years in prison if convicted, the local branch of the committee said. A date for her trial has not been announced.
The video shows her below the 85-meter-high Motherland Calls statue in Volgograd, formerly Stalingrad. She uses the angle of the camera with the monument in the background to make it look as if she's touching the area around the female figure's breasts with her finger.
Agafonova recorded the video in July 2023 and posted it on Instagram. She subsequently fled Russia after authorities opened a criminal case and placed her on a wanted list.
The Investigative Committee accused her of carrying out "immoral and cynical actions insulting the symbol of the steadfastness of the Soviet people” during World War II. The monument commemorates the Battle of Stalingrad, a decisive Soviet victory against Nazi Germany.
Russian President Vladimir has drawn a parallel between the war in Ukraine and the challenge Moscow faced when Germany invaded the Soviet Union in 1941. He has mounted a major crackdown on domestic dissent and behavior that can be construed as unpatriotic since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.
In 2014, the year that Russia illegally annexed Crimea, Russia passed a law against the rehabilitation of Nazism, and Putin signed it. Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched in 2022, Putin has clamped down on the dissemination of anything deemed to be false information regarding the Soviet Union’s activities during World War II and activities such as public desecration of the symbols of the Russia's military glory.
Putin also has outlawed the dissemination of information about Russia’s military in Ukraine that doesn't align with state propaganda, such as the killing of civilians.
The Kremlin has justified the invasion of Ukraine as necessary to de-Nazify the country, which also suffered devastation at the hands of Germany during World War II. Kyiv has rejected the parallels drawn by Putin as an attempt to mask his real motive -- imperial conquest.
The regional Investigative Committee also published a video of Agafonova apologizing for her actions.
“I appeal to all residents of Russia and Volgograd, and I ask no one to do the same things as I did last summer out of my stupidity,” Agafonova says in the video.
Agafonova had already made a public apology, stating that she did not want to “abuse” the monument or “laugh at the history of the country,” but this was not enough to close the case.
With reporting by Reuters
- By dpa
German Chancellor Scholz Says Carlson Interview With Putin Tells 'Absurd Story' About Cause Of War
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has sharply criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview with right-wing U.S. talk show host Tucker Carlson.
During a visit to Washington on February 9, Scholz said the interview "only mocks what real actions have been done by Russia in Ukraine and tells a completely absurd story about the cause of this war."
The “very clear cause" of the war is the Kremlin leader's desire to annex part of Ukraine, Scholz said. "And all the stories that are told about it do not change the fact that that is exactly the purpose of his imperialist efforts."
Finland Announces New Military Aid Package For Ukraine Worth $205 Million
Finland will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid worth 190 million euros ($205 million), the Nordic country's Defense Ministry announced on February 9. The fresh package, the 22nd since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, will bring the total defense aid given to Kyiv by Finland to 1.8 billion euros ($1.94 billion), the ministry said in a statement. It added that for security reasons, the exact content of the assistance package, the method, and the terms of its provision have not been made public. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Bishkek Court Shuts Down Leading Kyrgyz Independent Media Foundation
BISHKEK -- Amid an ongoing crackdown on civil society in Kyrgyzstan, the Oktyabr (October) district court in Bishkek on February 9 issued a ruling to liquidate the Kloop Media Public Foundation, the main owner of the Kloop news agency, one of the leading independent media outlets in the country.
The decision, which also affects the foundation's journalism school, was made at the request of the Bishkek city prosecutor's office, which said the foundation had "damaged the authorities' reputation through its reports critical of the government" and those "encouraging people to relocate from border areas."
The foundation’s lawyers said they planned to appeal the decision to the Bishkek City Court.
Kloop's websites in Kyrgyz and Russian have been blocked since last fall at the request of the Culture Ministry following a claim by the State Committee of National Security (UKMK) that the media outlet distributed false information about a jailed opposition politician who said he was tortured while in custody.
The Culture Ministry demanded that Kloop remove the article from its site, which the outlet refused to do, saying that the story in question attributed all information about the situation faced by the politician while in custody to actual individuals and sources.
Established in June 2007, the Kloop website (kloop.kg) is known for publishing reports on corruption in various governmental bodies and providing training to Central Asian journalists on fact-checking and investigative techniques through the Kloop Media Public Foundation School of Journalism, whose students and graduates contribute to the site.
RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, Kloop, and the Center for Corruption and Organized Crime Research (OCCRP) have collaborated on a series of investigations concerning corruption in Kyrgyzstan.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and free press have traditionally been the most vibrant in Central Asia. But that has changed in recent years amid a deepening government crackdown.
Radio Azattyk survived a shutdown attempt last year.
Last month, Kyrgyz police arrested 11 former and current reporters of the Temirov LIVE investigative group and its Ait Ait Dese project after searching their homes and offices on a charge of "calls for disobedience and mass riots" over the group's reporting.
Also in January, the UKMK briefly detained for questioning the director and two editors of the independent 24.kg news agency after searching their homes and offices in a case of "propagating war" because of the outlet's coverage of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Domestic and international rights groups have urged Kyrgyz authorities to stop the crackdown on independent media and democratic institutions in the former Soviet republic.
Ex-Customs Officer In Siberia Gets 12 Years For Links With Russian Group Fighting For Ukraine
A Siberian court sentenced former customs officer Vitaly Alekseyev to 12 years in prison on February 9 on a charge of collaborating with the Freedom of Russia legion, which consists of Russian citizens who fight alongside Ukrainian armed forces against Moscow's invasion. Alekseyev was arrested in early September. He was accused of public calls for terrorism and taking part in a terrorist group's activities. Investigators say he collected classified data for the legion, distributed leaflets with alleged terrorist content, and planned an arson attack at the local headquarters of the ruling United Russia party. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Bipartisan Group Of U.S. Lawmakers Arrives In Kyiv
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said on February 9 that a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers led by the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Mike Turner (Republican-Ohio), has arrived in Kyiv. According to Brink, the delegation includes representatives French Hill (Republican-Arkansas), Jason Crow (Democrat-Colorado), and Abigail Spanberger (Democrat-Virginia). A day earlier, the U.S. Senate voted to advance a $95 billion spending bill that includes $61 billion aid for Ukraine to help the country defend against Russia’s ongoing invasion. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukraine's New Commander In Chief Says 'Change Of Warfare Methods' Necessary
KYIV -- In his first remarks since being appointed head of Ukraine's armed forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy, said the country must change and improve its methods of warfare if it is to thwart Russia's full-scale invasion.
Syrskiy, who on February 8 was named by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to take charge of the armed forces from Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said in a post on Telegram that "clear and detailed planning of the actions of all military administration bodies" was needed while also addressing the need for modern weapons from Ukraine's Western partners.
"Only changes and constant improvement of the means and methods of warfare will make it possible to achieve success on this path," he wrote in the post on February 9, adding that new technical solutions, including drone systems and adding means of radio-electronic warfare are needed.
Earlier in the day, Zelenskiy awarded Zaluzhniy the title of Hero of Ukraine at a ceremony in Kyiv. Syrskiy's successful leadership in defending the Ukrainian capital earned him the same title from Zelenskiy in September 2023.
The change in the leadership of the armed forces comes at a crucial time for Ukraine, which has failed to recapture significant territory from Russia since late 2022.
Kyiv now also faces a potential disruption in supplies of military aid from the United States, its biggest backer, as Republican lawmakers block a $60 billion aid package over demands for deep changes in U.S. border policy.
With Russian forces on the offensive across the front lines and making gradual inroads into the eastern town of Avdiyivka, which Moscow has been trying to capture for several months, Zelenskiy said on February the military needed a "reset."
Syrskiy, 58, was one of the main commanders who led Ukrainian armed forces' fight against Russia-backed separatists’ offensives that started in 2014 shortly after Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.
After Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Syrskiy led the Ukrainian armed forces' successful counteroffensive to regain control of the Kharkiv region in September of that year.
Polls showed earlier that Zaluzhniy's popularity in the country is as high, if not higher, than Zelenskiy's, and some experts suggested that if Zelenskiy ousted Zaluzhniy,it would demoralize some of Ukraine troops and undermine national unity.
Arrested Russian Activist Udaltsov Added To Russia's List Of Terrorists
MOSCOW -- Russia's Federal Financial Monitoring Service (Rosfinmonitoring) on February 9 added jailed opposition activist Sergei Udaltsov to its list of terrorists, meaning that all of his assets in Russia will be frozen.
Last month, Moscow's Basmanny district court placed Udaltsov in a pretrial detention center in the Russian capital until at least February 15 on a charge of justifying terrorism.
Udaltsov was detained on January 11 after police searched his home.
Udaltsov told journalists at the time that the charge against him stemmed from his public support of members of a so-called Marxist group in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, who were arrested last year on a charge of creating a terrorist organization.
Udaltsov pleaded not guilty, insisting that since the arrested members of the Marxist group have yet to be convicted, they are considered innocent, and therefore the charge against him -- justifying terrorism -- is illegal.
If convicted, Udaltsov faces up to seven years in prison.
The 46-year-old Udaltsov is the leader of the Left Front movement. He was one of the most prominent figures during mass anti-government protests in 2011-2012.
He spent more than four years in prison for organizing mass protests in 2012 against the inauguration of President Vladimir Putin. Udaltsov was released from prison in August 2017.
Despite parole-like restrictions imposed on him after his release, Udaltsov continued to take part in anti-government rallies and has been sentenced to weeks in jail several times.
His wife, Anastasia Udaltsova, is a member of the Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma.
Udaltsov has continued to criticize Putin, but has supported Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Recently he openly supported Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov), once a leader of Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's east who is now incarcerated.
On January 25, a court in Moscow sentenced Girkin to four years in prison on a charge of making public calls for extremist activities.
Girkin, 53, was arrested in July 2023 after strongly criticizing Putin in online statements for his handling of the Ukraine invasion, referring to the Russian president as a “nonentity” and accusing him of “cowardly mediocrity.”
Iranian Retailer Digikala Charged Over Mugs Prosecutor Says 'Insult' Islam
Prominent Iranian online retailer Digikala has been charged with publishing "insulting images of the sacred" over some of the products it offers to its customers.
The judiciary's official news agency, Mizan, on February 8 said the Tehran Prosecutor's Office filed the charges against Digikala's website. It did not provide details about the images in question, but some social media users circulated pictures of mugs sold by the retailer that are inscribed with the name "Fatima Zahra."
Fatima Zahra was the daughter of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad, although it is not clear if the name on these mugs refers to her specifically as it is a widely used name for girls in religious Iranian families.
The news comes one day after the Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, published a report highlighting criticism of products advertised on the online store.
Tasnim said it was "unclear which responsible and supervisory entity considers itself obligated to address this norm-breaking behavior" and called on "judicial and supervisory bodies" to "use other tools that increase the deterrent against committing these acts, in addition to the usual and customary leniencies."
In July, Digikala's administrative building was sealed by Tehran's Morality Police after images showing Digikala's female employees without their mandatory Islamic hijabs circulated on social media.
In a statement published by Digikala on February 9, the company apologized for any "allegations of insulting the sacred" and said it will implement oversight measures to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.
Some people on social media defended Digikala noting that many individuals in Iran bear religious names and that writing the name "Fatima Zahra" on a mug does not necessarily have to be connected to the daughter of the Islamic prophet.
Insulting Islam in Iran can result in the death penalty.
In 2023, Iran executed two men, Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare, who had been sentenced to death for using social media to promote "atheism and insulting religious and Islamic sanctities."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyrgyz Journalists Under Pressure Amid Watchdog's Concern Over 'Unprecedented Crackdown'
Amnesty International (AI) has sharply criticized Kyrgyz authorities over what it called "an unprecedented crackdown on civil society" that threatens human rights and the international standing of the Central Asian nation.
"The [Kyrgyz] government’s campaign against civil society is not just a series of random, sporadic attempts to fend off criticism -- it is strategically designed to stifle critics. The state’s actions echo some of the most repressive tactics deployed in the region’s recent history," AI's Central Asia Researcher Maisy Weicherding said in a statement dated February 8.
"Just three years after coming to power, President Sadyr Japarov has led an administration that has introduced a series of legislative initiatives, policies, and practices aimed at suppressing critical voices and restricting the operations of NGOs, particularly those engaging in human rights advocacy or 'political activity.'"
Last month, the Kyrgyz parliament's committee for constitutional laws approved the draft law that would allow authorities to register organizations as "foreign representatives" in a style that critics say mirrors repressive Russian legislation on "foreign agents." Further discussion of the controversial draft law is pending.
According to the draft, noncommercial organizations and media outlets that receive foreign funding and are engaged in broadly defined "political" activities will be obliged to report about their activities to the authorities. The legislation under discussion will also introduce wide oversight powers by the authorities and potential criminal sanctions for undefined criminal offenses.
AI's statement also emphasized the situation around independent media in Kyrgyzstan, saying that RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, survived a shutdown attempt last year, while the Kloop independent media outlet was blocked in September.
The statement also noted the ordeal of 11 journalists arrested in recent days over taking part in projects conducted by the Temirov LIVE group led by Bolot Temirov, who was deported from the country after his Kyrgyz citizenship was annulled in 2022.
“A thriving civil society able to operate freely and without fear is an invaluable and irreplaceable asset to any country, especially in the face of economic and climate crises -- and the [Kyrgyz] civil society has long shown itself to be such an asset. It’s time for the [Kyrgyz] government to unshackle the future, embrace constructive criticism and free expression, and chart a course that honors the dignity and rights of all,” Weicherding said.
Meanwhile, Kyrgyz authorities said on February 9 that journalist Ermek Attokurov and blogger Batmakan Jolboldueva were detained a day earlier in two separate extortion cases.
Attokurov wrote on Facebook shortly before his detention that "police are preparing a provocation against me."
As for Jolboldueva, the State Committee for National Security said she was detained after she was caught red-handed while receiving 25,000 soms ($280) from a person in exchange of withholding a sensitive report from publishing. Jolboldueva's stance on the situation is unknown.
Also, on February 9, journalist Aziyat Zheksheev told RFE/RL that he was summoned to a trial scheduled for March 4 for alleged violation of the law on copyright rights over his report he made five years ago while working for a local television channel.
Noted Siberian Artist Vasily Slonov Detained On Extremism Charge
Noted Siberian artist Vasily Slonov, known for producing a series of puppets challenging Russia's Soviet past and current government, was detained on February 8 on a charge of demonstrating extremist symbols, his wife said, adding that police searched her husband's workshop and the couple's apartment. The NGS24 website cited sources as saying Slonov was detained at Krasnoyarsk's airport while trying to fly to Kazakhstan. The report says the charge stems from Slonov's failure to follow a court decision to delete a picture of his puppet with jail tattoos. Local prosecutors and police have not commented. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Iranian Man Wielding Weapons Killed By Police After Seizing Hostages On Swiss Train
Swiss police say a 32-year-old Iranian asylum seeker was killed by police after he used an axe and a knife to seize more than a dozen hostages for several hours on a train in western Switzerland. No passengers were injured. The man took the hostages in the evening on February 8 and police, alerted by passengers, sealed off the area while the train was stopped in the town of Essert-sous-Champvert, police in the French-speaking Vaud region said. The man, speaking Farsi and English, demanded the train engineer join the 15 hostages. Nearly four hours after the incident began, police stormed the train.
Four Killed By Gunman At Market In Georgia's Rustavi
A gunman shot four people dead and wounded another at a market in Georgia's southeastern city of Rustavi, the Interior Ministry of the Caucasus country said on February 9. A man born in 1988 was arrested in connection with the shooting, the ministry said. One of the victims was the gunman's uncle, and the wounded man is his cousin, it said. It was not immediately clear why the man had opened fire. Authorities have opened an investigation. To read the original article by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Two Killed In Russian Shelling Of Kherson As Ukraine Repels Drone Attacks
Two people were killed in Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern Kherson region early on February 9, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram. "Due to Russia's aggression, two people died; another was wounded," Prokuding wrote, adding that residential quarters, a medical facility, and critical infrastructure facilities were also damaged by the shelling. Earlier, Ukrainian air defense reported that it shot down 10 out of the 16 drones that Russia launched at three regions -- Mykolayiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv -- on February 9. In Kharkiv, one person was wounded and civilian infrastructure was damaged, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov reported on Telegram. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here, here, and here.
Former PM Sharif Calls For Unity As Pakistan's Election Delivers A Split Mandate
Former Pakistanis Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has called on all political parties to unite in a government, as preliminary results from the country’s parliamentary elections appeared to deliver a hung parliament following the strong showing of independent candidates affiliated with his rival, jailed ex- Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on February 9 that independents backed by Khan’s Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) won around 86 seats in the 266-member national assembly, while Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) garnered 59, and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) obtained 44 mandates among the 201 constituencies where results were called. The remainder are spread among other small parties and candidates.
PTI was banned from participating in the vote because the ECP said it failed to properly register as a party. Its candidates then decided to run as independents after the Supreme Court and the ECP said they couldn’t use the party symbol — a cricket bat. Parties in the country use symbols to help illiterate voters find them on the ballots.
“We respect the mandate of all the political parties and the independent candidates,” Sharif told supporters in the eastern city of Lahore.
“We invite them to come and sit with us to take Pakistan out of this crisis.”
Sharif said that crisis-hit Pakistan needs a decade of stability to recover from a crippling economic malaise that has seen Pakistanis struggle with runaway inflation while Islamabad scrambles to repay more than $130 in foreign debt.
He said he was sending his younger brother and former prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, as an envoy to approach the PPP and other political parties for coalition talks.
But Asad Qaisar, a PTI leader reelected to the parliament, rejected Sharif's call. He said that, as the majority party, only PTI has the right to form the new government.
The ECP said that technical glitches prevented it from quickly announcing the results. However, candidates across Pakistan have claimed irregularities and vote rigging in the elections, while some parts of the country were rocked by bombings during the campaign and voting day itself.
The elections were held in a highly polarized environment as Khan, the former cricket superstar, was kept out of the election. He is currently in prison after he was convicted of graft and leaking state secrets. He also saw his marriage annulled by a court.
Yet the PTI-backed independents have emerged as the largest bloc in the new parliament. Under Pakistani law, they must join a political party within 72 hours after their election victory is officially confirmed. They can join the PTI, if it takes the required administrative steps to be cleared and approved as a party by the ECP.
Khan, 71, was prime minister in 2018-22. He still enjoys huge popularity, but his political future and return to the political limelight is unclear.
The PPP, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a former foreign minister who is the son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, could play kingmaker if no single party receives enough parliamentary seats to form a government outright.
TheFebruary 8 vote took place amid rising political tensions and an upsurge of violence that prompted authorities to deploy thousands of extra security forces across the country and shut down mobile phone service in border areas.
The ECP declared the election successful, with ECP chief Sikandar Sultan Raja saying the polls had been "100 percent transparent and peaceful," despite deadly violence that claimed five lives on election day following another 30 election-related deaths on February 7 in the southwestern Balochistan Province.
More than 650,000 army, paramilitary, and police personnel were deployed across Pakistan on election day tasked with ensuring the security of the vote by acting Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar, who also ordered the closure of the borders with Iran and Afghanistan.
The government said the suspension of mobile networks was the cause for the unusually slow pace of the vote-counting process.
But the measure sparked severe criticism from the opposition and human rights watchdogs, with Khan’s PTI calling it “a severe assault on democracy" and a “cowardly attempt by those in power to stifle dissent, manipulate the elections' outcome, and infringe upon the rights of the Pakistani people."
The U.S. State Department said it was concerned about steps taken to "restrict freedom of expression" in Pakistan, especially those related to phone and Internet access.
The new parliament of nuclear-armed Pakistan will have to deal with galloping inflation running close to 30 percent and an acute political crisis prompted by Khan's jailing shortly ahead of the vote.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
U.S. Has Enough Funds To Continue Training Ukrainian Pilots On F-16, National Guard Chief Says
The U.S. National Guard still has enough money to complete the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets despite the United States running out of funds to send additional weapons and assistance to Kyiv, the head of the guard said on February 8. “We do have the resources to continue the training that’s already started,” General Dan Hokanson said. President Joe Biden announced in August that the United States would begin training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 as part of a multinational effort to provide Ukraine the advanced fighter jets. Pilot training began in October at Morris Air National Guard base in Arizona.
Russia, Ukraine Conduct Another Exchange Of POWs
Russia and Ukraine on February 8 exchanged 100 prisoners of war each after mediation efforts by the United Arab Emirates.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the exchange was conducted under a "100-to-100" formula and mentioned the U.A.E.'s "humanitarian mediation." The ministry said on Telegram that the returning soldiers would undergo medical examinations in Moscow.
A Defense Ministry video posted on Telegram showed soldiers boarding a bus and chatting with each other and making calls on cell phones.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also released details of the exchange on Telegram.
"Another 100 Ukrainians are at home in Ukraine," Zelenskiy said and posted photographs of men wrapped in Ukrainian flags.
Zelenskiy described the returning POWs as members of the National Guard, the border guard service, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
“The majority are defenders of Mariupol,” Zelenskiy added, referring to the port city captured by Russian forces in May 2022 after a three-month siege.
"We always remember our people in captivity, everyone. We need to get everyone back. We are working on that every day," Zelenskiy said.
Ukraine's coordinating committee on POWs said 28 of the returning soldiers were injured or ill. It said 84 had taken part in the defense of Mariupol. Others among them served in parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions where some of the heaviest fighting has taken place.
The last exchange took place on January 31 and was one of the largest since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago. It involved 195 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel who were swapped for 195 Russian military personnel, according to Russian authorities. Zelenskiy said the exchange involved 207 people returned to Ukraine.
The January 31 exchange was the first after the crash of an Il-76 military transport plane in the Belgorod region on January 24. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, there were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board the plane and all died. Russian officials said the plane was shot down by Ukraine.
Ukrainian military intelligence said last week that it has repeatedly asked Moscow to return the bodies of the POWs who Russia said died in the crash. Andriy Yusov, spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, said the calls have gone unanswered.
Kyiv has not confirmed Russia’s claim that its forces shot down the plane but confirmed that a prisoner exchange was being prepared. Ukrainian authorities have called for an international investigation into the crash.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Georgian Parliament Approves New Cabinet Led By Former Chairman Of Ruling Party
The former chairman of Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party has been appointed prime minister in a reshuffle ahead of general elections later this year.
Irakli Kobakhidze and his cabinet were approved on February 8 in an 84-10 vote in parliament that expressed confidence in the new government.
The reshuffle was touched off when Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on January 29 announced his resignation to give his party time to prepare for the general elections, which are to be held in the Caucasus nation by October.
Georgian media had previously reported that Kobakhidze would take Garibashvili’s place. He presented his government to the parliament earlier and outlined a program for the “construction of a European state.”
The only change in the cabinet is the defense minister. Deputy speaker of the parliament Irakli Chikovani will take over the post from Juansher Burchuladze, who was appointed on in February 2021.
Kobakhidze, 45, a German-educated lawyer, has held the job of Georgian Dream's chairman since 2021. From 2016 to 2019, Kobakhidze served as the parliament speaker but was forced to resign following mass demonstrations that erupted in Tbilisi when a Russian lawmaker chaired an assembly of legislators from Orthodox Christian countries in the parliament building.
Speaking in parliament on February 8, Kobakhidze said the government would work to end the Russian occupation of Georgia's breakaway provinces of Abkhazia and South Ossetia and take efforts to overcome poverty.
Russia fought a brief war with Georgia in August 2008 after Tbilisi made a botched attempt to regain control over South Ossetia. Moscow then recognized South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent states and beefed up its military presence in them.
“Today, 20 percent of Georgia’s territory is occupied, and 15 percent of its citizens live on the verge of poverty," Kobakhidze said. "We can only be proud of our work when we reset these two figures to zero: 0 percent occupation and 0 percent poverty. This is the Georgian dream, and this is the Georgia we dream of.”
Kobakhidze also presented a 10-month plan that aims to bring ongoing initiatives to a close. As Kobakhidze explained, after the elections later this year a four-year government program will be presented based on the Georgian Dream election program.
Georgia was granted EU candidacy status in December at the same time that fellow former Soviet republics Ukraine and Moldova were given the green light to begin negotiations to join the bloc.
However, a report published last month by the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum -- an umbrella network of NGOs from the region and the European Union -- was critical of Georgia's backsliding on democracy and the rule of law under.
The report said Georgia was granted EU candidate status “even though” it had engaged in “anti-Western rhetoric” and attempted, but failed, to pass a controversial “foreign agents” bill last year.
With reporting by AP
U.S. Imposes Fresh Russia-Related Sanctions, Updates Restrictions On Diamond Imports
The United States on February 8 imposed fresh sanctions for alleged violations of an oil price cap set by the Group of Seven (G7) nations and took steps to further restrict the importation of certain categories of diamonds mined in Russia, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
The Treasury Department said in a news release that its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) was taking the oil price cap enforcement action -- the second this year -- by designating four entities for sanctions and blocking one vessel suspected of hauling oil priced above the cap.
The entities and the vessel were involved in a price cap violation scheme in late 2023, the department said.
“Russia’s own top energy official admits that the coalition’s price cap and our sanctions have led to widening discounts on Russian oil, limiting the revenue the Kremlin relies on for its illegal war,” said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.
The actions announced on February 8 should serve as a continued warning that the United States “can and will enforce violations of the cap,” he said in the news release.
The G7 industrialized countries imposed the price cap on seaborne Russian crude oil in December 2022 in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The price cap, which the European Union and Australia later joined, aims to reduce the amount of oil revenues Russia earns from oil while maintaining a stable global energy market.
The price cap works by prohibiting shippers and companies that offer insurance, finance, and other services from handling cargoes of Russian crude unless it is sold at or below the $60 price cap. The world's key shipping and insurance firms are based in the countries that are in the international price cap coalition, giving them leverage to set the price cap and make it difficult for Moscow to sell its oil for a higher price.
The Treasury Department said the four entities that were designated for sanctions are United Arab Emirates-based Zeenit Supply and Trading, U.A.E.-based Talassa Shipping, NS Leader Shipping, and U.A.E.-based Oil Tankers SCF. All were involved in delivering Russian crude oil sold above the price cap last year, the department said.
The vessel that was blocked is the NS Leader, which made five port calls in Russia in 2023, according to the Treasury Department. Although NS Leader Shipping is the registered owner of ship, its ultimate owner is the Russian government, it said.
The sanctions freeze any assets held by the entities in U.S. jurisdiction and effectively bar anyone in the United States from dealing with the entities.
The determination prohibiting the importation of certain categories of diamonds mined in Russia affects nonindustrial diamonds mined or extracted in Russia, not including those that have been substantially transformed in a third country. The prohibition, which is also designed to deprive Moscow of foreign revenues that can be used by its war machine, takes effect on March 1 and will expand on September 1 to include additional categories.
The second determination prohibits the importation of diamond jewelry and unsorted diamonds of Russian origin or exported from Russia. The prohibition takes effect on March 1.
“These prohibitions are intended to implement the December 2023 G7 commitments to impose phased restrictions on the importation of diamonds mined or extracted in Russia,” the Treasury Department said.
Putin Interview With U.S. Commentator Tucker Carlson Sharply Criticized As Propaganda Platform
President Vladimir Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson, a U.S. commentator who has made a name for himself by spreading conspiracy theories and has questioned Washington's support for Kyiv in its fight against invading Russian troops, has been widely criticized for giving the Russian leader a propaganda platform in his first interview with an American journalist since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.
In the more than two-hour interview, released on Carlson’s website early on February 9, Putin again claimed Ukraine was a threat to Russia because the West was drawing the country into NATO -- an assertion the military alliance has called false -- while avoiding topics such as his brutal crackdown at home on civil society and free speech.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The interview took place as Putin hopes that Western support for Kyiv will wane and morale among Ukrainians will flag to the point where his war aims are achievable. It also comes as U.S. military support for Kyiv is in question as Republican lawmakers block a $60 billion aid package proposed by President Joe Biden, and a reshuffle of Ukraine's dismissal of the top commander of the armed forces after a counteroffensive fell far short of its goals.
Putin urged the United States to press Kyiv to stop fighting and cut a deal with Russia, which occupies about one-fifth of Ukraine.
Carlson rarely challenged Putin, who gave a long and rambling lecture on the history of Russia and Ukraine, failing to bring up credible accusations from international rights groups that Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine -- Putin himself has been issued an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court for the unlawful deportation and transfer of children during the conflict -- or the imprisonment of opposition figures such as Aleksei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza on trumped up charges that appear politically motivated.
"Putin got his message out the way he wanted to," said Ian Bremmer, a New York-based political scientist and president of Eurasiagroup.
Even before the meeting was published, Carlson faced criticism for interviewing Putin when his government is holding Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich and another U.S. journalist, Alsu Kurmasheva of RFE/RL, in jail on charges related to their reporting that both vehemently deny.
Kurmasheva's case was not even mentioned in the interview, while Carlson angered the Wall Street Journal by suggesting that Putin should release the 33-year-old journalist even if “maybe he was breaking your law in some way.”
The U.S. State Department has officially designated Gershkovich as wrongfully detained by Russia.
“Evan is a journalist and journalism is not a crime. Any portrayal to the contrary is total fiction,” the newspaper said in reaction to the interview.
“Evan was unjustly arrested and has been wrongfully detained by Russia for nearly a year for doing his job, and we continue to demand his immediate release.”
Putin said “an agreement can be reached” to free Gershkovich and appeared to suggest that a swap for a “patriotic” Russian national currently serving out a life sentence for murder in Germany -- an apparent reference to Vadim Krasikov, a former colonel from Russia’s domestic spy organization convicted of assassinating a former Chechen fighter in broad daylight in Berlin in 2019.
"There is no taboo to settle this issue. We are willing to solve it, but there are certain terms being discussed via special services channels. I believe an agreement can be reached," Putin told Carlson.
Carlson, a former Fox News host, has made a name for himself by spreading conspiracy theories and has questioned U.S. support for Ukraine in its fight against invading Russian troops. The interview was Putin's first with a Western media figure since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Putin said during the interview Russia has no interest in invading NATO member Poland and could only see one case where he would: "If Poland attacks Russia."
"We have no interest in Poland, Latvia, or anywhere else. Why would we do that? We simply don't have any interest. It's just threat mongering. It is absolutely out of the question," he added.
Describing his decision to interview Putin in an announcement posted on X on February 6, Carlson asserted that U.S. media outlets focus fawningly on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy but that Putin’s voice is not heard in the United States because Western journalists have not “bothered” to interview him since the full-scale invasion.
Carlson has gained a reputation for defending the Russian leader, once claiming that "hating Putin has become the central purpose of America's foreign policy."
Numerous Western journalists rejected the claim, saying they have consistently sought to interview Putin but have been turned away. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later confirmed that, saying his office receives “numerous requests for interviews with the president” but that most of the Western outlets asking are “traditional TV channels and large newspapers that don’t even attempt to appear impartial in their coverage. Of course, there’s no desire to communicate with this kind of media.”
Carlson’s credentials as an independent journalist have been questioned, and in 2020 Fox News won a defamation case against him, with the judge saying in her verdict that when presenting stories, Carlson is not "stating actual facts" about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in "exaggeration" and "'nonliteral commentary."
Carlson was one of Fox News' top-rated hosts before he abruptly left the network last year after Fox settled a separate defamation lawsuit over its reporting of the 2020 presidential election. Fox agreed to pay $787 million to voting machine company Dominion after the company filed a lawsuit alleging the network spread false claims that its machines were rigged against former President Donald Trump.
Carlson has had a rocky relationship at times with the former president, but during Trump's presidency he had Carlson's full backing and he has endorsed Trump in his 2024 run to regain the White House.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Massive Explosion Reported Near Russian City That Is Home To Missile Production Plant2
Ukraine's Vampire Drones Terrorize Moscow's Forces3
'The Situation Is Critical': What The Looming Fall Of Avdiyivka Says About Ukraine's Battlefield Mood4
American Porn Star's Trip To Iran Triggers Outrage, Accusations Of Hypocrisy5
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine6
Storm Gladiator: How Russia Uses Recruited Convicts To Fight In 'Fierce' Assault Units In Ukraine7
Investigation: China's Hikvision, Dahua Security Cameras Heighten Risks Of Russian Attacks On Ukraine8
As Peace Negotiations Advance, Armenia And Azerbaijan Are Going It Alone9
Presidential Administration Chief With Anti-Corruption Background Becomes Kazakhstan's New PM10
Iran Has 'So Much To Lose' In Direct War With Israel And The United States
Subscribe